373
Dugout Discussion April 4

Son and Bale both benched as Mourinho sticks with Kane-Vinicius partnership

373 Comments
Share

Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale are only among the substitutes as Tottenham Hotspur head north to face struggling Newcastle United.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 14:05 BST.

Jose Mourinho had said in his pre-match briefing that Son would be “selected” for this afternoon’s game, although in hindsight, the omission of the word “start” from that declaration did leave a bit of wriggle room for a benching.

Bale is also omitted from the starting XI and Mourinho has indeed named the same Spurs side that recorded a 2-0 win over Aston Villa in Gameweek 29.

That means that Carlos Vinicius will once again partner Harry Kane in the visitors’ attack, while Sergio Reguilon has recovered from injury to start.

After a dismal display at Brighton in Gameweek 29, Steve Bruce has rung the changes.

The Newcastle boss has made five alterations in all, with Matt Ritchie, Dwight Gayle, Emil Krafth, Jacob Murphy and Sean Longstaff recalled.

Javier Manquillo, Ciaran Clark, Joe Willock and Ryan Fraser are the men to make way, along with Isaac Hayden, whose season is over thanks to a knee injury picked up a fortnight ago.

Allan Saint-Maximin is only among the substitutes after his return from injury, while Callum Wilson is not yet fit enough to feature despite a training ground comeback.

Son and Bale were Gameweek 30’s two most-sold players, suffering a combined 760,000 sales – although the removal of the Korean’s flag in FPL did lead to a late surge in incoming transfers.

Kane is the most-captained player of this round of fixtures, meanwhile, having been handed the armband by just under two million Fantasy managers.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Longstaff, Murphy, Almiron, Joelinton, Gayle.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Rodon, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Lucas, Kane, Vinicius.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

373 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Which option scores more:

    A) Konsa+ DCL
    B) Cresswell + Lingard

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Konsa Lingard

      I am biased 😎

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Hahaha! Not an option!

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          A then 😆

          Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      4 points draw

      Open Controls
  2. Gemma817
      12 mins ago

      Kane (c), Salah, Jota just rocketed my rank from 228k to 150k. Still a few more to play. Great week! Absolutely no where to hide for non Kane cappers!

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        That last line was unnecessary and stupid !
        Congratulations on green arrow though 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Gemma817
            9 mins ago

            Haha no shame. That always happens and that's FPL. Had no where to hide myself several times.

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 2 Years
              8 mins ago

              Jota Salah was brave considering Pool form & arsenal defensive form. Well done !

              Open Controls
              1. Gemma817
                  6 mins ago

                  Cheers, mate! Held Salah for so long so just thought of holding for the good fixtures ahead too. Can't say he's been worth holding yet tho.

                  Open Controls
                • pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Actually if you looked at Arsenal defensive form there was lots to excite you - have been conceding loads of shots in the box over the last 6 - tough fixtures but then so was Liverpool

                  Open Controls
                  1. Amey
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    Where were you before the deadline. Ha
                    Tbh I'd have never got Salah/Jota instead of DCL this GW. So fair play to those who had them

                    Open Controls
            2. Tango74
                3 mins ago

                Why do people day stupid things like Absolutely no where to hide for non Kane cappers!

                They only say that when they haul and are bitter when they get a blank

                Open Controls
          • Fudgy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            12 mins ago

            Irrelevant brace because everyone has him captain. It's like celebrating waking up for work.

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              10 mins ago

              It's worse because you at least get paid for working.

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 2 Years
                5 mins ago

                Ha Ha ha

                Open Controls
              2. Duke Silver ☑
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                Not Fudgy, he's a professional fantasy football manager.

                Open Controls
              3. El Presidente
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                What you talking about, he's a pro pundit!

                Open Controls
            2. noahzark22
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              9 mins ago

              Points are points

              Open Controls
              1. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Most definitely

                Open Controls
            3. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              8 mins ago

              The unemployed aren’t celebrating are they now

              Open Controls
              1. BerkshireHafawayline
                  just now

                  The Royal Family aside.

                  Open Controls
              2. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Saw quite a few Raphinha’s around yesterday

                Open Controls
            4. Isca Extremadura
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              11 mins ago

              Eh? - Kane has 45 goal involvements this season
              Credit where it’s due, and playing in an average side.

              Open Controls
              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                10 mins ago

                Yeah quality player. Please City don't buy him...

                Open Controls
                1. KAALI_DAAL
                    9 mins ago

                    He would be an absolute hero at Citeh.

                    Open Controls
                  • Amey
                    • 2 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    That'd be PL = Bundesliga for next 3/4 years !
                    Hopefully he goes foreign league.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Old Man
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Your United interest no factor in your thinking? 😀

                      Open Controls
                      1. Amey
                        • 2 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Huge factor Old Man 😉
                        I'm scared ...
                        Haha

                        Open Controls
                    2. KAPTAIN KANE
                      • 4 Years
                      1 min ago

                      He won’t, he’s going for the record

                      Open Controls
                      1. Amey
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        He's not so claver then ... 🙂

                        Open Controls
                  • El Presidente
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    6 mins ago

                    City no money for Kane

                    Open Controls
              2. Isca Extremadura
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                9 mins ago

                Oh god yeah, hand over the golden boot and maybe the golden
                Shoe already

                Open Controls
              3. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                8 mins ago

                One more goal ma boi to single handedly save my worst gameweek X

                Open Controls
                1. Nomar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  He’s already saved it.

                  Open Controls
                  1. KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    One more given EO

                    Open Controls
              4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                • 10 Years
                8 mins ago

                Son coming on

                Open Controls
                1. Duke Silver ☑
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Borat voice: "Great success"

                  Open Controls
                2. Amey
                  • 2 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Awesome

                  Open Controls
              5. Bobby Digital
                • 3 Years
                8 mins ago

                Aguero
                Jesus
                Or
                Vardy

                Open Controls
                1. The Mighty Hippo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Vardy

                  Open Controls
                2. El Presidente
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  3 mins ago

                  The best PL striker of all time ofc

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bobby Digital
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Agueerooo

                    Open Controls
              6. g40steve
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                8 mins ago

                Sonny C

                Open Controls
                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Out at the park, sun shines.
                  Just got back, Son comes on.

                  You're welcome.

                  Open Controls
              7. Isca Extremadura
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                8 mins ago

                If he went to City..
                Son sighting...

                Open Controls
              8. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                8 mins ago

                Son on

                Open Controls
              9. Catastrophe
                • 10 Years
                7 mins ago

                S-on

                Open Controls
              10. tiger
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                7 mins ago

                Waiting for Sanchez to make another slip up...

                Open Controls
                1. Catastrophe
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Dirty Sanchez.

                  Open Controls
              11. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                • 10 Years
                7 mins ago

                Sanchez 😆

                Open Controls
              12. noahzark22
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                7 mins ago

                https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/66243/history

                IDK, Don't think I need to WC. Son and Soucek or DCL out? Jota, Vardy, Fernandez in? Dallas out perhaps for a Chelsea defender? I've got two FT and 0.7 ITB so I have lots of non-WC options

                Open Controls
              13. Catastrophe
                • 10 Years
                6 mins ago

                Better eyebrows - Jesus or Almiron?

                Open Controls
              14. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                Views on this WC appreciated?

                Mendy Forster
                Rudiger Coady Philips Dias Shaw
                Salah Bruno Son Jota Raphinha
                DCL Kane Iheanacho

                Open Controls
                1. JONALDINHO
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Lacks West Ham

                  Open Controls
              15. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                Son to Kane G (or reverse) would be lovely

                Open Controls
              16. Duke Silver ☑
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                Spurs all over the place at the back.

                Open Controls
                1. mynameisq
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Good, the more newcastle attack the more space they'll leave behind

                  Open Controls
                  1. Duke Silver ☑
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Guaranteed more goals. Son anytime GS looks locked in 😉

                    Open Controls
              17. HellasLEAF
                • 11 Years
                3 mins ago

                This is beyond gut punch. Finally swap out Salah and it's for Son only for Salah to finally score again and Sonny benched.

                I know all Son owners in same boat but this one particularly stings quite a bit. Next week fixture only makes it worse, wanted Sonny vs Newcastle..

                Open Controls
              18. Thomas Magnum
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                Can finally get out from behind my couch, turn off Hawaii Five-o and start watching the game and hope C son does something lol

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.