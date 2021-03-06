519
Dugout Discussion March 6

Vardy paired with Iheanacho again as Leicester line-up in 3-5-2

519 Comments
Jamie Vardy (£10.2m) is part of a two-man strike force again as Leicester travel to face Brighton.

Recent injuries to Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) and James Maddison (£7.2m) have forced Brendan Rodgers’ hand which has proved good news for Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.6m).

The Nigerian international has now started three Premier League matches in a row, Vardy still waiting to reward his 20.2% ownership since he earned a strike partner.

Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) and Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) provide the width as the wing-backs either side of a central-midfield trio comprising Youri Tielemans (£6.4m), Sidnei Tavares (£4.5m) and Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m).

A recent calf injury for Jonny Evans (£5.5m) means another start in defence for Daniel Amartey (£3.9m), who is joined by Caglar Söyüncü (£5.3m) and Wesley Fofana (£5.0m) as part of a back-three.

Brighton remain a team of differentials, Lewis Dunk (£4.9m) their most popular asset on 5.8% ownership.

He starts in what looks to be a back-four tonight, which also potentially features Dan Burn (£4.2m) and Joël Veltman (£4.3m) in traditional full-back roles, although it is always hard to tell with Graham Potter.

Goalkeeper Robert Sánchez (£4.5m) sits in 3.0% of teams while Neal Maupay (£6.1m) ploughs a lone furrow for Brighton and 2.7% of Fantasy managers.

Double Gameweek 27 Line-ups

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (4-1-4-1): R Sánchez; Burn, Dunk, White, Veltman; Bissouma; Trossard, Mac Allister, Lallana, Groß; Maupay.

Leicester City XI (3-5-2): Schmeichel; Söyüncü, Fofana, Amartey; Castagne, Tielemans, Tavares, Ndidi, R Pereira; Vardy, Iheanacho.

Double Gameweek 27 so far…

Emiliano Martínez (£5.3m) was at it again as Aston Villa drew 0-0 with Wolves.

The Villa Park side were on the back-foot for most of the second half, which is usually the perfect scenario for owners of their goalkeeper.

In keeping a 14th clean sheet of 2020/21, he produced two saves and claimed two one point.

The woodwork was arguably the man of the match in this midlands rivalry match on Saturday evening though.

None felt that more keenly than Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) and his owners as he struck the crossbar in the opening exchanges, the seventh time he has done so this season.

Ezri Konsa (£4.6m) also hit the post during the opening period while Martínez owners could thank the woodwork for Conor Coady‘s (£4.8m) second-half effort somehow not ending up in the back of the net – before Romain Saïss (£4.9m) skied the even easier rebound.

Provisional bonus points

  • 3 – Conor Coady
  • 2 – Ahmed El Mohamady
  • 1 – Jonny, Emiliano Martínez

  1. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Oh f**k off Iheanacho! Takes Popes clean sheet last week and now Dunk's. Im done with this game this season.

    Open Controls
    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Lol

      Open Controls
    2. Utopsis
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Get him in to stop him scoring

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      C ya

      Open Controls
    4. Tango74
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Why pick teams near bottom, they more likely to concede

        Open Controls
        1. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          48 mins ago

          Easy to answer. Good recent defensive stats. In the 6 games prior to me bringing Dunk in, he had scored 8, 6, 6, 8, 9 and 7. And Brighton have a game in 29. Perfectly reasonable logic behind that move.

          I've just fallen between the gaps yet again as has happened so often this season. Never having players at the right time.

          Open Controls
          1. UNDERWORLD7
            • 9 Years
            44 mins ago

            But by then his decent spell of good points are done, it is Brighton when all said and done.

            Open Controls
    5. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Leicester with their tails up.

      Open Controls
    6. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Iheanacho, coming at yo!

      Open Controls
    7. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      A day of completely pointless fpl goals

      Open Controls
      1. Rondon9
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Week*

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Oh. Tell the EPL to sort it out like

        Open Controls
      3. Tango74
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Pointless?

          Open Controls
      4. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Blew it up, ref!

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Hi is dunk best defender for GW28 & GW29?

            Open Controls
        2. rackus
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            just realised owning K. Iheanacho is much better privilege choice than having DCL.

            Open Controls
            1. Forever In Our Shadow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              A privilege is a little ott

              Open Controls
          • acidicleo
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Hmm...
            Can Brighton atleast shut out goal shy Newcastle in GW29?

            Open Controls
            1. Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Dunk 15 pointer 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. acidicleo
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Maybe in GW28 derby!!

                Open Controls
            2. Forever In Our Shadow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Doubt it.

              Open Controls
            3. badgerboy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Of course they will after loads of people get them in on free hit and Brighton defenders aren't a differential.

              Open Controls
          • The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Who else is ready for some troll goals tomorrow to punish those who lost faith?

            Kane HT?
            Salah Brace?
            Bruno G+A+Max?

            Open Controls
            1. Forever In Our Shadow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              9 mins ago

              Salah can jog on but the other 2 would be welcome.

              Open Controls
            2. acidicleo
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              Wont be surprised with kane hatrick as I took armband off him last minute..

              Open Controls
            3. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              Salah ownership still so high! How many blanks does it take for mass sales??

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                just now

                10 out of the last 13 games have been blanks as well!

                Open Controls
            4. Don Kloppeone
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              I dropped Bruno for Son this week so I’m expecting Son to get a RC and Bruno to haul

              Open Controls
          • JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            White losing cs ffs. Did Leicester deserve the goal?

            Open Controls
          • Don Kloppeone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Of course my cup opponent got in JWP for Barnes.

            He’s on 20 from 2
            I’m on 7 (-4) from 1

            Eughh

            Open Controls
            1. Ejaaz11
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Looks like it will be the end of your cup run this week...

              Open Controls
          • chaser123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Any chance Martinez will get his save back or is it all done?

            Open Controls
            1. Don Kloppeone
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              58 mins ago

              Really frustrating I logged back on to find my points taken!

              Open Controls
            2. HonestBlatter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              37 mins ago

              Has to get...it's FPL fraud

              Open Controls
          • Kryptonite666
            • 1 Year
            59 mins ago

            BGW29 poll.

            1. How many players are you likely to have if you don’t plan to FH in 29 ?

            2. If you have your FH, are you considering saving it for 33 ?

            Open Controls
            1. Iceball
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              50 mins ago

              1. 9 or 10 with 1 hit
              2. Already used but if I had it 33 looks perfect

              Open Controls
              1. UNDERWORLD7
                • 9 Years
                6 mins ago

                9 or 10?! That’s some work to then get rid of deadwood aint it?

                Open Controls
                1. Rainer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Thats what a Wildcard in 30/31 is for.

                  Open Controls
                  1. UNDERWORLD7
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Ahh I’ve already spent 2nd WC and so glad I did, been flying! But won’t have more than 7 for the blank, happy with that

                    Open Controls
                2. kennethrhcp
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  If you have 6 decent players now its pretty easy with 3 transfers to get to 9 decent players

                  WC2 in the pocket for many to sort after

                  Open Controls
              2. djman102
                • 11 Years
                5 mins ago

                1. 9 with no hit
                2. Used in 18. 33 would be good, possibly 35/36 if they do the "reschedule for fans"

                Open Controls
            2. Vazza
                47 mins ago

                Apparently GW36 could be a bumper DGW so might be beneficial to use FH then

                Open Controls
                1. Tango74
                    46 mins ago

                    People don’t want DGW on here as it’s a fraud

                    Open Controls
                2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  47 mins ago

                  Will be 11 with one hit, and FH long gone!!! Haha

                  Open Controls
                  1. UNDERWORLD7
                    • 9 Years
                    46 mins ago

                    11?!!!

                    Open Controls
                  2. Vazza
                      40 mins ago

                      Hey, good to see you online. What is your current draft for BGW29 looking like? I’m really stuck who to bring in. I could do two of these moves for free

                      A. Areola => Martinez/Lloris

                      B. Lowton => Reguilon/Dallas/Konsa

                      C. ESR => Raphina/Lingard

                      Let me know what you think mate

                      Open Controls
                      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        33 mins ago

                        Hiya mate!! I would do the attacking moves personally I think Areola, Martinez and Lloris could all concede so many it’s best to use your transfers on the outfield players, I’d get Raphinna and Dallas, Leeds are so exiting to watch and have Sheffield United the week after so that would sway me to get them if you don’t have them!! So far I have both Martinez and Areola, and have Dallas, Konsa, Grealish, Raphinha, Bamford,Kane and Antonio so will save this week and have 2 frees, will get a Brighton defender and Son for sure, then might go for Auba or Bale !!

                        Open Controls
                  3. Messiah Hazard
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    43 mins ago

                    10 without a hit.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Messiah Hazard
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      42 mins ago

                      11 if I am allowed to play both GKs

                      Open Controls
                  4. hullcityfan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    42 mins ago

                    11 with a hit

                    Open Controls
                3. mattk lfc
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  52 mins ago

                  FFS Dunk

                  Open Controls
                  1. ALI_G
                    • 3 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    no pen

                    Open Controls
                    1. mattk lfc
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Very lucky boy, didn't look like he touched the ball to me

                      Open Controls
                      1. ALI_G
                        • 3 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        agree

                        not a clean challenge at all and any contact on the ball came after man

                        Open Controls
                      2. BDA Shadow
                        • 6 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        It looks like blatant cheating from VAR, he clearly didn't touch the ball from the other angle but they repeatedly showed an inconclusive angle from behind instead? Contact was minimal so there's maybe an argument there but he did not touch that ball, Vardy tapped it forward.

                        Open Controls
                        1. jason_ni
                          • 5 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          I'm pretty sure the images we see are not the ones the officials are looking at. Could be wrong though.

                          Open Controls
                          1. jason_ni
                            • 5 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            When it comes to likes of sky showing replays on what happened.

                            Open Controls
                          2. BDA Shadow
                            • 6 Years
                            just now

                            I'm watching on DAZN, think it's the same feed. Even so, if there is a scam that's clearly part of it. There's been so many sketchy camera angles and lack of variety in replays that it makes me distrust their intentions. I'm in no way a conspiracy theorist, I think they're almost always crap. But come on there's how many cameras on the field and they show one inconclusive view 8 times in a row? The view from the opposite side showed it quite clearly.

                            Open Controls
                4. jason_ni
                  • 5 Years
                  50 mins ago

                  Var making some good decisions for a change today..

                  Open Controls
                5. FPL Pillars
                  • 4 Years
                  49 mins ago

                  3.9 def with the goal 😮

                  Open Controls
                6. TomSaints
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  49 mins ago

                  That’s not a penalty

                  Open Controls
                  1. TomSaints
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Good decision VAR but Brighton shoot themselves abyway

                    Open Controls
                  2. BDA Shadow
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Dunk did not touch that ball.

                    Open Controls
                7. Bushwhacker
                  • 1 Year
                  49 mins ago

                  Shocking goalkeeping. Leicester lucky as you like.

                  Open Controls
                8. Alan The Llama
                  • 11 Years
                  48 mins ago

                  Feel bad for Graham Trotter

                  Open Controls
                  1. mynameisq
                    • 7 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Feel worse for Chris Houghton

                    Open Controls
                  2. Party time
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    Feel bad for Vardy owners

                    Open Controls
                9. djman102
                  • 11 Years
                  47 mins ago

                  Brighton always find a way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory

                  Open Controls
                10. brianutd-why always we? 20
                  • 9 Years
                  47 mins ago

                  Bye bye Vardy

                  Open Controls
                  1. ALI_G
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    amazing 20% ownership for such a useless player

                    Open Controls
                11. DycheDycheBaby
                  • 5 Years
                  47 mins ago

                  Keeping Ricardo for Sheffield and then he's gone.

                  Open Controls
                  1. JJO
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    If they dont concede in first 10mins than maybe we have some chance for points

                    Open Controls
                12. Street Friend
                  • 9 Years
                  46 mins ago

                  HELP NEEDED

                  I have 2FT, 0.1ITB, no FH, WC 30/31. 7 for BGW currently can get 10 for no hit.

                  Current team
                  Martinez* Pope
                  Targett* Dier* Dallas* Dias Stones
                  Raphina* Bruno Salah gundo Barnes
                  Bamford* Kane* DCl

                  Would you prefer A
                  DCL, Barnes, Salah, Stone OUT
                  Antonio, Son, Auba, White IN -4

                  Barnes Salah stone OUT
                  Lingaard Son Dunk IN
                  Maybe plus DCL to Antonio -4

                  Open Controls
                  1. ALI_G
                    • 3 Years
                    36 mins ago

                    how are you doing 4 transfers for -4?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Vazza
                        35 mins ago

                        He is going to stagger these over two weeks perhaps

                        Open Controls
                        1. ALI_G
                          • 3 Years
                          33 mins ago

                          if it were a mathematical proof he would lose marks for skipping steps!

                          no alphas for that one

                          Open Controls
                    2. ALI_G
                      • 3 Years
                      34 mins ago

                      prefer second option

                      Why are you getting Auba, because he scored today? 12m for a non nailed striker in a poor team with European distractions ?

                      Open Controls
                    3. ALI_G
                      • 3 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      great chat - cheers

                      Open Controls
                      1. THFC4LIFE
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        Big up rudeboy

                        Open Controls
                  2. JammySprat
                    • 2 Years
                    41 mins ago

                    What a terrible day of football, let's hope tomorrow is better

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tango74
                        30 mins ago

                        When pep roulette happens 🙂
                        And Kane HT?

                        Open Controls
                      • Bushwhacker
                        • 1 Year
                        27 mins ago

                        Not going to happen ; everyone is exhausted, every gameweek the same dross.

                        And City with a rested rotated squad.

                        Open Controls
                      • ALI_G
                        • 3 Years
                        20 mins ago

                        4.30 Sky game nailed on to be utter dross every week

                        Open Controls
                    2. TheDragon
                      • 2 Years
                      41 mins ago

                      Brighton defender owners are pretty unlucky aren’t they

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tango74
                          31 mins ago

                          Yes, but too much bitterness on here when their defenders concede.

                          In fact too many bitter people when there players blank

                          Open Controls
                      2. Finding Timo
                          41 mins ago

                          Is salah to Aubameyang worth a punt given he has GW29?

                          Open Controls
                        • Labile
                          • 2 Years
                          38 mins ago

                          Worth FH in 29 if you already have..
                          Can potentially take one more hit for someone

                          Martinez
                          Elmo (maybe) Dunk
                          Raph Auba Son
                          Bamford Kane Antonio

                          Open Controls

                        You need to be logged in to post a comment.