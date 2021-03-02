The best differential midfielders to consider for FPL Gameweeks 27 and 28

Fantasy Premier League managers are eyeing up changes in midfield ahead of the upcoming Gameweeks – are you?

With a number of premium assets failing to deliver in their first Double Gameweek 26 matches, and others suffering injuries options such as Gareth Bale (£9.3m), Jesse Lingard (£5.9m) and Pedro Neto (£5.7m) are on the radar.

We asked members of the Scout Network what plans they had in midfield ahead of Gameweeks 27 and 28.

In five Gameweeks since joining the Hammers, Lingard has produced three goals and two assists . In Gameweek 27, he faces a Leeds team that will leave space for him to exploit and, although he can’t play against his parent club Manchester United in Gameweek 28, he does play in Blank Gameweek 29. With another fixture still to be rearranged for Aston Villa, Bertrand Traore (£5.9m) is on my radar. With a goal and an assist in the last four Gameweeks he could be a nice differential and a good option given Aston Villa also play in Blank Gameweek 29. FPL Nymfria

Even after his recent form, Bale is just 0.8% owned. With fixtures against Crystal Palace in Gameweek 27 and the north London derby in Gameweek 28, there are plenty of opportunities for a repeat of the Welshman’s haul against Burnley. While Bale might have his minutes managed, seeing how well Son Heung-min (£9.5m), Bale and Harry Kane (£11.1m) combined this week surely Jose Mourinho will use him more going forward. Mason Mount (£6.8m) is just 6.7%-owned but with four goals and five assists so far this season, he seems to be the most secure of the Chelsea attacking options. A trip to Leeds in Gameweek 28 looks appealing considering how Marcelo Bielsa’s men operate. El Statto

John McGinn (£5.5m) is a regular starter at Aston Villa and had been playing a more subdued role this season. However, Jack Grealish‘s (£7.6m) absence afforded him a more box-to-box role against Leeds as Dean Smith switched to 4-3-3. At 0.9% ownership McGinn can offer differential potential. He also already has one goal and six assists to date. FF Titan

Neto faces Aston Villa and Liverpool in Gameweeks 27 and 28 respectively. He has been involved in 10 goals this campaign (four goals and five assists), four more than any other Wolves asset, as well as scoring 24 points in the last five Gameweeks. Despite being the highest scoring Chelsea player this season with 102 points, Mount is owned by just 6.7% of teams. The England international has been consistently delivering, with point returns in two of the last four matches. Mount is also in the top 10 midfielders for expected goal involvement (xGI) over the last four. With two porous defences up next (Everton and Leeds), Mount could be the best way into this dynamic Chelsea line-up. FPL Experiment

Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) has started three of the last four Manchester City and is only owned by just 3.3% of Fantasy managers. In the last four Gameweeks, he has returned one goal and two assists, as wells as ten bonus points and ten goals attempts. The Citizens play twice in Double Gameweek 27 and face Fulham in Gameweek 28. Bendito Fantasy

At just 6.7% ownership, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) looks like a great differential for Gameweeks 27 and 28. In the last six matches, he is top for goals and shots in the box per 90 among midfielders and second for big chances. Those are some exciting numbers ahead of a Gameweek 27 tie with Burnley, who just conceded four to Spurs. Sadio Mané (£11.2m) has silently clocked up some impressive underlying numbers, with 25 small attempts to score or assist and seven of the big variety. He tends to be a purple-patch player so when he gets on the score sheet, get him in your team. With Fulham and Wolves up next for Liverpool, there is a strong possibility of attacking returns. Ted Talks FPL

Since joining West Ham mid-season, Jesse Lingard (£5.9m) looks like a player who has something to prove. Owned by only 4.4%, he is a differential to consider for GW27 against a shaky Leeds defence which generally offers a lot of space to exploit, especially as he is currently averaging of 7.8 points per game, Mount has clearly has cemented a starting place in the Chelsea starting XI. It is clear he is a player who can both create and convert chances and has now added penalties to his set-pieces arsenal FPL Froggies

