324
Scout Notes February 15

Ings back among goals but Saints lose again in final Gameweek 25 audition

324 Comments
Share

SOUTHAMPTON 1-2 WOLVES

The FPL Round-up: 4
  • Goals: Danny Ings (£8.4m) | Ruben Neves (£5.1m), Pedro Neto (£5.7m)
  • Assists: Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) | Nelson Semedo (£5.2m), Neves
  • Bonus: Neves x3, Ings x2, Armstrong x1

A magical winner from Pedro Neto (£5.7m) condemned Southampton to a sixth consecutive league defeat, as Wolves turned around a half-time deficit to win 2-1.

It was a poor first half for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, going behind to a sensational Danny Ings (£8.4m) volley and failing to produce a shot on target. Yet an early second-half penalty – given for a Ryan Bertrand (£5.0m) handball – was converted by Ruben Neves (£5.1m), who then assisted Neto’s tormenting of Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m) which ended with a powerful close-range shot that curled inside Alex McCarthy’s (£4.5m) far post.

“Players like Pedro [Neto], Adama [Traore] and Daniel [Podence], their games are based on one-v-one situations and when they have space and they can do their actions, they are very difficult to stop. But I’m pleased because it was a huge moment for us, a big, big moment that Pedro gave us.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Wolves have been struggling to score all season, especially since the long-term injury suffered by Raul Jimenez (£8.2m) in November. Neto, as their only consistent goal threat, is certainly an FPL asset to consider after steadily amassing an impressive five goals and six assists.

SAINTS’ MULTIPLE DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS

Upcoming announcements could possibly gift Southampton with three consecutive Double Gameweeks. It’s just that they are in dreadful form, with their run of defeats including a 9-0 massacre at Manchester United and a failure to equalise against the nine men of Newcastle United.

Ings had seemingly stopped the rot, declaring love to his FPL ownership by scoring a beautiful Valentine’s Day volley. Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) carried the ball down the left blank and crossed it onto the perfectly crisp technique of Ings’ right foot.

The 28-year-old also scored when these two sides met in the FA Cup 72 hours previously. Popular at the season’s start due to his 22 goals of last season, Ings had bagged five this time until a Gameweek 7 injury at Aston Villa. Returns have been slower upon his recovery but the prospect of facing Chelsea (h) and Leeds (a) in Gameweek 25 will appeal to some.

Visits to Everton and Sheffield United follow that, potentially joined by rearranged trips to Manchester City and Tottenham. The quantity of games would be enticing, the quality of opponents not so much.

REDMOND PLAYING AS A STRIKER

A key part of the opening goal belongs to Nathan Redmond (£6.4m). He cleverly blocked Conor Coady (£4.8m) from being at the exact spot the ball was struck from, adding to the out-of-position potential given by his recent move up front alongside Ings.

It impressed Ralph Hasenhuttl during their midweek FA Cup clash. “I like him more, to be honest,” said the manager. “He gives me more deep runs and his quality on the ball causes problems for the opponent.”

In the first half, it seemed like Redmond and Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) were constantly switching their striker and left-winger roles. They linked up well in the 11th minute when Redmond cut inside and slipped in the Liverpool loanee, whose shot was saved but ultimately offside.

Redmond looked bright and was soon put through on goal by a pinpoint Armstrong pass. His pass to Ings was returned, curling a shot that was destined for the bottom corner if not for a superb Rui Patricio (£5.3m) save.

A second-half dribble set up an Armstrong long-range attempt before the latter was replaced by Che Adams (£5.8m) to put Redmond back into midfield. Adams was a popular cheap striker option in earlier months but is without a goal since December 13, so his remaining owners will be concerned by the loss of starting spot.


“We have no points, we have again lost the game, and again I don’t think we have deserved to lose, but that’s the way in the moment and we’ve got to keep on going. At the moment, we get punished for situations that are unbelievable for me.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Set-piece expert James Ward-Prowse (£6.0m) was again quiet in open play and the team’s defensive strengths have disappeared, not keeping a clean sheet since Gameweek 17. Since then, the Saints have conceded 20 goals in six league matches. Jan Bednarek (£4.9m) has had a particularly torrid time, totalling -7 at Old Trafford thanks to an own goal, red card and conceding nine times.

He followed with what looked like an own goal at Newcastle, although this was mercifully credited to Miguel Almiron (£5.6m). The centre-back was shown a yellow card here for fouling Neto.

WALKER-PETERS INJURED AGAIN

Things look worse for managers with Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.7m). Once of decent ownership, the right-back missed the previous four league games with a quad problem and returned here but limped off after 72 minutes.

Going forward, many will avoid buying players from either defence. Wolves may have kept two clean sheets from their last five matches but, beyond Coady and Patricio, it’s difficult to identify a nailed-on centre back. Today, goal threat Romain Saiss (£4.9m) got the nod but sometimes the budget-friendly Max Kilman (£4.0m) starts instead.

Wing-back Nelson Semedo (£5.2m) could be seen as overpriced because earning this penalty was only his second assist of the season, with Jonny (£5.4m) being eased back into action on the left side after his anterior cruciate ligament injury. The Spaniard was replaced at half-time in their two previous matches but lasted until the 72nd minute at St Mary’s.

Up front, loanee Willian Jose (£7.0m) was anonymous and is still without a goal in England.

Southampton XI (4-4-2): McCarthy; Walker-Peters (Salisu 72’), Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Armstrong (Adams 69’), Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Minamino (Djenepo 62’); Ings, Redmond.


Wolves XI (3-4-3): Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Jonny (Marcal 69’); Traore, Willian Jose (Fabio Silva 89’), Neto (Kilman 90’).

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Marc Jobling Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

324 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    My plan is BB26 with 3 Single players..

    Pope Martinez
    Dias Cancelo Dunk* Shaw Mee
    Salah Son Raphinha* Fernandes Gundogan
    Bamford* Watkins DCL

    Then with chips out, I will plan triple Brighton for 29 vs(new) and hope Villa/Spurs go into Bl29

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Triple Brighton bit overkill? They struggle to score more than 1 goal a game

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        Defence

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          20 mins ago

          Madness

          Open Controls
          1. Warby84
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Maybe it is, surely dbl isn’t too bad for 1 week veltman/Dunk..

            Open Controls
  2. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    Own Son, would you ditch Bruno or Salah to bring in Kane? If so who would it be?

    Son/Kane would be useful in gw29 also...

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Salah all the way.

      Open Controls
    2. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      This week Bruno should outscore Salah but 26+27 Salah should outscore Bruno who plays City and Chelsea in 2 of his 3 games and we know his record against the top 6

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        I agree Bruno has City 27 so possibly lose till 30 and bring back..

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          And lose 0.5m in the process

          Open Controls
  3. 824545201
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Is it time for me to stop being stubborn and start treating Aston Villa defenders as premium assets? Playing Watkins over Targett backfired this week.

    Should i bench Stones (ars) for Targett (LEI)? Yay or nay?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Villa had an xGC of 2.0 I believe... they’re far from premium and deserved to concede. Playing Watkins was the right choice logically

      Benching a City defender is never the answer

      Open Controls
      1. 824545201
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        Does xGC really matter that much for teams with good shot stoppers such as Martinez?

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          19 mins ago

          Of course it matters, how often will Emi get 9 saves a game?

          Open Controls
          1. 824545201
            • 4 Years
            17 mins ago

            I agree, but on the other hand 13 CS out of 22 games can't be just luck.

            Open Controls
            1. JONALDINHO
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              It’s not luck. It’s just the way they set up. Sit back and let the opposition get loads of half chances where Villa know Martinez can save them. However they rarely concede any clear cut opportunities. Similar to Burnley the last few years

              Open Controls
          2. Egg noodle
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            8 mins ago

            Irrelevant. How often does Martinez keep clean sheets? Very Often.

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Would be ignorant to say xGC counts for nothing, even if it’s Peter Schmeichel in goal

              Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Instead of playing WC - could take a hit in the next 2 GWs to have teams below. Thoughts?

    For 25
    Martinez
    Cancelo/Stones/Tarko/Dallas
    Bruno/Salah/Grealish/Gundo
    Bamford/Antonio

    Martin/DCL/Coufal/Stephens

    For 26, could use TC
    Martinez
    Cancelo/Stones/Tarko
    Bruno/Salah/Grealish/Barnes/Gundo
    Kane/DCL

    Martin/Bamford/Dallas/Coufal

    Open Controls
  5. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Need to sell one from each of these for Raphinha & Ings this week:

    A) Son (whu)
    B) Grealish (LEI)

    1) Antonio (TOT)
    2) DCL (liv)

    Will be using my wildcard in GW26 so getting them back for the doubles is not a problem.
    Don't have much value tied in any of them so its purely based on fixture for just this week.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      A1

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Interesting I was leaning more towards B2.

        Expecting a reaction from Pool and Grealish goal threat has considerably fallen over the past few gameweeks as teams start to double up on him.

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          50/50 calls, you could be right especially with the Grealish part.

          Open Controls
        2. Old Schoolᴼˢ “disa…
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Selling Son before WHU is nuts, also selling DCL who plays pool but unlikely to be back is also a strange call.

          B2 easy of the options

          Open Controls
          1. Old Schoolᴼˢ “disa…
            • 9 Years
            10 mins ago

            To clarify I mean selling Antonio ahead of DCL

            Open Controls
          2. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            Unlikely to be back since when? Ancelotti expects him back for City

            Open Controls
            1. Old Schoolᴼˢ “disa…
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Read my clarification, it was poorly worded...

              No way should he sell Antonio ahead of DCL if those are the options for 1 week.

              Open Controls
          3. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Yup im leaning towards B2 atm.

            Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      I don't like selling either Son or Grealish. They have lots of DGWs to come and you likely have value invested.

      Sell Antonio for Ings. Antonio has little value in the coming weeks. Ings has lots of doubles.

      Open Controls
      1. Old Schoolᴼˢ “disa…
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        He said he will be WC so can get them back?

        He can get DCL and Grealish if he wants on WC???

        No value tied up.. question is who is better for this coming GW

        Open Controls
      2. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Im actually at a loss of 0.2m on Son which is likely to be 0.3m by end of the week.
        Will have pay 0.1m to get back Grealish after his price fall this week.

        Also I need to downgrade one of those mids to Raphinha to get the cash needed for Ings.
        Not worried about future gameweeks as im definitely wildcarding next week.

        Open Controls
    3. jomikijiq
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Mids are hard to say, but between forwards if both are fit Antonio is clearly better this GW for me

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah I agree with that and Spurs seem to be conceding goals for fun.
        Also im expecting a reaction from Pool against Everton. Perfect game for them to make a comeback.

        Open Controls
    4. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      B1. Grealish is useless.

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!

        Open Controls
  6. Arsenal10444
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    26 mins ago

    Will Ben mee play against Fulham?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      When it first happened I though no chance but he sounds alright.

      Open Controls
    2. Shatner's Bassoon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Unclear last I heard. Technically there's a no play period for anyone who's suffered concussion but there's a chance his injury doesn't fall into that category. On balance I'm expecting he doesn't, annoyingly.

      Open Controls
  7. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC?

    Martinez • Fabri
    Cancelo • Stones • Shaw • Dallas • Mitchell
    Salah • Bruno • Son • Gundogan • Raphinha
    Kane • Ings • Bamford

    Bamford to Watkins for GW26 and TC Kane

    Open Controls
    1. JohnWick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 mins ago

      Looks great mate, identical to what I'm thinking

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      just now

      BB used?

      Open Controls
  8. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    anyone else want to go without spurs assets?

    Open Controls
    1. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Always. I usually have one or two and they're stubborn little blighters to get rid of. Like ticks or bed bugs.

      Open Controls
    2. Fergies fledgling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      It's an option, but a scary one. Kane is a good TC option for GW26 (BUR, ful/sou).

      Honestly, at this stage I'd be looking at ownership stats. 25%+ and I wouldn't want to miss out

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        just now

        For 26 yes but otherwise no. I may FH 26 and go without spurs

        Open Controls
    3. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I’d consider them flat track bullies. Consistently deliver against poorer team and they have great fixtures coming up.

      Open Controls
  9. Tonyawesome69
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    For anyone that wants an update on Mee. More info from Dyche at 3pm today.

    "Knocked unconscious... Under FA concussion protocol Mee will not be available."

    https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1361291969893392391?s=19

    Open Controls
    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      No Mee, No Gundo, No Antonio. Season over

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Same

        Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Plus Dias

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        Well both Gundo and Antonio are not confirmed out yet. Gundo didn't train yesterday but most of the players that played at the weekend didn't train. Antonio is a late fitness test. He either plays or fully rested, I can't see him getting limited mins later.

        Open Controls
      4. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Haven't seen anything on Gundo and Tonio? Are they both defo out?

        Open Controls
        1. JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Likely not confirmed

          Open Controls
          1. Nanoelektronicar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Sorry about your BB, should've gone better. Hope Antonio plays.

            Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Ta

      Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Josh Maja masterclass needed then

      Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Can't really celebrate it as a Pope/Tark owner since it just makes a CS all the more unlikely.

      Open Controls
    5. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Seems fair

      Open Controls
    6. JammySprat
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Happy with the 6 points but would not be happy if he missed WBA on saturday. It would be 7 days on Saturday would that be allowed or not?

      Open Controls
    7. CrouchDown
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Didn’t Dyche say he wasn’t concussed?

      Open Controls
  10. Gav
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Reposted from the previous article

    My wildcard is basically coming down to

    A: Ings and Grealish
    B Watkins and Son
    reposted from the old article:

    Planning bench boost in 26. Any thoughts?

    Martinez / Areloa
    Shaw / Cancelo / Stones / White / 4.5 def yet to be decided
    Salah / Fernandes / Raphina / Gundogan / AB
    Kane / Bamford / AB

    A = Grealish and Ings. Bamford to DCL in 26
    B = Son and DLC . Bamford to Watkins in 26

    Originally thinking A for the extra Ings fixture in 25, but B gives an extra Son fixture in 29.

    Open Controls
    1. marcos11
        just now

        Stuck between the same combos, thinking Ings and Grealish if Southampton have a double in gw26 as well as gw25 and gw27, otherwise Watkins and Son

        Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Shoutout to @Hazz for his detailed opinion on my dilemma earlier.

      Loved it

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        You're also free to take note of the fact I'm only just under 1 million OR and ignore any advice I give 😆

        Open Controls
      2. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I would use BB right now tbh. Using your 2nd wildcard for BB or using precious transfers to plan for it will cost you more points than you gain from the BB chip.

        Open Controls
    3. The Senate
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Who's your first pick for each position in UCL Ro16.1? Mine are:

      Oblak
      Angelino
      Coman
      Lewandowski

      Open Controls
    4. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      With the limited info we have so far, does this still look to be my best move over next couple?

      GW25: Soucek > Raphinha (roll 1FT)
      GW26: Antonio, Pope > Kane, fodder (2FT)

      Or should I use my 2nd FT this week on Antonio > Ings and then switch Ings back to Kane as above in GW26?

      I’d like to have a differential somewhere. Maybe a LEI mid or a different defender but I guess will wait to see the doubles

      2FT 3.4itb
      Martinez, Pope
      Dias, Stones, Coufal, Dallas, Shaw
      Salah, Bruno, Gundo, Son, Soucek
      Bamford, DCL, Antonio

      Only WC and TC left. Hoping to hold WC until GW30

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Probably the original plan - not a fan of 1 week punts.

        Open Controls
      2. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yes seems like a sound plan mate.
        I would get Ings if Anontio is still not fit for the Spurs game.

        Open Controls
    5. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      I know only 0.26% of players have him but having played my FH this week I'm still kicking myself for not having Aubameyang.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        No worries. It wasn't even a sure thing he'd start.

        Open Controls
        1. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          I know right. Just a hint of it in the team news ('they made the switch last week').

          But Leeds at home has been huge upside for Salah and Bruno already this year, never mind without Phillips. I think I should've at least checked the odds.

          At least I hedged on Everton attack with Fulham defence though 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Baines on Toast...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            According to 'what if' I think I might have scraped top 100 with him.

            Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Ah you can’t feel too bad. That would have been a tough one to call.

        Open Controls
    6. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      There’s a nice piece from my sister on the BBC on Caroline Flack. Important for mental health these days.

      https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-56069852

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Nice article. Relative in GOTG and a fellow Sussex alumni? Thumbs up.

        Open Controls
      2. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Your sister is human?

        Open Controls
    7. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Vardy the most surprising rise this year?

      Open Controls
    8. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Antonio on a FH gw 38 last season for a big fat zero pointer and now in for first 2 points captain and now out of game against sheffield, I dont like him very much

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Hardly his fault you're writing cheques that his body can't cash

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.