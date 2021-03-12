Learning from the Great and the Good 20/21 – Gameweek 27

“Nobody puts Bruno in the corner”

Bruno Fernandes proved it was unwise to put him in the corner this weekend, many benched, or even sold FPL’s leading scorer going into the weekend, and he replied with his own double-digit dirty dancing.

The spotlight now shifts to FPL Royalty Mo Salah who has now blanked four weeks running, his space in our squads looks under threat from Gareth Bale with many eying up a triple up on Spurs going into blank Gameweek 29 and the Newcastle fixture in Gameweek 30.

Elsewhere, the City triple up was deemed essential going into the double with all The Great and The Good making sure they had a trio of Guardiola’s gang, but this meant they were at mercy of FPL’s deadliest game Pep roulette!

The managers in The Great and The Good are the Scouts Neale Rigg and Joe Lepper, Pro Pundits (Mark Sutherns, Az, Lateriser, Fabio Borges and Tom Freeman ), FPL “celebrities”, FPL General, Magnus Carlsen and finally from the Hall of Fame we have Ville Ronka, Matthew Jones and Sean Tobin

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Tom carried the watermelon this week with 114 points after a successful bench boost which netted him 32 points with his differential picks of Dawson, Maitland-Niles and Lingard coming good. His green arrow has halved his rank down to 150,000, worth nothing his team has no room for Bruno or Salah.

Meanwhile, Mark has hungry eyes for The Great and The Good title as he moved to the top of the table, his surge past FPL General and Fabio Borges coinciding with his transfer out of Mo back in Gameweek 23 allowing him to spread his funds across his squad.

Ville Ronka second century in two weeks should not go unmentioned, he played his triple captain chip in this Gameweek of uncertainty putting it on Kevin De Bruyne, but the risk paid off and he scored the highest returns from this chip so far this season amongst The Great and The Good.

Talking of the armband argument, it came down to which City player you were prepared to gamble on, with most going for the safe pick of Gundogan, although those looking to make up ground Tom, and as mentioned, Ville choose Kevin De Bruyne, which left Lateriser with Sterling who continues to tease returns, he is top for the number of big chances over the last six weeks.

TRANSFERS

Let’s check in on this week’s transfers

Az – Antonio (Calvert-Lewin)

Fabio Borges – None

Joe Lepper – Konsa (Lowton)

FPL General – Antonio, Son (Calvert-Lewin, Fernandes)

Lateriser – Antonio, Sterling (Calvert-Lewin, Fernandes)

Magnus Carlsen – Son (Fernandes)

Mark Sutherns – Lingard (Soucek)

Matthew Jones – Martinez (Pope)

Neale Rigg – None

Sean Tobin – None

Tom Freeman – Son (Fernandes)

Ville Ronka – De Bruyne (Fernandes)

*transfers out are in brackets

Bruno Fernandes was the most popular transfer out with FPL General and Lateriser taking a minus four, he punished his sellers with a ten-point return. His popular replacement Son did provide an assist but is looking like the third wheel in the blossoming relationship between Kane and Bale.

Matthew Jones’ rather unsexy move for Martinez may not have broken the internet but it did gain him some points, Joe continues to make gains from his defensive transfers and Jesse Lingard now has a new follower on Instagram as Mark brought him into his squad as well as his social media circle.

TEMPLATE

The template for The Great and The Good is as follows with number in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:-

Martinez (6), Areola (4)

Cancelo (8), Stones (6), Dias (6), Digne (5), Dallas (5)

Gundogan (12), Raphinha (10), Salah (9), Son (9), Bruno Fernandes (7)

Kane (10), Calvert-Lewin (8), Bamford (7)

The template is looking as solid as rock with no changes this week, I suspect it will stay this way until Gameweek 30/31 as the fixtures turn and we see the next wave of Wildcards.

DOUBLE DIGITS

One of the best ways to catapult yourself up the ranks is through explosive returns and the following chart shows how many double-digit hauls that The Great and The Good have secured this season:-

FPL General leads the way with 58 and this could have been higher had he not benched Soucek, Justin and Calvert-Lewis’s big scores between Gameweeks 20-23, he left a total of 76 points on the bench in that four-week period.

Also, worth casting an eye on the players driving the big returns and Fernandes and Son lead the chasing pack by a sizable gap over the campaign.

Perhaps most startling is that Martinez has hit more double-digit hauls than Salah and De Bruyne, should we have considered him as a captain option?

CONCLUSION

Limited movement in the template reflects a rather stagnant period with many building to the blank and waiting until Gameweek 31 to make their move. As we plan for our final push, I am sure we will pour over the stats and the insight from FPL community but sometimes in doing we overlook the obvious, less popular options.

Whilst we agonized over which City defender to bring in Aaron Creswell has been busy becoming the top-scoring defender, whilst we swooned over Soucek the likes of Neto and Ward-Prowse have both outscored the potato salad loving Hammer and many have forgotten Mahrez who sits above De Bruyne in the scoring charts.

If you want to have the time of your life, listen to the advice and picks of others but don’t be afraid to go your own way when it comes to your choice of dance partner as you look for the big lift in the final run in of the season.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now and remember don’t have nightmares.

