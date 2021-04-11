Rodgers’ quotes on Perez and Maddison absences as Antonio misses out

There are notable absences on either side as high-flying West Ham United and Leicester City meet in east London this afternoon.
Kick off at the London Stadium is at 14:05 BST.
The non-availability of Michail Antonio (£6.6m) had been heavily signposted in David Moyes’ pre-match press conference, with the striker missing as expected today.
His place in the Hammers’ attack is taken by Jarrod Bowen (£5.9m), with the hosts otherwise unchanged from the 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and still without the sidelined Declan Rice (£4.7m).
As for Leicester, Brendan Rodgers has made two changes to the side that started last weekend’s 2-0 home defeat by Manchester City.
Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) and Dennis Praet (£5.2m) are recalled, with Marc Albrighton(£5.2m) and Ayoze Perez (£6.0m) making way.
Perez isn’t in the matchday squad and neither is James Maddison (£7.2m), with unconfirmed rumours alleging that the pair – along with Hamza Choudhury (£4.6m) – are absent for disciplinary reasons.
Rodgers poured more fuel onto that fire ahead of kick-off when guaranteeing their availability for next weekend’s FA Cup semi-final:
They’re not available for this game, but after this game, they’ll be fine. They’ll join the group next week and be ready for next week’s semi-final.
Two of the three most-bought players of Gameweek 31 feature in this match, with Jesse Lingard (£6.4m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.9m) both heavily transferred in ahead of Friday’s deadline.
West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Soucek, Noble, Fornals, Lingard, Masuaku, Bowen.
Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Amartey, Evans, Fofana, Pereira, Tielemans, Ndidi, Castagne, Praet, Iheanacho, Vardy.
