Scout Notes February 22

How Spurs assets fared in their final match before Double Gameweek 26

West Ham United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

  • Goals: Michail Antonio (£6.5m), Jesse Lingard (£5.9m) | Lucas Moura (£6.6m)
  • Assists: Pablo Fornals (£5.9m)| Gareth Bale (£9.3m)
  • Bonus: Lingard x3, Antonio x2, Lucas x1

DOUBLE TROUBLE

With five defeats in their last six Premier League matches, Spurs have hardly put in convincing auditions for Double Gameweek 26.

Only four goals have arrived from Gameweek 20 onwards and while their recent fixture run has been far from straightforward, only Crystal Palace have had fewer big chances and shots in the box than Spurs when clubs are filtered their last half-dozen games.

A double-header against Burnley and Fulham would ordinarily have us reaching for the Triple Captain chip but those two sides’ defensive form and Spurs’ own malaise leave doubts lingering in the mind.

It’s the respective ownerships of Son Heung-min (£9.5m) and Harry Kane (£11.1m) that may leave FPL managers fearful of going without a Spurs representative in Gameweek 26 but there was little persuasive from the former in particular at the London Stadium.

Son blanked for the eighth time in 11 matches in the 2-1 defeat at West Ham, with the closest he came to an attacking return being a freak, looping effort that struck the hosts’ woodwork late in the game.

Kane was more prominent, firing on goal at will and teeing up the impressive Gareth Bale (£9.3m) up for a second-half attempt that clipped the bar.

BALE LIFT

Arguably the pick of the Spurs players at the London Stadium didn’t even start the match.

Bale has underwhelmed since his return to north London but he produced perhaps his best league performance all season in Gameweek 25, emerging as a half-time substitute and looking sharp and, crucially, motivated.

The Welshman had also looked the part in the Europa League on Thursday and had been tipped up for a start this weekend, but his manager explained that he physically wasn’t quite at the required standard:

[Bale is] not yet ready to start two matches in three days. The same as Dele for different reasons.

For Dele, because he was injured and out of the team for more than a month, not even training.

Gareth because of his evolution. This is part of his evolution. No doubt that the performance was good and no doubt that I believe sooner rather than later he will be ready to play more than he is now.

Bale remains a massive and unnecessary gamble as a Gameweek 26 asset but a continuation of that form going into the double-header against Burnley and Fulham could be hugely beneficial to the Spurs players we Fantasy managers do own, particularly Kane.

The England striker has so often been the man to grab games by the scruff of the neck, which usually goes hand in hand with dropping deep to instigate attacks.

On Sunday, we instead saw Bale doing plenty of that – and Kane, as a result, spent a bit more time lurking in areas where we prefer to see him, topping the penalty box touch count by some distance.

EUROPA, BETTER BY DESIGN

While it’s still a bit early in the campaign for teams to be writing off their domestic commitments, it’s worth bearing in mind for the medium term that the Premier League might end up being the third priority for Jose Mourinho.

Nine points adrift of a top-four place, Mourinho’s best chance of achieving a Champions League qualification spot could end up being through winning the Europa League – something he himself admitted yesterday:

Of course, if you say nine points now, it is difficult, is very possible.

And the Europa League. We are alive, and when we are alive, knowing that many difficult opponents and everybody has the same ambition that we have, but Europa League is a window of opportunity that is open for us, and maybe we can also get to Champions League through the Europa League.

Never one to turn his nose up at any form of silverware, Mourinho and his Spurs side also have the EFL Cup final to look forward to at the end of April.

With the fixtures coming thick and fast throughout the spring, how far into the Europa League would Spurs have to progress before their head coach views the top flight as a distraction and a chance to hand his star players a breather?

It won’t be Double Gameweek 26, but it’s certainly a prospect in the run-in.

STOP HAMMER TIME?

Source: Soccerstats.com

West Ham are second in the Premier League form table over their last eight matches, with only the two Manchester clubs plundering more goals in that time.

The Hammers are offering value aplenty in Fantasy Premier League at present, from the top-scoring defender, Aaron Cresswell (£5.8m), to the asset who can – temporarily, at least – boast the best points-per-match average, Jesse Lingard (£5.9m).

Tomas Soucek (£5.4m) has also massively exceeded expectations on the goal front in 2020/21, while Michail Antonio (£6.5m), when fit, is among the pick of the mid-price forwards.

Antonio returned from injury on Sunday and opened the scoring from close range (again), while Lingard’s excellent strike just after the interval made it four attacking returns in as many games since his loan move from Manchester United.

The issue with the Hammers is not form, but fixtures.

Between now and Gameweek 33, West Ham face all four of the other clubs who currently sit in the top five of the Premier League table.

More pressingly, however, they are among just six other teams who don’t have two fixtures in Double Gameweek 26 – and their one game is against Manchester City at the Etihad.

For those FPL managers not playing their Bench Boost in the upcoming Gameweek or without a Free Hit chip, Soucek et al are at least worth keeping on board for their match against Arsenal in March – that fixture is one of just four to take place in Blank Gameweek 29.

West Ham United XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen (Benrahma 65′), Lingard (Noble 90′), Fornals (Johnson 81′); Antonio.

Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-2-3-1) Lloris; Tanganga (Doherty 46′), Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon (Alli 77′); Hojbjerg, Ndombele; Lucas, Lamela (Bale 46′), Son; Kane. 

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

  1. FOMFF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    How's this for a WC team? Bench sucks but not too concerned, chasing in ML.

    Martinez
    Keane, Rudiger, Cancelo
    Salah, Sterling, Fernandes, Maddison, Gundo
    Watkins, Kane

    Taylor, Dunne, Brewster, Button

    Open Controls
    1. Keeptrying
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      Quite good. Barnes over Maddison and upgrade 1 bench player maybe?
      Or Dias over Cancelo for safety of starts?

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
      • 2 Years
      48 mins ago

      Maddison has a potential injury with his hip. Grealish out make Watkins less appealing. Not sure on the Rudiger pick as one of main defs.

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      Surely you want some playing bench players after this GW? Man City players will all see rotation going forwards

      Open Controls
    4. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      44 mins ago

      I would downgrade Maddison to Barnes and Keane > Aina/ Thomas to be able to upgrade the bench

      Open Controls
      1. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        agree fully with this

        Open Controls
    5. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      You'll be chasing an even bigger lead with that bench though mate, no way you are getting away with pretty much no cover for very long.

      Open Controls
  2. Vazza
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Who is a better pick

      A. Watkins
      B. Barnes.

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Barnes 100%

        Open Controls
      2. Keeptrying
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Leicester City Barnes a yes

        Open Controls
      3. TheBiffas
          1 min ago

          Watkins until grealish got injured

          Open Controls
        • Il Capitano
            just now

            No keen on Watkins with Grealish out

            Open Controls
        • Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour ago

          Bottomed

          Weighing up my early options ahead of DGW26 - would appreciate your views!
          I have TC and WC left - planning on TC this week and WC in 30/31.

          A) Ings, Pope > Kane, fodder (-4) - Kane + Son double up
          B) Ings, Bamford, Son > Kane, Watkins, Barnes (-8)
          C) Ings, Son, Coufal > Kane, Barnes, Targett/ Aina (-8) - play 442 and bench 3x LEE
          D) Ings, Bamford, Coufal > Vardy, Watkins, Thomas (-8) - keep Son, no Kane

          1FT 1.3itb
          Martinez
          Dias, Stones, Shaw
          Salah, Bruno, Gundo, Son, Raphinha
          DCL, Ings
          (Pope) (Bamford, Dallas, Coufal)

          Cheers!

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            28 mins ago

            A - Son playing like trash, but | woldn't minus 8 him out.

            Open Controls
            1. Don Kloppeone
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              26 mins ago

              Hmmm I need to find a way to get a LEI player without a -8 and still getting Kane ideally!

              Open Controls
              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 3 Years
                19 mins ago

                Hmmm. C is the best of your minus 8 options I think

                Open Controls
                1. Don Kloppeone
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  I could just do
                  Ings, Son > Kane, Barnes (-4)
                  Then bank the 1.4m and start Raphinha?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                    • 3 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    This 1000x, really coming round to playing Leeds over poor DGWer.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Don Kloppeone
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Thanks!

                      Unless you think Dallas > Digne is worth an extra -4?

                      Open Controls
        • wulfranian
          • 4 Years
          1 hour ago

          Would you WC this team?

          Pope
          Mee/Dallas/Dias
          Sterling/Barnes/Fernandes/Gundogan
          Bamford/Barnes/Ings

          Johnstone/Raphinha/Coufal/Ogbonna
          1ft 4.9itb

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            Looks a bit better than mine and I'm not

            Open Controls
          2. Don Kloppeone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Definitely doesn't need a WC!

            Ings > Kane
            Ogbonna > ?

            And you are G2G

            Open Controls
          3. Tcheco
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yes but would keep that midfield 4

            Open Controls
          4. wulfranian
            • 4 Years
            just now

            cheers all.

            Open Controls
        • El_Gigante
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour ago

          Wildcard team:

          Martinez (Fabri)
          Cancelo, Digne, Stones (Rudiger, Struijk)
          Barnes, Gundo, Bruno, Son, Salah
          DCL, Kane (Davis)

          0.0itb

          Good to go?

          Open Controls
          1. LC1
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Lovleh

            Open Controls
        • Huckfead
          • 2 Years
          58 mins ago

          All I have is FH chip left.
          Thinking of using this in GW 29 making the most of a bad fixtures week.
          Should be able to get a full and strong team out for GW33.
          Sound plan or is there a better week to use this?

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Depends on how you are set up for this week and 29 but seems sensible enough

            Open Controls
            1. Huckfead
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Thanks for that. A strong DGW squad this week with no points hits

              Open Controls
        • Il Capitano
            57 mins ago

            Martinez
            Stones Cancelo X X
            Bruno Salah Gundogan Barnes
            Kane DCL

            3.9 - Bamford White ESR

            Which two defenders to pick on WC, bear in mind I have no FH for 29:

            One from:
            A) Digne
            B) Pereira
            C) Reguilon

            One from:
            1) Shaw
            2) Soyuncu
            3) Targett
            4) Dier

            Open Controls
            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              Digne (for this week) and Targett (for 29)

              Open Controls
              1. Il Capitano
                  just now

                  Thanks

                  Open Controls
              2. Firminoooo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                8 mins ago

                If no FH I would bring in C3

                Open Controls
                1. Il Capitano
                    1 min ago

                    Ta

                    Open Controls
              3. Tcheco
                • 3 Years
                57 mins ago

                What would you do with 1 FT? (0.1 ITB)

                -----------------Pope
                ----------Dias AWB Mee
                Bruno Sterling Son Rashford JWP
                ----------Bamford Watkins

                Meslier Antonio Coufal Alioski

                A. Mee to Keane
                B. Mee to Targett
                C. Bamford to Maja + JWP to Barnes (-4)

                Open Controls
                1. RealSocialDads
                  • 4 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  C sounds good, I like Maja

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tcheco
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    How did he play vs. SHU? Involved?

                    Open Controls
                2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  C i guess, but not wild about it

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tcheco
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Yeah same here. JWP has a double in 27 as well....

                    Open Controls
              4. fisherja09
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                56 mins ago

                Do we think reguilon will start both games? Thinking of going Pope & James to Martinez & Reguilon, looking forward to GW29 at the same time

                Open Controls
                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Looks an ok move, concern would be Spurs overall terribleness rather than Regu game time

                  Open Controls
              5. circusmonkey
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                56 mins ago

                Bottomed earlier (I used to think that was a statement of intent):

                With a -8 I can get a bench boost in gw26 of:
                DDG, Lowton, Booby Reid, Bamford (7 games potentially)

                For free in week 32 after a gw31 wild card I can get a bench boost of (somewhat arbitrary selection from my 15):

                McCarthy, Robertson, Stones, Antonio (vs: CRY, lee, avl, new)

                So with the -8, I get 3 extra games plus 1 more for gw29 for, but lower quality and might not all play (Reid).

                I think I might just wait, what would you do?

                Open Controls
                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Would keep BB in pocket for now

                  Open Controls
              6. LC1
                • 6 Years
                55 mins ago

                So stuck on DCL or Watkins.

                I'm confident DCL scores more this DGW, but Watkins could easily bag a few over the two games and that's 1 more player I have for BGW29.

                Also an extra 1m itb..

                Open Controls
                1. Don Kloppeone
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  DCL definitely a better pick imo

                  Watkins has degraded as a pick with no Grealish

                  Open Controls
                2. Tcheco
                  • 3 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Go with whoever you think scores more this week

                  Open Controls
                3. RealSocialDads
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  DCL

                  Open Controls
              7. CrouchDown
                • 8 Years
                54 mins ago

                Is this too light on DGW players for next 2?

                Martinez

                Cancelo Dias Digne

                Salah Bruno Gundo Raphinia

                Bamford Richarlison Kane

                Subs: McCarthy, Dallas Soucek Mitchell

                Open Controls
                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Looks okay to me

                  Open Controls
                  1. CrouchDown
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Thanks

                    Open Controls
                2. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
                  • 2 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Probably light on 1 or 2 guaranteed DGW players. City players with risk of rotation could end up being SGW players and you have Raph and Bamf in your 11.

                  Open Controls
                3. RealSocialDads
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Looks good, 9 is a good number for GW26

                  Open Controls
              8. CrouchDown
                • 8 Years
                51 mins ago

                Anyone considering playing Mitchell for the DGW?

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  is he even nailed?

                  Open Controls
                2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  I wouldn't if I were you (or if I were anyone else either)

                  Open Controls
              9. DAZZ
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                48 mins ago

                Will BB this week:

                Martinez Areola
                Alonso Burn Dias Stones Struijk
                Salah Bruno Grealish Gundo Raphina
                Ings Bamford Watkins

                As things stand currently have:
                10DGW26

                Grealish, Bamford, Ings > Barnes, DCL, Kane -8?

                Will leave me with 12DGW26 + 6BGW29 moving forward

                Open Controls
                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  I think we have been lucky with Villa possibly falling to bits, it makes Leeds SGWers not bad choices. Minus 8 seems a bit heavy.

                  Open Controls
              10. Sanguinista
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                47 mins ago

                Which attacker would you leave out from the following 3? Remaining attackers are Kane, DCL, Salah, Bruno, Gundo -

                A. Son
                B. Vardy
                C. Barnes

                B seems to be the obvious choice but have a feeling Jamie is going to be having a party these next few weeks.

                Open Controls
                1. RealSocialDads
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Probably A since you have Kane. Leicester are a team in good form atm whereas spurs don't look great

                  Open Controls
                2. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  B

                  Open Controls
                3. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Son TBH

                  Open Controls
              11. RealSocialDads
                • 4 Years
                46 mins ago

                Stuck mulling over a few options, would appreciate any help. 1FT 1.2m in the bank. All chips intact and will probably FH in 29.

                Pope
                Dias Cancelo Digne
                Gundo Salah Bruno Maddison Raph
                Kane Bamford

                Mccarthy Dallas Coufal Brewster

                A. Bamford -> DCL
                B. Pope -> Martinez
                C. Both A and B for -4
                D. Brewster + Coufal -> Maja + Konsa (-4) then BB

                Would really appreciate any advice! Currently leaning towards C

                Open Controls
                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Prob D

                  Open Controls
              12. KEVIN DE CLAUS
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                39 mins ago

                I’ll try again: How many hits have you guys taken so far? 5x -4 here

                Open Controls
                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  2 I think, neither worked

                  Open Controls
                2. THFC4LIFE
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  9

                  Open Controls
              13. Teomi
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                37 mins ago

                Think I’m pretty settled with the core of my wc team. Will FH in 29 so no needs for bow in mind. Pls help me fill the last gaps:

                A R pereira digne (raphina)
                B vardy shaw (ESR)
                C R pereira son (Brewster)

                Open Controls
              14. Firminoooo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                23 mins ago

                Bench Grealish and play Leeds attacker vs Aston Villa or Grealish to Barnes -4 (and -4 in BGW29 for 11 players. No FH)

                Open Controls
                1. Vazza
                    18 mins ago

                    It’s tricky. In my opinion, Grealish will miss at least two or three games despite what Dean Smith is suggesting.

                    Why would Grealish to Barnes cost you 4 points? Have you already made a transfer!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Firminoooo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Will bring in Kane.

                      Open Controls
                  • St Pauli Walnuts
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Worth the hit I reckon and I'm doing it (planning on Ings to DCL with FT). Won't need 11 in 29 really, I'm looking at 8 for free or 9 with a hit.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Firminoooo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 min ago

                      No problem for my team to bench him until GW29. Will WC GW30/31. Have been planning for 11DGW players this GW(Now10 with Grealish out) and 11 in BGW29(if Grealish plays)

                      Open Controls
                2. Iceball
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Only have 5 players for gw29 atm. Only 1 from Aston Villa- Everton game if that is dgw28. Anyone in similar shoes and thinking of WC28 with 6 dgw players and full team (or 10 players ) for gw29? Seems that everyone is using WC30 or even now.

                  Open Controls

