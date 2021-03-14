595
Dugout Discussion March 14

Forster returns for Southampton as Tella set to take up forward role

595 Comments
Share

Fraser Forster (£4.0m) is back between the sticks for Southampton as the Saints take on Brighton in Sunday afternoon’s south-coast derby.

Having replaced Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) in Gameweek 26, Forster was rotated out of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s XI for the club’s second fixture of Double Gameweek 27.

That was a 5-2 defeat at Manchester City, after which Hasenhuttl said:

The other one (McCarthy) deserved to play. He did a good job. Fraser is in a good mode and showed he has a good battle with Alex. Fraser has a little better momentum in his game and that is what we need.

Forster duly comes back in for the Saints, with his manager stating ahead of kick off:

“Fraser deserves to play, he’s showed some good performances and he’s learned a lot.”

The towering stopper lines up behind a familiar-looking back four containing Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.7m).

The right-back made his injury return in Southampton’s first DGW27 fixture but Hasenhuttl took no risk by benching Walker-Peters and fellow GW28 starter Ibrahima Diallo (£4.5m) in midweek.

Moussa Djenepo (£5.4m) is on the bench after being forced off at half time against Man City. Nathan Tella (£4.3m) took Djenepo’s place in that clash and the budget midfielder starts against the Seagulls.

Tella could partner Che Adams (£5.8m) in Hasenhuttl’s front two, though another player rested in midweek – Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) – is also a candidate for that role.

For Brighton, the formation is less clear as Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) makes his first start since Gameweek 15.

Welbeck could be partnered up front by Neal Maupay (£6.1m) if Graham Potters opts to match Southampton’s four-man backline.

But the shapeshifting Potter might also be lining his troops up in a slightly more familiar wing-back system.

With Brighton being one of the eight teams that compete in Blank Gameweek 29, players such as Lewis Dunk (£4.9m), Joel Veltman (£4.3m) and Dan Burn (£4.2m) could be on the FPL radar.

The Seagulls take on Newcastle at home next weekend, while Southampton are not back in action until Gameweek 30.

Southampton XI (4-2-2-2): Forster; Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Diallo; Minamino, Armstrong; Tella, Adams.

Brighton XI (3-4-2-1): Sanchez; Burn, Dunk, White; Gross, Bissouma, Lallana, Veltman; Trossard, Maupay; Welbeck.

595 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Vazza
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Maupay must be the worst striker in the PL

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Close call

        If you rule out Brewster you have Joelinton and Benteke. Think it's between Maupay and Joelinton myself simply because Benteke is really good as a CDM 🙂

        But Joelinton of course

        Open Controls
        1. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          I concur

          Open Controls
      2. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Yip , had him for a spell last season, never again

        Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Any non FH teams going to give Brighton defence a miss?

      Open Controls
      1. lewis1290
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          nah , they’ll probs keep a clean sheet vs newcastle - got in veltman

          Open Controls
        • Tango74
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Most FH will have no villa defenders too

            Open Controls
          • Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Might do it, requires a hit

            Open Controls
            1. Pep bites Kun
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              For a hit to who though?

              Open Controls
          • Collie01
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            I'm thinking of a defensive triple up. WC30.

            Open Controls
            1. Pep bites Kun
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 54 mins ago

              Really? That's a lot of eggs in 1 basket. Could work out great, but I don't fancy the odds

              Open Controls
          • Athletico Underachieving
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              I’ve pencilled in the triple defence but tempted by Trossard if he plays this no.10 role...

              Open Controls
            • Pukki Party
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Would be for a hit so not going there

              Open Controls
            • estheblessed
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 54 mins ago

              I've got Veltman from way back.

              Open Controls
            • Debauchy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              Already have Veltman , enough !

              Open Controls
            • gogs67
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                Don't have any in so far, depends if there's any injuries to my starters between now and then though, might have to

                Open Controls
            • Pep Roulette
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 40 mins ago

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/23589508

              Should've done it! :/

              Open Controls
              1. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 39 mins ago

                Can’t really kick yourself for that one mate, next time

                Open Controls
              2. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 29 mins ago

                Just think, if you had done it, the outcome would have been different

                #butterflyeffect

                Open Controls
            • Ruinenlust
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 35 mins ago

              Cmon Dunk do something

              Open Controls
              1. GROBARI
                  2 hours, 10 mins ago

                  He didnt score a goal?

                  Open Controls
              2. EmreCan Hustle
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 35 mins ago

                Has anyone noticed if Veltman goes up for corners or does he stay behind?

                Open Controls
                1. Vazza
                    1 hour, 54 mins ago

                    He does go up for attacking set pieces

                    Open Controls
                    1. EmreCan Hustle
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 46 mins ago

                      Cheers.

                      Open Controls
                2. Pukki Party
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 34 mins ago

                  Pukki goal

                  Open Controls
                3. rackus
                    2 hours, 33 mins ago

                    no Ward-Prowse magic today.

                    Open Controls
                  • estheblessed
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 33 mins ago

                    Need a Kane haul to save my GW

                    Open Controls
                    1. HollywoodXI
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 54 mins ago

                      ^ This

                      Open Controls
                    2. gogs67
                        1 hour, 49 mins ago

                        He's flagged as a differential for me this week so yeh, fingers crossed

                        Open Controls
                    3. Old Gregg
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 32 mins ago

                      Rp bottomed

                      Which move please.

                      A) Alonso (have rudiger) > Dawson
                      B) Stones (no other city defender) > Dawson

                      Open Controls
                      1. Pep bites Kun
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 30 mins ago

                        A from those.

                        Open Controls
                    4. Steve The Spud
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      2 hours, 32 mins ago

                      Horrible result for Fulham

                      Open Controls
                      1. Hazz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        2 hours, 1 min ago

                        Gameweek 38 fixture is juicy.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Debauchy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          1 hour, 56 mins ago

                          This going to be a humdinger !!!

                          Open Controls
                          1. Hazz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 54 mins ago

                            Garden centres will be closed for it!

                            Open Controls
                      2. Pep bites Kun
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 58 mins ago

                        Fulham have looked better of late, but it was City, so expected. Not over by a long chalk. It's going to be a tough relegation battle for a few teams.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Nomar
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          1 hour, 54 mins ago

                          It wouldn’t surprise me if Fulham just fall short of staying up.

                          Teams like Brighton and Newcastle are awful, but they seem to have the wherewithal to pick up enough points in games like this to stay up.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Pep bites Kun
                            • 4 Years
                            1 hour, 39 mins ago

                            Yeah they're going to need a little bit of magic alright. Upcoming fixtures are tough, but if they can eek out a few draws/cleanies, it's all to play for. What's the deal with Mitrović?

                            Open Controls
                      3. fish&chips
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 56 mins ago

                        Suspect Fulham will catch Newcastle with ease

                        Open Controls
                    5. KAPTAIN KANE
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 30 mins ago

                      Martinez outscores Forster/McCarthy again

                      Open Controls
                    6. jimmy.floyd
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 27 mins ago

                      Any news on Bamford?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Pep bites Kun
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 19 mins ago

                        Just described as a 'knock' so far
                        https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php

                        Open Controls
                    7. fish&chips
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 24 mins ago

                      Pereira (c) let's go

                      Open Controls
                      1. Pep bites Kun
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 15 mins ago

                        Brave and about as differential as it goes 🙂 GL!

                        Open Controls
                    8. Major League Shocker
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      2 hours, 23 mins ago

                      On FH, Kane, Bale, and:
                      A. Son
                      B. Reguilon?

                      Open Controls
                      1. MightyGar
                          1 hour, 31 mins ago

                          Son

                          Open Controls
                        • Pep bites Kun
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 11 mins ago

                          Son

                          Open Controls
                      2. Mr. O'Connell
                        • 8 Years
                        2 hours, 23 mins ago

                        Just 7 point difference between the Veltman 50/50 pick over Dunk. Not bad.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Ruinenlust
                          • 3 Years
                          2 hours, 20 mins ago

                          lol

                          Open Controls
                      3. Labile
                        • 2 Years
                        2 hours, 20 mins ago

                        Would you FH now?

                        Martinez/Areola
                        Burn* Reguillon Elmo*
                        Bale Raphinha Auba
                        Bamford* Kane Antonio

                        Open Controls
                      4. Steve The Spud
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        2 hours, 20 mins ago

                        Veltman outscores saints defenders get in!!!!!!

                        Open Controls
                      5. Gazwaz80
                        • 1 Year
                        2 hours, 20 mins ago

                        Play up Vardy! Also, may take a punt on Welbeck next week, anybody with me? 🙂

                        Open Controls
                      6. Eh, just one more thing ...
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        2 hours, 18 mins ago

                        Glad to see Brighton get three points, they’ve deserved a bit more than they’ve boarded this season.

                        Open Controls
                      7. KAPTAIN KANE
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 18 mins ago

                        Hazz and Mynameisq exchange more exciting than the game itself

                        Open Controls
                        1. Hazz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 53 mins ago

                          Nah the game was quite good actually.

                          Open Controls
                        2. mynameisq
                          • 7 Years
                          1 hour, 40 mins ago

                          Lmao

                          Open Controls
                      8. Ginkapo FPL
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        2 hours, 15 mins ago

                        Is conceding to Southampton really a good indicator for next week

                        Open Controls
                        1. Hazz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 48 mins ago

                          Probably not standalone, but the last 3 weeks don't tell many positives.

                          Still might play Sanchez over Martinez. Dicey call though.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Eh, just one more thing ...
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            1 hour, 43 mins ago

                            I’m in same boat ... I think both concede so it might come down to save points ... so maybe Martinez because of his continuing fat brown envelopes for BPS scandal.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Hazz
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              1 hour, 42 mins ago

                              Haha. Yeah. If there's one thing you can rey on, it's that Martinez will make saves.

                              The Spurs forwards are typically fairly clinical though, which may make conceding 0 a tad tougher.

                              Open Controls
                        2. Debauchy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          1 hour, 47 mins ago

                          yes

                          Open Controls
                        3. JohnWick
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          1 hour, 44 mins ago

                          They scored against City so yeah

                          Open Controls
                      9. Vazza
                          2 hours, 14 mins ago

                          New article boys

                          Open Controls
                        • KAPTAIN KANE
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 56 mins ago

                          13 mins til SCENSE

                          Open Controls
                          1. KAPTAIN KANE
                            • 4 Years
                            1 hour, 40 mins ago

                            *SCENES oops

                            Open Controls

                        You need to be logged in to post a comment.