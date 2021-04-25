200
Dugout Discussion April 25

Barkley back in the starting XI as Villa face West Brom

200 Comments
There’s an after the Lord Mayor’s Show feel in the Midlands, as Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion follows this afternoon’s EFL Cup final.

A fixture that has ‘soporific Sunday night snoozefest’ written all over it kicks off at 20:00 BST – but then again, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley didn’t quite pan out the way many of us were expecting.

Despite losing 3-0 in their last outing, the Baggies have still conceded only seven goals in their last eight games.

Villa, meanwhile, have scored on just eight occasions in their nine recent matches without Jack Grealish (£7.5m) in the side.

The Villans’ talisman is again absent this afternoon, along with the suspended Matthew Cash (£5.0m).

Dean Smith provided a familiar-sounding fitness update on Grealish ahead of kick-off:

He’s on the way back, he’s pain-free at the moment which is what we wanted to get to. We’ve just got to build his fitness up.

The Villa boss has made three changes to his starting XI, with Ross Barkley (£5.8m) the headline returnee after eight games out of the side.

Anwar El Ghazi (£5.2m) and Ahmed Elmohamady (£4.3m) are also recalled as Cash and the benched Marvelous Nakamba (£4.3m) and Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m) make way.

Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) was a late injury scare after pulling out of the warm-up but has recovered to start and will be aiming to preserve his record of not missing a single minute of Premier League football this season.

Wesley (£6.0m) is available after injury and named as a substitute, making his first appearance in a Premier League squad in almost 16 months.

Sam Allardyce has made two changes to his line-up, with Dara O’Shea (£4.2m) and Matt Phillips (£5.1m) replaced by Semi Ajayi (£4.8m) and Conor Gallagher (£5.5m).

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Luiz, Barkley, Traore, Watkins, El Ghazi.

West Brom XI: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend, Gallagher, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Robinson, Pereira, Diagne.

  1. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Pereira's goal is a life saver for me, guy chasing me in ML have Wood, Konsa and Martinez.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Could still be a couple of pen saves in this for Emi the way they are being handed out this weekend tbf

      Open Controls
      1. Brehmeren
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I thought this was the only pen this weekend?

        Open Controls
  2. PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Who would you get rid first - Jota or Moura?

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Tricky

      Open Controls
    2. FPL_Motty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Moura for sure, he's not going to start much from now

      Open Controls
      1. PogBruno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Good point, forgot that Bale would be first choice now with Mou gone

        Open Controls
    3. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      100% Moura

      Open Controls
  3. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Villa is miles off from the form at the beginning of the season...

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      No Grealish is the reason

      Plus they were way over achieving on the clean sheet front compared to xGA

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yup, Grealish making certain people seem better than they actually are

        Open Controls
    2. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Dazn threw up a graphic of Villa with and without Grealish just before the match. Almost twice as many goals, on average, with Jack in the mix, says a lot!

      Open Controls
  4. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Pereira against Wolves. Hmm.

    Open Controls
  5. aborg
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    With the way this GW is going I am already seeing my Iheanacho(c) fail tomorrow !

    Open Controls
  6. 03farmboy
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Is it time to get rid of Bruno? And who for?

    Open Controls
  7. PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thanks to Woody , gone up by 100k places from 300k

    Open Controls
  8. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    What's was the score spurs - city, kane played ?

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      1-0 City

      Kane played the full 90 mins

      City absolutely embarrassed Spurs really

      Open Controls
  9. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Would be quite happy if this game finished 1-1 as it is now.

    Open Controls
  10. ThisTimeNxtYrRodney
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    How things change in this wonderfully frustrating game we all love/hate.
    Last week after my 92 point wildcard all was bright and sunny BUT this gameweek has brought me down to earth with only 26 points so far (18 of them from salah). When I looked at my team for this week all my players had a home fixture, so I had high hopes of a good gameweek but the FF gods have made me pay for my complacency. Saiss, coady, taa, lingard, esr, jota and now Watkins. The only consolation I have is that my main ML rival TC bruno, but he does have wood. So, rough and smooth.

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      No room for complacency in FPL!

      Open Controls
  11. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    2-1 WBA Daigna

    Open Controls
  12. wulfrunian
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Goal Diagne

    Open Controls
  13. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    Martinez -1

    Open Controls
  14. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Assist??

    Open Controls
  15. Qaiss
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Diagneee finally my differential ! Probably an own goal tho

    Open Controls
  16. Traction Engine Foot
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Maybe mings og?

    Open Controls
  17. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    That might go down as a Mings OG which would be even better.

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Doesn't the shot being on target mean it's not an OG? Looked on target to me.

      Open Controls
      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Not sure it was on target

        Open Controls
  18. DycheDycheBaby
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Double Villa defence here having a nightmare

    Open Controls
  19. PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Why did I start Konsa and Coady over Rudiger 🙁

    Open Controls
  20. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Two more, WBA!

    Open Controls
  21. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Does Watkins looks like getting anything here?

    Open Controls
    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  22. Jellyfish
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Those 9 Jordon Pickford points on my bench are hurting right now

    Open Controls
  23. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Guys I’ve just ruined Sunday lunch with my family

    Been asked to leave the table because all I’ll talk about is how bad my fpl season has turned out

    Open Controls
  24. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Was that shot off Targett or Mings?

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Mings

      Open Controls
    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Deflected off Mings and in, not sure if it was off target!

      Open Controls
  25. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    No assist or Johnstone assist?

    Open Controls
    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      No assist

      Open Controls
    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Not a GK assist, nobody's assist

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.