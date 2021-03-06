Vardy paired with Iheanacho again as Leicester line-up in 3-5-2

Jamie Vardy (£10.2m) is part of a two-man strike force again as Leicester travel to face Brighton.

Recent injuries to Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) and James Maddison (£7.2m) have forced Brendan Rodgers’ hand which has proved good news for Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.6m).

The Nigerian international has now started three Premier League matches in a row, Vardy still waiting to reward his 20.2% ownership since he earned a strike partner.

Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) and Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) provide the width as the wing-backs either side of a central-midfield trio comprising Youri Tielemans (£6.4m), Sidnei Tavares (£4.5m) and Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m).

A recent calf injury for Jonny Evans (£5.5m) means another start in defence for Daniel Amartey (£3.9m), who is joined by Caglar Söyüncü (£5.3m) and Wesley Fofana (£5.0m) as part of a back-three.

Brighton remain a team of differentials, Lewis Dunk (£4.9m) their most popular asset on 5.8% ownership.

He starts in what looks to be a back-four tonight, which also potentially features Dan Burn (£4.2m) and Joël Veltman (£4.3m) in traditional full-back roles, although it is always hard to tell with Graham Potter.

Goalkeeper Robert Sánchez (£4.5m) sits in 3.0% of teams while Neal Maupay (£6.1m) ploughs a lone furrow for Brighton and 2.7% of Fantasy managers.

Double Gameweek 27 Line-ups

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (4-1-4-1): R Sánchez; Burn, Dunk, White, Veltman; Bissouma; Trossard, Mac Allister, Lallana, Groß; Maupay.

Leicester City XI (3-5-2): Schmeichel; Söyüncü, Fofana, Amartey; Castagne, Tielemans, Tavares, Ndidi, R Pereira; Vardy, Iheanacho.

Double Gameweek 27 so far…

Emiliano Martínez (£5.3m) was at it again as Aston Villa drew 0-0 with Wolves.

The Villa Park side were on the back-foot for most of the second half, which is usually the perfect scenario for owners of their goalkeeper.

In keeping a 14th clean sheet of 2020/21, he produced two saves and claimed two one point.

The woodwork was arguably the man of the match in this midlands rivalry match on Saturday evening though.

None felt that more keenly than Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) and his owners as he struck the crossbar in the opening exchanges, the seventh time he has done so this season.

Ezri Konsa (£4.6m) also hit the post during the opening period while Martínez owners could thank the woodwork for Conor Coady‘s (£4.8m) second-half effort somehow not ending up in the back of the net – before Romain Saïss (£4.9m) skied the even easier rebound.

Provisional bonus points

3 – Conor Coady

2 – Ahmed El Mohamady

1 – Jonny, Emiliano Martínez

