329
FanTeam March 12

Win a share of €75,000 in FanTeam’s Gameweek 28 Weekly Monster

329 Comments
Share

Sponsored by FanTeam

There is a prize pool of €75,000 (the equivalent of £67,500) in FanTeam‘s latest Weekly Monster – a tournament that essentially gives Fantasy managers the chance to build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for eight specified upcoming Gameweek 28 matches and win big.

The outright winner is set to take home €7,500 (£6,750), with prizes awarded down to 863rd place.

With only 5,173 entries permitted to the biggest weekly Fantasy event for the English top flight, the odds of finishing in the money are favourable.

Entries cost €20/£18, with the deadline at 15:00 GMT on Saturday – just before kick-off in Crystal Palace v West Brom.

ENTER YOUR TEAM AHEAD OF THE SATURDAY DEADLINE

We have also got news to bring you on the FanTeam Euro 2020 game, which will carry a prize pool of £1m.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of €105m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.

Captains score double points, as usual.

For a more detailed rundown of the rules, see the above image.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 28 Weekly Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions – detailed in the graphic above.

ENTER YOUR TEAM AHEAD OF THE SATURDAY DEADLINE

MINI MONSTER

For those on more of a budget, the €12.5k Weekly Monster costs just €2 – but entry is free for new FanTeam customers.

The rules and scoring system are exactly the same as the £75k tournament, with €1,500 going to the winner.

EURO 2020 TOURNAMENT

Win a share of €75,000 in FanTeam’s Gameweek 28 Weekly Monster 1

There’s another huge Fantasy tournament on the horizon, as FanTeam this week unveiled their £1m Euro 2020 event.

A cool £200k will go the winner, with prizes going all the way down to 10,377th place.

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHAT ELSE FANTEAM HAS TO OFFER

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

329 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Playing Konsa (new) over Dallas (CHE) and Cresswell (mun) the right call?

    Open Controls
    1. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  2. The Senate
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    FH29 FWIW
    (A) Cancelo, Barnes to Fodder, Mahrez (bench Bamford)
    (B) Cancelo, Barnes, Bamford to Fodder, Fodder, Kane (-4)
    (C) Cancelo and Salah to fodder, KDB (Barnes and Bam on bench)

    Open Controls
  3. thepirates
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Cancelo likely to start? Tempted to get rid...

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      should start

      Open Controls
    2. The Senate
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Tempted also, see above

      Open Controls
    3. Sarri-ball
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Im selling i do believe will start this week but fed up with rotation

      Open Controls
  4. checkit_j
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Thinking of saving so I can have 2ft for next week.
    G2G? 3.8itb

    Martinez
    Dias - Shaw - Targett
    Gundo- KDB - Salah - Son - Raph
    Antonio - Watkins

    Areola - Bamford - Burn - Dallas

    Open Controls
    1. Ch0udini
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Save, IMO no need for transfers with little bench headache already.

        Open Controls
        1. checkit_j
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          Right?? bench is a nightmare

          Open Controls
    2. Ch0udini
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Johnstone (Mendy)
        Stones Cancelo Veltman (Cresswell Dallas)
        Salah (C) Son Raphinha Gundo (Barnes)
        Kane (V) Bamford DCL

        G2G?

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          Yes. Good luck.

          Open Controls
        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          Almost exact starting XI here bar Konsa Martinez for Veltman Johnstone, GTG!

          Open Controls
      • Random Name
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        Golden Glove race is all but over. Werner 23 clean sheets, way ahead of Ederson on 15

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          Bravo.

          Open Controls
        2. The Hunt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          An off target MACHINE.

          Open Controls
        3. Pukki Party
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          Ederson is not a gk?

          Open Controls
      • sirmorbach
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        Guys, I'm quite happy with my team but got two FT already (which "forces" me a transfer now), and seven playing GW29 players as of now. What would you do?

        Martínez / Pope
        Dias / Stones / Cresswell / Digne /  Dallas
        Salah / Bruno / Gündogan / Raphinha / Soucek
        Kane / DCL / Watkins

        A playing defender, e.g. Dunk, instead of Stones/Digne would be an option, but I fancy their GW28 fixtures.

        Salah to Bale would be an option as well, but I don't have the b*lls to ditch Mo, especially now with Fab back in midfield.

        What do you suggest? Might as well downgrade Pope for funds...

        Open Controls
        1. Random Name
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          I was in a similar situation to you this week. Downgrade Pope yeah.

          But I didn’t have Pope, I downgraded Cresswell. Great asset but the fixtures aren’t looking good

          Open Controls
          1. sirmorbach
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 34 mins ago

            Thank you, sir!

            Open Controls
      • dopellganger
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        Would you start Raphinha or Saka?

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          Raphinha I guess, but toss-up really.

          Open Controls
        2. The Senate
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          Raph

          Open Controls
      • Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Pope to

        A Mendy
        B Martinez

        Thank you

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 35 mins ago

            Cheers. Because of extra game ?

            Open Controls
            1. sirmorbach
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 33 mins ago

              Extra game, + he seems like a magnet of bonus points. Provides clean sheets and saves every now and then.

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 30 mins ago

                Thanks a lot and Gl 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. sirmorbach
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 30 mins ago

                  Cheers!

                  Open Controls
        2. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          Is there a second keeper?

          Tricky to avoid Martinez before DGW has fallen. An alternative might be Pickford - who falls in the budget category and has a great run coming up and looks decent for fixtures here on in. He's way the list this season but that I think is because he's missed so many matches.

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 25 mins ago

            Thanks as always pingi
            I have areola as second keeper.
            I thought about Pickford because of extra game as well
            Villa s fixtures are really poor at the end of the season and ideally I womt change keeper until end of the season

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 24 mins ago

              Had such a bad season with gks, only starting to pick up some cs now 🙂

              Open Controls
            2. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 23 mins ago

              Oh if you have Areola in there I'd simply get Martinez and be done with it. The rotation isn't perfect but quite ok.

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 22 mins ago

                Thanks pingi. Better be late at the party than missing it altogether I suppose

                Open Controls
      • The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Would a good fantasy football manager (which I'm obviously not because I own him) stick with Sterling this weekend or twist to Bale?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 39 mins ago

          stick and captain

          Open Controls
          1. The Hunt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 33 mins ago

            I think that's possibly what I'd tell my worst enemy 😀

            Open Controls
        2. The Senate
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 39 mins ago

          I prefer all of Bruno, KDB and Son to Bale if (that’s a big if) you did want to sell him

          Open Controls
        3. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 39 mins ago

          Stick with Sterling this GW. Should start and tends to do well in away games

          Open Controls
        4. Rains of Castamere
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          Sticking for sure.

          Open Controls
        5. The Hunt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          Thanks folks. I thought there would be a few "Get Rids" to make up my mind for me but the opposite seems to be the case!

          Open Controls
      • Neo-Viper
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Captain Salah over the likes of Bruno Son Gundo Antonio DCL

        Open Controls
        1. Neo-Viper
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          Forget to put the question mark

          Open Controls
        2. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
          1. Neo-Viper
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 33 mins ago

            Cheers!!

            Open Controls
        3. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          I am captaining before he can go ... Jota to take over from GW30. At least that's the plan, could change 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Neo-Viper
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 29 mins ago

            Jota looks very promising this week too but i want to give Mo one last chance and definitely if Jota flourishes today it would be straight swap

            Open Controls
      • Hooky
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Chances of Holding playing this weekend? He's my only sub atm

        Open Controls
        1. King Kun Ta
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          Zero?

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          I think he has lost his place. Benched the last 3 games including cup since he came back from the concussion protocol. I would switch him to Veltman

          Open Controls
          1. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 22 mins ago

            Cheers I was wondering the same with Holding

            Open Controls
      • Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Anyone looking at Auba, or is minutes still a concern?

        Open Controls
        1. King Kun Ta
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 30 mins ago

          Maybe next week....

          Open Controls
        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          On FH he's definitely in for me, GW29 it is, otherwise it's low priority

          Open Controls
          1. Pompel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 27 mins ago

            Yxs, I've opted to save FH, so maybe too risky, seeing he's often playing reduced minutes

            Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          Most likely my Salah to Auba move in 29

          Open Controls
      • Rains of Castamere
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Will there realistically be a better opportunity to play FH later than BGW29? I was going to save it and get by with 7-8 in 29, but the more I think about it I'd rather concentrate on transfers for 28, 30, 31 etc rather than load up on players like Dunk.

        Open Controls
        1. Gomolon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          What about blank gameweek 32 when Spurs and City won't play? That's a lot of money to leave on the bench that week and probably ones that you may want to keep too

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Party
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 27 mins ago

            That's in 33 right? Good shout you could keep ManCity and Spurs players and just FH there.

            Open Controls
        2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          Exactly the situation I am in. Can get 7 or 8 for 29. But have now decided to FH:

          1) Will the players we get in only for 29 be useful post 30?
          2) Without FH and just with transfers we can field 11 in 33. And 11 in 29 with FH. That's against 7 in in 29 and 11 in 33. 3 less players playing in total.

          Open Controls
          1. Rains of Castamere
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 22 mins ago

            Yep I don't like the Leeds, West Ham, Villa and Brighton fixtures post 29. That's swaying me towards using the FH in 29 and allowing me to look at players like Digne/Mount/Rudiger/KDB now rather than sleeping on them.

            Open Controls
            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 15 mins ago

              Yes. FH 29. Transfer in players keeping 31 to 38 in mind.

              Open Controls
            2. Pompel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 11 mins ago

              Villa players will be good for DGW in hand (Could be as EARLY as GW30). Raphina at least providing good value still after GW29 , also Lingard/Anotnio. Veltman can be benched at his price.
              Only Mount/kDB out of those should be priorities. And could be big upside loading up on Leicester and Liverpool for GW33.

              Open Controls
        3. LSK
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          I still think 29 is the best place to play it. People being swayed by a potential mega score in 33 but easy enough to transition most teams into a great team that week due to fixtures. Basically, your FH team in 33 will be better than your FH team in 29 but so will your non FH team. Might as well get those few extra players out then move out one or two City/Spurs players between 29-33. City will rotate heavily anyway so no need to have 3 anymore now that their doubles have been played.

          Open Controls
          1. Pompel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 7 mins ago

            Many have sold the likes of Salah, TAA, Robinson, Vardy, Maddison ahead of GW33 - not easy to get those mega-differentials for that GW while still sticking other big hitters like Kane, Son and KDB on bech

            Open Controls
      • King Kun Ta
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Martinez
        Cancelo AWB Mee
        Salah Son Bruno Gündogan ???
        ??? DCL Kane

        Martin Saka Bamford Ayling Holding

        1 FT & 0.7 ITB

        Play Saka or Bamford?
        Something urgent to do or roll over FT?

        Ta lads and good luck!

        Open Controls
      • Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Would expect Stones to start before he becomes Veltman next week, realistic expectation here?

        Open Controls
        1. The Senate
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          Pretty fair

          Open Controls
      • OLLY G
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        (A) Bring in Dunk
        (B) Start Reguilon and save

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
        1. OLLY G
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          Not ditching Reguilon Region of course.

          Open Controls
          1. OLLY G
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 26 mins ago

            Lol, my phone does some odd autocorrect.

            Open Controls
      • Krispy Kreme
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Start?

        A. Rudiger
        B. Bamford

        Open Controls
        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          Definitely B for me mate

          Open Controls
      • dopellganger
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        McCarthy ( Pope )
        Cancelo Targett Digne Awb ( Dallas )
        Kdb (c) Gundo Bale Raphinha ( Saka )
        Kane Dcl ( Antonio )

        4.1 ITB 1 FT
        I am tempted to change gk ( must include gw 29 so prob Martinez for Pope )
        I am not sure about benching Antonio? Would u do it ? Anyone to move out/in?

        Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        With Martial and Cavani out and Rashford a major doubt, who will Utd's front 3 be? Trying to see if WHU will keep a CS

        Open Controls
      • Rahul
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Whom to start, Bamford or Raphinha?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          Bam

          Open Controls
      • Aster
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          Wish me luck I'm captaining Sterling who killed my rank

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 13 mins ago

            Gl

            Open Controls
          2. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 11 mins ago

            Lingeffort

            Open Controls
        • Aster
            2 hours, 59 mins ago

            Start Lloris or McCarthy?

            Open Controls
          • Barant
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              Play one

              A. Maguire
              B. Raphinha

              Open Controls
              1. Rahul
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 9 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.