Line-up Lessons April 6

Which Arsenal players are most likely to avoid rotation during season run-in?

Ahead of an expected rush of Wildcards in Gameweek 31, Anna Woodberry analyses which players stand the best chance of beating Mikel Arteta’s rotation policy at Arsenal.

Arsenal sit second of our Season Ticker over the next five Gameweeks when clubs are sorted by ease of fixture. Mikel Arteta’s side face the four bottom Premier League clubs over this period, with a tough home match against Everton sandwiched in the middle.

For Fantasy Premier League managers on their Wildcard, or those looking to maximise their transfer(s) this Gameweek, these fixtures could yield good returns.

That said, Arsenal’s form this season and their quarter-final matches against Slavia Prague must be considered when choosing which assets to go for. 

We have weighed up their credentials in this latest article by considering recent performances as well as investigating which players are the most likely to play consistent minutes in the Premier League between now and Gameweek 38.

Arsenal have not impressed as many would have expected during Arteta’s reign. The Gunners had a particularly poor start to the league and found themselves languishing in fifteenth place after eleven Premier League matches. However, Arteta has managed to pull them back up during the second half of the season, where they are now flittering between ninth and eleventh position.

Source: Wikipedia

This is in spite of a tough run of fixtures in their last ten games, which saw them play both Manchester clubs, Leicester City, Tottenham, West Ham and Liverpool. They picked up 12 points from a possible 30 from these matches: winning three, drawing three and losing four. 

Yet they only managed one clean sheet during this period (and have zero in their last six) while conceding 15 goals in total, six of which came in their last two matches against West Ham and Liverpool. 

On the flip side, though they only netted 14 goals during the same period, the team scored two or more goals in four of the ten games and are in the top five for goals scored over the past six matches. Given that their upcoming fixtures are against bottom-half clubs with poorer defensive records, this is something FPL managers will be hoping Arsenal could replicate over the next few Gameweeks.

EUROPEAN DISTRACTION

Who has the best and worst upcoming FPL fixtures? 14

The biggest headache for FPL managers, however, will be factoring in Arsenal’s Europa League campaign. Their quarter-final first leg against Slavia Prague takes place on Thursday evening, three days before their Gameweek 31 match against Sheffield United. Meanwhile, the second leg is scheduled for the following week, in between Gameweek 31 and Gameweek 32 (Fulham). 

If they get through this quarter-final, the semi-final fixtures are pencilled to take place in and around their Gameweek 34 and 35 matches against Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion, meaning the Gunners are facing the prospect of nine games in 30 days. So, while Arsenal are playing the four bottom Premier League teams, this is happening in amongst their European campaign, raising concerns over how much Arteta might rotate his squad to cope with this demand.

This concern is increased when considering which competition the Spaniard might favour going into the final part of the season as the Europa League arguably represents the best chance for the club to make it into the Champions League next season.

The Gunners are ten points off fourth place with eight Premier League matches to go but are battling a host of rivals to get there. Aston Villa, Everton, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea are all above Arteta’s team, so the odds are stacked against them to win a European qualifying spot through domestic channels.

This could have ramifications for Arteta’s team selection in the Premier League over the next few Gameweeks. He utilised fringe players in the group stages of the Europa League, keeping his main stars – Kieran Tierney (£5.3m), Alexandre Lacazette (£8.2m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.4m) – for the league. This may change now we are reaching the latter stages of the competition, especially if this is Arsenal’s best chance of playing in Europe next year. 

TIME FOR THE ‘BIG GUNS’

If we compare the Arsenal players’ minutes for the group-stage and knock-out matches of the Europa League this season, we can already see a shift towards the more experienced group. 14 players – Bernd Leno (£5.0m), Tierney, Hector Bellerin (£5.0m), Gabriel (£4.9m), David Luiz (£5.4m), Thomas Partey (£4.9m), Martin Odegaard (£6.0m), Dani Ceballos (£4.7m), Granit Xhaka (£5.2m), Emile Smith Rowe (£4.2m), Bukayo Saka (£5.2m), Aubameyang, Gabriel Martinelli (£4.9m) and Willian (£7.5m) – have all featured more in the knock-out stages than they did during the group matches.

This is also reflected when looking at the starting line-ups. Leno, Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel, Xhaka and Aubameyang have started all four knock-out games so far, with Tierney, Ceballos, Saka, Odegaard and Smith Rowe starting three. Therefore, we would expect Arteta to turn to these players again for the two legs against Slavia Prague. 

IMPLICATIONS FOR THE PREMIER LEAGUE

The issue this poses for FPL managers is whether these players will feature in the Premier League games either side of those quarter-final matches. Though hard to predict, we can see which players started a high number of league games in and around the Round of 32 and Round of 16 matches against Benfica and Olympiacos in February and March. 

Leno, David Luiz, Tierney, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard and Aubameyang were the only players to start four or more games in the league, suggesting they would be the best bets to play against Sheffield United and Fulham. In contrast, stalwarts Bellerin and Gabriel only started two games each, so might see their league minutes similarly restricted if they play on Thursday.

However, injuries could change this completely. David Luiz looks set to miss the next couple weeks after undergoing knee surgery, leaving Gabriel (£4.9m) to shoulder the principal centre-back burden. In his absence, Arteta could turn to either Rob Holding (£4.2m) and/or Pablo Marí (£4.4m) to partner Gabriel in the Europa League and Premier League games. Both are budget-value defenders who could easily fill the fourth or fifth spots in any FPL team.

In addition, Arsenal fear that Tierney could be ruled out for a similar period to Luiz after limping off in the first half against Liverpool in Gameweek 30. If true, this leaves Cedric Soares (£4.6m) and Saka as the Gunners’ left-back options since Sead Kolasinac went on loan to Schalke in January. With this uncertainty, it means Leno is probably the most reliable way into Arsenal’s defence.   

In terms of midfield and attack though, Odegaard and Aubameyang are the safest picks, but whether they represent the best value for money compared to other players in those price brackets remains to be seen. They could be good differential picks if they start though.

For FPL managers feeling a bit risky, Nicolas Pépé (£7.6m) and Eddie Nketiah (£5.4m) were frequently used in the group stages of the Europa League to give the more established players rest. Arteta could utilise the two again but in the league this time, especially if the tie against Slavia Prague is still close after the first leg.

  1. Isco Disco
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    HALA MADRID! That's Zidane Masterclass.
    World class performance without our first choice CBs.
    Glad to see Vinicius Jr found his scoring boots against the big sides.

    Open Controls
    1. 3 A
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Liv is a big side?

      Open Controls
  2. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Best captain this week?

    A. Salah
    B. Jota
    C. Bruno
    D. Kane
    E. Gundo

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - When to BB?
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Sterling

      Open Controls
    2. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Out of those probably Salah.

      Open Controls
  3. Daniel - When to BB?
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Was Jota fine? I wanna bring him in tonight

    Open Controls
    1. Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yup no worse than Salah and certainly better than Mane... Wouldn't be surprised to see Mane benched vs Villa

      Open Controls
  4. Manani
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    thoughts on Philips?

    Seems to be the preferred defender for Liverpool, and for 4.0m pretty good deal?

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - When to BB?
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      But will block you from Jota TAA Robbo Salah triple up

      Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Yup he could be great value if he keeps his spot.

      Open Controls
    3. gaurava1216
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      at 4.0 he s great Value, I can't get to TAA in my team, so I'm going Jota/Salah/Philips

      Open Controls
  5. Whazza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Looks like Pool going out of CL, makes the triple up even more yummy 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - When to BB?
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Which 3 ?

      Open Controls
      1. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        TAA, Salah and Jota.

        Open Controls
    2. BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Correct. They were crap tonight, but the upside is a settled team to fight for fourth.

      Open Controls
      1. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Hear, hear.

        Open Controls
      2. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Same goes for Leicester, I should really get at least 2

        Open Controls
    3. Chrisitis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      2-0 not that hard

      Open Controls
      1. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Did you see the game?

        Open Controls
      2. Top Dog
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Could score 2, absolutely no chance of a clean sheet though

        Open Controls
      3. The Red Devil
        • 6 Years
        just now

        But Madrid will score at least one away goal for sure

        Open Controls
  6. gaurava1216
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Hi guys, trying to get into the top 10K for the 1st time! So need some help here pls 🙂

    Thoughts on this WC?

    Mendy Forster
    Dias Rudiger Shaw Phillips Fofana
    Bruno Jota Salah Son Lingard
    Kane Ihenacho Wood

    Open Controls
  7. Nedvěd11
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Salah, Jota, KDB rest in GW31..?

    Open Controls
    1. gaurava1216
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Liverpool are done, don't see Jota/Salah rest, KDB possible as tight 2-1

      Open Controls
    2. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Salah no, Firmino in for Jota maybe. They still have 4th place to play for.

      KDB yes imo.

      Open Controls
  8. Daniel - When to BB?
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Do we think TAA rises tonight? I wanna sell Digne for a hit

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - When to BB?
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Anyone ?

      Open Controls
  9. Well you know, Triffic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Son to Sterling (c); who's with me? 😉

    Open Controls
    1. gaurava1216
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Could be a great shout!

      Open Controls
    2. Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      2 starts in 6, what makes you certain he starts?

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Pep won't risk his first 11 before the away leg.

        Expect Laport, Mendy, Aguero et al to play.

        Open Controls
        1. Whazza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I do. But you could see both Jesus and Aguero with Torres if you're unlucky

          Open Controls
      2. DBossman_2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Exactly. I don’t think he starts. Can see a ferran Aguero Jesus front 3

        Open Controls
    3. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      On WC at the mo and probably going to get Sterling just for this week then get Son back for the DGW.

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        I’m considering exactly this

        Open Controls
        1. Duke Silver ☑
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Time to have some fun in these last 8 gameweeks 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Don Kloppeone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            Where you ranked mate? I have to be careful as trying to get my best finish and sitting at 37k.

            Open Controls
            1. Duke Silver ☑
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              49k at the moment. Been hovering in and out of the top 50k the last few gameweeks so need to do something against the grain to try and finish strong. Plus the game has gotten a bit stale for a while. Need to spice it up a bit. Good luck to you mate!

              Open Controls
              1. Don Kloppeone
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                You too mate!

                Open Controls
      2. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Think i'm doing this!

        Open Controls
    4. Nedvěd11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Its Ferran time!

      Open Controls
  10. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Hi....please can I have a steer on what to do with this wildcard draft? No other chips....tempted by ditching Bruno for vardy as I have an average rank and may as well go for it.....what would you do....

    Mendy forster
    Taa shaw coady rudiger konsa
    Salah bruno son jota lingard
    Kane nacho vydra

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  11. Oooo Matron
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Sterling looking like a good captain this week then?

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not even if he was on the field on his own.

      Open Controls
  12. Tosa86
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Kdb soucek vardy out -> jota ineacho lingard (-4) ?! Yes or not ?!

    Open Controls
  13. S.Kuqi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Kdb-> Sterling(c) on gw punt before I bring Salah in?

    Open Controls
    1. DBossman_2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Wouldn’t go there personally Pep seems to have dropped sterling completely due to poor form, can see ferran kun and jesus being the front 3

      Open Controls
      1. S.Kuqi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        You are probably right. Bringing Kdb in last gw looks to be an error atm

        Open Controls
      2. Tinkermania
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        It's a rest. Sterling racked a lot of minutes. Watch him play semi finals and all finals.

        Open Controls
        1. DBossman_2000
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          He’s been missing out a lot recently since the united game and peps comments that he would pick players based on form or something along those lines... but hey go for it if that’s what your gut is saying

          Open Controls
          1. Tinkermania
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Does he ever pick on form? Look at fpl minutes for attackers at City. Sterling starts Leeds match unless he is ill or injured. He needed these rests.

            Open Controls
        2. Whazza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Rested having started 2 of the last 6? You kidding?

          Open Controls
  14. Alisson WondHaaland
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Bellingham robbed in broad daylight. City paying refs

    Open Controls
  15. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team? Sterling to Son for the DGW

    Mendy
    Dias Rudiger Philips
    Salah Bruno Sterling Lingard Jota
    Kane Iheanacho

    Forster Bamford Shaw Konsa

    Open Controls
    1. RECKLESS
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Great team. I hope Salah C? can advice me below?

      Open Controls
    2. Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Too much Sterling imo. You are basically wildcarding with a 2 million lower budget for a punt, also involving a planned transfer.

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah i'm worried about him not even starting. Might just try to find a way to get TAA over Philips. Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. Whazza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          You didn't like to hear that. If you are chasing or just having fun I think Sterling (c) is as good as it gets

          Open Controls
  16. RECKLESS
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Which of Jota/Lingard to pick for last midifled spot? Other attacking lineup is:
    Salah Bruno Son Perreira DCl Kane Iheancho.
    Cant replace with Perriera/Iheancho as both give strong first on bench for non nailed Jota

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Tough one, Jota has the better fixtures but Lingard on fire right now and nailed. I'm going both.

      Open Controls
  17. Top Dog
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Seems like one of the big questions of the week is Raph/Gundo out for Jota.

    Currently swaying towards Raph out, but very very close

    Open Controls
    1. RECKLESS
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      if have strong bench then Raph else Gundo

      Open Controls
      1. Top Dog
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yep exactly my thoughts. If Gundo starts 3 out of next 5 (including blank) then I think I’m good with it, less than that and I’m not sure it’s worth it

        Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Leeds are going to tear city a new one.

      Open Controls
      1. Top Dog
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        That is exactly the type of insight I like!!

        Open Controls
  18. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    KDB was my best captain option for this week as well. No chance now

    Open Controls
  19. Daniel - When to BB?
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Any complaints against Bale to Jota tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Hands Barry
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Small chance but potential injuries tomorrow/thursday? Mount for example

      Open Controls
    2. Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Well no, but chance Firmino plays and Jota is benched. But you knew that

      Open Controls
  20. DA Minnion
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Peps just after saying in the dressing room that anyone who didn't get a game today plays on Saturday.

    Steffan
    Mendy Laporte Ake Zinc
    Torres Fernandinho Bernardo Sterling c
    Aguero jesus

    Open Controls
    1. Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bilva started mate

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I know. I just said that anyone that didn't play tonight will play. Still need a couple to fill it out.

        Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Jesus played today - came on at 59

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I know.

        Open Controls
  21. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    On WC is Sterling in and switch to Bruno week 32 home Burnley game an unnecessary risk or good punt?

    Open Controls
    1. Tinkermania
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I would do. I can see 4-2 to city against Leeds.

      Open Controls
  22. Danstoke82
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    TAA > Phillips a worthwhile downgrade?

    The money it releases really helps my WC draft. Just wary on whether Phillips is worth the risk?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I think once Liverpool out cup (assumption) TAA could have strong run in so for me just getting him while on WC as not easy to get later

      Open Controls
  23. The Red Devil
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bale to jota or Bale to Salah?

    Open Controls
  24. Silecro
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which one to start:

    A) Digne vs bha
    B) Dunk vs EVE

    Not overly excited about this particular benching headache, but it is what it is....

    Open Controls
  25. Mweene
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    On WC with BB still to play.

    Do I really want Jota on a BB? He clearly isn’t a nailed on starter every week...

    Would be a waste if I didn’t get 15 starters.

    Open Controls

