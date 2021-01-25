854
Pro Pundit Teams January 25

Getting an FPL season back on track after disappointing start

854 Comments
Share

Simon March won the worldwide Fantasy Premier League title in 2014/15 and provides regular tips and advice for Fantasy Football Scout readers.

The midway part of the season is as good a time as any to reflect on what’s worked and what hasn’t so far. Unfortunately, in my case, it’s mostly a case of the latter. Like many, I’m looking to get my season back on track and so this article will focus on how I plan to approach the second half of the season.

I’m currently ranked 335k with 1147 points. It isn’t a disastrous position to be in at this point of the season (there are still over 7.5 million other managers below me) but it’s well below the ‘Top 100k’ minimum target I usually set myself for the halfway stage. 

What makes it feel worse is that I wasted my Triple Captain on Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) in Double Gameweek 19 and have also already used my Free Hit, two chips which have helped to bail me out of such positions in the past. I’m also wary of the fact that people above and below me will have both these chips to play and, thus, they have a pending advantage

What Hasn’t Worked

Supporter Bias

Latest injury updates on Werner and Pulisic as James stars in Chelsea win

I’ve made a lot of the same mistakes that I often warn about in these articles. Firstly, I’ve allowed my real world club allegiances as a Chelsea supporter to influence my FPL decisions, mostly to my detriment. Timo Werner (£9.2m) has, somehow, managed to be an ever-present for me this season and I’ve also experimented with Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m) and Kai Havertz (£8.2m), none of whom have really delivered.

Werner’s omnipresence is partly due to bigger problems always existing elsewhere but, mostly, it’s because, when I watch Chelsea, I want a horse in the game. I definitely don’t want any part of me, however subconscious, hoping we don’t score. 

But any truly rational FPL manager would have seen the mounting problems with Werner for what they were and cut ties long ago. Instead, it’s been the triumph of hope over expectation. The issue I have now, of course, is injuries elsewhere and Werner having a decent run of fixtures…

I also think that the fact I had a solid 5k finish last season has maybe freed me subconsciously to be a bit more relaxed and maybe even experimental with how I have approached this season. I’d also probably gotten too used to decisions paying off last season that I haven’t invested enough thought into them this season.

Leaning Too Much Into the Chaos

Secondly, this season has been chaotic for everyone and, while I can point to a couple of things in my own season that I think were particularly unfortunate, I have to admit that a lot of my problems were self-inflicted.

Rather than trying to find order in the chaos, I’ve leaned into it, trying to adopt an aggressive style of play that hasn’t really worked out. Early transfers have really cost me. Most notably by transfer-in of Villa and Newcastle players immediately before their fixture was called off, and jettisoning Son Heung-min (£9.7m) in Gameweek 4 on the news of his ‘long-term injury’ which, being charitable, turned out to be ‘pessimistic’ on behalf of Jose Mourinho. That decision alone cost me almost 30 points in just that one Gameweek, not to mention a wasted transfer to bring Son back later.

I’ve also taken five hits already this season which is probably more than I’ve taken in the past five seasons combined. Some have worked out but, overall, I’m in the red there.

Most of these problems can be solved by recalibrating my patience levels. I need to be less patient with underperforming players but more patient with the timing of my transfers. If I miss out on an opportunity because of price changes, I’ll just need to be creative and find another one. This season is already way too volatile to be adding to the chaos by inviting the risk of early transfers.

Too Much Tinkering

Finally, while we’re all on the back foot this season when it comes to transfers, my transfer history is beginning to look a little farcical. Of the 20 transfers I’ve made so far this season, almost half have involved Son or Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) and, sometimes, it’s just swapping back and forth between the two. It’s not too much in hindsight to say that I could have stuck with either (or both) this season and would probably have been better off.

My best seasons have always been built on four to five fairly consistent players who, once I’ve identified them, I try not to touch. The benefit of this approach, I find, is that, once you’ve established this core, you can use your transfers far more productively elsewhere, allowing you to build proactively and take advantage of form and fixture swings.

Of course, there are more challenges to this method than normal this season, but it’s something I think I need to try to get back to. Identifying them is the difficult part but Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (£11.3m) definitely appears to be one, Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish (£7.7m) is perhaps another and Son may be a third. 

A Man City defender looks a sensible, maybe even ‘essential’ option and, then, I need to find a striker I can hang my hat on. As it stands, I have two forwards in Werner and Callum Wilson (£6.6m) who have one assist between them in the past six and only two goals (both from Wilson) since Gameweek 9.

West Ham’s Michail Antonio (£6.3m) has already come in and has done well and an injury-free Danny Ings at Southampton would be ideal. Alternatively, there are few more reliable options this season than Spurs’ Harry Kane if I can stretch that far price-wise.

Keep Calm and Carry On

Going forward, it’s important not to panic. If I’d scored an extra 2.2 points a Gameweek so far this season, I would be in the top 100k. If I can beat the 10k average by 5.2 points for the rest of the season, I could even make it in there. Maybe that’s a tall order, but it could also be just one or two good, consistent scorers added to the team, some good captain choices and a bit of luck away.

There is huge temptation in these moments to try and make the gap up all in one Gameweek with some massive differential captain choices. There are some FPL managers we know of who are very capable of doing this but I don’t think that’s my game unfortunately and, while I’m not exactly risk-averse, I can’t help thinking that I’m more likely to end up digging a bigger hole if I start down that route right now.

It’s also worth remembering that, if you are trying to chase down a rank or rival that is currently far ahead of you, they have their own challenges ahead of them. I’ve spoken previously of the ‘house money effect’; the psychological state that comes from being in a winning position and often leads to higher risk-taking or more relaxed decision-making. Rather than focusing on overtaking them, you might just need to put yourself in a position to take advantage when they slip up.

Finally, I’d encourage FPL managers who are not having the best of seasons so far not to despair but, instead, try and enjoy the process of getting their season back on track. My favourite season as an FPL manager was actually not the obvious one but, in fact, was a few years earlier in 2011/12 when I had a truly disastrous start to the season (I mean practically bottom of the whole world stuff) which went on for months. All my friends in my mini-leagues were making fun of me (yes, this is also my supervillian origin story) but, slowly over the course of the season, I managed to drag myself back into things, ended up winning my mini leagues and scored my first top 10k finish.

That was the season that I truly fell in love with FPL (and, indeed, when I discovered Fantasy Football Scout and the FPL community) and that really is why it’s fun; it’s not so much the winning, it’s the challenge. It’s the things that make you want to research the stats and plan out your transfer strategy.  As Carlo Ancelotti once said “Pressure? Pressure is the engine of life.”

For me, nothing is off the table right now, including a Wildcard. Patience does not mean inaction and the thorough fixing of my team’s problems with a view to maximising its performance over the coming gameweeks could be just what I need to get my season back on track.

If fixtures, injuries and form suggest it could offer a long-term advantage, I could well be pushing the button ahead of Gameweek 20. Like everyone, I have an eye on the potential blank and double gameweeks coming but, also, I think that these past couple of weeks have illustrated that these aren’t necessarily reliable things to build your season around. The better play might be to just play what’s in front of us and roll with the punches when they come.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 20

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

854 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    Benching headache thanks to last gw BB

    Martinez Fabianski
    Dias Stones Maguire Robertson Cresswell
    Son Foden Salah Bruno Raphinha
    Watkins Antonio Bamford

    Who would u bench? Currenty on Fab Robbo Watkins Raph

    Open Controls
    1. ivantys
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        I'll bench Fab, Cresswell, Watkins, Raph

        Open Controls
      • FantasyHero
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        Fab Robbo cresswell Watkins

        Open Controls
      • Hanz207
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        I'd go Fab, Robbo, Raph, Watkins. Think Cresswell might pull through.

        Open Controls
    2. tabby98
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      Someone help please

      Mccarthy, Johnstone
      Robbo, Stones, Coufal, Justin, Alioski
      Salah, Son, Bruno, Soucek, Raphinha
      Vardy, Bamford, Adams

      2FT £0 ITB

      A) Vardy + Robbo --> Kane & Cancelo
      B) Vardy + Robbo ---> Antonio & Cancelo (Bring in Kane for Adams next week)
      C) Vardy + Robbo ---> Watkins & Cancelo (Bring in Kane for Adams next week)

      which is better

      Open Controls
      1. Messiah Hazard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        A for me

        Open Controls
      2. shiraz
          4 hours, 22 mins ago

          A.
          And you can get antonio to replace adams next wk

          Open Controls
        • gomez123
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 19 mins ago

          A.....I'm doing Vardy & TAA to Kane & Cancelo

          Open Controls
      3. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 8 mins ago

        For GW21 onwards which one of these looks better?

        A) Raphinha ➡️ Son(c)
        B) Raphinha & Brewster ➡️ Kane(c) & 4.3mid -4

        Open Controls
        1. shiraz
            4 hours, 21 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
        2. Messiah Hazard
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 7 mins ago

          Pick one to bench:
          A) Callum Wilson
          B) Soucek
          C) Saka

          Open Controls
          1. JJeyy
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 21 mins ago

            b

            Open Controls
          2. shiraz
              4 hours, 20 mins ago

              Tough choice. Buf i will say soucek

              Open Controls
            • jamiejoe
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 17 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
          3. Danno - Emre Canada
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 7 mins ago

            If you could only have one, Son or Kane obviously price and position is different but who’s more of a priority do we think?

            Open Controls
            1. Messiah Hazard
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 20 mins ago

              Depends on rest of team. If you want to put in big hitters like Bruno KDB (when fit) and Salah in midfield then most probably you can only afford Son over Kane. So the bigger picture is rest of team. Personally I have sacrificed Salah to keep both in team.

              Open Controls
          4. JJeyy
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 6 mins ago

            Anyone thinking of getting James in next week for evertons fixtures and possible double?

            Open Controls
            1. Eat my goal!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 hours, 5 mins ago

              DCL for bamford probably

              Open Controls
              1. JJeyy
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 4 mins ago

                Like all my strikers

                Open Controls
            2. ivantys
                5 hours, 4 mins ago

                DCL+Richal double up for me. Not going anywhere near James.

                Open Controls
            3. fcsaltyballs
              • 4 Years
              5 hours, 6 mins ago

              Martinez
              Robertson Stones Cancelo Coufal
              Salah Fernandes Gundogan Soucek Raphinha
              Bamford

              Forster Vardy Brewster Ferguson

              0 FT, 6.5 itb

              1. Raphinha >> Son [-4]
              2. Vardy >> Kane [-4]
              3. Hold

              Open Controls
            4. RAFA THE GAFFA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              5 hours, 5 mins ago

              Best path to take?

              A. KDB >> Gundog. Then Bamford >> Kane(C) next week.

              B. KDB >> Son. Then Raphina/Soucek >> Grealish/Maddy/Barnes next week. Captain DCL next week.

              Open Controls
              1. Messiah Hazard
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 19 mins ago

                KDB to Sterling (c) is what I have done. Hope it pays off and I can get into top 1m

                Open Controls
              2. Sarri-ball
                • 11 Years
                4 hours, 13 mins ago

                Im planning a

                Open Controls
              3. andres
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 12 mins ago

                I did A and look to take a hit to get Kane in, not for Bamford though (Watkins probably)

                Open Controls
            5. wulfranian
              • 4 Years
              5 hours, 5 mins ago

              Sorry for the off topic question.It's worth to watch Outlander or Shetland?

              Open Controls
              1. The Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 15 mins ago

                two different types of shows - I have just been watching Shetland and would recommend.

                Open Controls
                1. wulfranian
                  • 4 Years
                  4 hours, 11 mins ago

                  cheers

                  Open Controls
              2. The Mighty Hippo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                4 hours, 12 mins ago

                Shetland is better I'd say.

                Open Controls
                1. wulfranian
                  • 4 Years
                  4 hours, 9 mins ago

                  cheers

                  Open Controls
            6. Big Ronnie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              5 hours, 4 mins ago

              Martinez
              Dias, Stones, Coufal
              Salah, KDB*, Bruno, Grealish
              Bamford, Watkins, Adam

              Peacock-Farrell, Robbo, Dallas, Soucek

              A) KDB to Son (get Kane next week by downgrading Robbo)
              B) KDB to Gundo
              C) KDB & Adams to Gundo & Kane (-4)
              D) KDB & Soucek to Son & Gundo (-4)

              Open Controls
              1. Dannyb
                • 3 Years
                4 hours, 19 mins ago

                C

                Open Controls
            7. manu4life99
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 hours, 4 mins ago

              Son or Kane vs Liverpool?

              Open Controls
              1. Big Ronnie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                4 hours, 18 mins ago

                Think it's a match for Son against a defensively woeful TAA

                Open Controls
            8. Tinmen
              • 7 Years
              5 hours, 2 mins ago

              Who’s the best pick folks?

              Grealish
              Sterling

              Open Controls
              1. UNDERWORLD7
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 16 mins ago

                I’d say Grealish

                Open Controls
              2. gomez123
                • 7 Years
                4 hours, 12 mins ago

                grealish 1 booking away from a ban?

                Open Controls
              3. shiraz
                  4 hours, 9 mins ago

                  Grealish

                  Open Controls
              4. jamiejoe
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 2 mins ago

                Start 2 please:

                1) Holding - sou
                2) Dier - LIV
                3) Justin - eve
                4) Zouma - WOL

                Had too many fires to sort out Zouma and Dier so far but both home and i don't fancy Leicester at Everton without Vardy leading the line.

                Open Controls
                1. ivantys
                    4 hours, 17 mins ago

                    1 and 4

                    Open Controls
                    1. jamiejoe
                      • 5 Years
                      4 hours, 15 mins ago

                      Thanks

                      Open Controls
                  • andres
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    4 hours, 13 mins ago

                    4 and maybe 1

                    Open Controls
                2. andres
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  5 hours, 1 min ago

                  Do i take a hit somewhere having 7M in the bank?
                  Tempted to bin Rash if confirmed out also would like to see Kane in there..

                  McCarthy (Forster)
                  Cancelo Stones Coufal (Mitchel, DIer)
                  Bruno Salah Gundo Rash (Soucek)
                  Watkins Antonio Bamford
                  7.0 itb. 0 FT

                  Open Controls
                  1. ivantys
                      4 hours, 27 mins ago

                      You'll likely have more in the bank if you bin Rash.

                      Open Controls
                      1. andres
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        4 hours, 26 mins ago

                        true, would get probably Son though. Kane next week.

                        Or keep Rash and get Kane now for any of the strikers, probably Watkins would go.

                        Open Controls
                        1. jamiejoe
                          • 5 Years
                          4 hours, 25 mins ago

                          Watkins to Kane...

                          Open Controls
                        2. ivantys
                            4 hours, 20 mins ago

                            Keep in mind WHU won't have a double in 26, but if you're WC'ing then nvm. Watkins could have a random double any time.

                            Open Controls
                      2. jamiejoe
                        • 5 Years
                        4 hours, 27 mins ago

                        Hit Watkins out.

                        Away at a tight Burnley

                        Open Controls
                        1. andres
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          4 hours, 25 mins ago

                          True it could be a 0-0 or 0-1...

                          Watkins is frustrating to own btw...

                          Open Controls
                      3. The Units
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        4 hours, 26 mins ago

                        hold this week imo. Get Kane next week.

                        Open Controls
                    • Athletico Underachieving
                        5 hours, 1 min ago

                        Which to play :

                        A) Dallas
                        B) Coufal
                        C) Targett

                        I’m on Coufal as I’ve got Martinez and want to avoid villa double, and Wilson so Dallas would leave me a bit conflicted...right choice?

                        Open Controls
                        1. andres
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          4 hours, 14 mins ago

                          A or C

                          Open Controls
                          1. andres
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            4 hours, 13 mins ago

                            Dallas has the goal threat

                            Open Controls
                        2. jamiejoe
                          • 5 Years
                          4 hours, 13 mins ago

                          I'd start Dallas over Wilson!

                          Open Controls
                          1. Athletico Underachieving
                              4 hours, 12 mins ago

                              I’m bloody tempted but the Brighton game has dented my confidence...Wilson’s dance before I ship him too

                              Open Controls
                              1. Athletico Underachieving
                                  4 hours, 11 mins ago

                                  Last dance*

                                  Open Controls
                                • jamiejoe
                                  • 5 Years
                                  4 hours, 9 mins ago

                                  I just think Leeds heading up the A1(M) and East Coast mainline to Newcastle would put on a performance in normal times with fans in.

                                  Without fans...

                                  Wycombe goal!!!!

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. jamiejoe
                                    • 5 Years
                                    4 hours, 8 mins ago

                                    Without fans I think Leeds have the march on Newcastle by a long way

                                    Open Controls
                          2. shiraz
                              4 hours, 56 mins ago

                              How is this team and my captain selection?

                              McCarthy
                              Coufal Dallas Dias
                              Salah Son Bruno Grealish Soucek
                              Kane Bamford(c)
                              Peacock Mitchell Brewster Lamptey
                              0ft 2.4itb
                              Feel like taking a hit

                              A) Lamptey > Shaw
                              B) Lamptey > Cancelo/Stone
                              C) Brewster > Antonio
                              D) Soucek > Gundogan
                              E) No hit

                              Open Controls
                              1. Hanz207
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                3 hours, 13 mins ago

                                Looks good, I would go B as strong chance of City clean sheet imo - if you don't want to play double City def then D.

                                Open Controls
                            • Bookkeeper
                              • 4 Years
                              4 hours, 54 mins ago

                              Vardy > Ings

                              yay or nay?

                              Open Controls
                              1. shiraz
                                  4 hours, 8 mins ago

                                  Nay

                                  Open Controls
                                • andres
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 9 Years
                                  4 hours, 6 mins ago

                                  give him one more week maybe.. could be a nice differential though.

                                  personally I would wait and see if DCL is back for real.

                                  Open Controls
                              2. clarkey_2000
                                • 2 Years
                                4 hours, 52 mins ago

                                Thoughts on this team on a WC with eyes to playing bench boost next GW?

                                Martinez Johnstone
                                Targett Digne Dias Stones Mitchell
                                Sterling Fernandes Son Barnes ESM
                                Kane Watkins Wilson

                                0 ITB

                                Open Controls
                              3. djman102
                                • 11 Years
                                4 hours, 52 mins ago

                                Wycombe goal. DGW 23 potentially on for the moment...

                                Open Controls
                                1. ivantys
                                    4 hours, 41 mins ago

                                    Mourinho probably wants to lose too, too many congested fixtures

                                    Open Controls
                                2. Vovhund
                                  • 2 Years
                                  4 hours, 51 mins ago

                                  What's the best move with this bunch:

                                  Johnstone/McCarthy
                                  TAA-Justin-Stones-Dallas-Coufal
                                  Salah-KdB-Bruno-Soucek-Raphinha
                                  Bamford-Antonio-Wood

                                  A) KdB/Wood to Son/DCL
                                  B) KdB/Wood to Kane/Gundogan
                                  C) KdB/Justin to Son/Cancelo
                                  D) KdB/Justin to Son/Chilwell

                                  Could also do:

                                  E) KdB/Raphinha to Son/Gundogan this week and TAA/Wood to Kane/Cancelo or Chilwell next week

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. clarkey_2000
                                    • 2 Years
                                    4 hours, 44 mins ago

                                    A for me

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. jamiejoe
                                    • 5 Years
                                    4 hours, 38 mins ago

                                    B or
                                    A

                                    Open Controls
                                3. jamiejoe
                                  • 5 Years
                                  4 hours, 39 mins ago

                                  Will Kane or Son be needed for 25 mins tonight?

                                  Wycombe looking good. So far...

                                  Open Controls
                                4. Erez Avni
                                  • 4 Years
                                  4 hours, 35 mins ago

                                  I just can’t decide who to play from Justin, soucek and adams...

                                  justin great form but tough game, soucek looks less dangerous last couple of games and adams is in poor shape. just go adams because of hus position?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Vovhund
                                    • 2 Years
                                    4 hours, 32 mins ago

                                    Soucek.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. jamiejoe
                                      • 5 Years
                                      4 hours, 23 mins ago

                                      This

                                      Open Controls
                                  2. Finding Timo
                                      4 hours, 32 mins ago

                                      I agree about Justin but can’t see Him keeping cleansheet ?

                                      Open Controls
                                  3. Vovhund
                                    • 2 Years
                                    4 hours, 34 mins ago

                                    Is TAA to Cancelo worth -4?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. The Units
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 10 Years
                                      4 hours, 31 mins ago

                                      not for a hit

                                      Open Controls
                                  4. The Units
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 10 Years
                                    4 hours, 31 mins ago

                                    Bench two:

                                    1.Holding
                                    2.Coufal
                                    3.Bednarek
                                    4.Mitchell

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Gizzachance
                                      • 6 Years
                                      3 hours, 28 mins ago

                                      3 4

                                      Open Controls
                                  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
                                    • 6 Years
                                    4 hours, 20 mins ago

                                    Cheeky repost see what a different crowd thinks

                                    Kdb and rashford to ( for free)

                                    A Sterling and Maddison ( will get Salah for Brighton game)
                                    B Salah and Maddison ( no city attack)
                                    C Salah and gundo ( would get Maddison following week)

                                    Thank you

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Hanz207
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      3 hours, 9 mins ago

                                      A or C...am deciding whether or not to get gundo myself as well atm! Leaning towards A as both City and Leicester have a good run coming up

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. Kannbury
                                        2 hours, 9 mins ago

                                        C.

                                        Open Controls
                                    3. El_Gigante
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 4 Years
                                      4 hours, 17 mins ago

                                      Martinez (Fab)
                                      Stones, Alioski, Coufal (Dier, Lowton)
                                      KDB*, Gundo, Fernandes, Son, Soucek
                                      Kane, Bamford (Wilson)
                                      1FT, 2.4itb

                                      Bit stuck on what to do with KDB and could use some help!

                                      A. KDB > Sterling
                                      B. KDB > Salah, Lowton > Cancelo (-4)
                                      C. KDB > Maddison; Lowton > Cancelo (-4)

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Gizzachance
                                        • 6 Years
                                        3 hours, 29 mins ago

                                        Depends if you want double city defence, or attack, both are good options
                                        Wouldn’t take hit IMO

                                        Open Controls
                                    4. Gizzachance
                                      • 6 Years
                                      4 hours, 16 mins ago

                                      Thought appreciated
                                      1 ft
                                      A kdb to gundo
                                      B kdb to son
                                      C Vardy to Kane
                                      Would play coufal if any above done
                                      Or
                                      1 kdb to son/gundo
                                      Vardy to Kane for hit
                                      Thanks

                                      Open Controls
                                    5. Chelsea under Tuchel
                                      AK ⭐
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 8 Years
                                      4 hours, 14 mins ago

                                      Chelsea under Tuchel

                                      After reading about Chelsea's sacking of Lampard and the inevitable appointment of Thomas Tuchel, I read about Tuchel and studied his game style to know what exactly he could bring at Chelsea and how Chelsea will play under Tuchel.

                                      Introduction

                                      Tuchel began his managerial career at Mainz in 2009, the same club where a certain Jurgen Klopp also started his managerial career at. Tuchel guided Mainz to a 9th placed finish in the season in which they were promoted and then guided them to a 5th placed finish, as they qualified for the Europa League for the first time.

                                      Tuchel joined Dortmund in 2015, and helped Dortmund in finishing second, after they finished 7th in the season before his appointment. Dortmund's front 3 of Reus, Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan scored an incredible 85 goals in all competitions.

                                      He stayed at Dortmund for 2 seasons, and was unbeaten in league at home during his tenure (34 matches unbeaten), as he won the DFB Pokal at Dortmund in his final game.

                                      FInally in 2018, he joined PSG, guiding them to the club's first ever UCL final and winning every domestic trophy. He had a Win rate of 90% during his tenure at PSG. Although the quality of Ligue 1 is not that great, it's still a massive achievement.

                                      Play style

                                      Tuchel plays several formations, ranging from a 4-3-3 to 4-2-2-2, 3-5-2 and 4-1-4-1. He's a tactician who looks to hit the Opposition's weakness. Although he has many formations in his inventory, his style of play on field is generally similar.

                                      Tuchel likes his team to press high and try to win the ball through counter-pressing, very similar to the press adopted by Klopp, since they are from the same school of coaching. Tuchel also likes positional play, and is a big admirer of Pep Guardiola's positional play. His team are usually high on energy and intensity, while also being disciplined positionally.

                                      Tuchel also likes his team to play with a lot of speed and movement, and gives freedom to the attacking players in the final third.

                                      In Possession, Tuchel likes his team to be in a 3-2-5 formation. The Back 3 involves the 2 Center Backs and the CDM drops in between them to build play from the back. The 2 CMs then support the back 3 in progressing play from the back.

                                      The full backs are very wide and high, often joining the front 3 (who are very narrow if full backs are high).

                                      Tuchel likes to keep, at all times, 2 players very wide, to keep options open on the flanks in case they need to switch flanks while building up. It's all the more dangerous when the team is in the final third in possession as the wide men could find a lot of space in front of them to attack the opposition box.

                                      However, this does come at a risk of falling to quick counter attacks, as quick transitions from the opposition could hurt his team.

                                      Although he is an attacking manager, he isn't as stubborn as a Pep or a Sarri. He can setup cautiously in bigger games, but the idea of defending from the front stays, with his team looking to press and force the Opposition into making mistakes.

                                      Now, what does this mean for Chelsea?

                                      Under Lampard, Chelsea tried to play in a very similar shape, although with less organisation and a very disjointed press that was easy to beat. T

                                      The amount of crosses in the air from the flanks should see a reduction under Tuchel, while we should also see more play through the middle.

                                      There are a lot of talented players at Chelsea and it's very difficult to pin point which players will definitely play under Tuchel, but we should definitely see Werner being used a lot more effectively on field.

                                      Tuchel's game should suit Werner a lot as he thrives when he runs at the opposition with space in front of him, while playing in the half spaces on the left side. He could take up a position on the left inside, which is very different from a Left Winger. Or he could just be central in the front 3.

                                      Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Reece James should start the games more often than not as they suit his game style very much. I'm personally excited for the full backs, if Tuchel really does give them the freedom he usually gives to his full backs.

                                      Matteo Kovacic is another player, who I think should see a lot of game time. He's one the most anti-press players in the league and Tuchel would love to have him in the midfield, although his passing needs some improvement in terms of Ball progression.

                                      Mason Mount is an interesting one, as he does suit the profile of a CM under Tuchel. He has the energy, the work rate and he is very good at pressing from the front. His passing through the middle is something that needs a lot of work and it'll be interesting to see how Tuchel solves his problem.

                                      I am still not sure about how Tuchel could use Kai Havertz, but I will not be surprised to see him in the front 3. If the front 3 indeed play narrow, we could see Kai Havertz finally kickstarting his Chelsea career.

                                      Summary of Tuchel's system

                                      - High Press and Counterpress

                                      - Positional play with 2 players fixing a spot on the flanks

                                      - Various formations in his inventory, but 3-2-5 in possession

                                      - Slight weakness in Defensive Transitions

                                      - Will always play a Defensive Midfielder that will build up play from the back

                                      - Werner, Chilwell and James prospects look really good for FPL under Tuchel. Pulisic is also a product of Tuchel while it remains to be seen how he manages Havertz, Ziyech and CHO.

                                      - Likes to play the passes in behind the defence, whether through the middle or from the flanks.

                                      - Speed, Movement, Intensity and Discipline

                                      I'm certainly excited on a personal level to see what Tuchel brings to the side and whether he can salvage the season for Chelsea.

                                      Apologies for a really long post, I only just realized after typing all this out that this is probably going to take more than your screen allows.

                                      Discussion and Feedback always welcome. Thanks for reading!

                                      TL;DR gang, I don't blame you!

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Flair
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        4 hours, 13 mins ago

                                        Upvoted. Now time to start reading.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Flair
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          4 hours, 8 mins ago

                                          Nice read. GW30 looks like the best time to jump on and we'll have a strong sense of where this Chelsea side will be going under Tuchel, could be the perfect differentials to make big rank gains. Should also be fantastic to watch!

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. AK ⭐
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 8 Years
                                            4 hours, 5 mins ago

                                            Cheers bud! I have a feeling we'll be very interested in getting a Chelsea asset in soon. Maybe Chilwell again, or Werner finally starts playing well under his own countryman.

                                            Open Controls
                                      2. The Mighty Hippo
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 4 Years
                                        4 hours, 5 mins ago

                                        Thanks very much for the detailed assessment. How do you think he'll address the similar positioning favoured by Pulisic and Werner, especially given thst he's familiar with them both?

                                        Do you think that we'll see Werner playing Central?

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. AK ⭐
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 8 Years
                                          3 hours, 58 mins ago

                                          Much appreciated, TMH!

                                          Pulisic has played on the Right in his teens under Tuchel. Although he has developed well on the left side, I wouldn't be surprised to see him being used on the right again.

                                          Also, we could see a 4-2-2-2 like we did with PSG last season. Neymar and Mbappe both played on the left side, but Neymar dropped deep into midfield to carry the ball and Mbappe played on the shoulders of the defenders. This could maybe work with Pulisic and Werner.

                                          I guess we'll know for sure, only when Tuchel is managing games.

                                          Open Controls
                                      3. The Train Driver
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 5 Years
                                        3 hours, 49 mins ago

                                        What's a 3-2-5 formation? 5 attackers?

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Kindness
                                          • 3 Years
                                          3 hours, 21 mins ago

                                          3-2-5 in possession. All of the successful teams in the Premier league have attacked in this way over the last 5 years or so.

                                          Open Controls
                                      4. Geoff
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • Has Moderation Rights
                                        • 8 Years
                                        3 hours, 47 mins ago

                                        Fantastic read, thanks mate. Well worth reading right through!

                                        Like you, from an FPL point of view I'm really looking forward to seeing how Chilwell and James play. I have Chilwell in my team already so am invested in Chelsea turning the corner!

                                        Werner is an interesting one to me now too, though I think waiting for Sheffield in GW23 is my plan for additional Chelsea. The fixtures are arguably there from this week though.

                                        I'm also quite interested in who the CB pairing will be

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. AK ⭐
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 8 Years
                                          3 hours, 30 mins ago

                                          Cheers, Pukka!

                                          As a fan I'm hoping Werner will finally turn a corner under Tuchel. Also, I want to see how Tuchel addresses the Havertz problem.

                                          The fixtures are there for sure, if he is in the dugout against Wolves, it'd give us some insight into his game, although I am not exactly expecting him to manage that game.

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Ruth_NZ
                                            • 6 Years
                                            1 hour, 38 mins ago

                                            Agreed, I'd imagine Jody Morris will prepare and select the team for Wolves. We probably won't see TT's selection until the Burnley game.

                                            One feature you didn't mention is that Tuchel's philosophy is to develop a style of play and system that suits the players at his disposal. He's much less rigid than Sarri and more pragmatic and flexible than Lampard (who was too idealistic). Personally I'm expecting Havertz to be deployed behind Werner once things settle down.

                                            I agree with you about Kovacic. Looks like him or Mount alongside Kanté.

                                            Open Controls
                                      5. G-Whizz
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • Has Moderation Rights
                                        • 3 Years
                                        2 hours, 49 mins ago

                                        Nice read, love the detail and insight.

                                        Will probably hold off any bringing in any Chelsea assets from the off but definitely will add back Chilwell to my Watchlist for now...

                                        Thank you!

                                        Open Controls
                                      6. TLF
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 4 Years
                                        2 hours, 19 mins ago

                                        Nice work AK and thanks for sharing. I'll be watching with interest on Wednesday and think there's a good chance I'll be investing in Chelsea over the coming weeks.

                                        Open Controls
                                    6. Old Gregg
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 4 Years
                                      4 hours, 3 mins ago

                                      Hello,

                                      Which route to take?.

                                      Mendy
                                      Cancelo-Stones-konza-Justin
                                      Bruno-soucek-Salah
                                      Bam-Wilson-Vardy*

                                      4m-KDB* -Mitchell-Burke

                                      1FT

                                      a) KDB + Burke > Son + Gundogan (-4) (DCL in 21)
                                      B) KDB + Vardy > Gundogan + antonio (-4) (Kane in Gw21)
                                      c) any other recommendations?

                                      Open Controls
                                    7. The Mighty Hippo
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 4 Years
                                      3 hours, 50 mins ago

                                      I'm considering moving to a 343 formation after having a five man midfield for a while. Who would you consider bringing in alongside Kane and Bamford?

                                      A). DCL. Went a wee bit off the boil, but his supply chain are back in the team, so should do well again.
                                      B). Antonio. He's back with a bang, but I worry whether he can carry the main striker responsibility over a sustained period.
                                      C). Ings. Made of glass but always reliable when uninjured.
                                      D) Cavani. A differential choice, but will probably be rested frequently.

                                      Open Controls

                                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.