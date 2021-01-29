Mourinho unsure of Kane return date as Guardiola backs Gündogan to play

Harry Kane (£11.3m) is the latest premium Fantasy Premier League casualty, though how long the Spurs striker will be on the sidelines is currently an unknown.

Kane could not continue against Liverpool on Thursday night, failing to re-emerge for the second half after issues with both of his ankles. Post-match, Jose Mourinho said:

He’s injured in both ankles. To cope with one pain, probably he could (continue) but with both, it’s very painful and sore. He just couldn’t. For Harry to leave a game means it’s not a nothing injury. We don’t know how long (he will be out). We’ll have to see.

In his embargoed quotes from Thursday night, Mourinho again suggested that Kane would not be fit to face Brighton without having any timescale on the injury.

“Harry Kane is Harry Kane, you know. There are players in some teams, that are not replaceable. And of course when you lose a player of Harry’s quality and dimension, the other guys have to step up.” – Jose Mourinho

Asked about the possible length of Sergio Reguilon’s (£5.7m) absence, Mourinho added:

“Three weeks/one month. I don’t know. When? In training. The day after Wycombe.” – Jose Mourinho

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday that Ilkay Gundogan (£5.7m) will start against Sheffield United. The midfielder was handed a rest of sorts midweek, with Guardiola taking the two-goal midfielder off after 51 minutes as City cruised at West Brom. Asked if he was planning to rest the Germany international, Guardiola responded:

“No, definitely not. Gundo is going to play tomorrow.” – Pep Guardiola

On further team news, the City boss added:

“Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) is not yet here. When he tests negative, he will come back. We still don’t have the results backs. Nathan Ake (£5.4m) is not yet available. It’s the same as for the last games.” – Pep Guardiola

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp will be without Fabinho (£5.4m) again for the trip to West Ham on Sunday, as Liverpool’s defensive issues continue to pile up. Joel Matip (£5.4m) suffered ankle ligament damage against Spurs on Thursday. While the centre-back’s injury might not be as bad as first feared, he will not feature in Gameweek 21.

“Last night I was after the game, especially with that [Matip injury], pretty emotional just because at half-time the boys [are] sitting there. Now, meanwhile, there are still glimpses of hope that it’s not serious. No, we don’t have the final result because the scan didn’t happen yet. So we know more in three or four hours hopefully. Fabinho no chance for the weekend.” – Jurgen Klopp

On potentially signing a centre-half, the German added:

“My thoughts didn’t change, my words might have, same situation as before, we work on this. We will see. Everything is long-term. It’s about solution and that’s what we’re working on.” – Jurgen Klopp

MANCHESTER UNITED

Eric Bailly (£4.9m) missed Gameweek 20 with a knock, while Anthony Martial (£8.8m) took a heavy shoulder fall early on against Sheffield United but played the full 90 minutes and has been training since. On the pair, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said:

“They’re okay. They should both be travelling down. We’re still a good group all working together. Once in a while, we just hit a low like we did on Wednesday but we’re good to go again.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

LEICESTER CITY

Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) remains out following a minor hernia procedure.

“He’s six days post-operation. He was sore but he’s on schedule for when we expect him back. We’re looking at hopefully getting him back in the next 7-10 days. If you miss someone of Jamie Vardy’s abilities then it’s going to be hard. But I thought Ayoze Perez played very well mid-week [against Everton] and we have Kelechi [Iheanacho] too.” – Brendan Rodgers

On Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m), who was forced off after 41 minutes in Gameweek 20, Rodgers added:

“He’s a got a slight tear in his hamstring. It’s looking [like] a week to 10 days.” – Brendan Rodgers

SOUTHAMPTON

Ryan Bertrand returns from suspension for the Saints, who could further bolster their squad with Oriol Romeu (£4.5m) and Moussa Djenepo (£5.4m). Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) appeared off the bench in Gameweek 20. Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.8m), however, remains sidelined.

“A few players are coming back this week. It looks good.I think everyone knows that Ryan is coming back after his suspension, and Reddy is just back in the squad. Ori and Moussa are part of the team. If they play from the beginning, I will have a look, but they are available now, so I have a few more options, which is good. Kyle still needs a little bit of time. I don’t know how long, but he will not be available for this game on the weekend and therefore we have to find another solution for the right side.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

EVERTON

On the Toffees’ injury situation, Carlo Ancelotti explained:

“Allan and [Fabian] Delph are not available. Delph has started to train with team this week and Allan will start next week. [JP] Gbamin hopefully next week.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Asked if Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) will start at the weekend, the Italian responded:

“I am not in the habit of giving the line-up in a press conference. We will have a lot of games and Jordan will be rotated like a lot of players. I don’t know, I have to think about this.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti also expanded on Everton’s style and how the team need to get more out of James Rodriguez (£7.7m), Richarlison (£7.8m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m).

“We have more consistency now defensively and it’s true most of the game [against Leicester] we defended instead of attacking. We want to attack more but to be able to defend well is important. One of the qualities of a team is to read the situations. When we have the defensive line deep, James [Rodriguez], [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison have difficulty showing their quality, they are not defenders. We have to give them more opportunity to have the ball and use their quality.” – Carlo Ancelotti

ASTON VILLA

On team news, Dean Smith said:

“Everybody has come through the Burnley game, no problem.” – Dean Smith

The Villa manager added on new midfield signing Morgan Sanson (not yet priced):

“Morgan Sanson came in on the Wednesday when we were at Burnley and did a little bit of training with our performance team. He was then training with the lads yesterday. He looks in a good place and he’s available for the squad, so he’ll certainly travel down with us. He’s a really good technician, he covers ground really well and he can fill three positions in midfield.” – Dean Smith

WOLVES

Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.0m) will miss Gameweek 21 with a groin problem, while Wolves have other unspecified injury issues.

“We still have problems – big problems. Unfortunately, during the game against Chelsea we lost Rayan. He is out and unfortunately, he will not be available for the match. He still has to do a scan and an MRI, so he’s not available for the game. We still have some more problems but I don’t want to give details because I want to keep it among us, so we can try to take advantage of some kind of surprise but we have issues that we’ll try to solve with the squad. Morgan [Gibbs-White] has re-joined us today after he was in quarantine due to the contraction of the virus. He tested positive two weeks ago, but he had his own individual sessions. Because he tested negative yesterday, he was available today and clear to join the group.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

On loan signing Willian José (£7.0m), Wolves boss Nuno added:

He’s one solution more and a good option for us to decide on. He’s a good player, he’s integrated well, he’s had a couple of training sessions, so he’s one more option and one more solution for us because we need as many as possible. What I want from him and what we focus on is tomorrow, and Willian is ready to go. Now, it’s up to us to decide and take advantage of the enormous talent that he has as a striker.

CHELSEA

Thomas Tuchel had his official unveiling as Chelsea manager on Thursday. Considering that the Blues had played the previous night, it’s no surprise that the German’s media offering contained little in the way of concrete team news.

However, N’Golo Kante (£4.9m) is back in contention following a hamstring injury. The midfielder looks to be part of a fully-fit Chelsea squad.

“Right now we have N’Golo Kante came back today so we have 22 players plus the goalkeepers (available). I think he [Kante] is strongest in the double-six position, at the heart of the game. It gives him more freedom than when he plays the single-six which demands a bit more discipline on the position and clips his wings a bit.” – Thomas Tuchel

On his selection decisions for the 0-0 draw with Wolves in Gameweek 20, Tuchel added:

“I made choices (based on) experience because I thought a new coach steps in the day before the game, I did not know how it would affect the young players. It’s not about trust issues.” – Thomas Tuchel

On Mason Mount (£6.8m), who dropped to the bench on Wednesday, the new boss stated:

“I like what I see from Mason Mount so far. His personality is amazing. A nice guy, a talented and competitive guy. He cares for Chelsea 100% and he gives it every time he plays. This is the best basis for a big development.” – Thomas Tuchel

LEEDS UNITED

On Diego Llorente (£4.4m), Marcelo Bielsa explained:

“It’s a muscular injury and he’s going to be out of the team for three or four weeks.” – Marcelo Bielsa

While Leeds racked up the usual knocks during midweek, FPL managers will hopefully see little rotation in the Argentine manager’s XI.

“After every game there is always knocks. As the game gets closer we find the severity and if they are able to play in this game or not. “At the moment there are no [other] players with any important injuries.” – Marcelo Bielsa

CRYSTAL PALACE

The Eagles have no new injury worries ahead of Wolves’ visit on Saturday.

“It’s the usual injuries that have been missing for a while. They’re still out, but otherwise we’re fine. [James] Tomkins will see a specialist for a third time today. I’m hoping the news will be good. It was a lot more positive the last time I spoke to him but unfortunately we’re going to have to pass on him for now.” – Roy Hodgson

On new striker Jean-Philippe Mateta (£6.0m), the Crystal Palace chief said:

“I’ve been impressed with what I’ve seen so far. He’s settled in very well. He’s a strong athlete, has good technique and he likes scoring goals.” – Roy Hodgson

ARSENAL

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) may be absent again in Gameweek 21 due to personal reasons. Mikel Arteta explained:

I don’t know (if he will face Man United). I spoke with him yesterday. Things are looking better at the moment, but we are going to have to wait and see. I don’t know (whether he will have quarantine issues from travelling).” – Mikel Arteta

Emile Smith Rowe (£4.5m) and Thomas Partey (£4.9m) are also doubts for the home clash with the Red Devils.

“Partey and Smith Rowe have some discomfort in different parts. We will have to see how they evolve. We still have some days until the game, but not long, so let’s see how they recover.” – Mikel Arteta

On further team news, the Spaniard said:

“We will see how everybody is. I think Dani Ceballos will be training with the squad in the next few days, Pablo Marí probably as well. Obviously, Martin Ødegaard will be joining us as well. For the rest, we have to see how Kieran Tierney is.” – Mikel Arteta

BURNLEY

Charlie Taylor (£4.5m), Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) and Josh Brownhill (£4.9m) are all doubts for the Clarets’ away clash at Chelsea.

“[Charlie] Taylor is back on the grass and making progress, [Ashley] Barnes is similar – it’s not major but we have to be over cautious. [Josh] Brownhill is touch and go but everyone else has come through.” – Sean Dyche

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Graham Potter confirmed on Friday that Tariq Lamptey (£4.7m) remains two to three weeks away from a return. Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) could begin team training next week, while the Seagulls have no new issues ahead of Spurs’ visit on Sunday evening.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

On team news, Steve Bruce told the press:

“Fede Fernández won’t make it unfortunately. Ciaran Clark and Paul Dummett trained yesterday so we’ll see how they are. It may be a bit early for the two of them. We’re getting close to getting all our defenders back. Allan [Saint-Maximin] got another 30 minutes under his belt and Ryan Fraser got 60/70 minutes so slowly we’re getting back to where we should be. Fabian Schär was very sore after Leeds but we expect him to make it.” – Steve Bruce

On DeAndre Yedlin’s (£4.3m) visa issue, Bruce added:

“We think we’ve got that resolved so he should be available too.” – Steve Bruce

WEST HAM UNITED

David Moyes did not provide any injury or team news updates at his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

FULHAM

It was short and sweet from Scott Parker, with the Cottagers avoiding any fresh injury worries from their midweek 0-0 draw against Brighton.

“No injury news. The two players not available are Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo. Everyone else is fine.” – Scott Parker

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Asked can the Blades fill a nine-man bench in Gameweek 21, Chris Wilder responded:

“We’ll try, some boys are having late fitness tests. We’ll look at that – obviously disappointed to lose Enda Stevens (£5.0m) and a couple of the others late on. We’ll try to fill the bench and that’s my decision in conjunction with the medical staff and who gets in. We can’t take a last game of the season nothing to lose approach, we have to make sensible decisions about who is available and likely to be involved.” – Chris Wilder

Questioned specifically about the potential length of Stevens’ absence, Wilder continued:

“Hopefully [he’s] not [out] a great amount of time. I’ll be honest, I am going to straight bat [questions] about injuries. I’m not going to be an open book about when players are back.” – Chris Wilder

WEST BROMWICH ALBION

Robert Snodgrass (£5.7m) should be okay to face Fulham after an early, enforced substitution on Tuesday. Grady Diangana (£5.1m) has returned to training for the Baggies.

“There was a knock to Robert Snodgrass’ knee, but I think that’s now okay. Grady is now back in training. He’ll probably be back in the squad but I don’t think he will start. Granty [Karlan Grant] came through 60 minutes against Man City after his fractured foot. He’s okay.” – Sam Allardyce

