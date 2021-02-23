81
Champions League February 23

Lewandowski and Suarez among our top picks for UCL Fantasy

81 Comments
Share

Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are the teams to focus on in the next round of UEFA Champions League Fantasy matches.

The second batch of last-sixteen ties certainly have a lot to live up to after Erling Haaland (€11.1m) and Kylian Mbappe (€10.9m) stole the show last week but there are still plenty of points on offer.

With four more games left in the UCL Fantasy Gameweek, here is a run down of captaincy options and possible substitutions to optimise your team’s chances.

With two match days remaining, there is still room for at least one captaincy risk. Ten points or more is definitely the captaincy score to be aiming for. Regarding substitutions, make sure that every player you’re bringing in is definitely starting, with the deadline for each day at kick-off.

Three or four points is normally low risk enough to be worth taking a chance on a substitution, as long as the player you’re bringing on is starting!

Tuesday, February 23

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Having not won either of their last two games, Bayern Munich actually come into the Lazio fixture in some of their worst form of the season. The last time they went three games without a win in all competitions was October 2018.

Their 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend followed a shock 3-3 draw to relegation strugglers Arminia Bielefeld, but for a side ravaged by injury, which has played five games in 15 days, that is not overly surprising.

Due to injuries, Bayern’s line-up is fairly predictable, and, as with all the games, we will get it before the substitution deadline. The return of Leon Goretzka (€7.5m) will be a massive boost to the side, with the former Schalke man likely lining up behind Robert Lewandowski (€12.1m), with Thomas Müller (€10m) still in isolation. He could be a great differential pick in that number 10 role.

Of course, Lewandowski is still the star man in this team. Four goals in his last four games takes him to 31 goals in 30 games this season. He is my top captain pick for Tuesday night’s fixtures.

Kingsley Coman (€8.4m) is constantly improving as a player and already has three goals and two assists in his four games in the Champions League this season. Playing opposite Leroy Sane (€9.4m), who produced a magical assist for Lewandowski on Saturday, they should be well placed to stretch Lazio’s sometimes suspect defence.

In defence, Joshua Kimmich (€6.6m) remains the best option, mainly because he plays in central midfield. He loves a goal or assist in a big game, but Bayern’s back line has been shown to be relatively suspect recently, so I wouldn’t go too far into their defensive options.

Although they are unbeaten in their last seven home games, Lazio look likely to come out second best in this fixture. The only man from their team I would put my faith in is Ciro Immobile (€10.6m), one of Europe’s finest strikers. Although he hasn’t scored in their last two games, Immobile has 14 goals in 21 league games and has scored in all his Champions League games this season. If anyone is going to take advantage of Bayern’s high line, it will be Italy’s number nine.

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Chelsea assets step up ahead of favourable run of fixtures 9

I will never bet against Atletico Madrid in a Champions League knockout game at home. Diego Simeone knows how to win these matches and has a great game here against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

Although the German is unbeaten so far, he is yet to be really tested. Atletico are top of La Liga and playing some really great football. Although, like Bayern, they do not come into this game in top form, we learned from last week’s fixtures that form can go out of the window in these games (thanks Dortmund!).

Luis Suarez (€9.9m) is my favourite pick for this game. He knows how to bully shaky centre-backs, and all of Chelsea’s defenders have proven that they have a mistake in them recently. He’ll be joined by Joao Felix (€9.0m) up front, with the Portuguese international yet to rediscover his pre-season form. For their prices, Marcos Llorente (€6.5m) and Mario Hermoso (€4.3m) are two more great picks for this game. Llorente has scored two in his last three and Hermoso, along with all of the Atleti defence, should be helped out by Chelsea’s stuttering and unconfident attack.

Thomas Tuchel will likely bank on keeping this as low scoring a game as possible, which may well suit Diego Simeone. Being honest, I am struggling to recommend any Chelsea players here, with Marcos Alonso (€4.7m) being the best pick if he starts. Atletico’s 3-5-2 approach of late is far more attacking and open than some of their classic sides and should have the tactical nous and individual strength to deliver against Tuchel’s fledgling side.

Wednesday, February 24

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Manchester City

This write-up is really very simple. If you own Manchester City players and they start, make sure they’re in your starting XI and that one has the captain’s armband if needed.

They have won 18 games in a row and Gladbach, as attractive a side as they are, were beaten by relegation strugglers Mainz in their last match. Anyone with the foresight to pick Kevin de Bruyne (€11.4m) should reap the rewards, with the Belgian likely back on penalties. He is my favourite captaincy option for the Wednesday games.

Ilkay Gundogan (€6.6m) and Raheem Sterling (€10.5m) are two more great picks from this City side. As always, check the line-up before making your substitutions for this game as Pep can always spring a surprise. Phil Foden (€7.1m) was rested at the weekend and is going from strength to strength. Behind them, Joao Cancelo (€5.8m) is always an attacking threat, but may well be due a rest. John Stones (€5.1m) always has a goal in him so if he starts, he could well be one of the best options in this side.

Given City’s form at both ends, avoid Gladbach players like the plague.

Atalanta v Real Madrid

Real Madrid go into this game with a serious injury crisis. Although they have not conceded in their last three games, Atalanta have an electric attack on their day and will be looking to recapture their form from last year, when they put eight goals past Valencia over two legs. Although Gasperini’s men tend to struggle defensively, Real are in a poor position to take advantage of that with Karim Benzema (€10.4m) out. This could well be a big win for Atalanta.

Atalanta have a few great options. The top points scorer of the group stages, Cristian Romero (€5.1m), scored against Napoli at the weekend and will continue to rack up balls recovered points. Robin Gosens (€5.7m) also scored on Sunday and is always a good option at both ends.

Up-front, Duvan Zapata (€9.7m) was their top scorer in the group stages, but it is Luis Muriel (€8.2m) who has been in the best form of late. Three goals and three assists in his last four league games will make scary reading for Real Madrid’s back line and he could be a great differential captaincy pick for the Bergamo side.

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

Play UCL Fantasy now

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 26

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

81 Comments Post a Comment
  1. tbos83
      31 mins ago

      Play up

      Open Controls
      1. McSauce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Saucy

        Open Controls
    • Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Are people not considering Gundogan for (c) this week?

      He's the highest scoring player in the game since he started his little scoring run by a distance. The underlying stats support this. He's fairly nailed in the team considering he offers something that none of the other players really do stylistically.

      The fixtures are WHU WOL which are pretty good for attacking and City have the best attack on current form as well as the best defense.

      Open Controls
      1. tbos83
          26 mins ago

          Rotation makes him risky

          Open Controls
        • Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          26 mins ago

          He'll be rotated I reckon

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            15 mins ago

            Purely this. If City didn't have a CL game I'd nail it to him.

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              If he doesn't start vs Gladbach he shoots right up to the top of my captaincy thoughts.

              Open Controls
              1. Debauchy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Or even starts and off early enough , around 65 min

                Open Controls
        • Captain_Shirokov
          • 2 Years
          25 mins ago

          him or Bruno for me

          Open Controls
        • Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          23 mins ago

          Lets see the minutes tomorrow night Camzy. I have no doubt Foden is the go to guy in CL but lets see if Gundo ;plays and what minutes

          Open Controls
        • TomSaints
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          I’m tempted but West Ham are playing great and Wolves super defensive.

          I could see low scoring games plus coming back from injury he may have minutes managed.

          Open Controls
      2. bored by december
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        Pope Forster
        Stones Cancelo Maguire Dallas Coufal
        Sterling Bruno Son Barnes Raph
        Bamford Ings Brewster

        1FT 3.0 ITB

        BB DGW26

        A: Pope, Sterling, Brewster to Martinez, Gundo, Kane (-8)
        B: Pope, Brewster to Martinez, DCL (-4) - 0.0 ITB
        C: Same as A but Vardy over Kane (-8)
        D: Pope, Ings to Martinez, Kane and hold BB for GW30
        E: Something else?

        Open Controls
        1. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          Who you want to Cpt ? all about that really

          Open Controls
          1. bored by december
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            think it'd have to be Kane if I went for A

            Open Controls
      3. luk46
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        Grealish > Barnes is the obvious move!

        Would you do Ings > DCL for a hit or Brewster + Coufal > Maja + Aina for -8 and bb?

        Open Controls
        1. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Yes
          Yes

          Open Controls
        2. marcos11
            10 mins ago

            Ings > DCL

            Open Controls
          • Coys96
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            Ings > DCL

            Open Controls
        3. tbos83
            22 mins ago

            Don't understand why ppl with FH wouldn't plan to play it in 29? It is surely the obvious time

            Open Controls
            1. Coys96
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              19 mins ago

              Low upside

              Open Controls
              1. tbos83
                  18 mins ago

                  Not playing it in 29 really limits options in next few weeks

                  Open Controls
                  1. Debauchy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    not for me a couple of - 4s and Im back on track after gw 29

                    Open Controls
                  2. Coys96
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Don't agree. Villa Spurs & Fulham or have decent doubles and play in GW29 - particularly the former 2.

                    Brighton have players you can bench like Burn & Webster. There's also Smith-Rowe for Arsenal and Strujik/Raphinha/Dallas for Leeds.

                    Open Controls
              2. Hy liverpool
                • 7 Years
                19 mins ago

                As they will have 7/8 players for those 4 games so why would they lose the FH chip for this week

                Open Controls
                1. tbos83
                    17 mins ago

                    Bc it is surely the only gw left when you are likely to be short of players

                    Open Controls
                    1. Captain_Shirokov
                      • 2 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      don't need to be short of players to play free hit

                      might just not fancy your team a certain week

                      Open Controls
                2. Debauchy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  4 games and most/many will have at least 9 players anyway. Not much to gain ? Villa Spurs has made it easy to avoid the FH

                  Open Controls
                  1. tbos83
                      15 mins ago

                      I just think it means you can play a full team of strong players which will surely put you at a big advantage over most

                      Open Controls
                      1. Debauchy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Yeah look it depends on your current team really. For me no issue Im WC;ing this week with plan for 29

                        Open Controls
                  2. TomSaints
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Two ways to think.
                    1. In a low scoring week a FH can be a big differential, but limited player choices and a lot of people will have 2 or 3 of the key players. So you’re relying on returns from not great picks. This to me safer to get 20-30 points but has a low ceiling.
                    2.if you save FH for a DGW or GW 38 then you can optimise and possibly get a higher points ceiling 40+ v your main team. It can flop though!

                    Open Controls
                3. Mork calling Orson
                  • 8 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  How’s she looking for a wc - leaves zero funds?
                  Ederson
                  Dias Dier Keane
                  Salah Bruno Barnes Gundo
                  Kane(c) DCL Watkins
                  Subs: Sanchez Konsa Dallas Raph

                  Gives me 7 players banked for Blank29 too.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Coys96
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Not a fan of Dier (not nailed) & Keane. Like the rest, pretty much template so decent.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Mork calling Orson
                    • 8 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Yes those are my 2 worries too, love their fixtures but not the players. Will keep tinkering thanks.

                    Open Controls
                4. waltzingmatildas
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  Best def this week (need them to play 29)
                  A) white (wba)
                  B) Targett (lee, shu)
                  C) adarabioyo (cry, TOT)
                  D) dier (BUR, ful)
                  E) keep Mee (tot, LEI)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Coys96
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                5. Arsenal10444
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  17 mins ago

                  Who gets more points this week:

                  A) Son and Gundogan (-4)
                  B) Sterling and Raphina

                  Open Controls
                  1. Coys96
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Monitor minutes tomorrow but right now, A

                    Open Controls
                    1. Debauchy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Ha :smile;:

                      Open Controls
                      1. Debauchy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 min ago

                        🙂

                        Open Controls
                      2. Coys96
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Incredible

                        Open Controls
                  2. Debauchy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    A at this point but watch minutes for Gundo and Sterling tomorrow night

                    Open Controls
                6. Jellyfish
                  • 8 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Current team going in to GW26

                  Martinez
                  Shaw Dias Stones Lowton
                  Bruno Gundo Salah Son
                  DFCL Ings
                  (Forster Struijk Raph Bamford)

                  1FT and 3.8 itb

                  Considering playing BB and doing Forster > Pickford

                  Worth doing, or better to bank the BB and do Ings > Kane?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mork calling Orson
                    • 8 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    I like Kane - feels like getting on the bus just as it’s setting off, Ings always feels like his journey is about to end.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Jellyfish
                      • 8 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Ings was a knee jerk transfer in for Antonio and the odds of it delivering a return are looking slim. GW27 double presents a case for keeping though

                      Open Controls
                  2. Captain_Shirokov
                    • 2 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    see how soton get on tonight first

                    Open Controls
                    1. Jellyfish
                      • 8 Years
                      1 min ago

                      sound advice, cheers

                      Open Controls
                  3. Mork calling Orson
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    I don’t think it’s a DGW in reality when one of those is City away would be my word of caution.

                    Open Controls
                7. balint84
                  • 4 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  A) Kane + Foden -4
                  B) Sterling + Antonio/Watkins

                  Open Controls
                  1. King Kohli
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    B

                    Open Controls
                8. Charlie55
                  • 3 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Hi folks. I have 2 free transfers & can’t decide which option is best:

                  1) Sell Salah & Bamford to get Barnes & Kane (tc) in or
                  2) Spend 4 points to sell Sterling, Bamford & McCarthy for Barnes, Kane & Ederson

                  Current team:

                  McCarthy 4m
                  Shaw Dallas Targett Stones Walker Peters
                  Sterling Bruno Gundogan Salah Bissouma
                  Watkins DCL Bamford

                  Any help would be appreciated!

                  Open Controls
                9. Rowsdower
                  • 1 Year
                  12 mins ago

                  Kane and Son -4

                  Or

                  Kane and barnes -4

                  Or

                  Barnes and Son

                  Open Controls
                  1. Motong-Moting
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Kane and Barnes.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Coys96
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    1

                    Open Controls
                10. mynameisq
                  • 7 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Get DCL for -4 or get Watkins for free? (Have 2 ft, DCL in needs 3 moves)

                  If no hit DCL easily for me especially if Grealish isn't back just wondering whether it's worth -4

                  Open Controls
                  1. RamaJama
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Would get DCL

                    Open Controls
                  2. Motong-Moting
                    • 8 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    DCL worth it over Watkins.

                    Open Controls
                  3. Prøfeßör …
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Get DCL imo

                    Hi MyNameIsQ,

                    Email kurt-grohl@gmx.com for a Fantasy Football Project please, I think it's of interest!

                    Thanks mate,

                    Open Controls
                11. Motong-Moting
                  • 8 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  How many points from Bamford (c), Ings, Romeu, Raphina, Meslier today? Guessing about 20.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Captain_Shirokov
                    • 2 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    God surely 20 minimum. Why do you have all those if you think their points tallies will be so low?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Motong-Moting
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Just my luck this season.

                      Open Controls
                  2. King Kohli
                    • 8 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    20+

                    Open Controls
                  3. Coys96
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Like 30

                    Open Controls
                  4. tbos83
                      4 mins ago

                      pinning my hopes on a Bambam brace

                      Open Controls
                      1. Motong-Moting
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        Both coming from Raphina assists would be great.

                        Open Controls
                  5. JariL
                    • 6 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Is this a no-brainer:

                    Justin, Grealish, Ings --> Konsa, Lookman, Kane (TC) for -4?

                    (Can't afford without the def transfer).

                    Open Controls
                    1. Motong-Moting
                      • 8 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Tasty!

                      Open Controls
                  6. King Kohli
                    • 8 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Thoughts on this WC draft?
                    Will FH 29

                    Martinez
                    Cancelo Digne Pereira Stones
                    Salah Bruno Barnes Gundo
                    Kane DCL
                    3.9 Raphinha Rudiger Brewster

                    1.4 ITB

                    Open Controls
                  7. Apwilkin
                    • 1 Year
                    8 mins ago

                    Johnstone (McCarthy)
                    Mee-Cancelo-Maguire-Stones
                    Son-Bruno-Salah-Gundo
                    Ings-DCL

                    Bamford-Raph-Coufal
                    1FT 0.4ITB

                    1) Son to Barnes and Ings to Kane (TC on Kane)
                    2)Coufal to someone like target (BB)
                    3)McCarthy to Arellano (BB)
                    4) Other ideas?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Debauchy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Well if you fancy a Kane haul it's a no brainer A

                      Open Controls
                  8. Debauchy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Just a hunch but Alioski starts and scores tonight , Hi 5 owners !

                    Open Controls
                    1. JariL
                      • 6 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Effing hope so!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Debauchy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        lol he owes us the bast..tard

                        Open Controls
                    2. Pariße
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      A real character but he has a better chance to get someone sent off than that.

                      Open Controls
                  9. amitmishr
                    • 5 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    On a WC, any suggestions:

                    Ederson Martinez
                    Dias konsa Keane aina Dallas
                    Gundogan salah bruno Barnes rafinha
                    DCL vardy Bamford

                    Plan to use fh in 29/33, bench boost 27/28 and triple captain in the other week.

                    Should I look at changing team to make minimal changes for 29, so can take free hit in 33

                    Open Controls
                  10. Pariße
                    • 5 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Gundogan or Barnes?

                    Got 2 City defenders already and not Leicester. Barnes also has better stats and is nailed.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Debauchy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Both surely

                      Open Controls
                    2. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      Gundogan because City also have a DGW in 27.

                      Open Controls
                  11. casual69
                    • 5 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Raphina to get a 2 or 3 tonight and an assist or two, with a couple of own goals from Ings, can feel it, or its the curry i had...hmnn

                    Open Controls
                    1. Debauchy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Dodge curry , hope you make it out to watch the game

                      Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.