666
Captain Sensible March 18

Who is the best FPL captain for Blank Gameweek 29?

666 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League managers are faced with a much smaller pool of viable captains than usual this weekend.

Blank Gameweek 29 features just four matches and only one team currently in the top flight’s top six.

Unsurprisingly, Harry Kane (£11.5m) has emerged as the people’s favourite ahead of a trip to Aston Villa but Sunday’s injury to Son Heung-min (£9.5m) has caused some doubts.

As ever, the Captain Sensible article is here to help inform your armband decision.

This uses extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area so only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

As you can see, Kane’s lead in the Fantasy Football Scout captain poll is a hugely significant one.

After producing five attacking returns in the last four Gameweeks, the Spurs forward has attracted the support of 60.1% of voters.

That lends him a majority of 53.7 percentage points over the second-placed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.5m).

The Arsenal man missed Gameweek 28’s north London derby because of a disciplinary issue although media reports suggest it has been resolved with Mikel Arteta in a positive fashion.

More importantly, across his last four starts, Aubameyang has six goals to his name.

Double Gameweek 25 teams: Leeds - best FPL players, form, fixtures and stats 2

Raphinha (£5.6m) is not far behind in third-place this week with 6.1% of voters selecting him as the best captain for Blank Gameweek 29.

Fulham’s defence has largely improved recently, and Raphinha hs blanked in each of his last three matches, although his most-recent purple patch was not that long ago.

Between Gameweeks 14 and 25, he produced four goals and six assists.

Despite recording two double-figure hauls in the last four matches, Gareth Bale (£9.6m) is backed by only 3.7% in the captain poll.

The Bale fitness latest as his impact on Son and Kane in FPL is assessed

His 56th-minute substitution against Arsenal is likely to be at the back of many Fantasy minds. Bale has not made it past the 69-minute mark in any of his last four Premier League starts.

Even with one attacking return in the last 11 matches, Ademola Lookman (£5.1m) has managed to creep into the captain poll’s top five this week. 3.6% are backing the Fulham winger, perhaps with an eye of exploiting Leeds’ defence who have conceded 1.6 goals per game this season.

Jesse Lingard (£6.1m), Stuart Dallas (£5.1m), Patrick Bamford (£6.7m), Lewis Dunk (£5.0m) and Leandro Trossard (£5.7m) complete the top 10.

KEY MATCHES

Aston Villa v Spurs

Gameweek 28 Scout Picks built on Spurs, Everton and Villa assets 2
The Complete Guide to FPL Blank Gameweek 29

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

666 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    High drama! Well done, Dinamo. History in the making.

    Open Controls
  2. Mr. O'Connell
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Son starts Vs Villa

    Open Controls
    1. Chrisitis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Norhing to lose now
      Except the league cup final of course

      Open Controls
    2. Gizzachance
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Yeah, remember Jose when he said hammy last time? Played next game, in the pts, when a lot benched/trans out son

      Open Controls
    3. HollywoodXI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      I actually think that might happen after tonight. Then a tactical substitution at 70 minutes with a twinge of the injury so he can stop Son going to play Japan.

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Yeah no way I'm selling him now. Spurs will pull out all the stops to get him fit. They're worthless without him.

      Open Controls
  3. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    What a stunning exit.

    Open Controls
  4. CRO KLOPP
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Oršić,legend

    Open Controls
    1. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      congratulations

      Open Controls
      1. CRO KLOPP
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 5 hours ago

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
  5. Chrisitis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Remember Spurs’ will field a strong and fresh team against Villa
    Toby
    Doherty
    Reguilon
    Lo Celso
    Ndombele
    Bergwijn
    Venicius

    Open Controls
    1. Tinkermania
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Still no Son. Not a strong team

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Lo celso and ndombele both played lots of minutes tonight

      Doherty is awful
      Venicius is awful
      Bergweijn is beyond awful

      Open Controls
    3. JammySprat
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 5 hours ago

      Lo Celso looked like the worst player i've seen this year tonight lol

      Open Controls
  6. Gizzachance
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Why the Kane worry,? Did half hour overtime ! Not gonna be benched, pointless ,
    Maybe bit of a breather in next game, 10-20 minutes if that, Kane always plays, hardly even subbed, never mind benched

    Open Controls
    1. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 5 hours ago

      The golden boot is the only thing they have left to play for.

      Open Controls
  7. The Count of Monte Cristo
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Have WC up my sleeve, but not FH - what would you recommend?

    A) Barnes + Holding + DCL ---> Lingard + Dunk + Antonio (-4)
    B) Barnes + Holding + DCL --> Odegaard + Dunk + Antonio (-4)
    C) Barnes + Holding + DCL ---> Lingard + Veltman + Lacazette (-4)

    Martinez
    Holding ** -- Coufal -///- [Shaw - R.Dias - Stones]
    Raphinha -- Barnes** -///- [Salah -- Gundogan -- Bruno]
    Kane -- Bamford --- [DCL]

    2FT + 0.2m ITB

    Open Controls
  8. Pariße
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    After witnessing a car crash and a crackhead fight earlier, I did not expect today's drama to peak now.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_Motty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Where the heck do you live? Haha

      Open Controls
      1. Pariße
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        It's a neat capital but this was still very unexpected.

        Open Controls
  9. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Top 4 the only chance Spurs have now. Will go all out in the next game.

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      My thoughts to

      Open Controls
  10. fedolefan
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Damn, this has just nailed a Son start.

    Open Controls
  11. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Would love mour to get sacked in the morning

    Get someone in and start building for next season

    Open Controls
  12. Isca Extremadura
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Anyone considering Grealish ?

    Open Controls
    1. HonestBlatter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 5 hours ago

      Any news about fitness?

      Open Controls
      1. Lord.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 5 hours ago

        Match fitness is the issue, but he wasn’t playing that great before his injury.

        Open Controls
  13. Dirty Harry
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    I've gone from trying to squeeze Auba and Bale into my GW29 (noFH) team and now I'm thinking Torssard and Groß might be the way to go

    Open Controls
    1. Pariße
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 5 hours ago

      Probably better yeah

      Open Controls
  14. JohnWick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 day, 5 hours ago

    I know everyone is (rightly) trashing Spurs right now but what you don't realise is that Villa are much worse. Just saying..

    Open Controls
    1. Dirty Harry
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 5 hours ago

      Same could have been said for Liverpool during their woeful run with that logic.

      Open Controls
      1. JohnWick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 day, 5 hours ago

        We'll see. I will reply to this comment after the game. Clearly you haven't watched Villa lately

        Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • 3 Years
      10 hours, 43 mins ago

      Hojbjerg missing was huge for Spurs yesterday. Expect them to come good Vs Villa

      Open Controls
  15. chicken george
    • 6 Years
    14 hours, 5 mins ago

    Captaincy Sheet with loads of info and top Mods and Cons picks from each week!

    https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16EmCT_TXszZhL8F7XEDoz6oYT-h5NuFb-92-Letw5qI/edit?usp=sharing

    Open Controls
  16. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    10 hours, 45 mins ago

    Some months ago:
    Son hamstring
    Mourinho says he is out of the Europa League game
    Then Mourinho says he is also doubtful for the weekend game
    Son is the most transferred out player
    Then he scores 18pts on Sunday

    4/5 already done for this gw

    Open Controls
  17. Kabaranko
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    10 hours, 8 mins ago

    This is a badly written article

    Open Controls
  18. Monty123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 hours, 15 mins ago

    All

    I have Kane, but I'm 4th in my main cash league and chasing down 80 points therefore am tempted by Raphina (C)

    The reverse fixture was a 4-3 goal fest, thoughts? Am I mad?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.