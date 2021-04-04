Son and Bale both benched as Mourinho sticks with Kane-Vinicius partnership

Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale are only among the substitutes as Tottenham Hotspur head north to face struggling Newcastle United.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 14:05 BST.

Jose Mourinho had said in his pre-match briefing that Son would be “selected” for this afternoon’s game, although in hindsight, the omission of the word “start” from that declaration did leave a bit of wriggle room for a benching.

Bale is also omitted from the starting XI and Mourinho has indeed named the same Spurs side that recorded a 2-0 win over Aston Villa in Gameweek 29.

That means that Carlos Vinicius will once again partner Harry Kane in the visitors’ attack, while Sergio Reguilon has recovered from injury to start.

After a dismal display at Brighton in Gameweek 29, Steve Bruce has rung the changes.

The Newcastle boss has made five alterations in all, with Matt Ritchie, Dwight Gayle, Emil Krafth, Jacob Murphy and Sean Longstaff recalled.

Javier Manquillo, Ciaran Clark, Joe Willock and Ryan Fraser are the men to make way, along with Isaac Hayden, whose season is over thanks to a knee injury picked up a fortnight ago.

Allan Saint-Maximin is only among the substitutes after his return from injury, while Callum Wilson is not yet fit enough to feature despite a training ground comeback.

Son and Bale were Gameweek 30’s two most-sold players, suffering a combined 760,000 sales – although the removal of the Korean’s flag in FPL did lead to a late surge in incoming transfers.

Kane is the most-captained player of this round of fixtures, meanwhile, having been handed the armband by just under two million Fantasy managers.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Longstaff, Murphy, Almiron, Joelinton, Gayle.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Rodon, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Lucas, Kane, Vinicius.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT