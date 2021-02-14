99
Metrics February 14

How the top 10k FPL managers set their teams up for Double Gameweek 24

99 Comments
Share

The top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League managers invested rather modestly in the transfer market during the build-up to Double Gameweek 24.

With Manchester City, Everton, Burnley and Fulham all facing two fixtures, it appears that Double fever did not hit particularly strong either in terms of squad set-up or chip usage.

From the template of most-owned players at this level, just six from a possible 15 were from those four Double Gameweek clubs.

As you can see from the matrix above, the defence was where most of the Double Gameweek investment occurred.

João Cancelo (£6.1m) remains the most-popular defender among top 10,000 managers, owned by 56.9% as of Saturday’s deadline.

John Stones (£5.2m) and Ruben Dias (£6.1m) complete a trio of Manchester City stoppers among the top-five in this position.

The former remains the second-most fashionable defender in the top 10k but Dias’ stock is falling slightly at this level.

He was owned by 42.1% of the top 10k in Gameweek 23; a figure that fell to 38.2% for his first benching of the campaign against Spurs.

Unsurprisingly, James Justin (£5.1m) has dropped out of the top-five drastically following his midweek knee injury.

The Leicester man was in 54.6% of top 10k teams when the previous deadline passed. 

Ahead of two fixtures in Double Gameweek 25, Stuart Dallas (£4.8m) appears to have been a popular replacement, firing himself back into the top-five most popular top 10k defenders with 51.9% ownership.

Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) has seen his stock fall once again, helped this time by Burnley’s Double Gameweek.

Nick Pope (£5.5m) replaces the Southampton goalkeeper in the matrix of most-owned players among the top 10k, although Emiliano Martínez (£5.2m) has tightened his control at this level.

58.5% of the top 10k owned him for Gameweek 23 and he earned a rise of 2.9 percentage points between the two most recent deadlines.

Ilkay Gündogan (£6.0m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) are the only template assets among midfielders and forwards to represent one of Manchester City, Everton, Burnley or Fulham.

And what particularly interests is how the top 10k have responded to Calvert-Lewin’s FA Cup hamstring injury.

Latest FPL injury news on Calvert-Lewin, Pope, Dias, Antonio and other key assets

Carlo Ancelotti ruled the forward out of the meeting with Fulham on Sunday, meaning Calvert-Lewin effectively faces just one fixture in Double Gameweek 24.

That the Toffees are likely to enjoy another Double Gameweek soon seems to have influenced the widely-taken decision to hold Calvert-Lewin.

He was in 47.9% of top 10k squads for Gameweek 23, his ownership at this level falling only as far as 45.9% for Double Gameweek 24.

The captaincy statistics show us how much of a differential Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) can be this week.

Despite not featuring among the top-five most-popular midfielders in the top 10k, he was behind only Gündogan for total armbands in Double Gameweek 24.

The German was overwhelmingly popular skipper, rewarding his 50.4% backing with 19 points in a 3-0 win over Spurs.

But Sterling managed to get himself at least an assist at the Etihad Stadium, which could help him rival Gündogan by the end of the round.

As things stand, the budget midfielder is awaiting an assessment for a groin problem and could be a doubt to face Everton on Wednesday evening.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) managed to convince 9.7% of the top 10k to captain him despite facing just one match in Double Gameweek 24.

That is hardly a surprise, considering West Bromwich Albion have conceded at least twice in each of their last eight Premier League matches.

Meanwhile, the clamour for a Pope captaincy did not amount to too much among the top 10k.

1.9% backing is certainly more than we would normally expect for a goalkeeper, even one playing two favourable opponents, but it was only good enough for fourth-place among the top 10k’s favourite captains.

CHIP USAGE OVERALL

FPL managers gave the chips some consideration for Double Gameweek 24, although less so in the top 10k.

As you can see from the charts above, 3.2% of worldwide Wildcards were deployed this weekend.

2.5% deployed their Triple Captain while a similar number put their Bench Boost into action.

By comparison, the top 10k were less enthusiastic.

Just 2% went for a new squad, 1.6% went for an enhanced armband and only 1.5% had enough faith in their substitutes to pull the trigger on a Bench Boost.

Latest on Man City penalty takers and Gündogan’s injury
Salah scores but Liverpool’s defensive issues persist in Leicester defeat

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

99 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Syd.
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Top 10K

    What is this Alien thing?

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Easily within reach. I just need to average around 95 over the last dozen or so GWs. I feel a run coming on!

      Open Controls
  2. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Top performer every match
    Based on XGI, Threat and Chance Created

    1. Gundo , then Jesus
    2. Vardy, Barnes and then Salah
    3. Trossard (only)
    4. Barnes, Lowton. (Jay Rodriguez overperforming like Lingard in his first match)

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      58 mins ago

      Sterling owners in tears

      Open Controls
      1. HollywoodXI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Not really. I own Gundo and Sterling and captained the latter. Gundo will likely sit out the second game as a precaution so I’m happy enough with captain Sterling in a second game.

        Open Controls
      2. CroatianHammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Hardly - the guy played well, and on another day could have had a haul. Gets another go on Wednesday too, while Gundo might not.

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          just now

          A haul with 1 shot on goal? Played too wide to be threatening enough for a haul imo

          Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      Martinez ?

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 2 Years
        28 mins ago

        Ignore. Saw attacking stat afterwards*

        Open Controls
    3. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Jesus in that list just proves that numbers mean nothing.

      Open Controls
  3. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    59 points and a 4k green arrow, tough this week

    Open Controls
    1. Del Griffith
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yep tough indeed , 65 and a 30k green. Could have done without the Martinez haul

      Open Controls
  4. Wicked Weapon
      57 mins ago

      I have Martinez, Cancelo, Stones, Salah, Gundogan, naturally I thought a big green arrow will be coming my way. Overall rank went up from 148k to 147k lol.

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yep, No rise from Lowton and Gundo (c) because I benched Martinez... tough

        Open Controls
    • Amey
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      Announce those DGW 26 Fixtures PL ❗

      Open Controls
      1. Chandler Bing
        • 4 Years
        45 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
      2. Wicked Weapon
          44 mins ago

          Or we riot ?

          Open Controls
        • Chrisitis
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          36 mins ago

          Funny if they dont make a big dgw26. Has never happened before so guess there is a chance 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Agree
            Can simply switch from BB to TC 😉

            Open Controls
        • Cancelo Culture
          • 2 Years
          16 mins ago

          What are we waiting on? Is it a case of confirmation or could they be played at a later date?

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Everything. Right now it's only speculation

            Open Controls
      3. Calculated Risks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        55 mins ago

        How come Gundo and Mee aren't flagged on the official site?

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 2 Years
          47 mins ago

          Nothing official coming from teams reason maybe

          Open Controls
        2. mad_beer ✅
          • 6 Years
          46 mins ago

          The quote from both managers seems to suggest that they will be okay.

          Open Controls
          1. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            45 mins ago

            Hope they both play in the 2nd double

            Open Controls
            1. mad_beer ✅
              • 6 Years
              44 mins ago

              I think we all do.

              Open Controls
              1. el polako
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                26 mins ago

                Hope Gundo won't, still don't own him...

                Open Controls
          2. Chrisitis
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            43 mins ago

            They both went off with injury and should be flagged.

            Open Controls
            1. Captain Vantastic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              Agreed. Why wasn't Dias unflagged then after Pep said he is back in training and Pooe was?

              Open Controls
            2. A.J.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              While Bamford literally said in an after match interview he was fine but was flagged.

              Open Controls
          3. JohnWick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            33 mins ago

            Pep literally said no such thing.

            Open Controls
        3. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          20 mins ago

          Last thing u should rely on is fpl’s flagging system

          Open Controls
          1. Calculated Risks
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Im not...but it's weird they aren't flagged.

            Open Controls
      4. Calculated Risks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        51 mins ago

        Fair enough just usually see them get flagged for what happened, particularly Mee

        Open Controls
      5. PocketZola
        • 3 Years
        45 mins ago

        Activate wc now before price rises?

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          32 mins ago

          Before team, intended team?

          Open Controls
        2. Zogzeg
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Make transfers before prices change.
          Activate WC anytime before deadline.
          Same diff.

          Open Controls
      6. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        40 mins ago

        Didn’t watch the burnley game, did mee get knocked unconscious for a few seconds ? If so I think he will miss the next game they are so careful with head injuries low

        Open Controls
        1. Covid Chameleon
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Nothing to worry about. He didn't bang his head, he just twisted his neck it looked like. The doctor/physio was careful and took him off in a neck brace and stretcher which was a bit over the top it turns out.

          Dyche said he got off the pitched walked back into the changing room and was fine in the changing room after the match. If you watch Ayew run into him it didn't even look that bad/

          Open Controls
        2. Treadstone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Watched the game and I'm pretty sure he was unconscious for a short while .He was lying with his arms outstretched like a ko'd boxer.

          Open Controls
      7. waldo666
        • 10 Years
        36 mins ago

        Still yet to work out what I'm doing with chips, feel like BB is one to get out of the way, if I make my planned transfer this week my bench will be as follows;

        McCarthy Stones Antonio Coufal

        Doesn't feel strong enough to me, thoughts appreciated?

        Open Controls
        1. Dannyb
          • 3 Years
          17 mins ago

          I'm just gonna play it on a random one when my bench looks half decent, which hasn't happened for a while.

          Open Controls
          1. waldo666
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Yeah, kinda regretting not doing it this GW but would have had to swap out Brewster for a hit to make it viable.

            Open Controls
        2. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          13 mins ago

          Coufal out and it becomes strong enough

          Open Controls
          1. waldo666
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Cheers, would need a hit so not sure it would be worth it.

            Open Controls
        3. Cancelo Culture
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I hate the benchboost chip.
          The longer you have it the more points it seems to cost you. It usually costs you roughly the same points as it earns getting to and from a decent enough bench to use it anyway.

          Open Controls
      8. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        32 mins ago

        Wrong (c)
        Mee buggered
        86k->76k
        We move

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Good rank jump.

          Open Controls
        2. FPL ElasticO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I on 83 points so far.....
          moved from 267k > 154k
          I feel nice with that still 14 GWs to play, so a top 20k finish what I target

          Open Controls
      9. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        29 mins ago

        Bit complex here, but What’s better?

        A. Bring in Brighton defender in preparation for BGW29 (also favourable fixtures with CRY, WBA in next 2)

        B. Bring in Soton defender with 2 difficult DGWs (including CHE and MCI) then transfer out before gw29

        Open Controls
        1. Covid Chameleon
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Wait for fixtures to be announced and see if Southampton get a triple double in 25, 26 and 27 which is possible. See if that sways you.

          However I agree with you about SOU fixtures. I trust Brighton a lot more.

          My decision on this will be made after seeing more of SOU today and fixture release.

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Yep, thing is Brighton could easily outscore Soton with a SGW v Sotons unfavourable DGWs. Triple Soton DGW could sway me though I think

            Open Controls
        2. waldo666
          • 10 Years
          just now

          The fixtures aren't ideal, your getting double the opportunity and they have defender that can nick goals so reckon I'd go with B.

          Open Controls
      10. FPL ElasticO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        WIll I do the transfer now or wait for the match to finish?

        Soucek >> Raphinha

        Open Controls
        1. teknicolourfox
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Wait for the game,

          Open Controls
        2. Calculated Risks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Always, always wait.

          Open Controls
      11. as33
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        Any chance Sterling to start next game?

        Open Controls
        1. as33
          • 5 Years
          21 mins ago

          Need some more points from him 🙂

          Open Controls
        2. Aster
            16 mins ago

            Very low.

            I also have him (as my captain)

            Open Controls
            1. el polako
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              12 mins ago

              Why very low ?
              He is team captain and in form, City needs to cement their position at the top.

              Open Controls
              1. HammersXI
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Wouldn't believe anything he says tbh

                Open Controls
            2. Little Red Lacazette
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              Why very low?

              Open Controls
            3. HammersXI
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              if it's very low why did you even captain him.

              If anything the injury to Gundo would man there's a higher chance of him starting. He's also their captain. His minutes will be managed so expect maybe 60-70 mins run out.

              It's everton they are playing not fulham / sheff.

              Open Controls
        3. teknicolourfox
          • 6 Years
          28 mins ago

          82 off the back of a Gundo TC. I'll take that

          Open Controls
          1. CONNERS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            17 mins ago

            Nice one. Hopefully he's fit for the next game.

            Open Controls
            1. teknicolourfox
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Absolutely, but happy if he isn't at this, put me first in my main league.

              After years of TC failure it's nice to have a cracker for once.

              Open Controls
          2. HammersXI
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            Still an amazing haul even if he doesn't play the next game. Anyone would take 19 points in a heartbeat let alone 19x3

            Open Controls
            1. teknicolourfox
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              Definitely, was switching between Gundo, Down and Bruno all morning... Lucky

              Open Controls
              1. HammersXI
                • 8 Years
                just now

                It's a ballsy move but I applaud you for it. If you had sterling would it have been a tougher choice>

                Open Controls
        4. COVID-CASUAL
            22 mins ago

            That Bruno percentage... he’s basically a negative for your team every week unless you captain him!

            Open Controls
          • ARP
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            21 mins ago

            Hi.
            Bring in Ings or Raphina this week - or neither (and look at players for DG26 instead)?
            I have McCarthy, Dallas & Bamford.
            Thanks.

            Open Controls
            1. waldo666
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              Raphinha

              Open Controls
              1. ARP
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Thanks

                Open Controls
            2. CONNERS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              I'd probably get Ings given the possibility of him having multiple DGWs. You won't want triple Leeds long-term.

              Open Controls
              1. ARP
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Good point - thanks. I guess I just wait for the fixtures to be released like everyone else. No need to rush into decision yet. Cheers.

                Open Controls
          • CONNERS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            18 mins ago

            Finally had a nice slice of luck this GW with my picks.

            88 points with 13 to play...

            Open Controls
          • Burger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            18 mins ago

            Kane look threatening at all yesterday?

            Open Controls
            1. Eat my goal!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              7 mins ago

              Hit the bar

              Open Controls
            2. JohnWick
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              6 mins ago

              He always does

              Open Controls
            3. The Hunt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              3 mins ago

              Apart from the free kick, not in the slightest. He won't be playing Manchester City every week though and he'll be scoring again very soon.

              Open Controls
            4. Amey
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Not much tbh.

              Open Controls
            5. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Doesn’t look fully fit to me.

              Struggled to get in the game, city were just too good.

              Open Controls
          • No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            Interesting trent stat on Twitter

            Most losses of possession by a player in a single Premier League match this season:

            1 - Trent Alexander-Arnold (45 vs Leicester)
            2 - Trent Alexander-Arnold (39 vs Burnley)
            3 - Trent Alexander-Arnold (38 vs Southampton)

            Open Controls
            1. HammersXI
              • 8 Years
              7 mins ago

              Seems to be losing his touch this season, and getting way more exposed as compared to the prev few seasons.

              Open Controls
              1. No Professionals
                • 3 Years
                5 mins ago

                Yeah he’s never been a good defender, this season he’s become a defensive liability

                Open Controls
                1. HammersXI
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  He like a richer version of Alonso. Great offensively but horribly suspect defensively

                  Open Controls
          • Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            Kane Allioski or Dallas Ings for DGW25 and 26

            Open Controls
            1. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              26 will look very scary without Kane. Assuming their second game is announced as either Southampton or Fulham.

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Yeah but am not too scared without Kane, got Son and may go Vardy rather than him. Ings am really not sure just DGW25 hype.

                Open Controls
          • El Lobito 10
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            Likely GW27 teams with doubles? How likely?

            Open Controls
            1. El Lobito 10
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Sorry, meant gw26*

              Open Controls
            2. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Just look at Ben crellin on Twitter, no one on here is going to explain it as well.

              Open Controls
          • greggles
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            I had intended only to bring in Dallas for TAA but is this team worth a wildcard?

            I currently have 10 doublers for GW26 and intend to bring in Kane (TC) but:

            A) Spurs look terrible, B) Grealish and Salah form concerns me, C) Bednarek is a liability.

            Pope / Martinez
            Cancelo / Stones / Shaw / TAA / Bednarek
            Salah / Bruno / Gündogan / Grealish / Saka
            Antonio / DCL / Bamford

            1 FT, 0.7 ITB. WC, FH, BB and TC intact

            Open Controls
          • The Hunt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            Everton even money to beat Fulham?? 😯 Something stinks there.

            Open Controls
            1. The 12th Man
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Everton goalkeepers

              Open Controls
          • Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Lacazette to ings or Kane? I guess a lot depends if saints do get those 3 doubles in a row - I still wouldn’t expect ings to play them all but could play 5

            Open Controls
          • George Agdgdgwngo
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            Biggest priority to bring in next week?

            A. Kane
            B. Raphina
            C. Ings

            Open Controls
            1. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              just now

              For next week it’s b or c. But Kane looks a must for 26.

              Open Controls
          • MMN
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Who would you start next week?

            A) Martinez (LEI)
            B) Areola (SHU)

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.