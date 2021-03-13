575
Dugout Discussion March 13

Rudiger returns as Werner falls victim to ongoing Tuchel rotation at Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger (£4.6m) is back in Chelsea’s defence, as head coach Thomas Tuchel continues to earn a reputation for tinkering with his personnel.

The west London side have been in fantastic form since the managerial change, winning eight games out of 11 in all competitions and only conceding two goals.

So far, Tuchel’s squad rotation has been based around a wing-back system. Yet he faces Leeds with both Reece James (£5.0m) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) on the bench and four defenders, including Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.8m), Andreas Christensen (£4.7m) and Ben Chilwell (£5.8m).

Striker Timo Werner (£9.2m) is also amongst the substitutes, after scoring only once in his last 1,329 Premier League minutes. Instead, Tuchel opts for a front-four of Mason Mount (£7.0m), Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m), Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) and Kai Havertz (£8.2m), none of whom are traditional strikers, the latter believed to be at false-nine today.

There is still a possibility that Ziyech or Pulisic will be deployed at right wing-back if the German sticks to his usual back-three.

Leeds make three changes from the side which lost 2-0 to West Ham on Monday, with Liam Cooper (£4.3m) missing out entirely and replaced by the supposedly-injured Pascal Struijk (£4.0m), despite Marcelo Bielsa ruling him out in his pre-match press conference and adding: “He’s not needed urgently, I prefer that he has more time to recover completely.”

There is also a return for Jack Harrison (£5.4m) and Ezgjan Alioski (£4.3m), enabling Stuart Dallas (£5.0m) to move into midfield. Often playing out-of-position, the FPL defender has scored five goals this season.

The highly-owned Patrick Bamford (£6.8m) starts against one of his former clubs. He scored in December’s meeting at Stamford Bridge and has surprised many with his tally of 13 goals which, alongside eight assists, has gave him the game’s sixth highest points total.

Raphinha’s (£5.5m) superb value has also put him on the radars of FPL managers. Before blanking in his last two games, the former Rennes winger scored three times and assisted four in the previous seven.

Bielsa’s side have been a wonderful addition to the Premier League this season and are the only side to have both scored and conceded over 40 goals. However, having lost four of their last five matches, maybe the usual Bielsa trope of rock-and-roll football that tires towards the season’s climax is happening again.

Tuchel’s clean sheet machine will be expecting to claim another victim here, whichever formation he goes with.

Gameweek 28 Line-ups

LEEDS UNITED XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Ayling, Struijk, Llorente, Alioski; Phillips; Harrison, Dallas, Roberts, Raphinha; Bamford

CHELSEA XI (4-2-3-1): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Chilwell; Kante, Jorginho; Ziyech, Mount, Pulisic; Havertz

Marc Jobling Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Score a goal Leeds WTF

  2. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Ayling CS possible banked?

    1. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yep

      1. Pukki Party
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Back on

  3. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Why do players try and pick up players on the opposing team who are down injured? Like Rudiger to Ayling just then. Isn't it incredibly rude and insensitive? What's the point?

    1. Says
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      because clock management in soccer is a joke

    2. jimmyharte
      • 3 Years
      just now

  4. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    hardly surprising Chelsea blanking so far without a recognised forward on the pitch

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Completely agree.

    2. Marvin: Phantom der Nacht
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Might Chelsea go for Haland in the summer? Nobody ever seems to link them with him but it would make sense.

      1. Pukki Party
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Need to get CL for that move

      2. vova
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        They are linked with him, apparently Roman really wants him.

    3. Blush Response
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Someone in the Premier League should sign Giroud for next season and give the guy 30+ starts. Such an underappreciated player.

    4. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      just now

      That Pulisic guy looks familiar

    5. Crouch Potato
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Man City have proved it is possible,

