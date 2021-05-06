672
Scout Picks May 6

Triple Gameweek 35 Scout Picks features three Man United assets

A Manchester United triple-up forms the spine of our Triple Gameweek 35 Scout Picks.

The Red Devils have three fixtures between Sunday and Thursday, so we have included three of their best assets accordingly.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, Leicester and Crystal Palace have each supplied two players to the best XI for Triple Gameweek 35.

As ever, we line up in the 3-4-3 formation and come in at £82.6m, £0.4m inside our £83.0m budget.

Goalkeeper

Vicente Guaita (£4.8m) makes a rare appearance in the Scout Picks off the back of Crystal Palace’s appealing pair of Triple Gameweek 35 fixtures. They face the division’s lowest scorers in Sheffield United, who are in the bottom four for shots inside the box alongside Southampton over the last six matches.

Defenders

Who has the best and worst FPL fixtures for the Run-In?

Saints also face Liverpool, arguably boosting Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s (£7.6m) defensive credentials while a Thursday-night meeting with Manchester United is unlikely to yield many goals based on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s usual tactics in the bigger matches. Meanwhile, during his last six, no Premier League defender has created more big chances than Alexander-Arnold.

Timothy Castagne (£5.8m) has recently become a key component of Leicester’s attack considering, among the Foxes’ players, only their centre-forwards and Ricardo Pereira have touched the ball in the box more often than him over the last six Gameweeks. The Belgian is, of course, much more likely to start twice in Triple Gameweek 35 and has 22 points in his last three outings.

Harry Maguire (£5.5m) is the most nailed-on Manchester United defender for Triple Gameweek 35. Since the Red Devils resumed European competitions, the centre-back has played every available Premier League minute from Gameweek 24 to Gameweek 25. Solskjaer’s men have conceded just three goals across their last six, the joint-best in the Premier League.

Midfielders

No top-flight player has produced more shots in the box than Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) over the last six matches, suggesting he will get plenty of opportunities against Southampton and even Manchester United in Triple Gameweek 35. Saints are inside the division’s bottom three for big chances conceded over the same period while the Red Devils could be suffering with fatigue by the time they host Liverpool on Thursday, having already played two games in three days before that.

Three matches for Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) in Triple Gameweek 35 make it very hard to look past the premium midfielder in the Scout Picks. While there are doubts that he will start three times this round, the Red Devils do have the luxury of a four-goal lead against Roma in the semi-finals of the Europa League as well as no fixture in Blank Gameweek 36. Meanwhile, Fernandes has started every league match since Manchester United’s European campaign resumed in February and, over the last six, is top among all midfielders for expected goal involvement (xGI).

Mason Greenwood‘s (£7.2m) versatility and ability to do damage from the bench has helped him get into the Triple Gameweek 35 Scout Picks. Over the last six matches, he is top among all colleagues for shots in the box, shots on target and goals scored.

Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) has supplied two attacking returns in his last four starts since coming back from injury. Crystal Palace’s next two opponents, Sheffield United and Southampton, are two of the three worst sides for conceding big chances in the last six.

Forwards

Since Gameweek 29, no Premier League player has been afforded more big chances than Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m). Meanwhile, West Ham and Aston Villa combine for a total of zero clean sheets over their last six matches.

Ollie Watkins (£6.5m) has produced either a goal or assist in each of his past five Premier League appearances, making him a useful addition for the Triple Gameweek 35 Scout Picks.

Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.3m) has become a virtual auto-include in the Scout Picks in recent weeks. Since Gameweek 24, he has notched up nine goals and two assists, suggesting he can still offer something against Newcastle and Manchester United in Triple Gameweek 35.

Substitutes

  • Edouard Mendy (£5.2m)
  • Lucas Digne (£6.1m)
  • Tyrick Mitchell (£3.8m)
  • Anwar El Ghazi (£5.2m)

THE CAPTAIN

Who are the best captain options for FPL Gameweek 36+?

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Because we use Fantasy Football Scout data so heavily in this process, the skipper we choose each Gameweek is known only to those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription and revealed to the public only when the deadline has passed.

Here is how we voted for Triple Gameweek 35:

The Complete Guide to FPL Triple Gameweek 35

  1. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    If you have no player from Man United who would you get ?
    Burno and Whom ?

    1. Cancelo Culture
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Maguire

    2. Amey
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Maguire

    3. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Thxxx

  2. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Stopped watching the arsenal game after the first half. Was obvious arsenal wouldnt score

    Passing in their own half all the time when its a must win game.

    Arteta is out of his depth. U cant try to implement a systemm at arsenal that only works with the best players lile the ones at city

  3. FDMS All Starz
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Would you TC (who?) or BB this team for gw35?

    Guita
    Shaw - Fofana - Keane
    Bruno - Salah - Zaha - El Ghazi
    Cavani - Iheanacho - Kane

    (Martinez - Saka - Aina - Ward)
    ...also have 1FT & 0itb

    1. Rog.
      • 9 Years
      just now

      BB, TC is easier at a later date

  4. andrewrichter
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    I have 2 transfers available. What happens to them if I use my free hit, will I still have 2 to use next week? Or can i use them and then use FH?

    1. Cilly Bonnolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      You’ll have one.

    2. Mookty
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Son to Greenwood is good??

      1. Mookty
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Sorry wrong place 🙂

  5. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    On bench boost which combo would you rather have

    A) Guaita, Dinge, Bamford
    B) Guaita, Veltman, DCL
    C) Forster, Dinge, DCL (for a hit)

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      C

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Digne

  6. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Beat defender 4.6m or under? Need one who plays in 36 as well. Thinking Philips or palace?

    1. Amey
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Phillips feel like a waste of Pool spot !
      Anyone but him for me....

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Not a concern as so few gws to go I don’t think I’ll have space for TAA

      2. Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I don't know. I think he'll start both games. He was in the starting line up for the game that wasn't at Old Trafford and Saints have a big aerial threat so would imagine Klopp would want him playing that as well.

      3. Pompey5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Apart from TAA and Salah who would you get?

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      ward

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks

    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Ward

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  7. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ole is a nutter

    84 mins for Bruno with a 4 goal lead and on the eve of 3 league games in 5 days

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Bruno seems the sort who just plays no matter what. Never seems to be injured either

    2. Bob_the_builder
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He knows that Bruno is indestructible so he can play him all he wants 😛

    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Mind boggling

  8. 1314
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    is Crystal Palace presser gonna come before the fpl deadline ?

    1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I would think so. Grandpa Roy goes to bed at 7pm

  9. RamboRN
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mendy
    TAA fofana rudiger holding
    Bruno salah greenwood lingard
    Kane inheanacho

    Subs forster son vydra reguilion
    1ft, 0.3m itb. What would you recommend

    1. Mookty
      • 5 Years
      just now

      How many players will start in GW36?

  10. Slitherene
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    BB team G2G?

    Sanchez | Areola
    TAA Shaw Digne
    Salah Son Saka Lingard
    Kane Vardy Iheanacho
    ¦ Vestergaard Phillips Pereira

  11. Mr Ozil
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Robertson + Vydra > Maguire + DCL/Watkins for Free

    Yes or No?

  12. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Shaw and AWB subbed for rest?

    I was going to get Maguire but maybe the full backs will play enough mins

  13. AlternativeB
      1 min ago

      Sorry. Bottomed. 2FTs
      Son and Vardy out Bruno DCL in (Bruno cap)

    • RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Worth doing this tonight or wait? Annoyingly could be priced out with all the changes.

      Lingard+Coady >> Greenwood+Ward (-4)?

      Bench boost;
      Mendy
      TAA. Shaw. Rudiger. Holding
      Salah. Bruno. Jota
      Kane. DCL. Nacho
      (Forster, ASM, Lingard, Coady)

    • The White Pele
      • 3 Years
      just now

      best option:
      A) Maguire & Watkins
      B) Rudiger & DCL

      1. Eastman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        A

    • Vovhund
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Greenwood, Rashford or Shaw as third United asset?

