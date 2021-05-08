213
Scout Notes May 8

Leeds assets punish doubters ahead of FPL run-in fixture-swing

Leeds 3-1 Spurs

  • Goals: Stuart Dallas (£5.2m), Patrick Bamford (£6.3m), Rodrigo (£5.7m) | Son Heung-min (£9.5m)
  • Assists: Ezgjan Alioski (£4.3m), Raphinha (£5.4m) | Dele Alli (£7.4m)
  • Bonus points: Bamford x3, Rodrigo x2, Dallas x1

An entertaining match at Elland Road saw goals from Patrick Bamford (£6.3m), Stuart Dallas (£5.2m) and Rodrigo (£5.7m) give Leeds United a 3-1 win, extinguishing Spurs’ ambitions for Champions League football.

It was a deserved win for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, regaining the lead after Son Heung-min’s (£9.5m) equaliser and a close VAR call that could have put the visitors in front had Harry Kane (£11.8m) not been deemed offside.

Leeds’ only five draws this season have been at home to supposed ‘Super League Six’ opponents and here they expertly completed the set unbeaten.

“Considering the fortitude of the opponent and the way in which we attacked and defended and the possibility to play pretty much on even terms, it is one of the best of the season. We could have scored more but we also could have conceded some more as well. I think the difference of two goals is adequate and fair.” – Marcelo Bielsa

LEEDS BACK ON THE RADAR

As the season concludes, Bielsa’s team don’t look tired – a recognised symptom from the head coach’s previous clubs – with a promising set of fixtures against Burnley (away), Southampton (away) and West Bromwich Albion (home) to end on.

That’s why Fantasy Premier League managers will be pleased to see two returns – winger Raphinha (£5.4m) and the goal scoring of Bamford. The most transferred-out player of the week after one goal from nine games, Bamford reminded the community that he is the focal point of an incredibly attacking team.

His seven shots from the previous five matches was poor. It suggested that Bamford had peaked, having been replaced early on numerous recent occasions.

Yet an early left-footed shot in the seventh minute showcased his capabilities, a low attempt pushed wide by Hugo Lloris (£5.6m). The England hopeful then gave Leeds a half-time advantage by tapping in an assist from Ezgjan Alioski (£4.3m), the left-back overlapping Jack Harrison (£5.4m) to provide the pass.

Bamford will be confident of replicating the two goals and two assists from the reverse meetings against Burnley, Southampton and West Brom.

DALLAS DOES IT AGAIN

Northern Ireland international Dallas continues to show how fixture-proof an FPL asset he can be. Following his 17-point haul away to Manchester City and a clean sheet against Manchester United, Dallas scored the opener after 13 minutes by following-up a Lloris save that prevented Sergio Reguilon (£5.6m) from scoring an own goal. 

It was his eighth goal of the season which, alongside three assists and ten clean sheets, makes him comfortably the highest-scoring FPL defender of the season. The versatile Dallas has mostly been used in midfield and will could be classified as one next season. 

Here, he started proceedings on the right flank before playing centrally once Raphinha came on. A late, stoppage time chance almost gave him another brace, if it wasn’t for Lloris again getting in the way.

Raphinha was only on the pitch for 32 minutes but found time to assist the decisive third goal. Sent down the left flank, his cross was finished by fellow substitute Rodrigo and judged fine by VAR’s offside check.

The exciting Brazilian has been a hit in Yorkshire and made a mockery of his FPL price by providing four goals, five assists and eye test success during his previous 13 games, until having to miss three matches with a thigh problem. He looked threatening during this cameo and could be an appealing midfield differential for the final weeks.

“Key moments went against us, and we weren’t as clinical as we would have liked to have been. Their goalkeeper pulled off two great saves, Harry hit the crossbar, the offside decision is also a big moment at 1-1 and, look, it’s a disappointing afternoon because we lost.” – Ryan Mason

SON SHINING AGAIN

In a match full of the season’s most well-owned assets, Son scored his fourth goal in five matches to coincide with his dip in popularity amongst the FPL community. Just when his time looked over, scoring only once in the 11 games that followed January’s reverse win over Leeds, a Double Gameweek 32 was announced for Spurs. 

Now there has been an upturn in form, tallying up 38 points from five matches. Throughout the season, Son has outperformed his poor expected goal involvement (xGI) figures so consistently that it actually boosts his appeal for the final three matches against Wolves (H), Aston Villa (H) and Leicester (a).

Joining Son and Bamford as the most-sold players heading into Gameweek 35, Kane can consider himself unlucky not to have provided returns here. The league’s top scorer netted twice but both were offside, later hitting the crossbar with a 72nd minute free kick. 

Although Gareth Bale (£9.1m) has contributed nine goals and two assists, they tend to come in short splurges during comfortable wins. Therefore, although managers may be concerned that Kane also blanked during the 4-0 win over Sheffield United, he remains the standout premium striker. Along with Son, he has carried Spurs through the season. The outstanding pair have a combined 61 goals and assists for the season.

“I think he (Alli) produced a moment that created a goal for us in the first half so as a Number 10 that’s part of your job and that’s what you need to do in that attacking third of the pitch. I said all along we’ve got many attacking players competing for places so it’s a big training game coming up.” – Ryan Mason

THE THREAT OF ALLI

Bale was anonymous at Elland Road and was replaced in a 68th minute double substitution with Dele Alli (£7.4m). The latter actually played well in the first half, dinking the pass for Son’s equaliser and setting up Kane’s first disallowed goal. Alli could be an interesting punt to end the season on, especially with Euro 2020 squads being increased from 23 to 26 men.

Elsewhere, both goalkeepers made some impressive saves. Lloris added more when tipping over right-footed shots from Harrison and Mateusz Klich (£5.2m). Young stopper Illan Meslier (£4.7m) reacted well to save a heavy deflected Spurs shot, later using a leg to deny Giovani Lo Celso (£6.9m).

Bargain defender Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) played again, despite captain Liam Cooper’s (£4.3m) return from a three-match suspension. Bielsa confirmed that Cooper missed out because of a slight knock to the gluteus.

Struijk has started 18 of the last 21 league matches, although he plays in an odd defence that has kept ten clean sheets but leak chances. The only team to have both scored and conceded over 50 goals, just three sides have conceded more shots but just four have created more.

Leeds have certainly been a breath of fresh air since promotion. With a trio of favourable games to conclude the season, it is time to buy their players again.

LEEDS UNITED XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Alioski; Koch; Dallas, Klich (Phillips 89’), Roberts (Raphinha 58’), Harrison; Bamford (Rodrigo 79’)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Lo Celso (Ndombele 80’); Bale (Lucas Moura 68’), Alli (Lamela 68’), Son; Kane

Triple Gameweek 35 so far…

Christian Benteke (£5.5m) opened the scoring as Crystal Palace beat Sheffield United 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

It was his third goal in his last five away matches and he could have walked away from Bramall Lane with more to his name.

The former Liverpool man had one fine effort blocked before the woodwork denied him in the second half.

However, Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) proved to be the star of the show, registering an assist and scoring in the second half to claim maximum bonus points.

By contrast, Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) was relatively peripheral, stationed on the left-hand side of attacking midfield rather than in in his usual out-of-position centre-forward berth.

Meanwhile, there was a clean sheet for Crystal Palace’s defenders, Gary Cahill (£4.5m) benefitting the most thanks to his assist for Eze’s goal while Joel Ward (£4.3m) picked up a first-half yellow card.

Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) was the latest Triple Gameweek 35 option to punish his Free Hit sellers on Saturday.

He was the beneficiary of a woeful Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) penalty as Manchester City hosted Chelsea.

The centre-forward did manage to get an assist for Raheem Sterling‘s (£11.0m) first-half goal but is struggling to convince many of his worth between now and his Gameweek 38 bow.

Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m) netted the equaliser for Chelsea, allowing César Azpilicueta (£5.9m) to extend his lead among his colleagues for points since Thomas Tuchel took over (79 pre-bonus).

Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) finally delivered on his admittedly dwindling Fantasy appeal in the dying stages.

Making just his second start since Gameweek 32, the left wing-back netted his second goal of the season.

Marc Jobling Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Best of England
    Best of Europe

    The world is blue. Up the chels.

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Best top post.
      Ever.

      Open Controls
    2. Utopsis
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Get Alonso a statue outside the Bridge

      Open Controls
    3. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      City probably going to be champions of both

      Open Controls
    4. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Best of England or scraping top 4 lol

      Open Controls
    5. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Next year they will compete across the board. Its a very good squad. Both first teams in the CL Final will be interesting, still think City have the better 11.

      Open Controls
  2. Alisson WondHaaland
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Finally know what a GK haul feels like

    And no, I never owned Martinez

    Open Controls
  3. Phil's Stamps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Third defender slot on a FH, 5.8 to spend:

    TAA Digne ______

    A) Cresswell
    B) Dallas
    C) Cancello/Stones
    D) Someone else?

    Currently on A.

    Open Controls
    1. Daghe Munegu
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Shaw

      Open Controls
      1. Phil's Stamps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        48 mins ago

        My gut tells me Shaw is probably a poor pick this week.

        Open Controls
      2. MightyGar
          27 mins ago

          Shaw, with Dallas first on the bench

          Open Controls
      3. B penguin
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        • Sedemuda
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          59 mins ago

          Stones

          Open Controls
        • Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          44 mins ago

          Dallas until end of season

          Open Controls
        • dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          37 mins ago

          Dallas

          Open Controls
        • Phil's Stamps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Thanks for the replies everyone.

          Open Controls
      4. Warbling Wendy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        I sold Dallas a few weeks back, but I don't feel "punished". Punished is when my mum used to lock away my Xbox

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Thanks for making me laugh. That's true pain.

          Open Controls
        2. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Why would she do that?

          Open Controls
      5. Messiah Hazard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        DCL, Antonio or Bamford for next week…?

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          DCL probably. Benteke got a worrying amount of shots off & dominated aerially. Not too dissimilar to Benteke. Same opponent too.

          I like Antonio next though.

          Bamford will probably do well given I finally shipped him & decent fixtures, but who knows. All probably do alright.

          Open Controls
        2. B penguin
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            All great options. I think DCL is the best for the next 2 fixtures but then has city away on the last game. Bamford probably edges it for me as Leeds in good form and all fixtures are decent

            Open Controls
        3. Flynny
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Hi....likely to be losing Bruno and nacho gw36......

          Who are the best replacements?

          Is it son / raphinha and Antonio?

          Open to suggestions!

          Salah lingard jota (Bruno greenwood)
          Kane dcl nacho

          Thanks

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Mane and Antonio

            Open Controls
            1. Flynny
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Cheers.....I also have trent so can't get a 4th lpool....thanks

              Open Controls
        4. Bob_the_builder
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          I was looking at the possibilities of my last 3 moves and one possible combination is:
          Nacho to DCL
          Watkins to Wilson
          DCL to Wood
          Essentially bring in the striker due to play Sheffield. Could work.

          Open Controls
        5. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Martinez needs 11 points from 5 matches to Break all time FPL GK record for points in a season

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            The three other categories all Pool players

            Def: Roberton 18/19

            Mid: Sala 17/18

            Fwd: Suarez 13/14

            Open Controls
        6. Ronnies
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Looking to GW36

          Worth a -4 ?

          Bruno, Nancho to Lingard, DCL

          Cheers

          Open Controls
        7. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Can someone direct me to the post where someone links the top players teams and transfers for each game week .... missed it this week?

          Open Controls
          1. fclackless [Brazil Nuts]
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            BigManBakar ... The Preview?
            Hot topic tab

            Open Controls
          2. Ragabolly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            You can find the teams and their transfers here http://www.livefpl.net/leagues/pw

            Open Controls
        8. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Maddison has been a really disappointing transfer. Got him soon after he started games again after injury. Each week I was thinking this is week. And he has done nothing.

          Open Controls
          1. RedWolf
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Yep, I have him too. So disappointing, especially with nacho doing so well, you'd have thought he'd have had more impact.
            To be fair I have Jota too and he's been just as bad

            Open Controls
        9. Messiah Hazard
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Why are everyone getting rid of Nacho… Isnt he in the form of his life?

          Open Controls
          1. Major League Shocker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            46 mins ago

            I don't really want to sell him myself, but his remaining fixtures are [BLANK], che, TOT, whereas people love the fixtures for Antonio and Bamford.

            Open Controls
            1. Messiah Hazard
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              38 mins ago

              Would you sell him for a hit?

              Open Controls
              1. Major League Shocker
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Maybe if Antonio looks like a must-have. We still get to see both him and Nacho one more time before making a decision.

                Open Controls
          2. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            42 mins ago

            Start with a blank fixture

            Open Controls
        10. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Mane decent today besides goal? Thinking of Bruno > Mane for those 2 juicy remaining fixtures although I already own Salah and Jota.

          Open Controls
        11. The Reptile
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Forster rising tonight - will he keep his place v Fulham in gw36?

          Open Controls
          1. CROYDON DE BRUYNE
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Doubt it

            Open Controls
          2. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            I think Hassenhutl indicated Forster gets both games in week 35 and McCarthy gets 36 and 37. But as Forster owner with a non playing Leno as other keeper in 36 hope this is not the case!

            Open Controls
        12. Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Considering a -8 for GW36 to set me up for the run in. What do you think of these two options?

          Given all 3 players coming in replace 3x blankers, should hopefully pay for itself straight away

          A) Rudiger, Bruno, Iheanacho > Dallas, Son, Bamford (-8)
          B) Mendy, Rudiger, Iheanacho > Meslier, Coufal, Bamford (-8)

          1FT 0itb. No chips left
          Mendy, Forster
          TAA, Rudiger, Shaw, Coleman, Masuaku
          Salah, Bruno, Jota, Greenwood, Lingard
          Kane, DCL, Iheanacho

          Cheers

          Open Controls
          1. Hotdogs for Tea
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            play our bench and just do -4 ?

            Open Controls
        13. Stand By Mee
          • 4 Years
          59 mins ago

          What to do with Jota? Great fixtures but apparently terrible form?

          Open Controls
          1. Bushwhacker
            • 1 Year
            16 mins ago

            He missed a boatload today.

            Open Controls
          2. I Must Break You
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            My guess is you have bigger fish to fry

            Open Controls
        14. F_Ivanovic
          • 5 Years
          59 mins ago

          How are there people on here struggling to field even 8 players next week? Surely they were aware of the blank and the need to not invest too heavily in United/Leicester/Chelsea + Arsenal assets. Poor planning. Very poor.

          Open Controls
          1. Bennerman
            • 2 Years
            56 mins ago

            Righteous. Very righteous.

            Open Controls
          2. Major League Shocker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            38 mins ago

            Lots of people have said they play FPL to have fun, and they would not find it fun to not go all in on the "once-in-a-lifetime" TGW. Especially if they are also United fans.

            So they bought additional United assets after the announcement, even if their original plan was to set up better for the blank.

            Open Controls
          3. Bushwhacker
            • 1 Year
            15 mins ago

            Why would you miss out on D and TGWs to field 11 in a blank?

            Open Controls
        15. Weeb Kakashi
          • 5 Years
          53 mins ago

          Salah(TC) fail

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            28 mins ago

            He has a whole other game to go.

            Open Controls
          2. Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            11 mins ago

            Better than Kane TC fail last week. I wouldn't complain

            Open Controls
          3. BIG TONES
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Plays a tired and likely rotated Man U team next. Could do well

            Open Controls
        16. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
          • 7 Years
          26 mins ago

          So according to the new CL rules, if the season finished today, Liverpool would still qualify for the CL even though they finished 6th and West Ham finishing 5th would qualify for EL.
          Why isn't there outrage for this? It's a mini version of the ESL

          Open Controls
          1. Hotdogs for Tea
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            the seasoned doesn’t finish today though ?

            Open Controls
        17. Royal5
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          29 and a red arrow. Disappointing.

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Given Mendy, TAA, Salah and Nacho makes 31, expected.

            Open Controls
          2. I Must Break You
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            It's day 2 of a 7 day GW. Relax

            Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.