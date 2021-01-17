1340
Team News January 17

Spurs switch to back five for Sheffield United game

1,340 Comments
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be hoping Jose Mourinho’s switch to a back five will provide a boost to Tottenham Hotspur’s well-owned attacking assets.

Deadly duo Harry Kane (£11.1m) and Son Heungmin (£9.7m) line up with a returning Steve Bergwijn (£7.0m) in attack for their game against Sheffield United in Double Gameweek 19.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£4.8m) and Tanguy Ndombele (£5.9m) are selected in centre midfield.

Providing width to their side will be wing-backs Sergio Reguilon (£5.7m) and Serge Aurier (£5.2m).

Joe Rodon (£5.0m) is back in the heart of their defence with Ben Davies (£4.6m), along with stalwart Eric Dier (£5.1m).

French international Hugo Lloris (£5.6m) continues in goal, having started every game of the Premier League season so far.

Chris Wilder will be hoping his Blades side can build on their first win of the season against Newcastle with another impressive performance.

Out-of-position forward Oliver Burke (£4.4m) starts up- front with top-six slayer David McGoldrick (£5.2m).

There are no changes in midfield, with John Fleck (£5.6m), John Lundstram (£4.9m) and Oliver Norwood (£4.6m) occupying the three spots.

The impressive Jayden Bogle (£4.3m) continues at right wing-back, with Enda Stevens (£5.0m) returning on the left,

Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu (£4.3m) who picked up maximum Bonus Points in their last game, is alongside Chris Basham (£4.6m) and John Egan (£4.7m) at centre-half.

Aaron Ramsdale (£4.6m) keeps his place in goal.

Sheff Utd XI: Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Ampadu, Bogle, Stevens; Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck; McGoldrick, Burke

Spurs XI: Lloris; Aurier, Rodon, Dier, Davies, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son; Kane

Kane, Son and the Value of Attacking Double-ups

  1. NateDogsCats
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Honestly I didn't expect Spurs to even put 3 past SU today but didn't expect SU to be that bad. Moving Son out a few weeks ago and Kane this week wasn't a bad move from the looks of things I guess though considering the points they could have gotten, Ndombele has really looked like a decent cut price option though

      1. ivantys
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Yeah their 3rd highest scorer with 3 goals.

          1. NateDogsCats
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              He's looked a lot more likely to score in a lot of games this season than his returns show

        • Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          State of Salah Cappers in about 3 hours from now?

          A) they'll love to see it

          B) They FEAST

          C) absolutely NOWHERE to hide for them

          1. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            D) Their season is OVER

          2. noahzark22
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Q

          3. jamiejoe
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Can he really go 4 blanks?

            1. Ruth_NZ
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Salah had a run of 6 PL games without a goal or assist in 18/19. He went 4 without a goal in 19/20. No reason why not this season too.

        • Forza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          999-0 with 999 Salah goals and 999 Robbo assists, please.

          1. noahzark22
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            A+

        • sandman58
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Keep one long term
          A..Bamford
          B..Antonio

          1. NABIL - I had 4 Spurs GW1
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            B

          2. Camino Aleatorio
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            B - because Bamford looks like a Accountant playing football and Antonio is Megatron playing football

            1. Here's Tom with the We…
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              Best off asking after the next game, when Antonio breaks down again

              1. Camino Aleatorio
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                Yeah, magatrons parts are made in China. He needs German Bearings, Japanese Servos, and US Steel

            2. Camino Aleatorio
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              I should say- Bamford is not as dynamic in making his own fortune. He relies exclusively on Service and none on self play making

          3. sandman58
            • 2 Years
            49 mins ago

            Thanks guys
            Its defo Antonio's injury history that is a big issue
            Leeds better attacking team than West Ham
            Its 50/50

        • JBG
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Feel I need to preface that I'm a huge MU, before I continue writing this. But I feel Bruno will get a YC this match, derby, huge top 3 match and he does easily get hot headed(yelling at the ref and so on).

        • Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Robertson mega haul needed.

        • GloryManUnited
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          What TV program is the match on in the US?

        • GROBARI
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            87-86 with 87 goals from Salah with 87 assist from Firmino and 86 penalties from United with Bruno scoring please

          • The Mandalorian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            If ever there was a time to play Cavani it was against a Liverpool team playing two midfielders as centrebacks.

            1. Scots Gooner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Yep. Another 'strange' decision from Ole

          • Scots Gooner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Anyone know how to find out what percentage owns Salah, Bruno and KDB?

            1. Pipermaru
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              LiveFPL, Overall Player Ownership at the top of the page, just above 7% apparently.

              1. Scots Gooner
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                Thanks. Thats lower than I imagined.

                1. jamiejoe
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 13 mins ago

                  You'd have to sacrifice the whole squad and there's Son and Kane too.

                  1. Salarrivederci
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 6 mins ago

                    No you don’t.
                    Thats if you go 5 big hitters - not 4.

                    I got 1,6 ITB
                    Areola
                    AWB - Dias - Stones - Coufal
                    Salah - KDB - Bruno - Caveleiro
                    Kane - Antonio

                    (Martinez, Holding, Smith Rowe, Brewster)

          • KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            All red arrows from here on in, just Bruno in this game!

            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Hoping for a great game nonetheless

          • Party time
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            This match is taking longer than ever to start

            1. The Senate
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Don't know why they make this slot 4.30 and not 4. Just want my pain to be over.

          • jamiejoe
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Pogba on the right

          • Over Midwicket
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Yeah Salah is done as an FPL asset. Robbo is way further forward and is 5mil cheaper.

