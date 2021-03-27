Vote in the FPL Gameweek 30 captain poll

Fantasy Football Scout users can now vote in the captain poll for Gameweek 30, either in the side-bar or at the footer of this article.

The upcoming armband debate is expected to be another interesting one with a number of fixtures available to target.

Harry Kane (£11.6m) and Spurs will certainly fancy their chances of finding the net at Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies conceded three times in a morale-damaging defeat to Brighton last time out while Jose Mourinho’s men were 2-0 winners at Aston Villa.

Still, will Spurs’ problems on the road this season cause a problem again? After netting 11 goals in their first two away matches this season, they have scored 13 times in the subsequent 13, one per match.

Liverpool and Manchester City assets have been regular fixtures on the captaincy radar over the last few seasons but Gameweek 30 is unlikely to see many of their representatives vying for the armband.

The Reds face a trip to Arsenal, while Manchester City visit a third-placed Leicester City, who could have some of their key men back in the fold by then.

Accordingly, some Fantasy managers may turn to Chelsea as they host relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion.

That said, the fixture is perhaps less appealing in reality as it appears on paper.

Chelsea have scored three goals across their last four matches, including blanks against Manchester United and Leeds.

Meanwhile, the Baggies have tightened things up at the back. Three of their five clean sheets this season have come in the last five matches, in which West Brom have conceded just two goals.

Elsewhere, Manchester United host a Brighton side with a point to prove about their expected goals, West Ham’s in-form attackers go to Wolves and Leeds host Sheffield United.

Make sure you cast your vote in the latest poll below. Our full data analysis on the Gameweek 30 captaincy, the Captain Sensible article, will be published later this week.

