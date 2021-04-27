Free tickets up for grabs in FanTeam’s Real Madrid v Chelsea Fantasy game

Sponsored by FanTeam

The European Super League is dead (or, at least, sleeping); long live the UEFA Champions League.

We’re down to the last four in Europe’s still-premier club cup competition and there’s Premier League representation in both semi-finals, with Chelsea facing Real Madrid and Manchester City taking on Paris Saint-Germain.

The Blues are in action first and FanTeam are running Fantasy events for the Tuesday evening match at the Bernabeu, with something to suit those on different budgets.

€25k in prize money up for grabs in the advertised tournament above, with a cool €2,500 going to the winner and managers finishing in the first 288 places even getting prize money.

Entries are €20 (or £18 in British money).

But there is another, identical-to-play tournament that costs just €2/£1.80 to enter – or nothing at all for those signing up to FanTeam for the first time.

And even if you’re already a seasoned FanTeam user, you could still be entering for diddly squat.

FREE TICKETS

That’s because 50 free €2 tickets are being given away by FanTeam ahead of Tuesday’s match in Madrid.

To be eligible, head to this Tweet (also embedded below) and do the following:

RT / share the post

Tag three friends that might be interested

Add your user ID in the comments

Join FanTeam’s Discord (http://fanteam.co/discord)

🆓 There are 50 free €2 tickets being given away by @FanTeamOfficial for their Real v Chelsea Fantasy game tonight! For your chance to win…



▪️ RT this tweet

▪️ Tag three friends

▪️ Add your user ID in the comments

▪️ Join FanTeam's Discord (https://t.co/MbsnO2YYc3)#ad 18+ — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) April 27, 2021

HOW TO PLAY

FanTeam‘s contest for Real Madrid v Chelsea will be played in Pursuit format.

In Pursuit, you can choose any players you like without a budget constraint. Instead, every Fantasy asset is assigned some Bonus Points, which are added or subtracted to the player’s Gameweek score – a bit like a handicapping system.

This means that star players start with a disadvantage, while underdogs will give you points right off the bat.

Captains get double playing and bonus points, while vice-captains are awarded 1.5 times their returns.

There are two other aspects worthy of mention at this point:

Stacking Penalty : If you decide to double (or even triple) up on goalkeepers/defenders from the same team, you’ll receive one fewer clean sheet point for every extra player you select.

: If you decide to double (or even triple) up on goalkeepers/defenders from the same team, you’ll receive one fewer clean sheet point for every extra player you select. Safety Net: There is no bench or autosubs in Pursuit mode. Instead, any selected player who fails to start will be replaced by a team-mate from the same club, in the same position, with an equal or cheaper price.

If you are new to this style of Fantasy management, FanTeam have plenty of material to help you get up to speed:

SCORING SYSTEM

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions – detailed in the graphic above.

HOW TO ENTER

Head to the FanTeam lobby and look for ‘UCL €25K Semi-final: Real Madrid vs Chelsea [€2.5K to 1st] before choosing your entry fee.

18+. Please gamble responsibly. http://begambleaware.org. #ad

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT