News May 23

Michael Coone crowned 2020/21 FPL champion

A dramatic end to the 2020/21 Fantasy Premier League season culminated with Michael Coone being crowned the overall winner.

Michael’s team, Teddy Bears Utd, began the afternoon in third place but the final-day captaincy of Sadio Mane helped the new champion overhaul Mohamad Abdallah (7amodi) and Ola Hovde (Rett i lomma).

Double-digit hauls from Ederson and Vladimir Coufal also contributed to the ascent to first place.

Above: Michael Coone’s Gameweek 38 squad

Ola, who topped the table in 23 Gameweeks across two different spells, plummeted from 1st to 10th following a Gameweek score of 49 (after hits).

That is Ola’s lowest rank since Gameweek 7.

Mohamad began and finished the day in second, ending up five points adrift of first place.

Viktor Johansson (iC0p) took bronze, with a Gameweek 38 score of 94 points elevating the Swede from 14th to 3rd.

FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT LEAGUE

Our Fantasy Football Scout league was an even tighter affair.

Pandin Bruyne (Championez FC) and Ray Freeman (Norfolk Enchancers) ended up tied on 2,632 points, with the former sealing the title having made fewer transfers.

Robert Tuck (VARsity Blues) and Thomas Lumley (Boogie Pete) also finished level on points in the race for third, with Robert edging it again thanks to less activity in the transfer market.

Tenth-place Craig S (Only put Matip in) deserves a shout-out, too, having handed the armband to the Gameweek’s highest scorer – Pablo Fornals – and passing the 100-point mark.

FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT MEMBERS LEAGUE

Robert Tuck (VARsity Blues) added the Fantasy Football Scout Members league trophy to his third-place finish in the open league.

Robert finished 10 points clear of Nathan Jobling (LEJ Utd), while Matt Carvel (Cancelo Culture) jumped up to third on the final weekend.

All of our top 10 captained Mohamed Salah in Gameweek 38.

The league tables above are taken from LiveFPL.net. Thanks to Ragabolly for his excellent work on this site throughout the season.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

  1. Scratch
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 29 mins ago

    Well it was a pretty poor FPL season for me, finished on 70k which was actually my highest OR of the season and an improvement on a really dreadful last year. Think i must be getting old 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      22 hours, 9 mins ago

      Just a gloat really ain’t it. Next.....

      Open Controls
    2. Third Eye Vision
      • 8 Years
      20 hours, 2 mins ago

      Is 70k a gloat? It’s a decent finish, but nothing to write home about.

      It would presumably win some mini leagues, but fall short in tougher leagues.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        19 hours, 57 mins ago

        Underworld has been hating the game and willing it to finish. He could simply turn his device off and not play f

        Open Controls
  2. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    23 hours, 57 mins ago

    No price changes?

    Open Controls
  3. seewhyaxe
    • 4 Years
    23 hours, 56 mins ago

    DZ folks, thanks for 2020/2021 memories.

    It has been fun despite the many downs this season.

    Open Controls
  4. I am 42
    • 7 Years
    23 hours, 52 mins ago

    I think top 0.2% indicates you have a good season

    Open Controls
    1. I am 42
      • 7 Years
      23 hours, 52 mins ago

      ops reply fail

      Open Controls
  5. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    23 hours, 40 mins ago

    Pandin , first in FFS members league is Malaysia. Congrtatz bro if u read this.

    Open Controls
    1. 3 A
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 hours, 40 mins ago

      *Malaysian

      Open Controls
  6. PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    23 hours, 2 mins ago

    Salah ruined my season for not getting him in the first GW as well as owning him in the last 2 GWs

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      22 hours ago

      True that

      Open Controls
  7. Sloane426
    • 1 Year
    22 hours, 49 mins ago

    Seasons over Fudgy.

    Open Controls
  8. Amey
    • 2 Years
    21 hours, 39 mins ago

    Hello DZ !

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 10 Years
      21 hours, 16 mins ago

      Hello

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      21 hours, 6 mins ago

      Kon'nichiwa

      Open Controls
  9. beric
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    21 hours, 28 mins ago

    I think veltman to coufal on the last day has been my favourite transfer of the season

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 hours, 19 mins ago

      Nice one. Rolling the dice and bringing in Mané (c), Pepe and Dallas for Bruno, Son and Digne for a -8 is definitely my favourite since I’ve been playing the game (not-so-humble brag)

      Open Controls
      1. beric
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        21 hours, 13 mins ago

        Lovely stuff. I'd considered a hit yesterday to completely alter my front line - turned out sticking with bale and foden was the right thing to do (also not so humble brag)

        Open Controls
        1. Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          21 hours, 10 mins ago

          Haha, nice one Beric, sometimes doing nothing is the best course of action. Took some balls in your case, especially with those two players, well played sir.

          Open Controls
          1. beric
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            21 hours, 9 mins ago

            Same to you, -8 for one game is super risky!

            Open Controls
            1. Rasping Drive
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              21 hours, 4 mins ago

              Yes, absolutely. My oppos team was 15 pts ahead before I made my trades and most of the players I wanted, he already had. Was v close to bringing in Firmino and Harrison but changed my mind last minute. Massively fortunate, but he who dares and all that.

              Open Controls
      2. runupstream
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 hours, 17 mins ago

        Had Dallas, coudn't have afforded Mane, but I nailed Pepe (c) at least.

        End season OVR 52K, my best ever

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      20 hours, 17 mins ago

      Aguero mine

      Open Controls
    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 hours, 4 mins ago

      Great move!

      Open Controls
  10. waldo666
    • 10 Years
    21 hours, 16 mins ago

    Takes a long time to catch on replays when every match is the same day, was so hard not to look at FPL until now.

    Both revised targets met, won main ML and scraped into to top 100k, never thought I'd be so happy to finish with a rank of 97,878 but it breaks the trend of the last two seasons being in five figures.

    Decent finish to a trying season but need to sharpen up for the next.

    Open Controls
    1. beric
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      21 hours, 13 mins ago

      Nice one man!

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 10 Years
        21 hours, 10 mins ago

        Cheers mate!

        Open Controls
    2. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 hours, 6 mins ago

      Great stuff Waldo. I know what you mean about all the games happening at once. I started off watching the Leicester game, with an eye on the BBC Sport live text plus my usual WhatsApp groups. Switched to the Pool game, but when the messages came in about Pepe’s goals, I couldn’t believe my luck. Managed to overhaul a 23 point lead in one of my minileagues as well as sneak into the top 20k. Happy days.

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 10 Years
        21 hours, 2 mins ago

        Awesome stuff!! My ML threat bought in Pepe and Mane this week but having a nice cushion plus bringing in Ederson last minute certainly helped, especially after I decided not to do Bruno to Mane.

        Open Controls
        1. Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          20 hours, 47 mins ago

          Wow, that Ederson play was inspired! I’m in a WhatsApp group with a few other addicts I met on here, one of whose mates also had Ederson in Fanteam and his penalty save won the fella the 200k - unbelievable.

          Open Controls
          1. waldo666
            • 10 Years
            20 hours, 26 mins ago

            Unreal, stuff of dreams that!!

            Open Controls
    3. waldo666
      • 10 Years
      19 hours, 48 mins ago

      *6 figures

      Open Controls
  11. AC/DC AFC
    • 5 Years
    21 hours, 2 mins ago

    Well played everyone.

    Some great ranks on here, the forum is strong!

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 10 Years
      21 hours, 2 mins ago

      Cheers mate!

      Open Controls
  12. DavidBadWillie
      21 hours, 1 min ago

      Not looked but is there a decent Euro fantasy game?? McDonald’s doing one??

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        20 hours, 58 mins ago

        https://gaming.uefa.com/en/uefaeuro2020fantasyfootball/

        Open Controls
      2. Weeb Kakashi
        • 5 Years
        20 hours, 54 mins ago

        The 2016 one was great. Was it the McDonalds one?
        Cannot recall.

        Open Controls
    • Echoes
        20 hours, 34 mins ago

        Now that the season is over, trying to analyse how hits affected our seasons.

        How many points hits did you take and what was your ending OR?

        80 points hits in total and a 105k OR for me.

        Open Controls
        1. Athletico Timbo
          • 10 Years
          20 hours, 31 mins ago

          24 points in hits

          Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          20 hours, 27 mins ago

          32 points, OR 54k

          I dont think you can derive any conclusion from that though. It could be possible that hits that you have taken are the reason for that rank, without hits, your OR might have been worse. Similarly for me, maybe if I had avoided those hits, my OR could have been higher.

          Open Controls
          1. Echoes
              20 hours, 21 mins ago

              Not trying to derive any definitive conclusions (which ain't possible with such limited date) but just trying to paint a simple picture. Agree with your point that sometimes hits might be the reason you see green arrows in any particular GW and vice versa, but just trying to make a simple graph of sorts of the relation between hits and OR. Nothing definitive, but like I said, just trying to paint a picture which gives a simple idea about the topic and nothing more.

              Open Controls
              1. Echoes
                  20 hours, 17 mins ago

                  *data

                  Open Controls
            • waldo666
              • 10 Years
              20 hours, 24 mins ago

              8 points in hits, 97,878 OR

              Open Controls
            • The Knights Template
              • 7 Years
              20 hours, 15 mins ago

              Too soon

              Open Controls
            • mynameisq
              • 7 Years
              20 hours, 10 mins ago

              48 points, 1.7k OR

              Open Controls
            • CONNERS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              20 hours, 10 mins ago

              76 points in hits
              45k

              Open Controls
            • Rasping Drive
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              20 hours, 10 mins ago

              60 points in hits. 19k OR finish.

              Open Controls
            • Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              20 hours, 3 mins ago

              68 points in hits which is more than I usually do. Some worked out well tho. Finished around 7k

              Open Controls
            • sledger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              19 hours, 59 mins ago

              32 Points in hits
              9,780

              Open Controls
            • JoeJitzu +42
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              19 hours, 46 mins ago

              104pts, 55k OR

              Ok, that’s a lot of hits!!! Some were definitely needed. Oh, to get off to better starts.

              Open Controls
            • afsr
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              19 hours, 39 mins ago

              84 points hits and 5k OR.
              The last one was a clear example of a mistake, bought Dallas for a hit instead of playing Targett, which cost me 7 points

              Open Controls
            • Saint Tim
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              19 hours, 39 mins ago

              48 points in hits, OR 59k

              Open Controls
            • Little Red Lacazette
              • 4 Years
              19 hours, 33 mins ago

              36 points, 2,223 OR

              Open Controls
            • A Kun & Mateta
              • 7 Years
              19 hours, 20 mins ago

              84 points given away in hits, many rage transfers to cheer myself up! 57k rank, one of my worst. Most of my hits were transferring Kane and Son in and out.

              Open Controls
            • Kabayan
              • 4 Years
              19 hours, 19 mins ago

              48 points hit.
              3.707 OR

              Open Controls
            • Ooh Ah Cantona
                18 hours, 47 mins ago

                I took about 400-500 points in hits this season, which is also my first ever season playing FPL.

                Open Controls
              • Salarrivederci
                • 5 Years
                17 hours, 52 mins ago

                -120 points in hits. Lowest amount of hits in my 4 seasons of playing, and my worst rank.
                39K

                Open Controls
              • Rassi
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                17 hours, 49 mins ago

                20 pts, 28k

                Open Controls
              • kringe
                • 7 Years
                17 hours, 46 mins ago

                52 points in hits.
                OR 84000

                Open Controls
            • Athletico Timbo
              • 10 Years
              20 hours, 33 mins ago

              Terrible last he for me but managed to stay in the top 500. That’s two in a row, I’m on a roll 😀

              Open Controls
              1. Athletico Timbo
                • 10 Years
                20 hours, 32 mins ago

                Gw*

                Open Controls
              2. waldo666
                • 10 Years
                20 hours, 23 mins ago

                Congrats man, great rank!! And on the bounce no less.

                Open Controls
              3. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                20 hours, 22 mins ago

                Now you can claim to be an expert, when are you starting your patreon? 😀

                Open Controls
              4. The Knights Template
                • 7 Years
                20 hours, 15 mins ago

                Athletico Pundit!

                Open Controls
              5. Rasping Drive
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                20 hours, 9 mins ago

                Wow, well played sir!

                Open Controls
              6. Pat Bonner
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                20 hours, 3 mins ago

                Well done. That’s an amazing effort

                Open Controls
              7. Third Eye Vision
                • 8 Years
                19 hours, 59 mins ago

                Two top 1k finishes in a row is good form! Well done.

                Open Controls
            • @Bryan
              • 11 Years
              19 hours, 56 mins ago

              I lost out coming 2nd place in my work league to two people tied for 2nd/3rd respectively who ended up on the same points and beat me by a solitary one point. I had less transfers then both so would have finished 2nd instead of 4th and got into the cash prize.

              ......ouch. Close one! Anyone have any tighter leagues then that?

              Open Controls
              1. The Ilfordian
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                19 hours, 37 mins ago

                I feel for you. All that hard work!

                Open Controls
            • Oscar Slater
              • 6 Years
              19 hours, 54 mins ago

              Carson & Hegazi should take screenshots of the final PPG rankings to show their grandkids. Carson lords it over absolutely everyone and Hegazi looks as if he's another Franz Beckenbauer.

              Open Controls
            • CONNERS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              19 hours, 45 mins ago

              Cheers everyone and see you all in a couple of months for some RMT's...

              Open Controls
            • waldo666
              • 10 Years
              19 hours, 40 mins ago

              Just realised that I broke my all time points record and it was only good for 97k!!

              Managed to finish 3265 a few years ago with 43 less points and reached my all time high (2759) with 92 less points!!

              Open Controls
              1. Saint Tim
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                19 hours, 36 mins ago

                Same! 2,420pts for OR of 59k. 231pts less in 2011/12 saw me finish in the top 7k...this game is getting harder!

                Open Controls
                1. Zen Arcade
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  19 hours, 20 mins ago

                  Combination of spoon feeding of information to folk, the chips but also all the doubles this year?

                  Open Controls
                2. Holmes
                  • 7 Years
                  19 hours, 16 mins ago

                  or maybe the amount of goals and CSs were high this year?

                  Open Controls
                3. Hotdogs for Tea
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  16 hours, 57 mins ago

                  2420 points for me too 🙂

                  Open Controls
              2. A Kun & Mateta
                • 7 Years
                19 hours, 16 mins ago

                All the dgws account for the high points this year imo. Standard is very high. Winner averaged 70.5 points per gw, which must be the best ever.

                Open Controls
                1. waldo666
                  • 10 Years
                  17 hours, 58 mins ago

                  Still the same amount of games though, for every double there's a blank. That is an outstanding average though, I must say.

                  Open Controls
              3. Hotdogs for Tea
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                16 hours, 58 mins ago

                chips are changing the dynamics and there are more informed players in the top 3 million now than ever.

                My sub 60k rank needed 2420 points to get there, by far my highest points total ever

                Open Controls
            • Zen Arcade
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              19 hours, 21 mins ago

              About a month’s grace until the RMTs come back

              Open Controls
              1. waldo666
                • 10 Years
                18 hours, 21 mins ago

                That's optimistic 😉

                Open Controls
            • A Kun & Mateta
              • 7 Years
              19 hours, 14 mins ago

              Today is one of my favourite days of the year in fpl. Look forward to hearing the best dead team scores and the possibility of an interview with the winner.

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • 5 Years
                19 hours, 13 mins ago

                https://twitter.com/FPLStatistics/status/1393634787819081732?s=20

                This is pretty special...

                Open Controls

