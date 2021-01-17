Spurs switch to back five for Sheffield United game

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be hoping Jose Mourinho’s switch to a back five will provide a boost to Tottenham Hotspur’s well-owned attacking assets.

Deadly duo Harry Kane (£11.1m) and Son Heung–min (£9.7m) line up with a returning Steve Bergwijn (£7.0m) in attack for their game against Sheffield United in Double Gameweek 19.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£4.8m) and Tanguy Ndombele (£5.9m) are selected in centre midfield.

Providing width to their side will be wing-backs Sergio Reguilon (£5.7m) and Serge Aurier (£5.2m).

Joe Rodon (£5.0m) is back in the heart of their defence with Ben Davies (£4.6m), along with stalwart Eric Dier (£5.1m).

French international Hugo Lloris (£5.6m) continues in goal, having started every game of the Premier League season so far.

Chris Wilder will be hoping his Blades side can build on their first win of the season against Newcastle with another impressive performance.

Out-of-position forward Oliver Burke (£4.4m) starts up- front with top-six slayer David McGoldrick (£5.2m).

There are no changes in midfield, with John Fleck (£5.6m), John Lundstram (£4.9m) and Oliver Norwood (£4.6m) occupying the three spots.

The impressive Jayden Bogle (£4.3m) continues at right wing-back, with Enda Stevens (£5.0m) returning on the left,

Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu (£4.3m) who picked up maximum Bonus Points in their last game, is alongside Chris Basham (£4.6m) and John Egan (£4.7m) at centre-half.

Aaron Ramsdale (£4.6m) keeps his place in goal.

Sheff Utd XI: Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Ampadu, Bogle, Stevens; Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck; McGoldrick, Burke

Spurs XI: Lloris; Aurier, Rodon, Dier, Davies, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son; Kane

