Grealish, Watkins and Martínez start in final Double Gameweek 19 match

Aston Villa make one enforced changed to their line-up as they host Newcastle United in the final match of Double Gameweek 19.

Just over a week after the round began, Newcastle’s trip to Villa Park brings the curtain down on one of the most memorable Double Gameweeks of recent memory.

And Fantasy managers could be in store for some serious action considering how promising Villa looked at Manchester City midweek.

John McGinn (£5.5m) is the only one to miss out from the trip to the Etihad Stadium having picked up his fifth yellow card of the season.

Which allows Dean Smith to select from most of his key personnel tonight.

Marvelous Nakamba (£4.3m) comes into the midfield alongside Douglas Luiz (£, with Jack Grealish (£7.7m), Ross Barkley (£5.9m) and Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) in front of them.

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) is the only FPL midfielder with more assists at home than Grealish this season, who was sold by over 150,000+ managers for Double Gameweek 19.

With Barkley and Traoré holding onto their places it means for a second successive benching for Anwar El Ghazi (£5.8m) so all eyes will be on any Villa penalty if it is awarded before the Dutchman takes to the field.

Matt Targett (£4.6m) has recovered from the knock that forced him off against Manchester City, enabling Smith to go for his first-choice back-four.

It will be interesting to see what formation Newcastle will adopt following their 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in a recent switch to a so-called ‘more attacking 4-4-2 system.

Andy Carroll (£5.2m) and Callum Wilson (£6.6m) keep their places but Joelinton (£5.7m) drops to the bench as Steve Bruce asks Miguel Almirón (£5.6m) and Jeff Hendrick (£4.6m) to provide the width tonight.

Aston Villa XI (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; D Luiz, Nakamba; Grealish, Barkley, B Traoré; Watkins.

Newcastle United XI (4-4-2): Darlow; Lewis, Lascelles, Schär, Manquillo; Almirón, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick; Carroll, Wilson.

