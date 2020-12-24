Back your Fantasy know-how for the chance to win £10k with free-to-play game

Sponsored by Fantasy5

There are a lot of Fantasy games out there at present but how many will let you enter a team for free and still offer a substantial weekly cash prize?

Fantasy5 does just that.

The easy-to-play Fantasy game uses a familiar, FPL-style scoring system and comes with the incentive of a whopping £10,000 prize every week.

Best of all, it won’t cost you a penny to get involved.

HOW TO PLAY

The rules are simple: enter a team by picking one player from each of the five nominated fixtures each Gameweek and, if they all exceed their ‘points target’ for that match, you’ll be taking home all – or at the very least a share – of the money.

There is no budget in Fantasy5 – if you wanted a team packed full of the big names, then you’re free to do so.

Naturally, the so-called “better” players will have a higher points target and Fantasy5‘s projections are a good indicator as to who is expected to perform well on any given matchday.

Fantasy5 are the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question as well as the live score and time,

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

SCORING SYSTEM

If you know anything about Fantasy Premier League, the Fantasy5 scoring system is easy.

Quite simply, it’s FPL without the bonus points.

For newcomers, players gain – and lose – points in Fantasy5 through the following outcomes:

Action Points scored Playing up to 60 minutes 1 Playing more than 60 minutes 2 Each goal scored by a goalkeeper/defender 6 Each goal scored by a midfielder 5 Each goal scored by a forward 4 Each assist 3 Clean sheet by a goalkeeper/defender (must play 60+ mins) 4 Clean sheet by a midfielder (must play 60+ mins) 1 Every three shots saved by a goalkeeper 1 A penalty save by a goalkeeper 5 Missing a penalty -2 Every two goals conceded by a goalkeeper/defender -1 Yellow card -1 Red card -3 Scoring an own-goal -2

Scout’s Gameweek 15 Picks

The five matches that make up the next round of games are:

Leicester v Man Utd

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Chelsea

Manchester City v Newcastle

Sheffield United v Everton

Our own selections for this weekend’s fixtures are as follows:

Timothy Castagne (5.5): Back from injury and returning to the starting XI in Gameweek 14, Castagne will have had the best part of the week to recover from his exertions at Spurs. Leicester seem to reserve their best form for matches against the “bigger” sides and a mere clean sheet will see Castagne over his 5.5 points target (unlike the Foxes’ other defenders). Even if Leicester concede, the attack-minded Belgian is more than capable of popping up with a goal.

Anwar El Ghazi (6.5): The man on penalty-taking duties at Aston Villa and responsible for more shots than any other player over the last two Gameweeks (16), the winger needs only one of his ambitious efforts to find the target to see him over his points target.

Edouard Mendy (6.5): The Chelsea goalkeeper has six clean sheets to his name in his first ten Premier League appearances and will have a great chance of adding to that tally when an anaemic Arsenal attack host the Blues. An additional save point will see him over the line.

Benjamin Mendy (6.5): A clean sheet alone won’t see any of Manchester City’s defenders over their points threshold this weekend, so we turn to a gung-ho left-back who was rested in City’s last two competitive matches and who tends to be reserved for the more ‘winnable’ home games.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (7.5): With Dominic Calvert-Lewin needing two goals to exceed his 9.5 points target, we turn to an Everton player who may just require one – providing the Toffees can prevent winless Sheffield United from scoring and gain Gylfi Sigurdsson a clean sheet point. The Icelandic midfielder is on penalties and a fair share of set-piece duties in James Rodriguez’s absence.

Az’s Gameweek 15 Picks

Every week, we’ll also be asking one of our Scout Network buddies to nominate a quintet of players.

This week, Az takes his turn.

Anthony Martial (6.5): He’s always been a “streaky” type player and his performance against Leeds is full of promise that he may be entering into a purple patch.

Wilfried Zaha (7.5): I’m going to back Palace in this one, who will be desperate to recover from their humiliation against Liverpool. Aston Villa have tended to perform better away from home, too. Zaha is on pens and playing up front.

Kurt Zouma (6.5): I think Chelsea will win this fairly comfortably, with a clean sheet to boot – and Zouma is such a threat from set pieces that even if they concede, he might still score.

John Stones (6.5): City should obviously win this comfortably, but Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling have very high point targets. A clean sheet looks very likely for City, so let’s hope for attacking returns to see Stones over the line.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (9.5): Calvert-Lewin has trickled points nicely over a tough run of games and now has the chance to play against the worst team in the league. I’m expecting a very comfortable Everton win and Calvert-Lewin should profit from a backline that has conceded 25 goals in 14 games.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT