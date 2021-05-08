Jota, Williams and Phillips start as Liverpool host Saints side with Forster in goal

Liverpool are forced into a second-string defence as they host Southampton in Triple Gameweek 35.
Ozan Kabak (£5.0m) and Ben Davies (£4.7m) both miss the Saturday-evening encounter which makes for a centre-back pairing of Nathaniel Phillips (£4.1m) and Rhys Williams (£4.0m).
Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) retain their starting berths, meanwhile.
Roberto Firmino (£9.0m) finds himself on the bench tonight which allows Diogo Jota (£7.0m) to start up-front, flanked by Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Sadio Mané (£11.7m)
James Milner (£5.3m) and Naby Keita (£5.2m) are also absent which means Thiago Alcantara (£5.5m), Georginio Wijnaldum (£5.3m) and Fabinho (£5.4m) form the central-midfield trio.
Southampton come to Anfield in their usual 4-2-2-2 shape although most of the Fantasy Premier League attention is on their goalkeeper position, tonight occupied by Fraser Forster (£4.0m).
It is his first start since Gameweek 31, ending a run of two successive starts for Alex McCarthy (£4.4m).
Triple Gameweek 35 Line-ups
Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, R Williams, N Phillips, Alexander-Arnold; Thiago, Wijnaldum, Fabinho; Mané, Jota, Salah.
Southampton XI (4-4-2): Forster; J Stephens, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Tella, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Adams, Walcott.
Triple Gameweek 35 so far…
Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) was the latest Triple Gameweek 35 option to punish his Free Hit sellers on Saturday.
He was the beneficiary of a woeful Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) penalty as Manchester City hosted Chelsea.
The centre-forward did manage to get an assist for Raheem Sterling‘s (£11.0m) first-half goal but is struggling to convince many of his worth between now and his Gameweek 38 bow.
Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m) netted the equaliser for Chelsea, allowing César Azpilicueta (£5.9m) to extend his lead among his colleagues for points since Thomas Tuchel took over (79 pre-bonus).
Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) finally delivered on his admittedly dwindling Fantasy appeal in the dying stages.
Making just his second start since Gameweek 32, the left wing-back netted his second goal of the season.
Provisional bonus points
- 3 – César Azpilicueta, Edouard Mendy
- 2 – Hakim Ziyech
Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
22 mins ago
Jota has to produce big in an hour to win another start v United.