Gameweek 22 Scout Picks built on Man United and Man City assets

Assets from Manchester City and Manchester United form the spine of our Gameweek 22 Scout Picks team.

We have chosen three City players as they visit Burnley and two Fantasy Premier League assets from Man United.

This XI of our favourite players for Gameweek 22 has been chosen by Scout Squad pundits David, Tom, Andy and Neale.

We line up in a 3-5-2 formation this week and come in bang on our budget of £83.0m.

GOALKEEPER

West Brom’s Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) is our pick in goal ahead of a favourable fixture in Gameweek 22. The Baggies’ shot-stopper has made the most saves in the division with 85 so combines clean sheet and bonus point potential. His side face off against Sheffield United, who have scored the fewest goals in the Premier League this season.

DEFENDERS

After a rest at the weekend, Joao Cancelo (£6.0m) looks nailed-on to start for Man City against Burnley. The Portuguese defender has been one of City’s key creative assets this season, fashioning 30 chances and five big chances. The Citizens also have a fantastic record against Burnley, holding an aggregate score of 23-1 over their last six meetings.

We head across Manchester and into Stretford for our next pick of Harry Maguire (£5.5m). The Red Devils’ captain has had the most attempts in the box of any defender with 23, suggesting he has been lucky not to add to his two-goal tally this season. Man United play an injury-hit Southampton side who have only scored two goals in their last four games, leaving potential at both ends of the pitch.

Rob Holding (£4.5m) takes up the final spot in our defence after some impressive performances in the heart of Arsenal’s backline. The Gunners defence has posted five clean sheets in their last six games, with Holding being awarded six bonus points over that time.

MIDFIELDERS

Back in form, Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) regains his place in our midfield. The Egyptian King looks to have rediscovered his goalscoring touch, netting four goals in his last three games. With team-mate Sadio Mané (£11.9m) an injury doubt, Wednesday’s game could again see Salah deployed in a more central role closer to the goal.

Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) also takes up a spot in midfield due to his record against bottom-half teams. The England winger is well-known as a flat-track bully and has scored five goals and set-up five assists this season against bottom-half teams.

We’re backing Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m) to return to his FPL best after his recent mini-drought. Despite blanking in four of his last five games, Fernandes has still had the most shots, the most shots on target and has the highest expected goal involvement (xGI) of any midfielder over the last six Gameweeks, suggesting his good form should return soon.

Leicester’s Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) has flown largely under the radar this season despite showing some excellent form. The Foxes midfielder has posted attacking returns in six of his last seven games and is still owned by only 7.9% of players, making him a great differential pick.

Ilkay Gündogan (£5.8m) completes our City picks ahead of a trip to Burnley. The budget midfielder has scored the most goals of all FPL midfielders in the last six Gameweeks and only Sadio Mané has had more shots in the box, showing the German midfielder offers goalscoring potential at a rock-bottom price.

FORWARDS

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) leads the line for the Scout Picks as Everton visit Leeds. The frontman, who has suffered from a lack of service in recent weeks, should find opportunities against the leaky Leeds defence. Only West Brom have conceded more goals and more shots in the box than the Yorkshire outfit this season, which should give Calvert-Lewin a great chance to end his goal drought.

Patrick Bamford (£6.6m) punished doubters with a 15-point haul in his last game against Leicester and we’re backing him for more returns against the Toffees. Bamford has continually made a mockery of his low FPL price this season. He has had the most attempts of any FPL forward in the box and only Harry Kane (£11.1m) can better his goal tally. Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) is the only forward with a better expected goals (xG) rating than Bamford.

SUBSTITUTES

Aaron Ramsdale (£4.6m)

(£4.6m) James Justin (£5.1m)

(£5.1m) Luke Shaw (£4.8m)

(£4.8m) Michail Antonio (£6.6m)

