De Bruyne, Lukaku and Eden Hazard all start while Denmark are unchanged for intriguing Group B finale

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has been as good as his word and Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m) and Eden Hazard (€10.0m) both start tonight’s final Group B match against Finland in St Petersburg.

52% owned striker Romelu Lukaku (€11.1m) also makes the line-up as does 26% owned defender Thomas Meunier (€5.6m) in a tie where Belgium only need a draw to be certain of winning the group, but will qualify for the knockout stages whatever the result.

Finland are unchanged except for the return of captain Tim Sparv (€5.5m) as Rasmus Schüller (€5.0m) steps back down to the bench, restoring the XI that started their 1-0 victory over Denmark in the first game though that night is, of course, chiefly remembered rather for Christian Eriksen’s medical emergency.

Even with those three points already banked from Match Day 1, the newcomers to major tournament football need a win to be sure of qualifying, though a draw would do if Denmark beat Russia.

Belgium: (3-4-2-1) Courtois; Vermaelen, Denayer, Boyata; Chadli, De Bruyne, Witsel, Trossard; Doku, Lukaku, Eden Hazard

Finland: (5-3-2) Hradecky; O’Shaughnessy, Arajuuri, Toivio; Uronen, Kamara, Lod, Sparv, Raitala; Pukki, Pohjanpalo

Despite losing to Belgium in Match Day 2, Denmark make no changes from that side as they host a Russian side playing away from St Petersburg for the first time in the competition.

Denmark desperately need points after two home defeats and should be expected to attack from the first whistle. Goals are pivotal to their chances of progress even if they win and Belgium defeat Finland.

The Russians make one adjustment, with midfielder Dmitri Barinov (€5.0m) making way for defender Fedor Kudryashov (€4.5m), possibly reflecting that they are looking for the draw that would clinch second place for them if Finland fail to get a point or better against group leaders Belgium.

Attacking wing-back Mario Fernandes (€5.5m) makes the trip and retains his starting place for Russia despite a very nasty-looking landing after going up for a header on goal early in their Match Day 2 victory over the Finns.

Russia (3-4-3): Safonov; Diveev, Dzhikiya, Kudryashov; Mario Fernandes, Ozdoez, Zobnin, Kuzyaev; Miranchuk, Dzyuba, Golovin.

Denmark (3-4-4): Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard; Wass, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle; Braithwaite, Poulsen, Damsgaard