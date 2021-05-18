1381
Dugout Discussion May 18

Meslier, Rashford, Ings benched as fans return to Premier League grounds

End-of-season rotation continues to ramp up as fans return to Premier League grounds.

Leeds, Manchester United and Southampton each boast at least one important Fantasy asset on the bench while Fulham come to Old Trafford with a very shuffled pack.

Illan Meslier (£4.8m) is among the substitutes at St. Mary’s Stadium tonight with Kiko Casilla (£4.1m) handed a first start since the Gameweek 19 defeat to Brighton.

He is joined there by Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) who ends a run of five successive starts to allow Liam Cooper (£4.3m) to return to the team for the first time since his Gameweek 31 sending off at Manchester City.

The club captain appears to be set for a night in a back-three alongside Diego Llorente (£4.4m) and Luke Ayling (£4.4m) with Stuart Dallas (£5.4m) and Ezgjan Alioski (£4.3m) either side of Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) in a 3-3-3-1 formation.

Rodrigo (£5.7m) comes in for Mateusz Klich (£5.2m) play at number 10 with Jack Harrison (£5.5m) and Raphinha (£5.5m) either side of him and Patrick Bamford (£6.5m) leading the line.

As ever, Southampton are in their 4-2-2-2 formation with Che Adams (£5.7m) and Nathan Tella (£4.3m) leading the attack in Danny Ings‘ (£8.4m) absence.

Theo Walcott (£5.8m) celebrates his permanent switch to Saints by starting on the flanks with Moussa Djenepo (£5.4m) while Oriol Romeu (£4.5m) failing his late fitness test means another central-midfield outing for Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) next to James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m).

Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) is Manchester United’s big-name benching as they host Fulham.

Paul Pogba (£7.6m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.3m) are on the left and right flanks of attacking midfield respectively tonight while Edinson Cavani (£8.0m) leads the line in front of Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m).

Axel Tuanzebe (£4.1m) makes a second league start from a possible three alongside Victor Lindelöf (£4.8m) while Luke Shaw (£5.5m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.7m) are in their usual full-back roles.

Fulham come to Old Trafford with a rather second-string appearance as Joachim Andersen (£4.5m), Ola Aina (£4.4m) and Kenny Tete (£4.3m) on the bench.

Tim Ream (£4.2m) is handed the captaincy in his first start since Gameweek 6 and looks like one of just three recognised defenders alongside Joe Bryan (£4.5m) and Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.5m).

Gameweek 37 Line-ups

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Shaw, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, McTominay; Pogba, B Fernandes, Greenwood; Cavani.

Fulham XI: Areola; J Bryan, Adarabioyo, Ream; Lookman, Reed, Anguissa, Lemina, De Cordova-Reid; Cavaleiro, Carvalho.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Salisu, Vestergaard, J Stephens, Walker-Peters; Djenepo, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Walcott; Tella, Adams.

Leeds United XI: Casilla; Llorente, Cooper, Ayling; Alioski, K Phillips, Dallas; Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphinha; Bamford.

  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Saka to Raphinha worth it?

    1. HonestBlatter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I don't think so. Play Saka

  2. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Oi! Shaw got a yellow?

    1. Royal5
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yup

  3. Rolls-Royce
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    What is Bam top 10K EO?

    1. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Like 33%

      1. Rolls-Royce
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Noice

  4. Daniel Jebbison
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Phytons still out

  5. Top Lad Dakes. - all chips …
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Raphinha useless. Dallas relatively useless. Bruno jammy and disappointing. Greenwood useless. Shaw useless.

    No Gundogan, Bamford or any other City, Leicester or Chelsea players.

    Not the best start!

    1. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Dallas should have scored today tbf was unlucky

  6. TheDragon
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Imagine not seeing this coming from Bamford.

    All the signs were there given he was rested last week

  7. fr3d
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Should we bench Bamford in 38? Could be rested

    1. Rolls-Royce
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      LOL

    2. ajay_kl +42
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Rested for what?

    3. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Rested for the offseason?

  8. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Just seen the replays of the cavani goal

    Don’t think that’s a Bruno assist

    1. ‘Tis the Season
      • 2 Years
      just now

      He didn’t. Game is fixed

  9. Drumandbaines123
      4 mins ago

      What an incredibly infuriating start to the gameweek.

    • Daniel Jebbison
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Premier League hat-tricks since 2014/15:

      Harry Kane - 8
      Arsenal - 6

      I think another one is coming tomorrow.

      It's a sign

    • Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Salah(c) let's go!

    • Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hahahaha. Played Greenwood, Raphinha, Lindgard and DCL over Bamford.

      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Lingard and DCL yet to play though

    • Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      So Zaha to Greenwood was an epic fail but I'd do it again to be honest. Greenwood usually scores that 1v1 but tbh it was time he began to once again to regress to the mean. Good player but will always just be good, nothing special.

      1. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        could you also tell me tomorrow's lotto numbers too? Thanks

    • Lethargio Alcantara
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      it might happen that I lose a 100 point lead over my rival in the last 3 games despite having very similar teams. The Bruno assist could finish me off on this one. I'm just unable to guess his (C) choice. What can I do?

      The game is so messed up.

      1. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        he got 4 points... relax

    • ajay_kl +42
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      DCL to Antonio for final week and triple WHU vs Soton with Coufal and Lingz?

      Also if you had to sell Shaw or Greenwood who would go?

    • Cilly Bonnolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      So when’s the assist getting taken back off Bruno?

    • Royal5
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      So Fernandes didn't get a touch but they give him an assist because it would be offside if he didn't touch it. What a farce 😆

      1. JayLegend
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Exactly, it’s not getting removed reviewed by VAR as he got a touch

      2. Royal5
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Two wrongs don't make a right.

    • ‘Tis the Season
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      COMMMMME ON LEISTER! Please do your magic and beat Chelsea!

    • Free Hat
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Shaw. So much potential, but only gave my so much dissappointment for all those weeks.
      Just like Creswell. Best defenders suddenly turn to crap in my team 😀

    • g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Played Shaw instead of Godfrey & Thomas, just know they will haul!

