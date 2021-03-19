224
Metrics March 19

How the top 10k FPL managers set their teams up for Blank Gameweek 29

224 Comments
Share

The top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League managers were largely content to come into Blank Gameweek 29 without a full starting XI.

With just four matches to choose from, and Free Hits mostly at a premium, this weekend’s average squad size at this level was 10.3 players from a possible 12, according to LiveFPL.net.

Those two numbers include the doubling-up effect of a captain’s armband, meaning the top 10k are, on average, 1.7 below a full complement of starting players for Blank Gameweek 29.

Still, they are still at more of an advantage than managers in the rest of the world.

Even including the doubling-up of a captain, the average number of active players among overall teams is just 6.0 for Blank Gameweek 29.

In light of the disadvantages in each camp, hits appear to have been relatively prevalent.

According to LiveFPL.net, the average adjustment to a top-10k squad this weekend, when factoring in this rank bracket’s hits, is -1.95.

Meanwhile, when we factor in all hits worldwide, the average squad score carries a deduction of 1.36 points.

As mentioned before, very few managers in the top 10k were able to legislate against the Blank Gameweek with a Free Hit.

80.2% of them had already used that chip before Friday’s evening deadline.

Still, 9.5% of them deployed the Free Hit for Blank Gameweek 29. Unsurprisingly, that was the most attention any chip received this week with 1.9% of the top 10k opting for a Wildcard.

Robert Sánchez (£4.5m) was the most fashionable goalkeeper among the top-10k Free Hitters, chosen by 66.5% of them for Blank Gameweek 29.

Lewis Dunk (£5.0m) was behind only Harry Kane (£11.5m) for ownership in these squads making him the most-popular defender ahead of Stuart Dallas (£5.1m) in second place.

It is also interesting to note that, despite plenty of attention in the Fantasy community this week, Joël Veltman (£4.4m) did not crack the top-five most-popular defenders among top-10k Free Hitters.

Gareth Bale (£9.6m) sits in 91.9% of these squads while Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) made it into 45.0% of them.

There appears to be a fair amount of uniformity across the midfield in the top 10k’s Free Hit teams, Jesse Lingard (£6.1m), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.5m), Raphinha (£5.6m) and Bale all owned by at least 80% of such managers.

A look at the main template among the top 10k tells an interesting story about which players were held onto at this level.

Kane, Michail Antonio (£6.7m) and Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) were the most popular forwards in the top 10k Free Hits but Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) remains in 53.3% of all teams at this level.

Son Heung-min (£9.5m) looks unlikely to be involved in Blank Gameweek 29 due to injury but a positive update about his Gameweek 30 chances has led to 50.3% of the top 10k retaining his services for now.

Meanwhile, John Stones (£5.3m), Ruben Dias (£6.1m), Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) and Ilkay Gündogan (£6.2m) all have no match in Blank Gameweek 29 but have held onto a place in the top 10k template.

The Blank Gameweek 29 captaincy was arguably even more one-sided than pre-deadline polls suggested.

Kane managed 48.9% of the votes in our most recent ballot but the top 10k were more convinced of his credentials.

78.1% of them have placed their armband on the Spurs forward, who has five attacking returns in the last four matches.

Backers of Friday-night goalscorer Raphinha will be pleased with how Blank Gameweek 29 has gone so far.

5.8% of the top 10k captained him for the trip to Fulham, a brave decision in light of the heavy support for Kane, although it was one that has already come with some reward.

2.3% captained Aubameyang, 2.0% handed the armband to Bale while 1.8% chose Lingard as their skipper.

As predicted, Kane’s effective ownership for Blank Gameweek 29 was ominously significant.

Combining his ownership in the top 10k with a large following of captains, his effective ownership is 172.6%, just under 100 percentage points more than second-placed Raphinha (80.6%).

Leeds’ trio of key Fantasy assets were well inside the top-five for this particular statistic, completed by Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez (£5.4m).

BLANK GAMEWEEK 29 SO FAR…

Bamford was at the heart of Friday night’s opening match of Blank Gameweek 29.

For the first time since Gameweek 21, the Leeds forward produced more than one attacking return, scoring and assisting at Craven Cottage.

However, after overcoming a hip injury to appear on Friday, Bamford was forced off in the 77th minute with a possible new complaint.

Raphinha continued his impressive form, adding his 12th attacking return of the campaign, an eighth since Gameweek 20.

Meanwhile, Ademola Lookman‘s (£5.1m) role in set pieces was finally rewarded, enabling him to secure a fourth assist of the season, although it was his first since Gameweek 18.

Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) was the Fulham defender to own for Blank Gameweek 29 it turned out, the Danish international netting his first-ever goal for Fulham in the first half.

Provisional bonus points

  • 3 – Patrick Bamford
  • 2 – Jack Harrison
  • 1 – Raphinha

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

224 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bookkeeper
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Hope Havertz catches some form soon. Getting chance, not tucking them away.

    Open Controls
    1. 3 A
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Other than that, he have manager who loves to rotate like Pep and Arteta. Headache.

      Open Controls
      1. Bookkeeper
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        at the moment Mount's the best option in attack, rest of their attack looks clueless, if Giroud was nailed, he would be in my team.

        Open Controls
        1. 3 A
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          Saw a comment that said Giroud never be a first choice striker for any manager.

          Is he that bad?

          I think a few seasons back, he is the first choice forward for Wenger. Ozil have so many assists because of Giroud. Right?

          Open Controls
          1. Scholes Out Forever
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            I think Giroud had goals because of Ozil...

            Open Controls
  2. ‘Tis the Season
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Interview with Bamford after the game was brilliant to watch. Guys had real character and def a further England player. Top blonde in my view.
    https://fb.watch/4kWQuMcE_Q/

    Open Controls
  3. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    The danger of EO.. maybe should have done DCL > Bamford just in case with all other risks covered.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Down with EO

      Open Controls
    2. jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      yeah, that one player I didn't want to haul... at least we didn't sell him like many did, that would be sickening!

      Open Controls
      1. JJeyy
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        dont think anyone sold mate

        Open Controls
        1. jia you jia you
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          170k sold last time I checked

          Open Controls
  4. Boxwoods
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    So are all indications that Bamford should be fine for GW30?

    Open Controls
    1. ALI_G
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      big gap now for IB so wait and see

      should have a decent rest and he's played every game so quite robust

      I would say he's a "hold" rather than transfer in or out, specially as they have SHU next

      Open Controls
      1. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Cheers. I’d be in the “hold” camp.

        From the video linked above, it sounded like he was expecting to come off at some point tonight, and not like a new injury. Just wondered if there had been other news.

        Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      15 days rest so plenty time to recover. No point in trying to speculate about it now.

      Open Controls
    3. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      His leg would need to be hanging off for Bielsa not to play him..............

      Open Controls
    4. JJeyy
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      of course

      Open Controls
  5. Sterling Archer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Raphinha captain looks good, just need Harry to keep in single figures!

    Open Controls
  6. JJeyy
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    I do want to jump on Jota early due to fixtures but the good games Leeds and Villa are right next to CL games, think rotation will occur there tbh.

    Open Controls
  7. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Surprised at how few hits people took for this gw.

    I took a -4 and no one in my mini leageu took a hit.

    Open Controls
    1. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Most of mine took -8 or -12

      Open Controls
  8. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    I've had enough!

    All players need to wear microphones which can be played back live or at the end of the match. Any player who messes with the microphone to be suspended. This must be rolled out for all European League and Cup matches as soon as possible.

    I'd like to the see the racist scum trying to get away with it when physical evidence exists. Anyone concur?

    Open Controls
    1. Zogzeg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      What’s the allegation?
      Maybe I should google it ...

      Open Controls
    2. noquarternt
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Uhhhh...

      Open Controls
    3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      The problem comes from the top and those at the top don't care. As long as the money rolls in and the players continue to play and the fans continue to tune in nothing changes.

      It's clearly evident uefa and fifa are a disgrace and do little to nothing to punish those who commit racist acts. Wear underpants promoting a product is seen as a bigger crime than racism so yeah there is your answer

      Open Controls
    4. FantasyHero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      What you referring to ?

      Open Controls
      1. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Ondrej Kudela of Slavia Prague called the black player Glen Kamara of Rangers a fxxxin Monkey, that's what I'm referring to. It's big news here in the UK

        Open Controls
  9. thegaffer82
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Id be happy to play every single player in my squad bar Veltman next week. Tough benching decisions!

    Is this looking about right?

    .............Martinez
    .....Stones - Shaw -Cresswell
    Bruno - Auba - Son - Gundo - Raph
    .......Bam - Kane
    McCarthy~ Watkins - Holgate - Velt

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Next week is an absolute benching nightmare - I actually brought Dunk and Lingard in this week partly because they are 'easier' to bench in 30

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        yeah I might end up with Dunk, Dias and Gundogan on the bench.
        I'm likely to play Lingard over Gundo
        And Dallas/Cresswell/Shaw over Dias & Dunk. More attacking potential t balance out clean sheet odds.

        Open Controls
        1. Utopsis
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          My bench is currently Lingard, Cancelo, Dunk

          Open Controls
          1. DycheDycheBaby
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Not worth a bench boost? I still got mine. Currently Areola, Digne, Lingard, Dunk on my bench!

            Open Controls
    2. 3 A
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Looks good to me

      Open Controls
    3. FantasyHero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Maybe Pep will ease your pain :p

      Open Controls
    4. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      You know next week is actually 2 weeks and an international break away right?

      COVID and injuries could decimate your team...

      Sit back and enjoy the ride.

      Open Controls
  10. Mile Plankton
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Yay, I've got 21 points just like every man and his dog.

    Open Controls
    1. 3 A
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I dont have dog

      Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      you sound cheerful

      Open Controls
  11. jamesjoseph2770
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Any chance of Son playing?

    Open Controls
    1. Coaly
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      never know with mourinho

      Open Controls
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    4. fcsaltyballs
      • 5 Years
      just now

      50%

      Open Controls
  12. Coaly
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Would you BB this next week?

    Forster, Lingard, Coufal, Strujik

    Open Controls
    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Just worried what Pep will do...

      Open Controls
  13. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    DCL>Bamford for a -4 FTW

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      A week too late

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Did it this week, I’m patting myself on the proverbial back

        Open Controls
  14. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Risers: Bale (9.7) Lacazette (8.2) Maupay (6.2) Tierney (5.3) Konsa (4.7) White (4.5)

    Fallers: Vardy (10.1) Gündogan (6.1) Dier (4.7) Ogbonna (4.7) Lowton (4.4) Thomas (4.1) Kilman (3.9) Casey (3.8)

    Open Controls
    1. Ibralicious
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Gundo train off the rails?

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Had to get off to get on the J Lingz Express.

        Open Controls
        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Hmmm him or Jota for me...

          Open Controls
    2. Mile Plankton
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Dier is doing me solid.
      Lost 0.6 on Dier, Barnes and Holding in last couple of weeks.

      Open Controls
    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Cheers Raga!

      Open Controls
    4. The White Pele
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      cheers Ragabolly.

      Open Controls
    5. sunzip14
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Where did Lowton come from? Had exact money to do Lowton> Rudiger for my BB, now priced out 🙁

      Open Controls
  15. Labile
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Hoping Alonso falls in price this week. Do you think because of FH he was set to drop?

    Open Controls
  16. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Does Bamford have a new injury?

    Open Controls
    1. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Phew, didn’t watch the match and want him badly for SHU

        Open Controls
    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      He got stepped on around the instep ankle area causing enough pain and discomfort for him to hobble for a while and receive treatment.

      I think he was taken off early because he was just absolutely shattered...

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Cheers, that is very helpful!! I reckon he now has a nice break and is ready to deliver in GW30

        Open Controls
      2. GREEN JUMPERS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 mins ago

        Smart finish. Fought hard, too, hat off to him.

        Open Controls
  17. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    Who wins:

    A. Watkins, Son & Holding
    B. Bale, Lingard, Veltman & 6pts

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        😛

        Open Controls
    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        😎

        Open Controls
    4. The White Pele
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      A by miles

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        😉

        Open Controls
  18. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    And there it does.....what a huge disappointment.

    Open Controls
    1. Gnu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Beyond Pathetic, lost for words

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Sigh, yup , can’t even have a discussion anymore.

        Open Controls
    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      You've been here long enough to know the terms and conditions of this site.

      If you and anyone else needs a reminder then Moderation should not be discussed on the boards. If you or anyone else have a problem with that or what I've said here then please speak to Geoff through the proper channels...

      Open Controls
  19. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    1984

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      *who won the FA Cup in 1984

      Open Controls
      1. Gnu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Communists?

        Open Controls
    2. noquarternt
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      What happened?

      Open Controls
    3. fcsaltyballs
      • 5 Years
      just now

      What did you do earlier to have your post removed

      Open Controls
  20. Gnu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    1984 - A great read,based on a true story.

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    2. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      I'm reporting both of you to Big Brother.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        😛

        Open Controls
      2. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        Gee whiz... 😯

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          It’s a Brave New World....

          Open Controls
        2. rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Subtle!

          Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      The never ending story unfortunately.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Alive and Kicking....

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          ...is that you Simple Minds?

          Open Controls
  21. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Paul Daniels in da house.....

    Open Controls
  22. Gnu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    This far right stuff is becoming all the rage.
    Innit.

    Open Controls
    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Take it elsewhere...

      Open Controls
  23. G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Anyone else pressed the Wildcard button or is it just me?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Not till GW31 for me

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.