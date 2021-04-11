49
Dugout Discussion April 11

Rodgers’ quotes on Perez and Maddison absences as Antonio misses out

49 Comments
Share

There are notable absences on either side as high-flying West Ham United and Leicester City meet in east London this afternoon.

Kick off at the London Stadium is at 14:05 BST.

The non-availability of Michail Antonio (£6.6m) had been heavily signposted in David Moyes’ pre-match press conference, with the striker missing as expected today.

His place in the Hammers’ attack is taken by Jarrod Bowen (£5.9m), with the hosts otherwise unchanged from the 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and still without the sidelined Declan Rice (£4.7m).

As for Leicester, Brendan Rodgers has made two changes to the side that started last weekend’s 2-0 home defeat by Manchester City.

Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) and Dennis Praet (£5.2m) are recalled, with Marc Albrighton(£5.2m) and Ayoze Perez (£6.0m) making way.

Perez isn’t in the matchday squad and neither is James Maddison (£7.2m), with unconfirmed rumours alleging that the pair – along with Hamza Choudhury (£4.6m) – are absent for disciplinary reasons.

Rodgers poured more fuel onto that fire ahead of kick-off when guaranteeing their availability for next weekend’s FA Cup semi-final:

They’re not available for this game, but after this game, they’ll be fine. They’ll join the group next week and be ready for next week’s semi-final.

Two of the three most-bought players of Gameweek 31 feature in this match, with Jesse Lingard (£6.4m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.9m) both heavily transferred in ahead of Friday’s deadline.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Soucek, Noble, Fornals, Lingard, Masuaku, Bowen.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Amartey, Evans, Fofana, Pereira, Tielemans, Ndidi, Castagne, Praet, Iheanacho, Vardy.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

49 Comments Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Rogers, available to join group next week?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Party rumours could be on point.

      Open Controls
  2. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Please please take down the ads. Please.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Sick of them, we just need options to what we want!

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        Stupid blue cog & cross on every page 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          Yep

          Open Controls
    2. Sir Alex Telles.
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Why can't they just move them to the far right of the screen, ore top left? Plenty of room there.

      Open Controls
    3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      I blocked them on my tablet

      Now get betting ads on my phone. I have never visited betting sites either

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Alex Telles.
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        Maybe your son or brother or friend uses your phone to visit them.

        Open Controls
        1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Never shared my phone. Very strange

          Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Shameful

        Open Controls
      3. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        That’s just some of them, really pissing me off.
        Too many gambling advertisements on this site - where’s the ‘take a break ‘ button to stop the ads?

        Open Controls
    4. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Very irritating!

      Open Controls
  3. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Lingard show us how it's done

    Open Controls
  4. Sir Alex Telles.
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Jlingz non- owner here and hiding behind the sofa. I'll have to keep the same sofa for Son later. Terrible week. Will be a miracle if I break 40 pts.

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Why Son?

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Alex Telles.
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        I'm on the cusps of top 10k and Son has significant ownership in top 10k.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Ah gotcha. Seems woefully out of form so I’d concentrate on Ling

          Open Controls
          1. Sir Alex Telles.
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            You must be new to FPL this season then. Sometimes the least in form team or player is the one who does the unthinkable.

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              12 mins ago

              Yep. First time player.

              Open Controls
              1. Pep bites Kun
                • 4 Years
                just now

                lol - nice one horse! 😉

                Open Controls
  5. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Well we know WH go 3-0 up

    Does progression mean that they concede just the one this time?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      A win puts them a point behind Leicester and in 4th spot.

      I'd say that was pretty good progress!

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Oh agreed

        I'm also watching to see how Leicester cope if they get sucked into the 4th spot CL battle. Major fail last time out of course.

        Open Controls
  6. Echoes
      20 mins ago

      Brighton fans/anyone with some info into this:

      Does Burn start/feature against Everton tomorrow?

      Open Controls
    • Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Jesse, another double digit score?

      Open Controls
    • el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      I was looking forward to this game, hope that Mike Dean don't ruin it, how he is still top flight ref is beyond me...

      Open Controls
    • RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      SAINT 😀

      Open Controls
    • Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Pass the f’ing thing ihenachio, greedy pig

      Open Controls
    • el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Fofana is going to be some player.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    • Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Wilson absolutely destroying my season, what was I thinking going him over Wood

      Open Controls
      1. bigwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Nonesense. Wilson is back now and should start, Wood only got an assist. Wilson is the one to have going forward.

        Open Controls
    • Traction Engine Foot
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Is Mike Dean going to send soucek off again?

      Open Controls
      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Can’t predict what he will do. He’s awful

        Open Controls
      2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Revenge mission

        Open Controls
        1. The Train Driver
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Soucek sending Dean off?

          Open Controls
    • Bookkeeper
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      is the week Lingz blanks?

      Open Controls
      1. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yes. I finally bought him.

        Open Controls
      2. KAALI_DAAL
          just now

          Yes pls

          Open Controls
      3. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Lingard and Vardy(c). Cmonnnnn

        Open Controls
      4. TeddiPonza
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Have the exact money for:

        Gundo, DCL and Digne to Son, Iheanacho and NPhillips. Worth -4?

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yes for me.

          Open Controls
        2. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Ask again at 10pm tomorrow.

          Open Controls
      5. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        If you’d told me that JLingz and Iheanacho would be among the most transferred in at this point in the season back in September id have laughed in your face.

        It’s been a weird one.

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Jlingz has been a star @ wham
          Hope they somehow keep a hold of him

          Open Controls
      6. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Ouch Bowen

        Open Controls
      7. Al Moon Yeah
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        For all of us who have attackers on both sides of this fixture we know how this is going to end, 0-0

        Open Controls
      8. Nikolai Volkoff
        • 5 Years
        just now

        TOON TOON!

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Maybe not DOON DOON quite yet ....

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.