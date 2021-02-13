The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on Gameweek 24 Premier League action

Sponsored by bet365

GAMEWEEK 24 MATCH ODDS

PRODIGAL BRENDAN

The first match of Double Gameweek 24 sees Brendan Rodgers face-off against his old side, Liverpool.

Rodgers has lost every game to Liverpool since returning to the Premier League with Leicester, with an aggregate score of 9-1 over three games.

But with Liverpool smarting after being beaten 4-1 by Manchester City at Anfield, this could be the perfect time for Rodgers to break his Liverpool curse.

All eyes will be on Saturday’s lunch time kick off, with bet365 offering up some interesting odds for both sets of supporters.

Despite Liverpool’s troubles on the pitch, Leicester are priced at 5/2 to win the game.

And if you fancy Foxes frontman Jamie Vardy to add to the seven goals he has scored against Liverpool, then he is 4/1 to open the scoring.

WILSOOOOOOOOON

Newcastle fans have been left in tears at the news their prolific frontman Callum Wilson will be out for eight weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Wilson has been directly involved in 15 of Newcastle’s 25 goals this season, with Magpies struggling without him.

Newcastle visit a Chelsea side rejuvenated by new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Since Tuchel’s arrival, Chelsea have only conceded one goal in four league games, and that was an own goal.

With Newcastle missing their main source of goals, bet365 will give you odds of 4/5 for Chelsea to keep a clean sheet on Monday night.

Should Newcastle manage to keep Chelsea at bay as well, then bet365’s Money Back Offer will get you your money back if the game does result in a stalemate.

For any Toon fans feeling like an outside punt, new signing Joe Willock is 17/2 to add to his debut goal against Chelsea, and 25/1 to score the first goal.

FEEL THE BURN

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have been buying in Burnley assets ahead of Double Gameweek 24.

The Clarets face an enticing double of Crystal Palace followed by Fulham.

Fresh off being comfortably dispatched by Leeds, Palace go into the Burnley game without key player Wilfried Zaha.

Without him, the Eagles haven’t scored a single goal in the Premier League this season.

So it is surprising to see Burnley as second favourites at 23/10.

FPL managers with supreme confidence in their Burnley assets may even be tempted by them to win both Gameweek 24 matches, with odds of 7/1.

