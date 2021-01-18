482
Scout Notes January 18

Kane and Son both deliver returns in new formation as Spurs breeze past Sheffield United

Sheffield United 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

  • Goals: Harry Kane (£11.1m)| Tanguy Ndombele (£5.9m)| Serge Aurier (£5.2m)| David McGoldrick (£5.2m)
  • Assists: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (£4.9m)| Son Heung-min (£9.7m)| Steven Bergwijn (£7.0m)| John Fleck (£5.6m)
  • Bonus: Kane x3, Ndombele x2, McGoldrick & Fleck x1

The Harry Kane (£11.1m) and Son Heungmin (£9.7m) double-up was on show again at Bramall Lane as Jose Mourinho lined his Tottenham Hotspur side up in a 3-4-3 formation.

Kane and Son, who had been sold en masse for players with two fixtures in Double Gameweek 19, profited from having less defensive responsibility and attacked from the outset in Spurs’ 3-1 win over Sheffield United.

All eyes will now be on Jose Mourinho to see if he sticks with his new system after such an impressive performance.

It’s a Magic Number

Spurs fans bemoaning Mourinho’s change in formation were left eating their words at half-time.

Fears their new system, featuring three centre-backs, was too defensive were soon put to rest when Spurs took the lead through a Serge Aurier (£5.2m) goal in the fifth minute.

With Son hitting the post and Steven Bergwijn (£7.0m) forcing a good save from Aaron Ramsdale (£4.6m), Spurs could have been out of sight within the first 10 minutes.

Jose, who had previously bemoaned his side’s lacking of attacking intent to finish off games, had clearly told his side to go on the attack.

And his new system appears to have pushed Spurs’ more offensive players further up the pitch.

As their chances created show, all but one were created in the opposition’s half, and three in their box.

Discussing his tactical tinkering, Jose revealed the change in formation was to combat the Blades’ wing-back system.

“(Sheffield United) create you a lot of problems because they have a good variety of solutions. From the sides, from the middle, two strikers, overlapping on the sides. We think we have to be dominant to win the game.”

Jose Mourinho

If Jose does decide to stick with the 3-4-3 going forward, then a number of their attacking assets, including the wide players have the potential to deliver big returns.

Wing-backs

The chief beneficiaries of Jose’s switch in formation were Serge Aurier (£5.2m) and Sergio Reguilon (£5.7m).

The two wing-backs, known more for their attacking skills rather than their defending, were given further licence to join in with Spurs’ attacks than they were in the previous 4-3-3 deployed by Mourinho.

The results saw the pair get into numerous dangerous positions, with Reguilon often the furthest forward player for Spurs.

As heat maps for the players show, Aurier spent most of the game in the opposition half.

(Aurier left, Reguilon right)

He also headed in the first goal from a Son corner, making it a successful day for the pair.

With Liverpool (home), Chelsea (home) and Manchester City (away) in Spurs’ next six games, few FPL managers will be tempted to bring in either of the flying wing-backs.

But with games against Brighton (away) and at West Brom (home) coming up with along with a potential Double Gameweek, Aurier and Reguilon look an intriguing prospect.

If Reguilon can add to the three assists he has produced this season, and Aurier add to his two goals, the Spurs pair look set to massively increase their attacking returns.

Forgotten Man

Tanguy Ndombele (£5.9m) was the forgotten man at Spurs last season, after they broke their transfer record to bring him in for around £55million.

But after taking over from Mauricio Pochettino, Mourinho criticised the midfielder’s lack of fitness, even hauling him off at half time in Spurs win over Southampton.

However this season, Ndombele has regained his place in the side, starting their last six games.

With added protection in behind, Ndombele was allowed to venture further forward, and scored a delightful lob in the second half.

The midfielder is clearly back in Jose’s good books, with the “Special One” describing his performance as “magnificent”.

I coach for so many years, had so many players and I have enough experience to say and to feel when a player is not playing very well, it’s his responsibility. and when a player turns things around and brings his performance to a very high level, it’s also his responsibility. It’s a great example with me that the door is is always open.

Jose Mourinho

He added:

When a player is not playing he has to try to understand why and he has to try to understand how he can walk through the door. He understood. The goal is amazing, but I don’t care about the goal, I care about the performance and the performance was magnificent and I’m really pleased he’s come to this level. He’s playing very, very well.

Jose Mourinho

It will be interesting to see if Ndombele can retain his place in the first teams, with fierce competition from Moussa Sissoko (£4.8m) and Harry Winks (£5.2m).

As seen on Sunday, the Frenchman possesses qualities in the final third the other do not.

Role Reversal

FPL managers selling Son and Kane were left questioning their judgement again as the pair both picked up attacking returns.

Kane added a goal and a maximum Bonus Points haul to his tally, making him the joint highest points scorer in FPL, level with his teammate Son.

And Son will have been disappointed to have only come away with five points from the game, having seen his close range effort hit the post.

As well as the wing-backs, the three at the back system appears to be getting the best out of Harry Kane.

Only Golden Boot rival Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) has had more attempts on goal in Double Gameweek 19, with the frontman getting a chance on goal every 15 minutes.

With the added protection of three centre-backs, Son found himself working the channels more than in previous Gameweeks, rather than cutting in from the left or running in behind Kane.

With more players pushing forward and Spurs appearing to be more patient in their build-up play, there were a lot less balls in behind for Son to run on to.

This turned Son into more of a provider, putting in a high number of crosses and creating a big chance.

Having spent most of the season providing Son with assist, it may now be Kane’s turn to be on the end of chances at Spurs, should Jose persist with a back three.

With Spurs likely to face their own Double Gameweek soon, players who kept faith with the dynamic duo are surely holding on to their assets for the foreseeable future.

False Dawn

Sheffield United went into the game full of confidence after recording their first win of the season against Newcastle.

But any hope of the Blades mounting a second win in a row was quickly extinguished, after Spurs opened the scoring in the first five minutes.

So abject was Sheffield United’s first half performance, that pundit Roy Keane claimed they could go down as the Premier League’s worst ever side.

Things did improve for them, with David McGoldrick (£5.2m) scoring yet another goal against a top six side, before Ndombele wrapped up the game for Spurs.

Mourinho’s decision to switch to a back three completely stopped the Blades in wide areas, with Jaden Bogle (£4.3m) and Enda Stevens (£5.0m) spending the majority of the game defending.

(Bogle left, Stevens right)

In defence, problems that have plagued Chris Wilder’s team all season reared their heads.

After Aurier’s headed goal, the Blades have now conceded the second most headed chances in the league.

And after Harry Kane’s goal from outside the box, Sheff United have conceded the third highest amount of shots outside the box.

This season is worlds apart from the solid defensive unit they were last season, as they made Bramall Lane their fortress.

The Blades have now conceded 15 Premier League goals at home this season, the same amount they conceded throughout the whole of last season.

Fans pointing to the return of loanee Dean Henderson (£5.2m) to Manchester United as the catalyst of their downfall may also have a point.

Aaron Ramsdale (£4.6m) has kept just six clean sheets in 56 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth and Sheffield United combined (10.7%) – the worst ratio of any goalkeeper to play at least 50 Premier League games.

Speaking after the game, Wilder was not impressed with what he saw:

There’s stuff we keep talking about right the way through the season. About key moments, lack of quality, and that’s happened this afternoon. We gave possession away, good possession. As I’ve said a set piece is preventable, even though it’s a good ball in it’s a free header. And the second and third goals, we give away the ball in the middle of the park.

Chris Wilder

Tottenham XI (3-4-3) Lloris; Dier, Rodon, Davies; Aurier, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Reguilon (Sanchez 94); Son (Vinicius 92), Bergwijn (Lucas 87), Kane

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2) Ramsdale; Ampadu, Egan, Basham (Sharp 74); Bogle, Fleck, Norwood (Bryan 67), Lundstram, Stevens; McGoldrick, Burke (Brewster 71)

Spurs switch to back five for Sheffield United game

  1. Batigol
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Any news on Sam Johnstone being back for tomorrow?

    I’ve seen most of the other managers have had press conferences but not heard anything from Allardyce yet.

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yes looks like he’s back.

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      https://twitter.com/samjohnstone50/status/1350537039888986114?s=21

      Open Controls
      1. Batigol
        • 4 Years
        55 mins ago

        Thanks for this!

        I’ll be happy with any points at all from him really, the bar has been set so low 😆

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          52 mins ago

          Yeah I know. Meslier owner. Luckily with the bar this low there’s very little chance he’ll concede.

    3. h3nh3n
        59 mins ago

        It may be a dodgy source, but I found this:

        https://www.101greatgoals.com/news/west-brom-keeper-sam-johnstone-and-winger-matt-phillips-miss-dgw19-through-positive-covid-19-test/

      • Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        58 mins ago

        Sam Allardyce [embargo] on Sam Johnstone: "He trained on Friday for the first time, not among the lads but on his own because that was allowed. He’ll come back into the picture next week, hopefully"

        https://twitter.com/ColmVHayes/status/1350953702425849861?s=19

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        59 mins ago

        Rodgers, asked if Vardy is fit for the Chelsea match: "Yes, everyone should be fine. Dennis Praet is out for a period of time. Papy Mendy has a slight strain in his neck."

        https://twitter.com/FFScout/status/1351170915871154183?s=19

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          56 mins ago

          Girlfriends birthday yesterday.

    5. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Salah up against Tottenham and second in the captain poll. Amazing.

      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        56 mins ago

        it's this week's poll still.

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          55 mins ago

          Yeah, yeah I know. Oh is that the door bell, sorry gotta go.

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        55 mins ago

        ... It's still the poll for DGW19.

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          54 mins ago

          I’m looking pretty good right now.

          1. baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            Yes, much better than this site that hasn't updated the poll. Or is it too early.

      3. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        55 mins ago

        Soucek ahead of Kane, Son, Sterling and Mane

    6. Party time
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Vardy is fit & ready to feast!

      https://www.twitter.com/FFScout/status/1351170915871154183

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        Good luck. You deserve it.

        1. Party time
          • 2 Years
          53 mins ago

          Thanks hun xx

          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            49 mins ago

            If nothing else, you’re consistent.

      2. Mr Frost
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        I captained Vardy this week. Disappointing not to get returns with him having 7 shots.

    7. Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Any chance Leeds-Soton play on Saturday if Shrewsbury beat Soton tonight?

      1. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Sry if Shrewsbury win tomorrow

      2. Obi Wan Elokobi
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Potentially but Shrewsbury still have Covid cases so they'll be fielding bare bones, so highly unlikely

        1. Whazza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yeah, would be a big shock... One can dream

      3. jomikijiq
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        There's a lot of room for that fixture in the future so there's no pressure to put it in DGW19

    8. Offside Trapattoni
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      So going into next week my squad is looking like this:

      Martinez
      Stones Dias Coufal
      Salah Bruno Son Grealish
      Kane Antonio

      Thoughts on Bamford (new) Holding (sou) Targett (bur)?

      Input most appreciated, grazie amici-

      1. Mr Frost
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Good to go.

      2. Neves say Neves
        • 2 Years
        just now

        BamBam. I've got a loose rule of always playing the forward

    9. LIARS POKER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Thoughts on the below moves once all the games are out of the way?

      Justin + Raphina -> Shaw + Gundogan (-4)

      Yay or nay?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        33 mins ago

        Shaw only for me

      2. Fit_to_drop
        • 1 Year
        32 mins ago

        Nay for me. Justin doesnt deserve the boot and will prob hold his spot. 2nd part, yes.

      3. HonestBlatter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        Yay Gundo is essential rest of the season.

      4. Milkman Bruno
          24 mins ago

          Why would you sell Justin? I’m looking at getting in a Leicester defender, fixtures are great.

          1. LIARS POKER
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Really? Wouldn't describe Everton, Leeds, Wolves, Liverpool, Villa and Arsenal in the next 7 as great for clean sheets...

      5. Gunner1290
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Does anyone still have all chips left and second wildcard? Any idea when the best time to play these will be...

        1. Whazza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          50 mins ago

          GW26 is likely to be the only big DGW, and GW29 the only big BGW. So probably WC around 24-25 then BB DGW26, FH BGW29 and TC in a smaller DGW

        2. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          50 mins ago

          I do

          Plan is WC 25
          Bb 26
          Fh 29

          Tc whenever another suitable dgw pops. Will be at least one more for sours other than 26

          1. baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            40 mins ago

            Have you checked fixture changes and which teams are your targets?

            1. Nightcrawler
              • 1 Year
              36 mins ago

              Not really. I think when the time comes in 24 or 25 ill simply wc abd then have a look

              Long term planning wont work with covid

        3. baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          42 mins ago

          All chips intact. Time will come.

        4. Black Knights
          • 8 Years
          20 mins ago

          Yeah WC25 for 15 DGWers in 26, BB 26, then FH in 29 to tidy it all up so i can make long-term transfers from 27 onwards.

      6. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour ago

        Big vardy party needed against chelsea

        1. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          29 mins ago

          Wilson party, ummmm...

        2. Pukki Party
          • 3 Years
          just now

          This

      7. Carefree Crew
        • 2 Years
        59 mins ago

        Yeah. I'm planning WC25, BB26 & FH BGW29.
        If I can get close to 15 players for DGW26 BB I might not even wildcard, depends on the fixtures.

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          37 mins ago

          I wouldn't hard plan for WC25. There's a good chance your team will be in a good enough state that you don't need to WC in 25 in order to get a good team out for 26.

          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            28 mins ago

            For those who don't have FH but do have BB building for the blank then WCing afterwards is a viable strategy.

          2. baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            26 mins ago

            Are people already making gw26 BB drafts?

          3. Black Knights
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            But it might still be the best time to BB in 26, so the WC could add another 3-4 more options to make that worthwhile (depending on what happens).

        2. thegaffer82
          • 9 Years
          32 mins ago

          The new rule of FPL is don’t plan anything anymore - it just ends up in tears 😉

          1. baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            Correct. But even if you don't plan anything, the result is same, tears 🙁

            1. baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              There is no week that people ain't crying here much more than small babies usually do 😉

        3. Carefree Crew
          • 2 Years
          27 mins ago

          Thanks Camzy. Good advice.
          That's what I'm hoping will happen.
          Who do you think will get through to FA cup quarters & have a DGW?
          I'm guessing:
          Chels, Tott, South, Leic,
          Plus either Liv / Man U.

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            No idea. It's already too much to process. Will just aim to have 2 FTs going into the next few weeks and then we'll see.

            We might have to adapt to a Lee-Sou DGW in GW23 first and then a City DGW in 24. I think I might do a -4 this week to secure double City defense ahead of this run of games and then take my hands off until we know more.

        4. Carefree Crew
          • 2 Years
          23 mins ago

          I forgot City, Sheffield & Fulham!

        5. Carefree Crew
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          I'm gambling on no Leeds v Saints DGW23 as that's dependant on Shrewsbury winning isn't it?

          Who would City play in DGW24?
          Or what's that dependant on?

          I've got 3 City players anyway.

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Nope. If Shrewsbury OR Arsenal beat Southampton then GW23 is a go for Lee-Sou.

            Don't remember how City get 24, but IIRC from Ben Crellin, it's 24, 26, 27 as most likely DGWs for City.

        6. Carefree Crew
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Thanks very much mate. 🙂

          Doh! I'm a temporary Saints supporter for their (hopefully) next 2 cup ties then.

          Ben Crelin is a legend, so helpful.

      8. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        54 mins ago

        Cup tie comes down to

        Him: Mings Martinez Castagne Martial

        Vs

        Me: Stones KDB Salah Creswell + 20 points

        Mings to do a Stones now no doubt

      9. davidfromkent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        51 mins ago

        Anyone got the team name/link for the new scout cast guy Seb Wassell, i can't find him in either of the Community League or Mods and Cons unless its under a false name? Thanks 🙂

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          32 mins ago

          Just googled 'FPL Seb Wassell'

          https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/114768/event/19

          1. davidfromkent
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Thank you very much 🙂

        2. thegaffer82
          • 9 Years
          31 mins ago

          Scouting the scouts are we?

          No sorry I don’t

          1. davidfromkent
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            No but heard he is a whizz manager so wanted to check out his credentials lol

      10. Ronnies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        50 mins ago

        McCarthy
        Robertson, Coufal, James
        Salah, KDB, Bruno, Grealish, Soucek
        Bamford, Antonio

        Johnstone, Justin, Rodrigo, Ayling

        Is this team ok for GW20 or do I need a City defender. Its possible get Cancelo by doing -4;

        Ayling, Rodrigo > Cancelo, Brewster

        Worth it ?
        Cheers.

        1. ameisin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Not sure I'd do it for a hit and Brewster.

          Can you do James > Stones directly?

          1. ameisin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            I think having Leeds players on bench will be handy. They've a DGW coming up and will provide better cover.

          2. Ronnies
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yes, but James has nice fixtures. Plus, I still think Cancelo is the best City defender to own ?

            1. ameisin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              True dat. If Cancelo hauls it'll be more than worth it.

        2. Mr Frost
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          I would, but for, Dias. Pep said he can play every three days no problem due to his impeccable professionalism.

      11. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        49 mins ago

        So is Vardy fit to start on tuesday?

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          32 mins ago

          Yes

      12. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        48 mins ago

        That Kane haul was pretty darn predictable really wasn’t it. Was never selling him even though he had a single game. Son an inch from a bigger haul too (though haven’t owned him for a while).

        DGW can really push us into some poor transfers sometimes - like those selling Kane when he had SHU up next

        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          46 mins ago

          Antonio matching him for 4M less and WBA (H) next, doubt many mind that haul.

          1. thegaffer82
            • 9 Years
            26 mins ago

            Bamford > Antonio was the move (keeping Kane)

            I chickened out of it though 🙁

          2. Hot Fuzz
            • 4 Years
            25 mins ago

            Only if have chosen Antonio over Kane but if you went for vardy then it is a total different ball game imo

            1. Flair
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              17 mins ago

              Still a match left and I'd have taken Vardy with Southampton and Chelsea over Kane vs Sheff Utd every time.

              Open Controls
              1. Hot Fuzz
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Fair call , I am totally the opposite there is a bit of a bias towards Kane a bit of a bromance going on there hahaha

        2. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          45 mins ago

          I benched Son for Wilson this GW

          1. Hot Fuzz
            • 4 Years
            34 mins ago

            Really why? Son vs. Sheffield?

            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              32 mins ago

              DGW fever - still as long as Wilson plays 60 mins in both games and doesn't get booked I'm only down one point.

              1. Hot Fuzz
                • 4 Years
                28 mins ago

                Hahaha true,you could played them both for a 9

                1. Sanchit
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  I'm assuming all his starring 11 are DGW players

        3. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          42 mins ago

          Sorry but 9 points isnt a haul

          I bet most of the kane sellers are actually now better off if they upgraded at the back

          Sold kane and dier for Cresswell and vardy for -4. Think ill end up with more points and definitely dont want kane back for pool

          1. thegaffer82
            • 9 Years
            31 mins ago

            9 points is a haul in my eyes.

            And, it’s the still owning Kane part that is key

            1. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              28 mins ago

              If you think 9 points is a haul for a 11.1m player then something isn’t right

              1. gera.bostock
                • 9 Years
                24 mins ago

                Kane has scored more points than anyone in the game. What are we talking about?

                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 1 Year
                  23 mins ago

                  Not really relevant here is it

                2. mynameisq
                  • 7 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  We're talking about one specific gameweek

              2. thegaffer82
                • 9 Years
                16 mins ago

                If you want to point blank ignore my second sentence, that’s your choice.

                9 points is still fine by me as well 🙂

          2. gera.bostock
            • 9 Years
            27 mins ago

            Like Kane cannot score against Liverpool because they are so solid defensively.

            1. Nightcrawler
              • 1 Year
              25 mins ago

              He didnt last time out

              In fact he blanked 4 games in a row last time ppl sold him in masses before a tough run of fixtures

              1. gera.bostock
                • 9 Years
                24 mins ago

                He is the top scorer in the game.

                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 1 Year
                  22 mins ago

                  And we are allowed transfers. Sold him before the kast time they played pool. Blanked 4 games

                  Got him back for leeds and fulham. Sold again

                  1. gera.bostock
                    • 9 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    He didn't blank 4 games in a row and he is in form right now.

                    1. Pukki Blinders
                      • 1 Year
                      4 mins ago

                      He scored a long shot which Ramsdale should’ve saved. Wouldn’t say that qualifies as being “in form”

                      1. Tommy J
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        I think Sheffield United are definitely missing Henderson from last year-he made a big difference for them and for the relegation threatened sides the Keeper can be the difference-e.g. Darlow at Newcastle

              2. gera.bostock
                • 9 Years
                21 mins ago

                Also he didn't blank 4 times in a row and he is in form right now.

                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 1 Year
                  19 mins ago

                  1 was postponed and 3 were 2 pointers

                  1. gera.bostock
                    • 9 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    so he blanked 3 times in a row and scored 29 points in the last 3 game

                    1. Nightcrawler
                      • 1 Year
                      12 mins ago

                      20 of which i, and most others im guessing owned him for

          3. Hot Fuzz
            • 4 Years
            26 mins ago

            9 points is pretty good imo and I think Kane for the pool game could be pretty good if jose sticks to the formation I keep for sure. But to be honest I am a bit Kane bias gl man

            1. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              7 mins ago

              Seems as if owning Spurs assets has lowered everyone’s expectations, especially under Mou with his bus

              1. Hot Fuzz
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Hahaha yap but only second half bus parking allowed

        4. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          38 mins ago

          What haul? He didn’t even hit double digits

          1. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            27 mins ago

            Exacrly. And if it allowed upgrades elsewhere it was a good move. Plenty upgraded ars/spurs defs to city defs

        5. Tommy J
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          31 mins ago

          I would have agreed with you on Saturday, I swapped Kane to Vardy and at the same time swapped Kilman to Stones and so it's now looking ok for me-sometimes it's the combinations that have to be looked at(Although I confess I lucked out with Stones!)

        6. gogs67
            23 mins ago

            Yeh, If you'd captained Kane every week since GW1 he'd have brought in 280+ points, no tinkering in the world can change that.
            And, the thing is about this game, not many will have done that set-and-forget either!!

            1. Hot Fuzz
              • 4 Years
              20 mins ago

              Spot on dude

            2. Nightcrawler
              • 1 Year
              20 mins ago

              Im sure most have over(140) 280 points from caps

              1. Hot Fuzz
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                I just calculated my cap points and got 273 with all my tinkering ètc.if my cap mo performs ok then I am just ok but I also used a FH gw18 and a triple this week.so in my personal case I would have been better of just perma cap Kane.

                1. Sanchit
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  No need to calculate.
                  You can use
                  Anewpla.net

              2. gogs67
                  1 min ago

                  I'm on 272 and that includes my one and only Grealish (c) where he hauled 1 point so doubled up to 2 lol!!
                  Only captained Kane 5 times out of that so would be no different really If I'd just perma captained him.

                • Sanchit
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I have 240. I guess most 80% would be

              3. Flair
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                10 mins ago

                There was absolutely nobody considering permacapping Kane aside from Spurs fans so what sort of ridiculous scenario is this?

                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 1 Year
                  9 mins ago

                  Im on 338 points plus whatever salah gets bs burnley from caps

                  I get that its more than most but im sure there will be plenty with over 280

                2. Hot Fuzz
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  I am not a spurs fan flair, just that our tinkering sometimes pays off and sometimes it doesn't perma captain a big hitter over the entire season is something I am trying to consider is just so super boring but I think it could pay out but man that just me everybody has there own ways

            3. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              19 mins ago

              Kane really should have had more as well. great chance late on from a son square pass, uncharacteristically lashed it over with his left foot.

          • ameisin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            43 mins ago

            What would your priority be here?

            Martinez
            Stones | Chilwell | Bednarek
            KDB | Salah | Son | Bruno | Soucek
            Bamford | Antonio

            Steer || Alioski | Coufal | Brewster
            3.8 ITB, 1FT

            a) Chilwell > Cancelo
            b) Salah > Rashford
            c) Brewster > anyone
            d) roll FT

            Cheers!

            1. Artemon
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Definitely not B. United fan here and Rashford doesn't look fit at the moment - due a rest.

              Would be tempted to roll FT and take 2 FTs & 3.6m into next GW

              1. ameisin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Thanks for the input!

          • Artemon
            • 6 Years
            42 mins ago

            What would you do with the below?

            2 FTs 0m ITB

            Martinez (Steer)

            Stones, Dias, Robertson, Maguire (Mitchell)

            Son, KDB, Salah, Bruno (Burke)

            Watkins, Bamford (Brewster)

            Does Steer to 4m Goalkeeper make sense? Allows a spot for Grealish (later down line) as I'm maxed out on Villa the moment

            1. Bojam
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Too early to be planning transfers given how many games are left to play and current levels of unpredictability. Dull answer but I'd wait and assess at the end of the GW. Maybe Watkins or Martinez will become pressing issues if they miss matches this week due to Covid. Also standard injuries might occur.

          • Footieboot
              37 mins ago

              Bamford to Antonio would be a silly transfer right?

              1. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Pretty sideways

              2. Mr Frost
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Leeds are in bad form, who knows how long it lasts. Its completely your opinion.

            • Chandler Bing
              • 4 Years
              33 mins ago

              Who for the next 4? Have both Maddison and Son.

              Kane: LIV bri CHE WBA
              Vardy: eve LEE ful wol

              1. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                32 mins ago

                I’d say Vardy

              2. Mr Frost
                • 10 Years
                31 mins ago

                I've gone Vardy but sounds like Kane is in for some points according to this article

              3. mynameisq
                • 7 Years
                31 mins ago

                Vards for me

              4. tomasjj
                • 6 Years
                30 mins ago

                Looking at both.

              5. Flair
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                29 mins ago

                Definitely Vardy

                1. Flair
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  6 mins ago

                  But I'll most likely have Kane as it isn't worth a FT

                  1. Chandler Bing
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    I bought Kane for 10.9 so selling him will mean losing close to no value at all. I think that's a major factor as to why I see it being worth it. I mentioned the next 4 only because it's WC time for me after that in preparation for DGW 26. I can get Kane back in then.

              6. Ruth_NZ
                • 6 Years
                27 mins ago

                Kane. I'll captain him for 2 of those.

                1. Bojam
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Agree with this.

              7. jomikijiq
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                depends on the captaincy

                For me, Kane is the best C GW23 and there's no week when Vardy is the best

            • Woodpusher64
              • 4 Years
              32 mins ago

              When is the soonest we might have a doublegame week, please?
              I bailed out of BB this week and now I'm in some sort of limbo.

              1. Chandler Bing
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                GW 23 could be a DGW for Leeds and Soton. GW 26 is the next big DGW.

                1. Woodpusher64
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers for that. I can get concentrate on first 11 for few weeks yet.

            • jason_ni
              • 5 Years
              32 mins ago

              Sometime FPL is really frustrating.

              Ive actaully had a pretty decent gameweek to this point - 68 points with 14 games left.

              But of the 6 people ahead of me in the ml - 4 have Stones.

              The stones/Antonio 30 pointer is tough one to swallow! Theres me sitting with cancelo coming on for his 1 pointer.

              1. Mr Frost
                • 10 Years
                8 mins ago

                I had Stones Dias and Antonio, but also Bruno, Mane and Salah, no Kane and Son and captained Vardy. Can't have em all, nor get it perfect.

                1. jason_ni
                  • 5 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Yeah, like I dont have Salah, if he had hauled, I can accept that(he still could against Burnley), or Vardy or someone who you half expect to do well.

                  Its just when everyone you are competing against has an player like Stones, and he gets a 21 pointer, that is alot harder to take, no one could have forecast his return yesterday!

            • Olson
              • 6 Years
              26 mins ago

              Really didn't want to own john stones and was skeptical a few weeks back when I got him. He'd got me like 35 points in 4 weeks.

              Any examples of players you don't really rate and didn't really want and got it wrong about and they hauled for you?

              1. Flair
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                23 mins ago

                Barnes. Got him in last season but I remember complaining to my brother about how crap he is, blanked vs Norwich and then grabbed an absolutely beautiful 19 pointer vs Villa to complete a fantastic run of green arrows. For me, he's a FPL legend

                1. Flair
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  21 mins ago

                  Was one of those times the FPL community hype worked out for me, remember seeing a few stats stuff about him making me chose him over Perez

                2. mgilbert86
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  I think Barnes is great, i think if he gets more precise with shooting he's going to be very dangerous

                3. Olson
                  • 6 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  He is crap. That's a great one. Conversely, salah has repeatedly trolled me this season despite convincing myself several games back that he's essential. What an fpl turd

              2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                9 mins ago

                Not currently in that category - but have a feeling Harry Maguire could soon be there... not a massive fan of him at all, but was nailed & playing in an improving defence & kindly priced...

                Had the goal disallowed vs Burnley last week & just generally throws his 20-stone frame about the box at corners & has popped in a few in his previous lives at Leciester & Sheffield Utd with decent amounts of goals & assists from headers/flick ons

                Still skeptical about him but hey ho he's getting a few more games now

                1. Olson
                  • 6 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  My friend is a manc, well, stockport(udlian?) and lifelong united fan and hates him. I never get tired of watching united games with her and her endless assassination of everything from his ability to his face

                  1. Brosstan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Seems like a very strange pick to hate in this current United side when there is gash like Martial and lindelol getting constant games.

                    1. Olson
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      I guess it is probably more to do with the fact that he is supposed to be filling the boots of a long line of world class predecessors. Whereas lindelof is crap and everyone knows it and martial is just a frustration but will be written off an forgotten

              3. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                5 mins ago

                I think this is one of my weaknesses.

                I don't buy players I don't like. I have plenty of players I've brought in that have been disappointments, but I always liked them at the time when I picked them.

                The 'unfancied' players are just not for me. It's why I will almost never pick up a player like Tielemans or DDG or Wood. I just don't like them as FPL assets and they'd have to be playing in a completely transformative way to get me to change my mind and bring them in.

            • mgilbert86
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              23 mins ago

              .1 off of this move, blessing in diguise?

              Salah + Bamford -> Grealish + kane

              1. Flair
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                20 mins ago

                If Grealish is back at LW then he could do exceptionally well

                1. mgilbert86
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  could go maddison instead , mainly trying to move away from liverpool and leeds who look to have lost form in general

              2. thegaffer82
                • 9 Years
                4 mins ago

                Probably. Salah can’t keep blanking... can he?

                I’d find another way to get Kane before GW23

            • beso
              • 4 Years
              19 mins ago

              I had the funds for Dias or Cancelo who seemed a better option than Stones but i went for my best transfer this season John Stones for a hit , i'm so glad i did the right move

            • Brosstan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              18 mins ago

              If Vardy doesn't get at least a brace against fat Franks misfits then it's a huge season defining fail after selling Kane

              1. Nightcrawler
                • 1 Year
                15 mins ago

                Tbf he only needs 7 more poi ts for a "haul"

                1. thegaffer82
                  • 9 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  You do know haul is a subjective word right?

                  You seem butt hurt I used haul for a 9 pointer.

                  Is 10 a haul out of interest? And if not, what is?

                  1. mgilbert86
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    According to the FPL text book, must be two digits for haul

                    1. thegaffer82
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      Sorry I haven’t come across the FPL text book on my travels as yet.

                      Can you link me up? 😉

                  2. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    What caused the butt hurt?

                  3. Nightcrawler
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    10 points is only a haul if i own the player!

                2. Brosstan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  No he needs at least a brace which means 12+ points.9 points isn't a haul

            • tuturututu
                14 mins ago

                How many ppl captained Salah and how many KDB this gw?

                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Don’t know but Salah was the most capped.

                  1. Nightcrawler
                    • 1 Year
                    8 mins ago

                    Kdb in the top 10k which im guessing shows similar trend to top 100k

                    1. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Must be nice to be up there.

                      1. Nightcrawler
                        • 1 Year
                        1 min ago

                        Im not top 10k but i think top 10k stats give a decent enough reflection of active players stats

                2. JJeyy
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  eo in top 10k - Salah 120%, KDB - 115%

              • Danno - Emre Canada
                • 5 Years
                9 mins ago

                Open Controls

