FanTeam April 27

Free tickets up for grabs in FanTeam’s Real Madrid v Chelsea Fantasy game

Sponsored by FanTeam

The European Super League is dead (or, at least, sleeping); long live the UEFA Champions League.

We’re down to the last four in Europe’s still-premier club cup competition and there’s Premier League representation in both semi-finals, with Chelsea facing Real Madrid and Manchester City taking on Paris Saint-Germain.

The Blues are in action first and FanTeam are running Fantasy events for the Tuesday evening match at the Bernabeu, with something to suit those on different budgets.

€25k in prize money up for grabs in the advertised tournament above, with a cool €2,500 going to the winner and managers finishing in the first 288 places even getting prize money.

Entries are €20 (or £18 in British money).

But there is another, identical-to-play tournament that costs just €2/£1.80 to enter – or nothing at all for those signing up to FanTeam for the first time.

And even if you’re already a seasoned FanTeam user, you could still be entering for diddly squat.

FREE TICKETS

That’s because 50 free €2 tickets are being given away by FanTeam ahead of Tuesday’s match in Madrid.

To be eligible, head to this Tweet (also embedded below) and do the following:

  • RT / share the post
  • Tag three friends that might be interested
  • Add your user ID in the comments
  • Join FanTeam’s Discord (http://fanteam.co/discord)

HOW TO PLAY

FanTeam‘s contest for Real Madrid v Chelsea will be played in Pursuit format.

In Pursuit, you can choose any players you like without a budget constraint. Instead, every Fantasy asset is assigned some Bonus Points, which are added or subtracted to the player’s Gameweek score – a bit like a handicapping system.

This means that star players start with a disadvantage, while underdogs will give you points right off the bat.

Captains get double playing and bonus points, while vice-captains are awarded 1.5 times their returns.

There are two other aspects worthy of mention at this point:

  • Stacking Penalty: If you decide to double (or even triple) up on goalkeepers/defenders from the same team, you’ll receive one fewer clean sheet point for every extra player you select.
  • Safety Net: There is no bench or autosubs in Pursuit mode. Instead, any selected player who fails to start will be replaced by a team-mate from the same club, in the same position, with an equal or cheaper price.

If you are new to this style of Fantasy management, FanTeam have plenty of material to help you get up to speed:

SCORING SYSTEM

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions – detailed in the graphic above.

HOW TO ENTER

Head to the FanTeam lobby and look for ‘UCL €25K Semi-final: Real Madrid vs Chelsea [€2.5K to 1st] before choosing your entry fee.

