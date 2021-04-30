FPL confirm Double Gameweek 35 and Blank Gameweek 36 schedule

Fantasy Premier League managers have been handed confirmation of a Double Gameweek 35 and a Blank Gameweek 36.

The news comes after a series of outstanding fixtures were given new dates in May, as well as Gameweek 37 moving to a later point in the month.

Double Gameweek 35 fixtures

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v Chelsea

Liverpool v Southampton

Wolves v Brighton and Hove Albion

Aston Villa v Manchester United

West Ham United v Everton

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion

Fulham v Burnley

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Leicester City

Chelsea v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Everton

Blank Gameweek 36 fixtures

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Burnley v Leeds United

Southampton v Fulham

Brighton v West Ham United

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolves

West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool

Everton v Sheffield United

Teams playing twice in Double Gameweek 35

Arsenal: West Bromwich Albion (home) + Chelsea (away)

West Bromwich Albion (home) + Chelsea (away) Aston Villa: Manchester United (home) + Everton (home)

Manchester United (home) + Everton (home) Chelsea: Manchester City (away) + Arsenal (home)

Manchester City (away) + Arsenal (home) Crystal Palace: Sheffield United (away) + Southampton (away)

Sheffield United (away) + Southampton (away) Everton: West Ham United (away) + Aston Villa (away)

West Ham United (away) + Aston Villa (away) Leicester City: Newcastle United (home) + Manchester United (away)

Newcastle United (home) + Manchester United (away) Manchester United: Aston Villa (away) + Leicester City (home)

Aston Villa (away) + Leicester City (home) Southampton: Liverpool (away) + Crystal Palace (home)

Crystal Palace arguably have the best selection of Double Gameweek fixtures as they prepare to face Sheffield United and Southampton on the road.

While the Eagles have been poor defensively this season, Tyrick Mitchell (£3.8m) remains a budget enabler, even if his last start was as far back as Gameweek 25.

Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) also deserves some attention based on those fixtures. Since returning from injury he has two attacking returns in four starts, one of his two blanks coming against an in-form Chelsea defence.

The Blues’ combination of facing Manchester City (away) and Arsenal (home) does leave a lot to be desired.

Since Thomas Tuchel took over, their defensive assets have been the ones to invest in but banking against goals for the Citizens and Gunners could be a challenge for Fantasy managers.

Likewise, Mikel Arteta’s assets must face Chelsea as part of their Double Gameweek although they do face West Bromwich Albion. Still, the Baggies have scored more goals than any other side over the last four matches so Arsenal’s defence is best avoided, at the very least.

Given their poor home form, there is likely to be interest in Everton’s attack as they face obliging defences in West Ham and Aston Villa (both away).

However, the Toffees have been somewhat unreliable on the road of late. James Rodríguez (£7.7m) has two attacking returns away from home this season while no Everton player has found the net on their travels since Gameweek 26. Bernd Leno (£5.0m) scored their most recent road-trip goal.

Aston Villa get to play both of their Double Gameweek matches at home as Manchester United and Everton come to Villa Park.

The first of those two matches is less than appealing at both ends of the pitch for Dean Smith’s men. The Red Devils’ own goal threat is obvious, especially considering the six goals they put past Roma on Thursday, but they are also producing the goods defensively.

Over the last six matches, Manchester United have conceded fewer goals than any other Premier League side (three).

That statistic is likely to also temper the explosive potential of Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.2m) and Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) who also face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in the Double Gameweek, although that’s after they host a more vulnerable Newcastle side.

The Red Devils themselves visit Aston Villa and host Leicester, who combine for two clean sheets since Gameweek 28, suggesting that Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m), Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.1m) should all be on the Double Gameweek radar.

Those largely underwhelmed by the fixture pairings on offer are likely to look at the single Gameweek options which sees an in-form Burnley attack travel to Fulham, Spurs visiting Leeds and Liverpool hosting Southampton.

Teams that don’t have a fixture in Blank Gameweek 36

Arsenal

Chelsea

Leicester City

Manchester United

Teams that have fixtures in the Double and Blank Gameweeks

Aston Villa

Crystal Palace

Everton

Southampton

What is the schedule between now and the end of the season?

