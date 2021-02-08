78
Scout Notes February 8

Kane makes immediate impact on Spurs return as Son breaks goal drought

78 Comments
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2-0 WEST BROMWICH ALBION

  • Goals: Harry Kane (£11.0m), Heung-min Son (£9.7m)
  • Assists: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£4.9m), Lucas Moura (£6.6m)
  • Bonus: Hojbjerg x3, Kane x2, Son x2

Kane and able

Harry Kane (£11.0m) made a swift return to Jose Mourinho’s starting XI in Gameweek 23.

Having injured both ankles in the Gameweek 20 defeat to Liverpool, Mourinho first reckoned Kane could return for the FA Cup fifth round or in Gameweek 24.

The Spurs boss then hinted at a comeback for West Brom’s visit, which duly occurred. Kane lasted the full game against the Baggies, despite an early challenge which saw him down and holding an ankle for a brief moment.

Kane also brought his shooting boots to the Gameweek 23 clash, managing more efforts (five) than any other player on show.

It was his fifth shot that beat Sam Johnstone (£4.5m), putting Spurs a goal ahead after 54 minutes. Kane also created the joint-most chances at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in Gameweek 23, while starting the move that saw Heung-min Son (£9.7m) double Spurs’ lead in the 59th minute.

Late rise for Son

Kane released Lucas Moura (£6.6m) on the counter-attack as West Brom sought a quick equaliser.

The Brazilian slalomed between panicked Baggies defenders before teeing up Son, whose shot had too much power for Johnstone to keep out – despite the keeper getting a slight touch before the ball sailed into the net.

Son was taken off well into injury time but not before he completed a late 30th pass. That, added to a pass completion percentage of 85%, saw him make a late rise up the Bonus Points System standings to earn two bonus points.

The FPL midfielder had failed to get on the scoresheet since Gameweek 17 and was delighted that his partner-in-crime Kane had returned to the fold. On his team-mate, Son regaled:

He’s so, so important for us. We know that Harry’s one of the best strikers in the world. It was only a couple of games but we missed him a lot. He came back and scored straight away, so I think this is what we need. When I play with him it’s really enjoyable – I miss him [when he’s not available].

Mou sleepless nights for Sam

Mourinho was effusive in praise of his players’ “compromise” after Spurs ended a run of three straight league defeats. He stated:

I loved the compromise of the players. I loved the effort, the determination. The clear show to everyone how together they are and how much they were suffering with the bad results. That, for me, was the fundamental thing.

In the first half we could kill the game, we had big dominancy and we had a couple of good chances. But the compromise of the players, for me, is the most important thing.

On failing to score in the opening 45 minutes, the Portuguese manager added:

Frustration, yes, but (also) a feeling of confidence. I spoke with the players at half time, maybe one minute. I didn’t need much more than one minute, there was not much to say apart from, ‘we are in the right direction and if we play the same way, for sure in the second half we have to win the game’.

Sam Allardyce, unsurprisingly, was less pleased with the outcome. The Baggies boss spoke before the game about his side’s defensive issues, which he felt came to the fore again over the 90 minutes.

I’m still facing the same problems ten games in and those lapses in concentration keep hurting us. Harry Kane being alone in our box amazes me but there you go. Son and Harry Kane have scored because of our weaknesses there.

Seeing Harry Kane in our box unmarked – that lapse at this level just can’t happen. We should be stopping that at source. Then we let them go from their box to our box without putting a mark on any one.

We scored, it got disallowed, we scored again and that was disallowed but at least we scored two ‘goals’ here. If we get the right service in the box we’ve got a man [Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m)] who can score.

Until we shut the back door better life is going to be difficult for us. This is it now, the window is shut, we’ve got what we’ve got. We’ve got to start winning games and we won’t do that by keeping on losing. We need an undefeated run with more wins than draws in it.

Every time I speak to you I’m sick about talking about conceding those kind of goals. It’s another night where I’m not going to sleep too well.

West Brom’s problems in defence bode well for Manchester United assets in FPL, with the Red Devils arriving at the Hawthorns in Gameweek 24.

Spurs’ next two games are tough-looking away trips to Manchester City and West Ham. Mourinho’s men will have Double Gameweeks in some fashion from Gameweek 26 onwards, though that schedule depends on FA Cup results among other things.

Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Davies, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Aurier (Doherty 67′); Ndombele, Hojbjerg; Son (Scarlett 90+3′), Lucas Moura, Lamela (Bergwijn 73′); Kane.

West Bromwich Albion XI (4-5-1): Johnstone; Townsend, Bartley, Ajayi, Peltier; Grant (Phillips 68′), Maitland-Niles, Sawyers (Yokuslu 77′), Gallagher, Snodgrass (M Pereira 79′); Diagne.

78 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    When I said before gw1 that pool will not reach top 4 everyone here was laughing on my comment. I would like to see "Berbinhos forehead" face now because he said that i have mental illness related to those words that i spoke 🙂
    Where are pool biatches now ? 🙂

    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      22 mins ago

      In top 4.

      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Not just in top 4, but the prediction required them having numerous injuries to key players which isn't what you meant. You for some reason predicted their main team wouldn't get in top 4

    2. liverpool01
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      We are in top 4 and will stay in top 4

    3. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      The season isn't over but it's difficult to see them in top 4 if they continue in current form and the ompetition in their good form. The league and relegation look done deals so the scrap for Euro spots might be the only real battle for teams for something to play for.

    4. hueycho
      • 2 Years
      just now

      What a loser u r!!

    5. PlumaPiedra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Has the season finished already?

  2. aapoman
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Eeeearly thoughts? 2ft and 0.1itb

    Martinez
    Cancelo Stones Lowton
    Sterling (c) Salah Bruno Son Grealish
    Antonio Watkins

    Forster; Coufal, KWP*, Brewster

    Son and Antonio -> Hames + DCL? Then wc in gw25 + bb in gw26.

    1. tibollom
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      decent moves mate

    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I removed Antonio for DCL but Son could hurt even against City?
      Go for it if WC next week

  3. tibollom
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Hello guys, got 1 FT and 1.0 ITB.. Lloris to Pope or should I take a hit somewhere?

    LLoris Button
    AWB Dias Cancello Mee CTaylor
    Son Bruno Salah Gundo Raphina
    Bam DCL Watkins

  4. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    GTG & best C choice?

    Martinez,
    Dias, Coufal, Mee
    Son, Salah, Foden, Bruno, Gundo
    Bamford, DCL

    Johnson, Watkins, Maguire, Mitchell

    5.8

    1. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Dcl or gundo for captain.

      Thinking dcl and treat city as a bonus.

  5. Steve McCroskey
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    My ML rival has 41 points on his bench, can anyone beat that?

    Martinez - 9
    AWB - 4
    Foden - 16
    DCL - 12

    He has 36 points currently with Bamford to go.

    1. tibollom
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      amazing.. ive got DCL on the bench with Bam and Raphina left to play, have given up hope of any of those two not playing

      1. Saint Tim
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I have DCL AND Watkins on my bench with Bam and Raphina left to play....

    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ouch, listening to too much FPL?

  6. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    25 mins ago

    Bench Son -> Son (C) -> Bench Son again

    1. Dosh
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Amazing season for FPL

  7. Chelsea91
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Areola
    Dias,Stones,Cresswell,Mee
    Salah,Bruno,Grealish,Gundagon(c)
    DCL,Antonio

    Mendy Maddison,Bamford,Justin

    Bench order correct?

    1. Aubamewho
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bamford Madison Justin, but I'd consider playing Bamford for Cresswell too.

      1. Chelsea91
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Can see Cresswell getting CS and Assist .

  8. Gemma817
      21 mins ago

      Really could do with some help here. Rank's been free falling for the last 2 GWs.

      Pope, 4m
      Justin, TAA, Dallas, Stones, Mitchel
      Gundo, Salah, Bruno, Grealish, Soucek
      Kane, Bamford, Antonio

      FT: 1, ITB: .8m

      WC and BB in hand too. Surely a better time to play it, right?

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Just get Dias in for TAA

      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        Yeah getting rid of Liv defense is a relief. Then sit on the money till you need it again.

      3. Gemma817
          just now

          Cheers, guys. That seems like the right thing to do.

      4. Mr. O'Connell
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Next week's benching headache (assuming Soucke's ban is overturned). First thoughts are actually to bench Grealish.

        Kane (mci)
        Grealish (bha)
        Soucek (SHU)
        Bamford (ars)

        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          19 mins ago

          Soucek or Bam

          1. Aubamewho
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Soucek.

        2. No Professionals
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          Bamford

        3. JustPark
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Bench Son.

      5. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        Thanks to mark and the person who posted that last minute link of his YouTube video here. I was torn between doing bissou to Barnes /rash and Martin to pope and bench Martinez, as soon as I saw Mark brought son and captained him I did bissou to sonC and played Martinez..

      6. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        Martinez
        Cancelo Dias Lowton Cresswell
        Salah Bruno Grealish Gündo
        DCL Antonio

        (Steer Bamford Son Mitchell)

        A) Steer ➡️ Pope
        B) Steer & Mitchell ➡️ Areola & Mee -4 (Use BB)

        Plan to wildcard in GW25 to setup for the doubles.
        Dont have FH for the blanks in GW29.
        So If I use BB this week ill probably keep double/triple Leeds (Dallas, Raph & Bam) on my bench for GW29.
        Although I could use BB in GW26 also with a couple of Leeds assets against Villa.

        Thoughts?

        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          GW29 might be a complete bust, I'd still be looking at the BB in GW26 tbh after you wildcard.

          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Yeah I kind of agree with that.
            I do fancy the GW26 BB more as ill have atleast 2 players on my bench with a double along with Leeds and wont have to take a hit. Also I dont like the idea of going without Pope this week.

        2. CRO KLOPP
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          I am doing the same and TC in 26

        3. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          B

      7. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        2fts and 2.6itb.
        Not quite decided on wc/TC yet.
        Martinez johnstone
        Cancelo stones mee dallas coufal
        Salah Bruno son gundo soucek
        Bamford antonio dcl

        Any early suggestions?

        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Johnstone to Pope?

          1. waltzingmatildas
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Yeah probably sensible. I've used my bb though and I'm reluctant to keep putting more money into my subs

        2. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Seems like you can do something like Coufal > Shaw.
          Likely a good dgw coming up and Coufal seems to be bench most of the next weeks. Otherwise I’d burn the transfer.
          I wouldn’t do the keeper if you’re not doing BB. Set and forget. Save the money.

      8. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        17 mins ago

        Did Salah have a single chance from open play? Looked energetic at times but never actually threatened, penalty aside.

        1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Lol, he just practising diving
          all the time and actually he's got a penalty

      9. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Who wins this? lol

        1. Bamford
        2. Dallas + 3 points

        1. Siva Mohan
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          2

          1. Inazuma X1
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Bamford will blank?

      10. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Should I save WC if i have 12 dgw players for dgw26 already ?

        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Depends who they are and how the fixtures fall, but yeah probably.

        2. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 mins ago

          Yep I would. WC out of 29/30 and set up for the tin home.

        3. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Yes. Can throw together a decent BGW team then between 27 to 29 and WC after it back to a less restricted team for a full GW.

        4. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          How do you know what players have a double in 26?

          1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Ben Cremlin excel sheet

      11. Aubamewho
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Anyone considering Kane?

        1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          for 26

          1. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            +1

          2. Aubamewho
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Definitely

        2. No Professionals
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Of course, already have Burnley as part of a 26 potential double, but no rush with it being city this week.

        3. Bury94
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          Probably get him on my GW25 Wildcard

        4. The Train Driver
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Plenty I think, but not for this gw. Some are eve benching.

        5. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 mins ago

          For sure, GW26 captain.

        6. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Got him back yesterday. Took a - 8 again. Nothing to lose now, can't get much worse.

          1. Aubamewho
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Heart of a lion

        7. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yep will be bringing him in on WC in 25

      12. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Pope
        Dias Stones Coufal
        Salah Fernandes Son Gundogan
        DCL(c) Bamford Antonio

        Johnstone Soucek Dallas Mitchel
        1ft 3.6m

        Roll FT?

        Captaincy look ok?

        1. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Looks good

      13. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        What to do here? Only have WC and TC left
        Mendy(Johnstone)
        Cancelo Stones Coufal(Dallas)(Holding)
        Salah Fernandes Grealish Gundogan(Son)
        DCL Antonio Bamford

        1 FT, 2.2 itb

        A) Holding to Mee(bench Bamford/Grealish)
        B) Mendy to Pope/Martinez
        C) Save

        Wondering how do I get Kane in 26 for TC

        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          just now

          B Pope

      14. Bury94
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Scary going into tonight with no Leeds. 1-0 Palace win please!

      15. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        2 FT, 4.8 ITB

        Should I sell Coufal for Tark/Mee and roll the other FT?

        Pope
        Dias Stones Coufal
        Gundogan Bruno Salah Son
        Bamford Antonio DCL

        Martinez Dallas Bissouma Bednarek

      16. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Morning all
        Suggestions on what to do here? (Assuming soucek is overturned and free to play)

        Pope
        Stones / cancelo / maguire
        Salah / son / Fernandes / gundogan / soucek
        Antonio / DCL

        McCarthy / bamford / targett / Dallas

        2FT, 2.8 ITB

        1. ivantys
            4 mins ago

            Nothing to do here other than switching Soucek to a DGWer.

            1. ShaunGoater123
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Yeah think that’s the only move, although if overturned then seems a brave / silly move when playing sheff Utd!?

              Maybe McCarthy or Dallas out?

              1. ShaunGoater123
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Actually just remembered they have a double next week!

        2. The Train Driver
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          If you get a good team for gw 26 without a wc, when do you think you'll be using your wc then?

          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            After BGW.

          2. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            31

        3. jai1212
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Did my FT yesterday only and now settled for the week, how's the team looking?

          Pope
          Dias Stones Pieters
          Gundogan Bruno Rash Salah Son
          DCL (C) Antonio

          Subs: Nyland - Shaw - Coufal - Brewster

          Anything to change?

        4. G Banger
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Providing no injuries this week, the following worth a BB?

          Martinez, Areola
          Cancelo, Dias, Tarkowski, Dallas, Coufal
          Salah, Bruno, J Rodrigez, Grealish, Gundo
          Antonio, Bamford, DCL

