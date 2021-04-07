599
What impact will Jonny's injury have on Wolves clean sheet potential?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are having second thoughts about purchasing Wolves players ahead of the Gameweek 31 swing of fixtures.

Players such as Conor Coady (£4.8m) and Romain Saïss (£4.9m) have appealed strongly in the build-up to second-Wildcard season, especially with the obvious set-piece threat, but recent developments may have damaged their all-important clean sheet potential.

Defensive resilience seemed to have returned to the club with the reintroduction of Jonny Otto (£5.4m) in early February after a six month absence with a serious knee problem.

However, a hugely unfortunate reoccurrence of that injury in training raises the question, especially after Monday night’s slump at home to West Ham, of whether Wolves’ defensive assets can still be trusted for the FPL run in.

In this article, we shall use data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area to answer that question.

  Freund88
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    54 mins ago

    Would really appreciate feedback on this wildcard team:

    Martinez Forster
    TAA Azpi Lindelof Reguilon Coady
    Bruno Son Mount Maddison JLingz
    Kane Wood FSilva

    Avoiding City entirely, next move would be to take out son and reguilon for whoever looks good then

    Open Controls
    TheBiffas
        just now

        i would want at least jota or salah

        Open Controls
    Jet5605
      6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Mulling over whether to WC to get rid of Leeds/City/DCL and bring in Jota and others or just play my one FT. 4.7 ITB

      A - Play WC
      B - Raphinha > Jota
      C - Bamford > Vardy

      Pope
      Coufal - Stones - Dunk
      Son - Bruno - Lingard - Gundo
      Kane - Bamford - DCL

      Martinez - Raph - Dallas - Konsa

      Open Controls
      TheBiffas
          just now

          wc for me

          Open Controls
      footballcandy
        4 Years
        52 mins ago

        Amartey 3.9 Leicester defender. Any chance he will continue starting?

        If not, who are the 3 x most nailed Leicester defenders until end of season, you think?

        Open Controls
        dbeck
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 Years
          25 mins ago

          Evans, Castagne, Fofana

          i'm on castagne on WC, fixtures are good so i am all in on Leicester

          Open Controls
          Thomas Magnum
            5 Years
            20 mins ago

            Does Castagna show signs of an offensive return? I see he's in a preferable position playing as the wing back but seems he never gets Goals/Assists

            Open Controls
            dbeck
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 Years
              just now

              not really but its above Evans and Fofana for xGI for the season. Evans is nailed but castange is only 0.2 more. Worth spending that 0.2 on imo

              However, still havent ruled Schemical

              Open Controls
        Holmes
          7 Years
          23 mins ago

          Evans, Castagne, Fofana

          Open Controls
        footballcandy
          4 Years
          19 mins ago

          Thanx. Amartey just a one hit wonder starter, I guess..

          Open Controls
          TheBiffas
              just now

              he's probably alright until soyuncu reocvers from covid

              Open Controls
        Deulofail
          5 Years
          51 mins ago

          Does anyone have this issue with the site? (Chrome desktop)

          Sometimes the first word I've typed in the comment box is clickable. Only ever the first word.

          I thought it might be the interference of an extension, but that's unclear. Clicking on the word sends me to a FFS page (can't remember which).

          Not sure how to replicate it, but it happens quite frequently. It's annoying because it makes it hard to edit your comments before posting, and can mean you lose your comment when directed to a new page.

          Open Controls
          Pep bites Kun
            4 Years
            6 mins ago

            No, haven't experienced it.

            Open Controls
          Geoff
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            Has Moderation Rights
            8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Anyone else have this?

            Can you take screenshots next time and mail me with them?

            Open Controls
            Deulofail
              5 Years
              1 min ago

              Sure thing 🙂

              Open Controls
        Do I Not Like Orange
          8 Years
          50 mins ago

          Safe to bring in TAA & Jota this GW, or is there significant rotation danger?

          Open Controls
          Holmes
            7 Years
            23 mins ago

            Trent should be fine, cant say the same about Jota

            Open Controls
          Thomas Magnum
            5 Years
            21 mins ago

            I'd be comfortable with Trent but not so with Jota, same goes for any week really

            Open Controls
        Thomas Magnum
          5 Years
          47 mins ago

          Not the most exciting question but important imo. Who are the best/most exciting defender punts/differentials for here on out?
Other than the classics TAA/Robb Digne etc
          Other than the classics TAA/Robb Digne etc

          Open Controls
          FantasyClub
              34 mins ago

              I personally cannot wait to get rid of Digne, been wanting to do it for a couple weeks now but had other priorities. I benched him last GW. Everton cannot defend.

              Open Controls
              Thomas Magnum
                5 Years
                18 mins ago

                Yeah I'm staying well away, wondering if there was someone similar than him in the way he attacks or just fun to watch/ have a punt on that we may be overlooking

                Open Controls
                FantasyClub
                    2 mins ago

                    Masuaku is one option 🙂

                    Open Controls
              footballcandy
                4 Years
                31 mins ago

                How do you like my defence on WC?

                Lloris (GK) - TAA - Fofana - Coady - Philips

                (Monitoring Holding until deadline tho...)

                Open Controls
                Thomas Magnum
                  5 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  I like it all other than Lloris, just can't trust their defense even with the double gameweek. Unless you're set on him maybe downgrade him and use the extra money to spread around your side, if not maybe upgrade to Ederson even for City defender if you can cover week 33

                  Open Controls
              Lemongrab
                11 Years
                29 mins ago

                Mendy (MCI). The very definition of a punt but if he gets the easier prem games he could rack up some decent scores.

                Open Controls
                Thomas Magnum
                  5 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Ohhh never thought about him, could transfer Dias to him, maybe that's crazy but damn it would be fun when he starts

                  Open Controls
              Pep bites Kun
                4 Years
                23 mins ago

                Unusual to see the word exciting & Digne in the same sentence

                TAA/Robb, Cressw

                Open Controls
                Thomas Magnum
                  5 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  I'm not interested in him but whenever I watch their games (not often) he seems to always be getting balls in the box and in advanced positions

                  Open Controls
                  Pep bites Kun
                    4 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Highest scoring PL def on 10 assists. Immediate fixtures are a bit mixed, but look good from GW34-38 (bur, EVE, bha, wba, SOU)

                    Open Controls
            FantasyClub
                47 mins ago

                Is Dawson to Masuaku stupid? I just like how attacking Masuaku is and he is 0.2 cheaper...

                Open Controls
                Thomas Magnum
                  5 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  I'd hold off until you see how nailed he is personally, he does seem a great option though if he can hold the spot

                  Open Controls
                  FantasyClub
                      22 mins ago

                      Yeah that would be the sensible thing to do. I actually wanted to get him in straight away last GW and look he assisted already

                      Open Controls
                      Thomas Magnum
                        5 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        Yeah he would've been a good move but who was to know he'd get an assist and look so good, he's definitely pushed Cresswell away from popularity around here

                        Open Controls
                        FantasyClub
                            2 mins ago

                            I think I'll just take the punt on him, if he's benched can't complain at 4.3m, Dawson's annoyed me with them 2 own goals

                            Open Controls
                  Gun gun
                    4 Years
                    46 mins ago

                    Chances of kdb start this weekend ?
                    -4 to sell kdb for sterling isit too crazy?

                    Open Controls
                    fr3d
                      3 Years
                      just now

                      Close to 0%

                      Open Controls
                  fr3d
                    3 Years
                    45 mins ago

                    If you could only start one?

                    a) Nacho (whu)
                    b) DCL (bha)

                    Open Controls
                    Lemongrab
                      11 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Nacho for me.

                      Open Controls
                    footballcandy
                      4 Years
                      just now

                      DCL

                      Open Controls
                  IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    4 Years
                    44 mins ago

                    Thoughts on these moves?

                    DCL, Bamford ->
                    Vardy, Ihenacho -4

                    Areola (Sanchez)
                    TAA Digne Dunk (Dallas, Targett)
                    Salah Son Jota Lingard (Raphinha)
                    Kane DCL Bamford

                    1FT 2.2 ITB

                    Open Controls
                    TheBiffas
                        2 mins ago

                        not keen on the double up. one of dcl and bamford to nacho for me

                        Open Controls
                    Jet5605
                      6 Years
                      44 mins ago

                      Which option looks best? 1 FT and 4.7 ITB. Still have WC but not sure to play this week or next

                      A - Raph > Jota
                      B - Bamford > Iheanacho
                      C - Play WC and get rid of City/Leeds/DCL/Dunk etc

                      Pope
                      Coufal - Stones - Dunk
                      Son - Bruno - Lingard - Gundo
                      Kane - Bamford - DCL

                      Martinez - Raph - Dallas - Konsa

                      Open Controls
                    3. Lemongrab
                      • 11 Years
                      43 mins ago

                      Double rise for Jota already and it's only Wednesday.

                      He's getting rested at the weekend isn't he

                      Open Controls
                      1. TheBiffas
                          9 mins ago

                          maybe, but does it really matter? he loves scoring off the bench

                          Open Controls
                          1. g40steve
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            7 mins ago

                            This, impact player

                            Open Controls
                          2. Lemongrab
                            • 11 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            Yeah fair point.

                            Open Controls
                      2. g40steve
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        39 mins ago

                        Anyone considering Sterling?
                        Nice Bale replacement for me & easy to Salah if needed or just go Salah?

                        Open Controls
                        1. fr3d
                          • 3 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          Moving from one trap to another. Not for me.

                          Open Controls
                          1. g40steve
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            just now

                            Need a big differential?

                            Open Controls
                        2. dbeck
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          my current WC has sterling(c) in, and then will move to Son for the double

                          Open Controls
                          1. g40steve
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Had a shocker & 50k drop need to start radical decisions.
                            Last one payed off Lingz weeks ago

                            Open Controls
                      3. Christina.
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        38 mins ago

                        new article...

                        Open Controls
                      4. FantasyClub
                          32 mins ago

                          Hi guys, sorry this question may be annoying but is Phillips nailed?

                          Open Controls
                        • Lost in fantasy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          19 mins ago

                          Bruyne, bamford, DCL > Vardy, Lacca, jota. -4p

                          Yey or Ney?

                          Open Controls
                        • Pedaso Pirates
                          • 7 Years
                          10 mins ago

                          Would really appreciate feedback on my first WC draft:

                          Mendy Forster
                          TAA Dias Shaw Coady Reguilon
                          Bruno Jota Son Lingard Neto
                          Kane Nacho DCL

                          0 ITB

                          Open Controls
                        • HMC
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          with the high EO, thoughts on going without Son on wildcard?
                          i'd most likely lose him in gw33 anyway so looking at trying to get ahead of the curve elsewhere

                          Open Controls
                        • FantasyClub
                            just now

                            Is it time for Martinez to go if you can afford Mendy or Ederson?

                            Open Controls

