Who are the best goalkeeper picks from now until the end of the season?

Over the course of the 2020/21 campaign, Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez (£5.4m) has become the go-to goalkeeper for legions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers. However, with Liverpool and Manchester City as Villa’s next two Premier League opponents, and matches against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Everton to come in their run-in, is Martínez still the best goalkeeper pick from now until the end of the season?

We asked the Scout Network for their views on the best set-and-forget goalkeeper as well as the top rotating pair depending on your strategy for the run-in.

Set and forget

I’ve always been a fan of a set-and-forget keeper and for me, there are two choices that I’m considering on my Wildcard. Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) seems the most solid choice. Before the West Bromwich Albion game, Chelsea had not conceded a big chance in their previous four Gameweeks. Chelsea also have a decent run of fixtures until the end of the season. He’s not the most “exciting” option, however, as, despite featuring in nearly every match since Gameweek 3, Mendy sits bottom for total saves from the regular goalkeepers with 46. I’m also considering just sticking with Emiliano Martínez (£5.4m). He racks up the save points and even managed four FPL points this week despite conceding to Fulham. The games couldn’t be tougher, but if Villa can keep a couple of clean sheets between now and the end of the season, I’d expect some monster hauls from the Argentinian. Az – FPL Blackbox

If you base it solely on the remaining fixtures, I believe the best option would be to go for Alisson Becker (£5.9m). With no Blank Gameweeks left, he can be an ever-present. Couple this with Liverpool’s fixtures: aside from Gameweek 34 at Manchester Utd, all their remaining games are against mid-table or below sides, and Alisson looks a smart pick. Liverpool have picked up defensively, especially during their Gameweek 30 win at Arsenal, and will be pushing for the top four so will have something to play for during the run-in. El Statto

Were it not for their blank fixture in Gameweek 33, Manchester City’s Ederson (£6.1m) would look like a great set-and-forget option. However, taking this into account, Wolves’ Rui Patricio (£5.3m) could be a decent option for at least the next five Gameweeks. During this time, all of their opponents are in the bottom half of the table. Sheffield United and Fulham are bottom and second bottom respectively for goals scored and all of their opponents bar Fulham, are in the bottom eight for attempts in the last six Gameweeks, making clean sheets look likely. FPL Family

For me, Emiliano Martínez is still the best set-and-forget goalkeeper for the rest of the season, even after the Wildcard. He is currently the highest-scoring goalkeeper (157) as well as being the most highly owned.



His fixtures may be somewhat against him in the run-in, having to face Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City, but he does have one game still to be rescheduled against Everton, so I will stick with the Argentinian for the remainder of 2020/21. FF Titans

We don’t see any reason why Emiliano Martínez couldn’t remain the standout option for a set and forget goal keeper strategy until the end of the season. The difficulty of fixtures might be a concern for clean sheet potential, but this will most probably be balanced by the number of saves, not to mention that he has one more game to play than most of the other goalkeeper options as his fixture against Everton still has to be rearranged. FPL Froggies

Rotating pairs

If I was going to rotate my goalkeepers, I’d find it hard to look past the Leno-Martínez double up. While this will set you back over £10m, the two compliment each other perfectly. In the majority of games, however, you’d be playing Bernd Leno (£5.0m), who has no clean sheet in his last nine Premier League matches. I’d be fuming if I played him and he conceded, while Martínez racked up a monster haul on my bench.



Areola/Meslier could work, too. Alphonse Areola (£4.6m) faces a blank in Gameweek 33 when Illan Meslier (£4.7m) plays Manchester United, but tough Fulham fixtures in Gameweeks 34 and 37 are covered nicely by Meslier, who has Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton. This would allow you to save a bit of cash and get in two goalkeepers who should accumulate plenty of saves from now until the end of the season. Az – FPL BlackBox

If rotating, you’d be looking at two cheaper options. Two that rotate well are Leeds’ Illan Meslier (£4.7m) and Fulham’s Alphonse Areola (£4.6m). It’s not ideal for the next few Gameweeks, but it does cover the blank. FPL managers might have to hope for save points as Meslier plays Manchester United in Gameweek 33 but generally, this gives you one good fixture a week for the run-in, with two teams capable of clean sheets and goalkeepers who pick up save points. El Statto

Even after the shock defeat to West Brom in Gameweek 30, Chelsea’s fixtures are really nice and as such Edouard Mendy continues to be a great pick. Mendy has three difficult fixtures between now and the end of the season, against West Ham United in Gameweek 33, Manchester City in Gameweek 35 and Leicester in Gameweek 37. Brighton’s Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) rotates with Mendy to cover two of those three fixtures, playing Sheffield United in Gameweek 33 and Wolves in Gameweek 35. Together they make a perfect playing pairing for the rest of the season. FPL Family

A second goalkeeper must be cheap and, if possible, playing regularly.

West Brom’s Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) meets both criteria. The Baggies play Southampton and Leicester in Gameweeks 31 and 32 respectively at a time when Aston Villa have tougher fixtures, providing perfect cover for Emiliano Martínez. Johnstone has the most saves (120) in FPL and also recently provided an assist in Gameweek 30. Thus the Johnstone/Martinez double-up seems wise. FF Titans

What’s happening in the Scout Network?

Last week FPLFamily’s Sam was joined on “Scout the Gameweek” by Greg, Adam and Nick from the FPL Experiment Podcast.

This week she will be joined by the Scout Academy’s FPL Focus to discuss Gameweek 30 and look ahead to Gameweek 31.

El Statto

Over the international break, El Statto introduced a new weekly feature looking at Wildcard squads for the Gameweek and released the final article in a series looking at targeting teams for clean sheet returns. This week also saw a guest writer using xG data to look at finishing as a skill.

FPL Family

Lee and Sam both appeared on the FPL Show, while Lee was a guest on the Official FPL podcast. This week, they will be releasing the next part of the Women in FPL series, in conjunction with the Premier League. In the next part, Sam will be joined by key female members of the FPL community: Pro Pundit and FF Community’s Holly, the Scout Network’s very own FPL Nymfria and KylieFPL from the Three Amigos podcast. Sam will also be guesting on this week’s Official FPL Podcast ahead of Gameweek 31.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT