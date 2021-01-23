930
Dugout Discussion January 23

Grealish, Watkins and Martínez start in final Double Gameweek 19 match

930 Comments
Aston Villa make one enforced changed to their line-up as they host Newcastle United in the final match of Double Gameweek 19.

Just over a week after the round began, Newcastle’s trip to Villa Park brings the curtain down on one of the most memorable Double Gameweeks of recent memory.

And Fantasy managers could be in store for some serious action considering how promising Villa looked at Manchester City midweek.

John McGinn (£5.5m) is the only one to miss out from the trip to the Etihad Stadium having picked up his fifth yellow card of the season.

Which allows Dean Smith to select from most of his key personnel tonight.

Marvelous Nakamba (£4.3m) comes into the midfield alongside Douglas Luiz (£, with Jack Grealish (£7.7m), Ross Barkley (£5.9m) and Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) in front of them.

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) is the only FPL midfielder with more assists at home than Grealish this season, who was sold by over 150,000+ managers for Double Gameweek 19.

With Barkley and Traoré holding onto their places it means for a second successive benching for Anwar El Ghazi (£5.8m) so all eyes will be on any Villa penalty if it is awarded before the Dutchman takes to the field.

Matt Targett (£4.6m) has recovered from the knock that forced him off against Manchester City, enabling Smith to go for his first-choice back-four.

It will be interesting to see what formation Newcastle will adopt following their 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in a recent switch to a so-called ‘more attacking 4-4-2 system.

Andy Carroll (£5.2m) and Callum Wilson (£6.6m) keep their places but Joelinton (£5.7m) drops to the bench as Steve Bruce asks Miguel Almirón (£5.6m) and Jeff Hendrick (£4.6m) to provide the width tonight.

Aston Villa XI (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; D Luiz, Nakamba; Grealish, Barkley, B Traoré; Watkins.

Newcastle United XI (4-4-2): Darlow; Lewis, Lascelles, Schär, Manquillo; Almirón, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick; Carroll, Wilson.

  1. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Oh FFS ML rival has Konsa!!!!

    Open Controls
  2. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Targett 3
    Konsa 2
    Watkins 1

    According to FFS. Think that makes me 108 (-8) = 100. Sure many are far better but happy to make 3 digits.

    Open Controls
  3. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    Who to bench from my front 8?

    Salah, Gundogan, Grealish, Fernandes, Son
    Bamford, Antonio, Kane.

    Open Controls
    1. dogtanion
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bamford

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Has to Bamford, Leeds look crap!

      Open Controls
    3. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Probably Grealish but it's a tough one. Antonio gets the nod over Grealish because of 2 goals in 2.

      Open Controls
    4. S.Kuqi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Antonio

      Open Controls
    5. The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      This is why I may keep KDB on the bench then move next week. Benching good players if I move to Gundo or Son,

      Open Controls
  4. Thewonderfulgame
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Can someone explain to me how the
    'goal that wins the match'
    Bonus points are done

    In the scenario of the villa match, is Watkins going to be owed another 3 bps?

    Open Controls
  5. Van der Faart
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    87 (-4) and a 70k red arrow. Bad week. Missed the boat, hoping holding onto chips will help later on in the season.

    Open Controls
  6. The 12th Man
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Thought about triple City defence but COVID postponements put me off.
    A game cancelled with 3 defenders from the same side only leaves you with 2 starters at the back.
    Is it worth the risk?
    Think I’ll just stick with the double.

    Open Controls
    1. JIMMY764
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yeah I’ll be sticking with the double. Not like there aren’t plenty of other good defensive options atm!

      Open Controls
  7. The 12th Man
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    128 -8 here.
    1.3m >> 790k

    Open Controls
    1. TimoTime
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      Solid, got all your chips left?

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        38 mins ago

        WC and TC left.

        Open Controls
        1. TimoTime
          • 1 Year
          36 mins ago

          Nice, smart not to prematurely bust the TC this week 😉

          Open Controls
    2. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      V similar score to me mate. BB or saved it?

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        BB

        Open Controls
        1. Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Same. The bench itself didn’t do well (Johnstone + 3x Leeds) or Cap (Salah) but luckily the rest mostly came through!

          Open Controls
          1. The 12th Man
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Johnstone,Coufal,Dallas,Bamford on my BB.
            Glad I used it. Can concentrate on having a strong first 11 now and probably load up my bench with gw 29 players .

            Open Controls
  8. Sarri-ball
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    126 -4 with salah captain feel can push on

    Captain choice
    A) bruno
    B) rashford (wee gamble before sell)

    Open Controls
    1. TimoTime
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      A, wouldn't overthink it

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      Never B, blimey

      Open Controls
  9. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Looks like many managed to save the BB and avoid hits but I took a gamble on a -12 and a BB and it worked out.

    129 (-12) and up from 121k to 58k OR.

    Cue everyone saying they got more without any chips/ hits but you can’t take my joy for now 😀

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Superb stuff! 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate. Nice to have a decent run for a bit!

        Annoying the BB chip is gone now but less of a headache later!

        Open Controls
    2. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Great score but wasn’t a great bb for you.

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Perhaps not the best BB but half these people quoting amazing bench scores probably had their Leeds players in their starting XI.

        If I had benched Coufal and started Dallas for the “optics” it would’ve made my boost look better

        Anyway. I’m happy with the rank increase and not having the BB headache later in the season!

        Open Controls
  10. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Hey losers.
    Will Watkins get a match winning bonus?

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Bugger. Thanks.

        Open Controls
  11. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    Bench Boost a wasted chip.
    Johnstone 2pts (took a hit to swap out Button)
    Zouma 0pts
    Dallas 2pts
    Bamford 2pts

    So a total 2pts extra.

    Open Controls
  12. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    113 points, top 50k ....going nicely given what an absolute disaster the first 5 weeks of the season was.

    Onwards!

    Open Controls
    1. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Well played mate

      Open Controls
    2. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Only the first 5?! Mine was like the first 12 lol!

      Have worked from 3.2m to under 800k now, god it’s been a slog

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        I didn’t have a single goal from any of my forwards in the first 5 weeks!

        Open Controls
  13. Tony Martial
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    No chips 109 and through in the cup by 3 points and he TCd feels great

    Open Controls
  14. WE GO FOR IT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Watkins out of bonus! 😀

    Open Controls
    1. TimoTime
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      Lovely

      Open Controls
    2. J ⚒ Salah & Vinagre
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      We are still enjoying his goal tonight, one more goal than you received 😉

      Open Controls
      1. WE GO FOR IT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        I'm happy for you mate! Just happy that I win my cup tie because of that.

        Open Controls
        1. J ⚒ Salah & Vinagre
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          More than fair enough!

          Well played mate 😎

          Open Controls
    3. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Nice! Rival has him

      Open Controls
    4. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Nice.

      Open Controls
    5. JJeyy
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      Imagine being sad enough to celebrate that lol

      Open Controls
      1. TimoTime
        • 1 Year
        35 mins ago

        Every little helps 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. WE GO FOR IT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Celebrating me winning my cup tie! If Watkins had got 2, I would've lost! So, yeah him losing bonus was great for me!

        Open Controls
        1. JJeyy
          • 5 Years
          just now

          fair enough if its a cup tie

          Open Controls
  15. Sir Alex Telles.
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    Maddison or Gundo?

    Open Controls
    1. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Gundo

      Open Controls
    2. Pukkipartyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Gundo

      Open Controls
  16. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Play 1

    Wilson (currently but not sure now)
    Smith-Rowe
    Soucek

    Open Controls
  17. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

  18. jammie26
      32 mins ago

      Finished on 126, that'll do i suppose.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Good effort.

        Open Controls
    • Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      125 (-8). Should be pleased, but meheee. Antonio did ok, the rest of my team can join the circus.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah not a bad score I suppose.

        Open Controls

