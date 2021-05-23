Michael Coone crowned 2020/21 FPL champion

A dramatic end to the 2020/21 Fantasy Premier League season culminated with Michael Coone being crowned the overall winner.

Michael’s team, Teddy Bears Utd, began the afternoon in third place but the final-day captaincy of Sadio Mane helped the new champion overhaul Mohamad Abdallah (7amodi) and Ola Hovde (Rett i lomma).

Double-digit hauls from Ederson and Vladimir Coufal also contributed to the ascent to first place.

Above: Michael Coone’s Gameweek 38 squad

Ola, who topped the table in 23 Gameweeks across two different spells, plummeted from 1st to 10th following a Gameweek score of 49 (after hits).

That is Ola’s lowest rank since Gameweek 7.

Mohamad began and finished the day in second, ending up five points adrift of first place.

Viktor Johansson (iC0p) took bronze, with a Gameweek 38 score of 94 points elevating the Swede from 14th to 3rd.

FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT LEAGUE

Our Fantasy Football Scout league was an even tighter affair.

Pandin Bruyne (Championez FC) and Ray Freeman (Norfolk Enchancers) ended up tied on 2,632 points, with the former sealing the title having made fewer transfers.

Robert Tuck (VARsity Blues) and Thomas Lumley (Boogie Pete) also finished level on points in the race for third, with Robert edging it again thanks to less activity in the transfer market.

Tenth-place Craig S (Only put Matip in) deserves a shout-out, too, having handed the armband to the Gameweek’s highest scorer – Pablo Fornals – and passing the 100-point mark.

FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT MEMBERS LEAGUE

Robert Tuck (VARsity Blues) added the Fantasy Football Scout Members league trophy to his third-place finish in the open league.

Robert finished 10 points clear of Nathan Jobling (LEJ Utd), while Matt Carvel (Cancelo Culture) jumped up to third on the final weekend.

All of our top 10 captained Mohamed Salah in Gameweek 38.

The league tables above are taken from LiveFPL.net. Thanks to Ragabolly for his excellent work on this site throughout the season.

