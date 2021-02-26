290
Football Index February 26

Reasons to be positive with Salah in Football Index as Liverpool slump drags on

290 Comments
Sponsored by Football Index

Fantasy managers can be a fickle bunch. Or ruthless, depending on your point of view.

Players who have helped them hit the heights are all too often ditched at the first hint of a dip in form, to be replaced by the newest, shiniest toy that everyone has decided is now the latest must-have.

This can be true in both Fantasy Premier League (FPL) and Football Index (FI).

Football Index is a real-money betting platform where you can buy and sell shares in footballers.

These players’ value can rise or fall depending on their performance both on and off the field.

I’m actively using FI this season with more than a nod to FPL, seeing which aspects of each game marry up, and which don’t.

A certain loyalty can go a long way in FI, with shares bought early and low in a player slowly accruing value over time, allowing for inevitable bumps along the way.

But there have been instances when traders seem to have been a bit more knee-jerk.

Since February 1, Liverpool have gone on a four-match losing streak in the league, culminating in last weekend’s chastening Merseyside derby defeat.
Amid mutterings of Anfield crises and the need for Jurgen Klopp to have a rest, star player Mohamed Salah‘s share price had dropped from £2.51 to a not-so-romantic Valentine’s Day trough of £1.72.

He’s now available for £1.71 and that loss of confidence in the Egyptian has been mirrored on FPL, where he’s lost around 200,000 owners over the last three Gameweeks despite scoring for two consecutive matches and hitting four goals across his last four starts before the Everton debacle.

The question now is will Liverpool find their mojo again and, if they do, have the share prices of the likes of Salah still got further to fall in the meantime?

The Reds are looking very well-placed to make the quarter-finals in Europe, and their immediate domestic schedule is equally encouraging, with Sheffield United, Fulham and Wolves to come.

There’s the potential for Match Day Dividends (MDD) from those ‘easier’ fixtures, while Media Dividends are never far away with Salah.

He’s long been a media magnet, racking up 12,510 media points in FI, courtesy of 301 mentions, in the last three months alone. For context, team-mate Sadio Mane (£1.03) had 94 mentions leading to 4,820 points.

And of the £0.39 per share in dividends Salah has brought in over that time frame, £0.25 has come from media pay-outs.

Throw in the extra coverage the Champions League always produces – the competition also offers the highest MDDs as CL games are often part of Gold Match Days – and Liverpool stars could be on the rise again.

FPL players with bonus points potential can win Football Index dividends 2

Away from Anfield, the saga that gripped many in FPL might well be about to play out in FI as well.

Ilkay Gundogan (£0.91) has delivered in buckets in recent weeks, scoring 11 goals in his last 12 league appearances at a knockdown FPL price.


So delicious was his form that he was the captain of choice among a large slice of fantasy bosses for Manchester City’s Double Gameweek involving Spurs and then Everton.

He delivered in spades, with two goals and an assist, against Tottenham. But a groin injury picked up late in the match meant he missed the trip to Goodison Park, leaving some especially entitled managers bleating about their bad luck.

In the end, the German international was out for just the one match, and he remains very popular in FPL.

But doubts over the in-form midfielder’s fitness might have been behind the quietly increasing interest in Kevin De Bruyne (£3.06) being exhibited by FI traders.

His share price was slowly creeping back up as he prepared to return from the hamstring injury that sidelined him for four weeks, with a peak earlier this week of £3.24.

FPL managers might need to take heed of the market forces on the Belgian.
And if you’ve not bet on De Bruyne in FI, now might be the time to act.


  1. MattLevett
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    bruno kind of edges it but has the harder fixtures so ...

    Open Controls
  2. Daniel - WC Active
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Anyone brave enough to get Bale ?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      Only in draft mode

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        I thought you said daft mode there. Lol

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Party
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Well i did bring in Diagne

          Open Controls
      2. Amey
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        Daft*
        😉

        Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      I’m thinking about Grealish > Bale.
      Would mean triple up.

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - WC Active
        • 11 Years
        24 mins ago

        he looks back

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          Might do it . Son,Bale and Kane might be a little too much though.
          Place in 27 and Newcastle in 30 is tempting me though.
          Then hop off some of them in 31 WC.

          Open Controls
    3. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Spurs

      Open Controls
  3. fcsaltyballs
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Who’s the best captain, will probably TC:

    1. Kane
    2. Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. Dybala10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. Apwilkin
      • 1 Year
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Would you have:

    1. Tarko
    2. Digne -4

    Play:

    A. Raph
    B. Bamford

    Open Controls
    1. Apwilkin
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      1 B

      Open Controls
    2. elwardio
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      2B

      Open Controls
    3. Dosh
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      2A

      Open Controls
    4. adam wigan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      2a
      I was looking in the members area before and Southampton conceded the majority of their chances down their right flank over the past 6 weeks (as many as the left flank and middle combined). Might be a good game for digne

      Open Controls
  5. Dosh
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    A. Ings Coufal Kilman --> Diagne Dias R.Pereira. (Play BB)
    B. Ings Son --> Kane(TC) Barnes (-4)
    C. Ings Kilman --> Watkins Dias (-4)
    C. Ings --> Watkins

    Best move here? My team lacks Kane, Leicester players and a 3rd city player. TIA

    Open Controls
    1. Apwilkin
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I assume A is for -8?

      I did B so I am biased, but B.

      Open Controls
      1. Dosh
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yes A would be -8.

        Open Controls
  6. Apwilkin
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    Start 1

    1- Mee
    2- Bam
    3- Raph

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Dosh
      • 6 Years
      just now

      3

      Open Controls
  7. casual69
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Jose on Vinicius: "In the Premier League he is going to play because we have so many matches that Kane cannot play every match."

    Open Controls
    1. elwardio
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Was that today?

      Open Controls
      1. casual69
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        yup

        Open Controls
        1. elwardio
          • 9 Years
          just now

          As a non owner I can definitely live with the prospect of Kane’s minutes being managed

          Open Controls
    2. Apwilkin
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      A little concerning... But Jose is also the guy that said Son was definitely out for a few weeks with a hamstring and he then started and scored/assisted...

      Open Controls
  8. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Best move here?

    A Play Bamford
    B Antonio ->Watkins -4
    C Antonio/Pope ->DCL/Sanchez -8

    Martinez
    Cancelo Stones Shaw
    Salah Bruno Gundogan Son Raph
    Kane Bamford

    Pope Antonio Dallas Coufal

    Open Controls
    1. MARJE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. elwardio
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Cheers

      Open Controls
  9. Radzio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    A)Grealish to Son and play Dallas or Lowton

    B)Grealish + Lowton -> Barnes + Digne for -4?

    Already got Kane so think B has more sense but somehow like that Son plays 29 so +2 points by default.

    Thanks for answers!

    Open Controls
    1. JelliedSpark968
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. elwardio
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      If not fh 29 then would prob make one of our transfers villa spurs or Fulham

      Open Controls
  10. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    GTG chaps? -4:

    Martinez
    Cancelo | Lowton | El Mohamady
    KdB | Bruno (VC) | Son | Gundogan | Pereira
    Kane (TC) | DCL

    McCarthy | Bamford | Dallas | Kilman

    0.8ITB

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      No Bale?
      Looks good.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        No, not easy to get him in.
        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Looks great! I'm with you on a -4 and TC Kaneeeeeeeeee

      Martinez
      Cancelo Stones Mee
      Salah Bruno Son Gundogan Raphina
      Kane(TC) Watkins
      Pope Bamford Dallas Coufal

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Lovely! Good luck

        Open Controls
  11. JelliedSpark968
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    A) Sterling + Watkins > Barnes/Gundo/Foden + Kane

    or

    B) Tarkowski + Watkins > Pereira + Diagne

    both for -4, currently siding with B

    Open Controls
    1. Dosh
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Why sell Watkins?

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        Ignore his reply

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 10 Years
          just now

          *if it includes an injury

          Open Controls
      2. JelliedSpark968
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        No Grealish, they didn't play well last game. The alternative is getting rid of Bamford or Antonio

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 10 Years
          just now

          He has a dgw and you are selling him for a hit and keeping Antonio?

          Open Controls
    2. frenchfries
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Dont like either im afraid, but B if any

      Open Controls
  12. Miro
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Lol, Digne actually got a total of -1 point in the reverse fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. GinjaWhinja
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Their defence, particularly at home is abysmal.

      Everton have 1 clean sheet at home in 12 and that was against Chelsea of all teams.

      Open Controls
  13. frenchfries
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Who would you want for the next 4-5GW?

    A) Dallas
    B) Dier
    C) Targett

    Open Controls
    1. JelliedSpark968
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  14. casual69
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Ederson
    Rüdiger, digne, Stones
    Barnes , Salah, Gündogan, Fernandes
    Watkins, Calvert-Lewin(c), Kane
    Martínez, Lowton, Raphinha, el Mohamady

    BB...Ready to go?

    Open Controls
    1. frenchfries
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      No hits needed. GTG and good luck

      Open Controls
      1. casual69
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        cheers

        Open Controls
  15. Partick Bateman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Thoughts on a DF move?

    A. Pieters to 5.8 (-4) - E.g Keane/Shaw/Alonso/Reguilon, can't be MCI.
    B. Cresswell to Digne (-4) - means losing a GW29 player (no FH).
    C. Play Dallas (or Pieters)

    Open Controls
  16. Jet5605
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Burnley have only conceded two goals in their last four. Fulham are also much better at the back. Why all the Kane TC love? Wouldn't be surprised if Salah and DCL outscore him

    Open Controls
    1. JelliedSpark968
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      I agree. You can also factor in that Spurs are playing very poorly too. Currently thinking of getting him in, but I wouldn't even gonna cap him, Bruno is a much better pick imo.

      Open Controls
    2. GinjaWhinja
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Some people have been posting about -8s and -12s to get him in also. Madness.

      Open Controls
  17. n-doggg
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Gtg? pull out the TC or save it?

    Areola
    Stones, digne, mee
    Sterling, Bruno, Barnes, gundo, raphinia
    Kane(c), dcl

    Johnstone, Taylor, Bamford, Dallas

    Open Controls
    1. Apwilkin
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Gtg. Pull out the TC.

      Open Controls
  18. JelliedSpark968
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Really stuck on my team, please help:

    Meslier/Steer

    Dias/Cancelo/Tarkowski/Digne/Johnson

    Salah/Bruno/Sterling/Raphinha/Romeu

    Watkins/Bamford/Antonio

    0.3 ITB, 1FT

    The main issue is knowing who to get rid of, moving Sterling gives me funds to get Kane, but he has 4 fixtures in 2 weeks, Cancelo and Dias both good options still even though I want Pereira, have to keep players for GW29

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      If you want Kane you could sacrifice Sterling for Gundogan.

      Open Controls
    2. Apwilkin
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Would go Sterling to Barnes or DGW player/GW29 player, and Antonio to Kane.

      Open Controls
  19. The 12th Man
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Gtg?
    Martinez
    Dias,Cancelo,Digne
    Fernandes,Gundogan,Son,Bale
    Kane(TC),DCL(VTC), Watkins

    Johnstone,Raphinia,Dallas,Coufal -4. 1.6m itb

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Fun team

      Open Controls
  20. fcsaltyballs
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Who’s the best captain, will probably TC, first to 5 wins:

    1. Kane
    2. Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. Apwilkin
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      1 for me

      Open Controls
    2. JelliedSpark968
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
  21. JollyGoodYellows
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    GTG guys? BB active

    This is on the basis of doing Pope + Raphinha > Areola + Barnes unless there are any other suggestions.

    Martinez Areola
    Dias Stones Digne AWB Dallas
    Salah Bruno Son Gundo Barnes
    Watkins DCL Bamford

    Open Controls
  22. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Really struggling to work out a decent BB 31 after WC 30.

    Might just use it this week to get it out the way - but so dependent on leeds.

    Still going to be wavering tomorrow morning.

    Open Controls
  23. Ha.
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is Maddison confirmed out?

    Open Controls
  24. BEEZUS
    • 7 Years
    just now

    A) AMN
    B) Pereira
    C) Shaw

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.