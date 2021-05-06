Triple Gameweek 35 Scout Picks features three Man United assets

A Manchester United triple-up forms the spine of our Triple Gameweek 35 Scout Picks.

The Red Devils have three fixtures between Sunday and Thursday, so we have included three of their best assets accordingly.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, Leicester and Crystal Palace have each supplied two players to the best XI for Triple Gameweek 35.

As ever, we line up in the 3-4-3 formation and come in at £82.6m, £0.4m inside our £83.0m budget.

Goalkeeper

Vicente Guaita (£4.8m) makes a rare appearance in the Scout Picks off the back of Crystal Palace’s appealing pair of Triple Gameweek 35 fixtures. They face the division’s lowest scorers in Sheffield United, who are in the bottom four for shots inside the box alongside Southampton over the last six matches.

Defenders

Saints also face Liverpool, arguably boosting Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s (£7.6m) defensive credentials while a Thursday-night meeting with Manchester United is unlikely to yield many goals based on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s usual tactics in the bigger matches. Meanwhile, during his last six, no Premier League defender has created more big chances than Alexander-Arnold.

Timothy Castagne (£5.8m) has recently become a key component of Leicester’s attack considering, among the Foxes’ players, only their centre-forwards and Ricardo Pereira have touched the ball in the box more often than him over the last six Gameweeks. The Belgian is, of course, much more likely to start twice in Triple Gameweek 35 and has 22 points in his last three outings.

Harry Maguire (£5.5m) is the most nailed-on Manchester United defender for Triple Gameweek 35. Since the Red Devils resumed European competitions, the centre-back has played every available Premier League minute from Gameweek 24 to Gameweek 25. Solskjaer’s men have conceded just three goals across their last six, the joint-best in the Premier League.

Midfielders

No top-flight player has produced more shots in the box than Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) over the last six matches, suggesting he will get plenty of opportunities against Southampton and even Manchester United in Triple Gameweek 35. Saints are inside the division’s bottom three for big chances conceded over the same period while the Red Devils could be suffering with fatigue by the time they host Liverpool on Thursday, having already played two games in three days before that.

Three matches for Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) in Triple Gameweek 35 make it very hard to look past the premium midfielder in the Scout Picks. While there are doubts that he will start three times this round, the Red Devils do have the luxury of a four-goal lead against Roma in the semi-finals of the Europa League as well as no fixture in Blank Gameweek 36. Meanwhile, Fernandes has started every league match since Manchester United’s European campaign resumed in February and, over the last six, is top among all midfielders for expected goal involvement (xGI).

Mason Greenwood‘s (£7.2m) versatility and ability to do damage from the bench has helped him get into the Triple Gameweek 35 Scout Picks. Over the last six matches, he is top among all colleagues for shots in the box, shots on target and goals scored.

Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) has supplied two attacking returns in his last four starts since coming back from injury. Crystal Palace’s next two opponents, Sheffield United and Southampton, are two of the three worst sides for conceding big chances in the last six.

Forwards

Since Gameweek 29, no Premier League player has been afforded more big chances than Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m). Meanwhile, West Ham and Aston Villa combine for a total of zero clean sheets over their last six matches.

Ollie Watkins (£6.5m) has produced either a goal or assist in each of his past five Premier League appearances, making him a useful addition for the Triple Gameweek 35 Scout Picks.

Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.3m) has become a virtual auto-include in the Scout Picks in recent weeks. Since Gameweek 24, he has notched up nine goals and two assists, suggesting he can still offer something against Newcastle and Manchester United in Triple Gameweek 35.

Substitutes

Edouard Mendy (£5.2m)

(£5.2m) Lucas Digne (£6.1m)

(£6.1m) Tyrick Mitchell (£3.8m)

(£3.8m) Anwar El Ghazi (£5.2m)

THE CAPTAIN

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Because we use Fantasy Football Scout data so heavily in this process, the skipper we choose each Gameweek is known only to those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription and revealed to the public only when the deadline has passed.

Here is how we voted for Triple Gameweek 35:

