188
Captain Poll March 27

Vote in the FPL Gameweek 30 captain poll

188 Comments
Share

Fantasy Football Scout users can now vote in the captain poll for Gameweek 30, either in the side-bar or at the footer of this article.

The upcoming armband debate is expected to be another interesting one with a number of fixtures available to target.

Harry Kane (£11.6m) and Spurs will certainly fancy their chances of finding the net at Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies conceded three times in a morale-damaging defeat to Brighton last time out while Jose Mourinho’s men were 2-0 winners at Aston Villa.

Still, will Spurs’ problems on the road this season cause a problem again? After netting 11 goals in their first two away matches this season, they have scored 13 times in the subsequent 13, one per match.

Liverpool and Manchester City assets have been regular fixtures on the captaincy radar over the last few seasons but Gameweek 30 is unlikely to see many of their representatives vying for the armband.

The Reds face a trip to Arsenal, while Manchester City visit a third-placed Leicester City, who could have some of their key men back in the fold by then.

Accordingly, some Fantasy managers may turn to Chelsea as they host relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion.

That said, the fixture is perhaps less appealing in reality as it appears on paper.

Chelsea have scored three goals across their last four matches, including blanks against Manchester United and Leeds.

Meanwhile, the Baggies have tightened things up at the back. Three of their five clean sheets this season have come in the last five matches, in which West Brom have conceded just two goals.

Elsewhere, Manchester United host a Brighton side with a point to prove about their expected goals, West Ham’s in-form attackers go to Wolves and Leeds host Sheffield United.

Make sure you cast your vote in the latest poll below. Our full data analysis on the Gameweek 30 captaincy, the Captain Sensible article, will be published later this week.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 30

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

188 Comments Post a Comment
  1. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Assuming the cup final does indeed create another DGW and nothing else throws things out there are only 8 teams that can't get a DGW here on in

    Brighton
    Burnley
    Leeds
    Liverpool
    SHU
    WBA
    West Ham
    Wolves

    Reply fail to no one but thought it was interesting anyway 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. RedLightning - The Last Ten…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Any matches that clash with the Cup Final can be moved to midweek and remain in GW37.

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        Gah miscalculated - had thought GW36 was cup final day so my list wouldn't work anyway.

        Does the midweek following 37 still fall in 37? GW36 is the Tuesday Wednesday immediately preceding it so that date isn't vacant.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          It's before the GW38 deadline.

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            Ah - that makes sense. Ty

            (Had been vaguely wondering about the worth of holding Martinez for a DGW when any number of teams could get a DGW in the same week - 35)

            Open Controls
  2. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Sell any two:
    A. Digne (Unreliable for Cs)
    B. Cancelo (Rotation risk)
    C. White (Poor fixtures)

    Buy any two:
    1. Alonso(High ceiling but rotation risk)
    2. Azpi (Most nailed on + Bonus magnet)
    3. Rudiger(Great value + 90% nailed)

    Martinez 3.9
    Cancelo Dias Digne White Struijk
    Salah Bruno Lingard Gundo Raphinha
    Kane Antonio Watkins

    2FT 2.2 itb. No WC

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      23 mins ago

      White and Digne for Azpi and Rudiger

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        23 mins ago

        Although I'm really not a fan of removing Digne before Palace (H), inconsistent as Everton are.

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          17 mins ago

          I’ve got Digne and thinking of moving to Rudgier this week!! Palace at home on paper looks great but I had him for the home games against Newcastle, Fulham and Burnley which looked equally fantastic but Everton lost all 3 games and conceded 2 in each game aswell!!!

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            17 mins ago

            *Rudiger

            Open Controls
          2. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            10 mins ago

            I've played him for three matches - Southampton (H) West Brom (A) Burnley (H) and got two cleans out of three so my memories may be happier than yours!

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Hahaha I’ve had him for Southampton and West Brom too, funny how we only remember the bad memories haha

              Open Controls
          3. FALSE PROFIT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            You get Digne for 2 reasons so Maybe keep. Depends if you WC 31

            Open Controls
  3. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    When’s a better time to play the BB chip? This gw with a bench full of West Ham players or wait for the dgws?

    Open Controls
    1. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      When all your players are likely to play. Arsenal and citeh make sure there is a 5 day rest

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        48 mins ago

        Cheers mate. Would you BB this or wait for the dgws?

        Martinez
        Digne stones Dallas
        Bruno son gundo raphina
        Kane Antonio bamford

        Mendy lingard Shaw coufal

        Open Controls
        1. FALSE PROFIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          43 mins ago

          Sones, Son, Gundo all at risk bud

          Open Controls
          1. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            25 mins ago

            Cheers bud. Son should be fine. City players a risk any gw. But might wait for the dgws

            Open Controls
            1. Max City
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              I can see the logic to bb this..

              Open Controls
  4. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    51 mins ago

    DCL points prediction vs Crystal Palace in GW30?

    Open Controls
    1. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      5

      Open Controls
    2. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    3. mdm
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      12

      Open Controls
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
  5. DavidBadWillie
      31 mins ago

      Russia v Slovenia great game on Sky.

      Weird seeing fans in the stadium. Makes it so much better though.

      Open Controls
    • ow00019
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Pick 2 to bench:
      Struijk - SHU (H)
      Stones-lei(a)
      Target -FUL(H)
      Gundogan -lei(H)
      Auba -LIV(H)
      Son -new(a)
      Lingard-wol(a)
      Watkins-FUL(H)

      Current sarters:
      Mendy
      Wan biss
      Fernandes(v)
      Bamford
      Kane

      Open Controls
      1. fusen
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Stones-lei(a)
        Gundogan -lei(H)
        Auba -LIV(H)
        Watkins-FUL(H)

        2 of these

        Open Controls
      2. Max City
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Stones and one other

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.