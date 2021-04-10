Gundogan, Dias, De Bruyne and Mahrez benched as Aguero misses Leeds match

As predicted, Pep Guardiola has rung the changes for Manchester City’s latest Premier League match, making seven alterations for the visit of Leeds.

Ilkay Gundogan (£6.0m), Rúben Dias (£6.2m), Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m), Riyad Mahrez (£8.2m) and Phil Foden (£6.0m) are all among the substitutes for Gameweek 31.

Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) misses out altogether with an injury not hinted at until Friday night, confirmed only as Manchester City released their team news on Saturday morning.

Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) has also missed the cut, reportedly not “fully fit” according to the club’s official team-sheet bulletin.

His absence, and Dias’ benching means Nathan Aké (£5.4m) comes in for his first Premier League minutes since Gameweek 15, playing at centre-back alongside John Stones (£5.2m).

Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) and João Cancelo (£6.0m) are handed with the full-back positions while it looks as if Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m) has been trusted with the central midfield role he often fulfils on international duty with Ukraine.

Bernardo Silva (£7.4m) joins him in the middle while Raheem Sterling (£11.3m), Gabriel Jesus (£9.2m) and Ferran Torres (£6.9m) are the front-three this afternoon.

By contrast, Leeds make just one change for Gameweek 31; Jack Harrison (£5.4m) ineligible to face his parent club.

Hélder Costa (£5.0m) comes in as his replacement on the left-hand side of a midfield quartet alongside Stuart Dallas (£5.1m), Tyler Roberts (£4.6m) and Raphinha (£5.6m).

Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) remains on the bench with Liam Cooper (£4.3m) and Diego Llorente (£4.4m) earning a second successive start as a centre-back pairing.

Gameweek 31 Line-ups

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; B Mendy, Aké, Stones, Cancelo; Zinchenko, Fernandinho, B Silva; Sterling, Jesus, Torres.

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Alioski, Llorente, Cooper, Ayling; K Phillips; Costa, Roberts, Dallas, Raphinha; Bamford.

Gameweek 31 so far…

