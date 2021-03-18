Who is the best FPL captain for Blank Gameweek 29?

Fantasy Premier League managers are faced with a much smaller pool of viable captains than usual this weekend.

Blank Gameweek 29 features just four matches and only one team currently in the top flight’s top six.

Unsurprisingly, Harry Kane (£11.5m) has emerged as the people’s favourite ahead of a trip to Aston Villa but Sunday’s injury to Son Heung-min (£9.5m) has caused some doubts.

As ever, the Captain Sensible article is here to help inform your armband decision.

This uses extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area

CAPTAIN POLL

As you can see, Kane’s lead in the Fantasy Football Scout captain poll is a hugely significant one.

After producing five attacking returns in the last four Gameweeks, the Spurs forward has attracted the support of 60.1% of voters.

That lends him a majority of 53.7 percentage points over the second-placed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.5m).

The Arsenal man missed Gameweek 28’s north London derby because of a disciplinary issue although media reports suggest it has been resolved with Mikel Arteta in a positive fashion.

More importantly, across his last four starts, Aubameyang has six goals to his name.

Raphinha (£5.6m) is not far behind in third-place this week with 6.1% of voters selecting him as the best captain for Blank Gameweek 29.

Fulham’s defence has largely improved recently, and Raphinha hs blanked in each of his last three matches, although his most-recent purple patch was not that long ago.

Between Gameweeks 14 and 25, he produced four goals and six assists.

Despite recording two double-figure hauls in the last four matches, Gareth Bale (£9.6m) is backed by only 3.7% in the captain poll.

His 56th-minute substitution against Arsenal is likely to be at the back of many Fantasy minds. Bale has not made it past the 69-minute mark in any of his last four Premier League starts.

Even with one attacking return in the last 11 matches, Ademola Lookman (£5.1m) has managed to creep into the captain poll’s top five this week. 3.6% are backing the Fulham winger, perhaps with an eye of exploiting Leeds’ defence who have conceded 1.6 goals per game this season.

Jesse Lingard (£6.1m), Stuart Dallas (£5.1m), Patrick Bamford (£6.7m), Lewis Dunk (£5.0m) and Leandro Trossard (£5.7m) complete the top 10.

KEY MATCHES

Aston Villa v Spurs

