349
Scout Network March 2

The best differential midfielders to consider for FPL Gameweeks 27 and 28

349 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League managers are eyeing up changes in midfield ahead of the upcoming Gameweeks – are you?

With a number of premium assets failing to deliver in their first Double Gameweek 26 matches, and others suffering injuries options such as Gareth Bale (£9.3m), Jesse Lingard (£5.9m) and Pedro Neto (£5.7m) are on the radar.

We asked members of the Scout Network what plans they had in midfield ahead of Gameweeks 27 and 28.

FPL Nymfria

Can Jesse Lingard follow up on his West Ham debut FPL haul

In five Gameweeks since joining the Hammers, Lingard has produced three goals and two assists . In Gameweek 27, he faces a Leeds team that will leave space for him to exploit and, although he can’t play against his parent club Manchester United in Gameweek 28, he does play in Blank Gameweek 29.

With another fixture still to be rearranged for Aston Villa, Bertrand Traore (£5.9m) is on my radar. With a goal and an assist in the last four Gameweeks he could be a nice differential and a good option given Aston Villa also play in Blank Gameweek 29.

FPL Nymfria

El Statto

1

Even after his recent form, Bale is just 0.8% owned. With fixtures against Crystal Palace in Gameweek 27 and the north London derby in Gameweek 28, there are plenty of opportunities for a repeat of the Welshman’s haul against Burnley. While Bale might have his minutes managed, seeing how well Son Heung-min (£9.5m), Bale and Harry Kane (£11.1m) combined this week surely Jose Mourinho will use him more going forward.

Mason Mount (£6.8m) is just 6.7%-owned but with four goals and five assists so far this season, he seems to be the most secure of the Chelsea attacking options. A trip to Leeds in Gameweek 28 looks appealing considering how Marcelo Bielsa’s men operate.

El Statto

FF Titan

The Fantasy Forgotten Gameweek 7

John McGinn (£5.5m) is a regular starter at Aston Villa and had been playing a more subdued role this season. However, Jack Grealish‘s (£7.6m) absence afforded him a more box-to-box role against Leeds as Dean Smith switched to 4-3-3. At 0.9% ownership McGinn can offer differential potential. He also already has one goal and six assists to date.

FF Titan

FPL Experiment

Neto faces Aston Villa and Liverpool in Gameweeks 27 and 28 respectively. He has been involved in 10 goals this campaign (four goals and five assists), four more than any other Wolves asset, as well as scoring 24 points in the last five Gameweeks.

Despite being the highest scoring Chelsea player this season with 102 points, Mount is owned by just 6.7% of teams. The England international has been consistently delivering, with point returns in two of the last four matches. Mount is also in the top 10 midfielders for expected goal involvement (xGI) over the last four. With two porous defences up next (Everton and Leeds), Mount could be the best way into this dynamic Chelsea line-up.

FPL Experiment

Bendito Fantasy

Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) has started three of the last four Manchester City and is only owned by just 3.3% of Fantasy managers. In the last four Gameweeks, he has returned one goal and two assists, as wells as ten bonus points and ten goals attempts. The Citizens play twice in Double Gameweek 27 and face Fulham in Gameweek 28.

Bendito Fantasy

Ted Talks FPL

Why I expect Aubameyang to reward loyal FPL bosses

At just 6.7% ownership, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) looks like a great differential for Gameweeks 27 and 28. In the last six matches, he is top for goals and shots in the box per 90 among midfielders and second for big chances. Those are some exciting numbers ahead of a Gameweek 27 tie with Burnley, who just conceded four to Spurs.

Sadio Mané (£11.2m) has silently clocked up some impressive underlying numbers, with 25 small attempts to score or assist and seven of the big variety. He tends to be a purple-patch player so when he gets on the score sheet, get him in your team. With Fulham and Wolves up next for Liverpool, there is a strong possibility of attacking returns.

Ted Talks FPL

FPL Froggies

Since joining West Ham mid-season, Jesse Lingard (£5.9m) looks like a player who has something to prove. Owned by only 4.4%, he is a differential to consider for GW27 against a shaky Leeds defence which generally offers a lot of space to exploit, especially as he is currently averaging of 7.8 points per game,

Mount has clearly has cemented a starting place in the Chelsea starting XI. It is clear he is a player who can both create and convert chances and has now added penalties to his set-pieces arsenal

FPL Froggies

What’s happening in the Scout Network?

Scout Network: Thinking ahead to the blank and double Gameweek in 18 and 19

Last week FPL Family’s Sam was joined on Scout The Gameweek by Oscar from FPL Gents. You can listen here.

This week Sam will be joined by David from FPL In The Dugout to discuss Gameweek 26 and look ahead to Gameweek 27.

FPL Experiment

The FPL Experiment team is hovering close to the target of the top 50k. Their new podcast episodes are available every Thursday, this week you can expect lots of great insight, a brilliant FPL guest and arguments over captaincy!

Bendito Fantasy

Bendito Fantasy will be assessing chip and transfers plans this week while looking forward the Blank Gameweek 29. They have also established a new section Free Hit by Bendito Fantasy, which is a selection of the best players for the following Gameweek.

FF Titans

FF Titans have managed to speak to Henning, the man behind FPL Insider, the FPL bot which looks a the transfers made my players and staff at the Premier League clubs. They also created content surrounding Champions League Fantasy Match Day 8, starting with a preview.

El Statto

February saw amazing growth for visitors over on El Statto’s website jumpersforgoalposts.info as as result of having some new writers on board and more regular content. Ahead of Gameweek 26 El Statto reviewed Lucas Digne as an asset, picked his weekly differential XI and previewed the weeks game by looking back at past matchups. El Statto also redesign the homepage of the site with a new logo and dedicated twitter account for site.

FPL Nymfria

FPL Nymfria released a Gameweek 25 Review and Gameweek 26 Preview video where she discussed whether to us her Wildcard or Triple Captain chip. Each video features her Trending Transfers series, that gives manages a look at which players are trendy and who isn’t ahead of the next Gameweek. These give managers a good indication of players who are likely to rise and/or drop in price.

Ted Talks FPL

Ted has continued to appear on Breakfast Club on Saturday mornings with Andy. He has also just completed his first new style video for Fantasy Football Scout reviewing the weekend games’ key numbers.

Can we trust Gareth Bale as an FPL asset after his Double Gameweek 26 haul?

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

349 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mr. O'Connell
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Anyone else managed to avoid their live rank so far this week?

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Check it every 10 min to make sure it isn’t going down 😉

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I guess 30 min actually... wait, what are the rules now?

        Open Controls
    2. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      My rank has been dead all season

      Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Oh yeah. Just realised I hadn’t checked.

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        You #1 yet? No?

        Failure!

        Open Controls
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Not me, never been this high before. Enjoying it while it lasts.

      Open Controls
  2. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    One hour until seasons are officially over!

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
        14 mins ago

        Counting down mate...

        Open Controls
      • Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Long time ago for me

        Open Controls
      • Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I thought it was nearer 4 when Wolves beat City 1-0. 😀

        Open Controls
    2. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Going to do FH in 29 sod it.

      Triple Brighton defence.
      Double Spurs attack.
      Double WH attack
      Double Arsenal attack.
      Raph/Bam.

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        Brighton really exciting you, Eigh?

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 8 Years
          25 mins ago

          Newcastle without their first choice front 3. Brighton will definitely concede.

          Open Controls
      2. hullcityfan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        West Ham 0-0 Arsenal incoming

        Open Controls
      3. tbos83
          25 mins ago

          That's a lot of eggs in Brighton's dodgy basket

          Open Controls
          1. casual69
            • 5 Years
            18 mins ago

            could be a slam dunk or you could burn!

            Open Controls
      4. Vazza
          32 mins ago

          Why waste money on KDB when we could buy Croydon’s local version?

          Serious question

          Open Controls
          1. Corgzzzz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I retired many years ago mate but thanks for the thought.

            Open Controls
        • richarlison2348
            30 mins ago

            What rank did everyone finish at during their first season? Currently on 187k, feeling like I'm slightly above average. I have no idea 😀

            Open Controls
            1. The Suspended One
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              28 mins ago

              Like 300k but I voluntarily bought blackpool players so don’t pay attention to me.

              Open Controls
              1. richarlison2348
                  18 mins ago

                  Compared to being kidnapped and forced to bring them in?

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Suspended One
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    “Value” players were a different proposition that year... Charlie Adam not withstanding.

                    Didn’t own Berbarov or Vidic.. that was my big mistake

                    Open Controls
                • The Suspended One
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  But I did NOT C Zigic so there’s that

                  Open Controls
                  1. richarlison2348
                      14 mins ago

                      Just checked to make sure a zigic ever existed, turns out he just kinda existed

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Suspended One
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        Huge Triple gw bandwagon and I think he got hurt. Every single player on the site fell in

                        Open Controls
                • Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  160k, and I started in game week 5.

                  Open Controls
                • Mr. O'Connell
                  • 8 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  12k ish, but it was so much easier 9 years ago.

                  I went weeks without checking my team at points. Think they gave everyone a free wildcard week 2 cos the game crashed before launch as well and I didn't even realise.

                  You could print top 10k finishes for fun back in the day.

                  Open Controls
                • Pukki Party
                  • 3 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  1105791

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pukki Party
                    • 3 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    My goal was top 1105500m so i was pretty gutted

                    Open Controls
                    1. richarlison2348
                        22 mins ago

                        That's rough mate

                        Open Controls
                      • Mr. O'Connell
                        • 8 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        Ran a half marathon once aiming for 1:40:00 and ended up with 1:40:01. Still haven't got over it.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Pad Randa (The OG)
                          • 9 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Show-off. My 2.07 laughs at your 1.40.01.

                          Open Controls
                  2. Pad Randa (The OG)
                    • 9 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    226045 in 2008/09, but back then I didn't know that WC = unlimited transfers. And spent the longest of times saving for CR7.

                    Did win my one ML, though.

                    Peaked a few years later (11/12) at 2846. My mate was top-500 that year.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
                      • 9 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Had an awesome 9-9-9 from my three Arsenal strikers (Fabregas, Arshavin and...don't remember, maybe Bendtner?) one fabulous gameweek.

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Suspended One
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        RVP was essential

                        Open Controls
                        1. Pad Randa (The OG)
                          • 9 Years
                          1 min ago

                          That's right, it was Van Persie.

                          Open Controls
                  3. Coys96
                    • 3 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    64k but i'd played other fantasy premier league versions

                    Open Controls
                  4. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    64k but had no idea how good/bad it was. Invited to join an ML at the office as to how I started and made all decisions based on MOTD nothing else. Won 5 consecutive seasons of the ML before finding this site. Guess what? Never have won the ML again!

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Suspended One
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Sounds about right

                      Open Controls
                    2. AC/DC AFC
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      That sounds about right!

                      Open Controls
                  5. Bushwhacker
                    • 1 Year
                    13 mins ago

                    There are 7m players so yes, slightly above average . . .

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Suspended One
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      Mean Median or Mode?

                      Open Controls
                      1. MOTHRA
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        Median - the arithmetic average surely?

                        Open Controls
                  6. Cancelo Culture
                    • 2 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    I was very late to the party so my first full season was 18/19. Finished 14549 overall despite having to learn the rules along the way. FFS definitely helped so you’re in the right place.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Doctor Evil
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      In the millions, I’m at 25k right now. Never hit 10k. 40k last season was my best

                      Open Controls
                  7. faux_C
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    239k, but that was 14 years ago so there were probably only 240k players.

                    Also no-one took it seriously back then.

                    Open Controls
                  8. Buck The Trent
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    28K in first season

                    Open Controls
                • Paulie Walnuts
                  • 5 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  Chances of Ray Stones starting tonight?

                  Open Controls
                  1. JBG
                    • 2 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    Roy Jones?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Little Red Lacazette
                      • 4 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Ray Charles?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Chandler Bing
                        • 4 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        Sugar Ray Robinson?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Corgzzzz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          Roy Orbinson ??

                          Open Controls
                          1. Mr. O'Connell
                            • 8 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            Royston Drenthe?

                            Open Controls
                            1. AC/DC AFC
                              • 5 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Royston Vasey?

                              Open Controls
                • Corgzzzz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  Guys any official news about Martinez ?? Is he fit to play ??

                  Open Controls
                  1. Coys96
                    • 3 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    yes he is

                    Open Controls
                  2. Christina.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/aston-villa-jack-grealish-injury-18896713

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Suspended One
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      “Should be fine”

                      Sounds like a Deano special

                      Open Controls
                • FantasyHero
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  What happened to sterling?
                  Fotmob was showing predicted lineup with him in it now took him out

                  Any news ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Suspended One
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Hopefully pep is sitting him down until he figures out how to hit the broad side of a barn

                    Open Controls
                  2. faux_C
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Wth is Fotmob?

                    Open Controls
                • TomSaints
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Sterling trolled me in first DGW. I said never again.

                  My own fault for keeping

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Glutton for punishment. Let’s hope he starts and can get a cheeky little something.

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Suspended One
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      Can’t wait for the inevitable price decline for him and Mane

                      Open Controls
                • Davemc23
                  • 9 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Predicting Pep's lineup based on last game:

                  Ederson

                  Cancelo Dias/Stones Laporte Mendy

                  Rodri Gundo/KDB

                  Sterling Bilva Foden

                  Jesus

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Suspended One
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    That’s not a prediction, make a decision!

                    Open Controls
                  2. PogBruno
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Same lineup with Dias and Gundagon plz

                    Open Controls
                  3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                    • 6 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    And the bonus ball?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Zip

                      Open Controls
                  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Doubt Mendy plays IMO

                    Open Controls
                  5. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Mendy is an odd one.

                    Open Controls
                  6. Jordan.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    ederson
                    cancelo stones laporte zinchenko
                    silva rodri kdb gundogan
                    jesus sterling

                    thats my go at roulette

                    Open Controls
                    1. Pepeye
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      2 mins ago

                      Jordan - mine Ederson Cancelo Stones Laporte Zinc/Mendy KDB Rodri Silva Sterling Jesus Foden

                      Open Controls
                      1. Pepeye
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        just now

                        Hope I am wrong but Dias & Gundo could get rests tonight with Utd at weekend

                        Open Controls
                • PogBruno
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  plz help

                  Would you do Bruno + 4.0 ➡ Son + Lloris (-4) for using BB with this team??

                  Martinze Lloris
                  Dias Cancelo Digne Mee Dallas
                  Salah Son Gundadon Grealish Rafinha
                  Kane DCL Watkins

                  My original plan was to BB30 and WC31, but since GW30 is a single GW for Mancity (Leicster away) I am not sure how many of my 3 city assets would start, hence I feel this is the last chance to play my BB before going cheaper bench in WC31.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mr. O'Connell
                    • 8 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Like the logic behind it, but if Grealish is out (likely as he's not even training) then you should get rid of him over Bruno if you BB. -4 to BB a keeper who isn't doubling is risky too.

                    Open Controls
                • DavvaMC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  9 mins ago

                  Hi

                  Need your thoughts on how much I/We should focus on getting in as many BGW29 players in?

                  I have at the moment the following:

                  Martinez | Dallas | Son | Raphinha | Kane | Watkins

                  I need to transfer out Barnes and Shaw, I also have DCL and Digne in my team.

                  Was thinking

                  A. Shaw > Dunk > Barnes > Lingard
                  B. Shaw > Dunk > Barnes > Soucek
                  B. Barnes > Lingard or Soucek

                  Or add Saka instead of West Ham. Not sure if it is worth taking lots of hits to bring in Fulham players, more Brighton players etc and disrupt my other quality players.

                  Thanks

                  Open Controls
                • Fred the Red
                  • 9 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Barnes (LEI) out for

                  A) Lingard
                  B) Mount

                  Open Controls
                  1. Forgetmeknot
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    I like mount, Leeds and wba defence to feast on in next few (I’m fh’ing 29)

                    Open Controls
                • Forgetmeknot
                  • 2 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Friend of a friend of a friend says city team same as last game except for Laporte in for stones.

                  Will find out in 30 mins either way I guess.

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Suspended One
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Dias will be rested

                    Open Controls
                  2. Bushwhacker
                    • 1 Year
                    2 mins ago

                    What does his friend think though? And Kevin Bacon.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Forgetmeknot
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      What’s the first rule of Chinese whispers club?

                      Don’t talk about tiny whiskers grub

                      Open Controls
                • Pukki Party
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  https://twitter.com/thewhuera/status/1366818267554328579?s=21

                  Open Controls
                • DannyDrinkVodka
                  • 1 Year
                  2 mins ago

                  Is Dunk worth the ££ over White?

                  Open Controls
                • Catastrophe
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Would be happy with 2 of Dias, Stones and Gundogan starting. Anything less would be most upsetting.

                  Open Controls
                • Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  I feel like this game is like gambling, when you feel done with it and ready to Delete your account one of your players will haul

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.