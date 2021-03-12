How the top 10k FPL managers set their teams up for Gameweek 28

The top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League managers could be set for a shake-up in Gameweek 28.
That’s because no standout captain has emerged for the latest round of fixtures.
In the first single Gameweek since Gameweek 23, no Fantasy asset managed more than 27.1% backing for the armband.
Harry Kane (£11.4m) just edged the captaincy debate for Gameweek 28 after producing four goals and two assists since Gameweek 23.
But his majority is far from significant with 22.2% of the top 10k opting for Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) ahead of a home meeting with West Ham.
The Portuguese international remains this season’s top FPL points scorer, Old Trafford proving a reliable venue for him too.
Across Fernandes’ past seven home league matches, he has blanked just once and has four double-figure hauls in that same period.
But Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) has also turned up to the captaincy party, just 2.2 percentage points behind Fernandes this week.
Despite losing more than 500,000 owners for Gameweek 28, Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) still has a say in this week’s armband debate.
15.9% of the top 10k captained the Egyptian for Gameweek 28, perhaps encouraged by his Champions League display on Wednesday.
Ilkay Gündogan (£6.2m) clings onto the top-five for this statistic, earning the armband from 4.0% of the top 10k ahead of Saturday’s trip to Fulham.
Kane is the top 10k’s most powerful player for Gameweek 28, the only one with more than 100% effective ownership.
Fernandes is close though, his figure in this area standing at 99.6%.
GAMEWEEK 27
GAMEWEEK 28
There was not a massive amount of movement in the top 10k template for Gameweek 28, defensive assets largely showing stable ownership between the two most recent deadlines.
As you can see, Emiliano Martínez (£5.4m) is the overwhelming favourite in goal, while Stuart Dallas (£5.0m), John Stones (£5.3m) and João Cancelo (£6.2m) are still the three-most fashionable defenders at this level.
There was a rise of 5.2 percentage points in Matt Targett‘s (£5.0m) ownership in the top 10k, perhaps with Blank Gameweek 29 in mind.
While the five most-popular midfielders remain the same for Gameweek 28, including their order of ownership, we can see a sizeable drop-off for Salah.
77.4% of the top 10k owned the Egyptian for Gameweek 27 but just 59.3% held onto him past Friday’s deadline, a decrease of 18.1 percentage points.
Kane continues to turn the screw on his top-10k ownership finally knocking Patrick Bamford (£6.8m) off his perch at this level.
The Leeds man has been the most-popular forward for quite some time but his owners are losing faith.
There was a drop-off of 2.9 percentage points between the two most recent deadlines for Bamford, while Kane experienced an increase of 16.2 percentage points.
It was a quiet week for the chips this week.
The Wildcard was the most popular among the top 10k but only 0.6% of them pulled the trigger on a new squad.
0.1% went for the Bench Boost, while just four played the Triple Captain and, from what we can tell, not a single top-10k manager used the Free Hit.
That means no change in the number of chips used data, 51.2% of the top 10k having deployed three of the four available to them in the second half of the campaign.
