Dugout Discussion May 8

Jota, Williams and Phillips start as Liverpool host Saints side with Forster in goal

Liverpool are forced into a second-string defence as they host Southampton in Triple Gameweek 35.

Ozan Kabak (£5.0m) and Ben Davies (£4.7m) both miss the Saturday-evening encounter which makes for a centre-back pairing of Nathaniel Phillips (£4.1m) and Rhys Williams (£4.0m).

Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) retain their starting berths, meanwhile.

Roberto Firmino (£9.0m) finds himself on the bench tonight which allows Diogo Jota (£7.0m) to start up-front, flanked by Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Sadio Mané (£11.7m)

James Milner (£5.3m) and Naby Keita (£5.2m) are also absent which means Thiago Alcantara (£5.5m), Georginio Wijnaldum (£5.3m) and Fabinho (£5.4m) form the central-midfield trio.

Southampton come to Anfield in their usual 4-2-2-2 shape although most of the Fantasy Premier League attention is on their goalkeeper position, tonight occupied by Fraser Forster (£4.0m).

It is his first start since Gameweek 31, ending a run of two successive starts for Alex McCarthy (£4.4m).

Triple Gameweek 35 Line-ups

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, R Williams, N Phillips, Alexander-Arnold; Thiago, Wijnaldum, Fabinho; Mané, Jota, Salah.

Southampton XI (4-4-2): Forster; J Stephens, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Tella, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Adams, Walcott.

Triple Gameweek 35 so far…

Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) was the latest Triple Gameweek 35 option to punish his Free Hit sellers on Saturday.

He was the beneficiary of a woeful Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) penalty as Manchester City hosted Chelsea.

The centre-forward did manage to get an assist for Raheem Sterling‘s (£11.0m) first-half goal but is struggling to convince many of his worth between now and his Gameweek 38 bow.

Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m) netted the equaliser for Chelsea, allowing César Azpilicueta (£5.9m) to extend his lead among his colleagues for points since Thomas Tuchel took over (79 pre-bonus).

Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) finally delivered on his admittedly dwindling Fantasy appeal in the dying stages.

Making just his second start since Gameweek 32, the left wing-back netted his second goal of the season.

Provisional bonus points

  • 3 – César Azpilicueta, Edouard Mendy
  • 2 – Hakim Ziyech
  1. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Jota has to produce big in an hour to win another start v United.

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Goal & assist should be enough.

      Open Controls
    2. Daniel - Maquire or Hendo?
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Brace and 3 BP is the absolute minimum after fail after fail for him.

      He has to deliver big.

      And he will

      Open Controls
  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Quarter-Final Update (15 teams)

    Current safety score = 17
    Top score = 34
    LMS average = 19.93 (-2.4) = 17.53
    Players played = 4.13/25.86

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - Maquire or Hendo?
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Who will win this year me or you?

      Open Controls
  3. Daniel - Maquire or Hendo?
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    I am so happy with my mega hit so far.

    Sold:

    Kane = 2 pts
    Cancelo = 1pt
    Fabri = 0pts
    Davis = tbc (probably 1 or 2

    Kept Son too.

    Replacement to play for my team in next 3 games to recoup the hits:

    DCL Watkins Henderson Digne

    How is your hit going on ?

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Son bamford Dallas alosno out for -8

      Benteke robbo digne pogba IN

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - Maquire or Hendo?
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Unbelievable you sold all the scorers. Write on the rough hot topic for the scout cast

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      The hits not started yet....

      After this match we're a third into the game week.

      Open Controls
    3. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Azpi -> Shaw .. 1 assist with maximum bonus
      Bamford -> DCL .. 1 goal with maximum bonus

      🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - Maquire or Hendo?
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Ouch

        Open Controls
  4. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Which 2 would you keep until the end of the season?

    A. Bruno
    B. Greenwood
    C. Maguire

    Open Controls
    1. Bob_the_builder
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A and C if nailedness matters. A and B for potential explosiveness.

      Open Controls
  5. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Early thought on BGW36. Should I take -4 to filed 11 or play FH?

    Martinez
    Dallas - Phillips - Digne
    Son - Salah - Jota - Lingard
    Kane - DCL
    Bench : Bruno, Shaw, AWB

    A: Take -4 hit .. AWB -> Coufal
    B: Play FH .. no idea for the team yet

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'd free hit into a blank but you're well covered it seems.

      Open Controls
      1. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        My original plan is to FH and get the best from BGW. I'm now hesitated though.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Injuries may come into play too.

          Open Controls
    2. Nerdlinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      When else would you use the free hit to maximum effect? I have a feeling the fh is the way to go here and go into the bgw with nailed on form players

      Open Controls
      1. Nerdlinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        *with optimal fixtures

        Open Controls
      2. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        I think you are right, Immediate effect is +4 point.

        Open Controls
        1. Nerdlinger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Plus you will have a full bench for the inevitable rotation

          Open Controls
    3. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'd free hit personally.

      Think it's the last opportunity to take full advantage of the chip.

      There are some good fixtures to target as well - City, Pool, Everton and possibly Spurs could make up a great free hit team.

      Open Controls
    4. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Curious 🙂 Why didn't you play it this week to capitalise on good fixtures/doubles and line up for 36? The trip fixtures of 35/36 were there to play.

      Open Controls
      1. Nerdlinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        The triple fixtures are a trap! 😉

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Less of a trap on a free hit tho if you are in good shape for the blank.

          Open Controls
  6. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Time for another 9

    Open Controls
  7. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Need points from my two £4m players in this game.

    Open Controls
  8. Pep bites Kun
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    How does Wijnaldum get the cap armband? I'm figuring it's a strategic decision - shouldn't be a forward, more a def mf?

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Age/experience + club tenure

      Open Controls
  9. Hig1990
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Whats the current WC template tor the run in? Any good differentials to consider?

    Open Controls
    1. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Maybe build your team by yourself? Just a thought.

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wilson and the Arsenal loanee...

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Wilcox

        Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      target Sheffield Utd, get some Newcastle and Burnley players. Leeds, Liverpool, West Ham and Everton players all great too.

      Open Controls
  10. Babit1967
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Just popped on to say Alonso is the biggest troll in fpl, have a good day

    Open Controls
    1. Bob_the_builder
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Had him for weeks and did absolutely nothing moved him out for Digne this week and he scores 😛

      Open Controls
  11. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Salah - none of my ML rivals have you. I'm barely keeping up with the leader.

    Please, can we have the GW14 Mo Salah? Just one more time, before you run off to Madrid.

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Amen - gave the priest an extra fiver for a quick prayer - we're quids in mate 😉

      Open Controls
  12. Bob_the_builder
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    So far the hits (-16) that I have taken make sense:
    Maguire for Dias
    Guaita for McCarthy
    JWP for Gudo
    Zaha to Lingard (still can work out)

    Open Controls
    1. Bob_the_builder
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      *Zaha for Lingard

      Open Controls
  13. Party time
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    What a job Tuchel has done at Chelsea

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Oh yes oh yes!

      Open Controls
    2. El Fenomeno R9
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Insane stuff,beat most of great teams away

      Open Controls
    3. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      What went wrong for him at PSG?

      Open Controls
    4. Daniel - Maquire or Hendo?
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Marvelous

      Open Controls
  14. El Fenomeno R9
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Next season still taking knee or maybe on both knees for more impact?

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Sarcasm?

      Open Controls
      1. El Fenomeno R9
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        No,its ok now they put it next to scoreboard so everyone can see.

        Open Controls
        1. Utopsis
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Sounds like it really upsets you

          Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Both knees plus bending down and kissing the pitch

      Open Controls
      1. El Fenomeno R9
        • 5 Years
        just now

        That would be good especially for womens football

        Open Controls
  15. Daniel - Maquire or Hendo?
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Jota is such a streaky player. He is either scoring everything or blanking blanking blanking.

    How he us on a blanking streak.

    I wouldn't be surprised him not to score till the end of the season

    Open Controls
  16. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    If Klopp gets UCL with this team it will be a miracle. Williams and Phillips would get exposed in League One

    Open Controls
  17. aborg
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Jota is afraid to shot now...he keeps passing the ball to Salah when there is no need to

    Open Controls
  18. Nerdlinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mendy and Azpi... Lucked out, ngl!

    Open Controls
    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sold Azpi and Son here. Benched Bamford. Shocking week yet again

      Open Controls
      1. Nerdlinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Ouch, that sucks. Selling Azpi was understandable. I kept Son tho

        Open Controls
  19. SON of CITY
      2 mins ago

      You know what? F this sh*t
      F Rudiger
      F Cancelo
      F city
      F my team!!!!!!

      Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Feel like I really deserve a Phillips headed goal from a Trent corner

      Open Controls
      1. Chandler Bing
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Next GW against WBA.

        Open Controls
    • Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Hate it when my captain plays before everyone else's does

      Open Controls
    • Daniel - Maquire or Hendo?
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Southampton dominating Liverpool for now

      Open Controls

