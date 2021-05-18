Meslier, Rashford, Ings benched as fans return to Premier League grounds

End-of-season rotation continues to ramp up as fans return to Premier League grounds.

Leeds, Manchester United and Southampton each boast at least one important Fantasy asset on the bench while Fulham come to Old Trafford with a very shuffled pack.

Illan Meslier (£4.8m) is among the substitutes at St. Mary’s Stadium tonight with Kiko Casilla (£4.1m) handed a first start since the Gameweek 19 defeat to Brighton.

He is joined there by Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) who ends a run of five successive starts to allow Liam Cooper (£4.3m) to return to the team for the first time since his Gameweek 31 sending off at Manchester City.

The club captain appears to be set for a night in a back-three alongside Diego Llorente (£4.4m) and Luke Ayling (£4.4m) with Stuart Dallas (£5.4m) and Ezgjan Alioski (£4.3m) either side of Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) in a 3-3-3-1 formation.

Rodrigo (£5.7m) comes in for Mateusz Klich (£5.2m) play at number 10 with Jack Harrison (£5.5m) and Raphinha (£5.5m) either side of him and Patrick Bamford (£6.5m) leading the line.

As ever, Southampton are in their 4-2-2-2 formation with Che Adams (£5.7m) and Nathan Tella (£4.3m) leading the attack in Danny Ings‘ (£8.4m) absence.

Theo Walcott (£5.8m) celebrates his permanent switch to Saints by starting on the flanks with Moussa Djenepo (£5.4m) while Oriol Romeu (£4.5m) failing his late fitness test means another central-midfield outing for Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) next to James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m).

Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) is Manchester United’s big-name benching as they host Fulham.

Paul Pogba (£7.6m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.3m) are on the left and right flanks of attacking midfield respectively tonight while Edinson Cavani (£8.0m) leads the line in front of Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m).

Axel Tuanzebe (£4.1m) makes a second league start from a possible three alongside Victor Lindelöf (£4.8m) while Luke Shaw (£5.5m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.7m) are in their usual full-back roles.

Fulham come to Old Trafford with a rather second-string appearance as Joachim Andersen (£4.5m), Ola Aina (£4.4m) and Kenny Tete (£4.3m) on the bench.

Tim Ream (£4.2m) is handed the captaincy in his first start since Gameweek 6 and looks like one of just three recognised defenders alongside Joe Bryan (£4.5m) and Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.5m).

Gameweek 37 Line-ups

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Shaw, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, McTominay; Pogba, B Fernandes, Greenwood; Cavani.

Fulham XI: Areola; J Bryan, Adarabioyo, Ream; Lookman, Reed, Anguissa, Lemina, De Cordova-Reid; Cavaleiro, Carvalho.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Salisu, Vestergaard, J Stephens, Walker-Peters; Djenepo, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Walcott; Tella, Adams.

Leeds United XI: Casilla; Llorente, Cooper, Ayling; Alioski, K Phillips, Dallas; Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphinha; Bamford.

