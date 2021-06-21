330
Euro 2020 June 21

De Bruyne, Lukaku and Eden Hazard all start while Denmark are unchanged for intriguing Group B finale

330 Comments
Share

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has been as good as his word and Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m) and Eden Hazard (€10.0m) both start tonight’s final Group B match against Finland in St Petersburg.

52% owned striker Romelu Lukaku (€11.1m) also makes the line-up as does 26% owned defender Thomas Meunier (€5.6m) in a tie where Belgium only need a draw to be certain of winning the group, but will qualify for the knockout stages whatever the result.

Finland are unchanged except for the return of captain Tim Sparv (€5.5m) as Rasmus Schüller (€5.0m) steps back down to the bench, restoring the XI that started their 1-0 victory over Denmark in the first game though that night is, of course, chiefly remembered rather for Christian Eriksen’s medical emergency.

Even with those three points already banked from Match Day 1, the newcomers to major tournament football need a win to be sure of qualifying, though a draw would do if Denmark beat Russia.

Belgium: (3-4-2-1) Courtois; Vermaelen, Denayer, Boyata; Chadli, De Bruyne, Witsel, Trossard; Doku, Lukaku, Eden Hazard

Finland: (5-3-2)  Hradecky; O’Shaughnessy, Arajuuri, Toivio; Uronen, Kamara, Lod, Sparv, Raitala; Pukki, Pohjanpalo

Despite losing to Belgium in Match Day 2, Denmark make no changes from that side as they host a Russian side playing away from St Petersburg for the first time in the competition.

Denmark desperately need points after two home defeats and should be expected to attack from the first whistle. Goals are pivotal to their chances of progress even if they win and Belgium defeat Finland.

The Russians make one adjustment, with midfielder Dmitri Barinov (€5.0m) making way for defender Fedor Kudryashov (€4.5m), possibly reflecting that they are looking for the draw that would clinch second place for them if Finland fail to get a point or better against group leaders Belgium.

Attacking wing-back Mario Fernandes (€5.5m) makes the trip and retains his starting place for Russia despite a very nasty-looking landing after going up for a header on goal early in their Match Day 2 victory over the Finns.

Russia (3-4-3): Safonov; Diveev, Dzhikiya, Kudryashov; Mario Fernandes, Ozdoez, Zobnin, Kuzyaev; Miranchuk, Dzyuba, Golovin.
Denmark (3-4-4): Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard; Wass, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle; Braithwaite, Poulsen, Damsgaard

330 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Netters2018
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    Are price changes happening daily in md3? Worth jumping on the good performing players even if you dont intend to keep them for last 16. Transfer value same as price so some nice 0.1 and 0.2's to be made.

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      don't think there are mid-MD changes - but can't hurt to do something just in case i guess.

      Open Controls
  2. Baked baines
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    How has Maehle got 1 point from goal outside box. It was a yard in.

    Open Controls
    1. CornerTakenQuicklyOrigi
      • 1 Year
      just now

      It was taken off. He went from 9 to 8, I assume that was why.

      Open Controls
  3. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    Did they announce Rudiger's price?

    Open Controls
  4. The Senate
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    what a Ridiculous VAR offiside. Cost most of us 7 points!

    Open Controls
  5. Cometh The Aouar...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Yaremchuk and Yarmolenko owners how are you feeling tonight? Knew it would be a low scoring game.

    Open Controls
    1. A Kun & Mateta
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Shakiri and Depay to the 2 Ukrainians here! Ah well, it's only for the interest!

      Open Controls
    2. Leaf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Is captain hindsight still on here ?

      Open Controls
    3. dirtmcgirt
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Spare a thought for Arnautovic owners. Missed a sitter and did nothing else all evening

      Open Controls
  6. Cometh The Aouar...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Hope England are still motivated for the Czechs despite qualifying for the last 16

    Open Controls
    1. The Senate
      • 2 Years
      just now

      both tomorrow's games will be 0-0

      Open Controls
  7. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    Does it mean switzerland go through?
    As they 3rd finish is above Ukraine and Finland.

    Open Controls
    1. Horlicks esq.
      • 11 Years
      just now

      It’s the not knowing that makes it all so Much fun.

      Open Controls
    2. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yes. Any team who finishes on 4 points are/will go through.

      Open Controls
  8. Horlicks esq.
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    When are folk pressing the button on last 16 transfers?

    Are you live with yours or waiting to see what happens given the price rises?

    I have a great draft for bang on budget but don’t want to regret losing someone if they get a good fixture.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Next set of price changes won't be till after the Ro16 deadline.

      Open Controls
      1. Horlicks esq.
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        My point is that I don’t want to lose players above price and not be able to afford them back? Or is that not an issue as they will remain at team value until the end of the next round?

        Open Controls
        1. chocolove
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          You sell your 4.1m player, then yiu can buy him at 4.1m again.what's the matter?

          Open Controls
          1. Horlicks esq.
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            Got it. Thanks, thought like in fpl you lose the value

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 min ago

              nah none of that thankfully.

              Open Controls
  9. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Hazard should have had a monster haul.

    Open Controls
  10. Sterling Archer
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Southgate may aswel have a go 2moro, 1 cdm please!!

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Will he want to win the group?

      Open Controls
  11. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Lol not going to get any sleep here in Copenhagen tonight, the town is rocking 😀

    Open Controls
    1. DavidBadWillie
        32 mins ago

        How come the stadium is full? The whole country vaccinated or covid doesn’t exist?

        Open Controls
        1. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
          • 9 Years
          27 mins ago

          Its because we had our freedom day beginning of last week where we opened up. No more masks, all places opened up - bar/restaurants/pub until midnight etc

          Open Controls
          1. DavidBadWillie
              24 mins ago

              You have a decent government then, fair enough…

              We’ve got a oily pig running the UK.

              Open Controls
      • Sterling Archer
        • 4 Years
        41 mins ago

        Nobody in my work league has even used a single chip! They are the most casual of casuals but can't help worry it may be a good strategy!

        Open Controls
        1. dirtmcgirt
          • 5 Years
          31 mins ago

          No use for limitless at all in the later rounds imo.. I'd be worried if someone had saved their wildcard though.

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            29 mins ago

            If there are shocks in the semi limitless could be useful.

            Open Controls
            1. dirtmcgirt
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Limitless then WC in the final could if you've played a blinder with your picks I guess

              Open Controls
          2. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            22 mins ago

            LL in the final!

            Open Controls
            1. dirtmcgirt
              • 5 Years
              20 mins ago

              Don't see it myself, finals like the world cup where you have multiple attacking returns are rare.

              Open Controls
              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 min ago

                picking the right one is really hard then.
                not that i think it's the best idea, but getting all premiums improves the chances I suppose.

                Open Controls
      • amplifiedAnt
        • 6 Years
        41 mins ago

        On 185 with maximum 6 to play.

        Mini league rival on 206 with maximum 4 to go (2 of which I have covered). They won't change captain as it's on Shaqiri.

        1. Stick on KdB captain
        2. Twist

        Don't want to panic and go too risky. The rival isn't a hardcore player (started MD3 with Spinazzola and Insigne, for example).

        Tomorrow's options are Perisic/Robertson for me. Day after it's Gnabry/Havertz/Gosens/P. Torres.

        Open Controls
        1. dirtmcgirt
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          I back Perisic to score, Scotland need to win, they'll have chances.

          Open Controls
        2. Hadebayor Mum
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 mins ago

          Twisted Spinazzola last time and ended up with Mbappé. Only cost four points (12+2 vs. 6+4). So for the sake of a potential worst case of losing four points, I’d twist.

          Open Controls
        3. Blue&White85
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Twist. Have to fancy Gnabry or Havertz at home to Hungary.

          Open Controls
      • Cometh The Aouar...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        40 mins ago

        France, Sweden, Czechs and Swiss through

        Open Controls
      • dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        So best four 3rd placed teams go through but how is it decided who they play in next round? Belgium for example plays 3rd placed team from either Group A/D/E/F so could be France/Germany/Portugal if from F. I guess with Italy probably waiting in QF. Which would make tricky to select players on unlimited if no WC.

        Open Controls
        1. azz007
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Saving wikcras for this is pointless with too many from same team and low scoring potentials.

          Wc shoukd have been done md2 or 3

          Open Controls
      • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        35 mins ago

        Did DCL really only score 5 goals in Everton’s last 27 games?

        Even with those fixtures, the fact that they haven’t yet got a manager in place, might be better to swerve & just get Nacho, Antonio or Wilson to partner Watkins instead

        Open Controls
      • azz007
        • 3 Years
        30 mins ago

        Italy v Austria
        Wales vs Denmark
        Confirmed rd16
        Who we loading up on? Unlimited tranfers.

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          feels like Wales v Denmark is tough - don't know who will win so will be worried about having a dead player in for the next round.

          Triple/Quad Italy looks likely to me...the mids are such good value.

          Berardi, Locatelli, Spinnazola, Donnarumma/Immobile.

          Open Controls
          1. azz007
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Yeh Italy for sure.

            But chance on bale or Ramsey is a good punt

            Open Controls
      • Swans3aJ4ck
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        Rotation they said. Wildcard they said.

        Nah - 2 FT and on 60pts from 7 players so far!

        Let’s gooooo.

        Open Controls
        1. dirtmcgirt
          • 5 Years
          23 mins ago

          Fair play on keeping the wildcard, wish I could have kept for the quarters myself. Would have scored better in round 2 not using limitless. Worth bearing in mind for future tourneys. How did you do on MD1 and 2?

          Open Controls
          1. Swans3aJ4ck
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            79
            60
            60 so far

            Open Controls
            1. dirtmcgirt
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Definitely have a good chance then, could do really well in the quarters. GL

              Open Controls
            2. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 mins ago

              yeah that's fantastic. nice work.

              Open Controls
      • Avery
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        Took a risk and moved the armband from KDB to Wijnaldum 45seconds before deadline. Glad that paid off.
        Will leave it on him now for this week.

        Open Controls
      • Nightcrawler
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        56 from 5. Good start but hopefully no more blanks or non starters

        Open Controls
        1. dirtmcgirt
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          56 too when I sub out Diveev. Hate having to rely on Germany and France again so hope Perisic eases the pressure a bit

          Open Controls
          1. dirtmcgirt
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Bit jel of the number 1 rank. 70 with two strikers blanking, Russian Goalie and Meunier and Dumfries!

            Open Controls
      • Ronnies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Currently on KDB (c) - 12 points.

        Stick or swap to Gnabry or Havertz ?

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
        1. Subzero (-4)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          May as well go big or go home! I’m going gosens for the craic

          Open Controls
        2. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          i got to figure this out myself.

          if i do plan on twisting i'll move it to Stone for tomorrow just in case he gets a header and cleany.

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.