Fantasy5 January 29

Pick the best FPL players for a free chance to get £10k as Fantasy5 announces first winner

We are back for another try at Fantasy5 – the game that gives you the chance to win £10,000 for FREE.

All you have to do is pick one player from each of five nominated fixtures for the upcoming Gameweek. If all of your selections score more points than their respective Fantasy5 ‘points targets’, then you win.

And that looks even more achievable in Gameweek 21, considering the game now has its first ever winner.

WE HAVE A WINNER!

A Liverpool fan has won £10,000 and become the first winner of free-to-enter Fantasy5 on his first attempt – and it was all thanks to Sheffield United’s shock victory at Old Trafford and Blades midfielder John Fleck. 

The Scot was the unlikely hero of the night for one fan, who was the only player through to the last round of the competition to select the midfielder. 

Fleck’s assist for Kean Bryan’s opening goal proved to be the deciding factor for winner Taylan Cihan, 30, after earning him the three points needed to take home the five-figure jackpot.

Taylan, who was looking to buy a house in two years time, has now been able to bring it forward and planning to use the £10,000 jackpot to contribute towards a new home this year.

“I’m speechless, I still can’t believe it. I lost my voice when Tielemans scored for Leicester. I was just praying that John Fleck didn’t get a yellow card before the end of the game otherwise I would have lost. This was my first time playing Fantasy5, I’ve never won anything like this before. All my friends know about me winning now and have signed up straight away!” – Taylan Cihan

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

GAMEWEEK 21 FIXTURES

The five matches in this round of fixtures are:

  • Arsenal v Manchester United
  • Chelsea v Burnley
  • Leicester City v Leeds United
  • West Ham United v Liverpool
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

The deadline is at 17:30 GMT on Saturday, January 30.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 21 PICKS

Arsenal have kept clean sheets in four of their last six Premier League matches, which is why we fancy Bernd Leno (6.5) for Gameweek 21.

If the Gunners can continue that run of defensive form, which has made them the second-best back-line in the Premier League this season, then their goalkeeper will play a big part.

Manchester United certainly won’t go quietly at the Emirates Stadium, increasing the chances that Leno can creep above his 6.5 projected points thanks to saves made. He has earned an additional point for those in two of his last four Premier League outings.

Nick Pope (2.5) is arguably even more capable of doing the same considering his very low projection for Gameweek 21.

The Burnley shot-stopper has scored three Fantasy points or more in eight of the last 10 Premier League matches.

Jack Harrison (4.5) has two goals in Leeds’ last three Premier League away matches so if he continues that form at Leicester this weekend, eclipsing 4.5 projected points should not be difficult.

The same goes for Tomas Soucek (4.5) who has seven goals in the last 13 matches while Liverpool come into Gameweek 21 with one clean sheet in the last four.

Like Harrison, Tanguy Ndombele (6.5) has done plenty of damage on the road recently netting in both of Spurs’ last two away Premier League matches.

NYMFRIA’S GAMEWEEK 21 PICKS

Paul Pogba (5.5) – Even though Manchester United struggled against Sheffield United, they will be keen to keep on the tail of Manchester City, and as a result, they should go out attacking against Arsenal. Pogba has been starting to pick up form as of late, with two goals in the last four Gameweeks.

Ben Chilwell (6.5) – While we can’t know for sure what impact Thomas Tuchel will have on this Chelsea team, they did keep a clean sheet against a Wolves side that have found ways to score goals without their star striker.

Youri Tielemans (7.5) – Harvey Barnes looks like a great shout for Leicester at the moment, but if you wanted to plump for a lower points target, then Tielemans could be your man. He’s gone under the radar recently with his two goals and two assists in the last four Gameweeks and he faces an attacking Leeds side that leave plenty of space at the back, and have had a big dip in form in recent weeks.

Tomas Soucek (4.5) – Soucek is a player that’s so difficult to predict but he should be full of confidence from his brace against Crystal Palace. West Ham do find it difficult to beat Liverpool, but they have still managed to find ways in recent fixtures to score against them

Son Heung-min (8.5) – It’s safe to say that Tottenham love a win against Brighton, winning five of their seven match-ups in the Premier League with just the one draw. With Kane looking out because of injury, Spurs could look to Son as his direct replacement.

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.