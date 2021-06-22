16
Members June 22

Comparing Alexander-Arnold and Robertson’s FPL points potential for 2021/22

16 Comments
Just one point separated Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) last season but the former remains more expensive than the latter in Fantasy Premier League ahead of 2021/22.

Ever since the two Liverpool full-backs emerged as premium defenders, their hefty prices have often forced managers to decide which one is more worthy of investment.

Only Stuart Dallas scored more points among defenders than the pair last season but their latest prices have, once again, made a double-up a challenging prospect for our budgets.

Accordingly, ahead of the new campaign, we have compared Robertson and Alexander-Arnold for creativity and goal threat to see if either has the edge over the other.

As this article uses extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full – but there's a completely free trial available now for those are wanting to try before they buy.

CAN WE TRUST LIVERPOOL'S DEFENCE THIS SEASON?

16 Comments Post a Comment
  1. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    A good article. Who is the nailed CB tough? Nat Philip?

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 hours, 43 mins ago

      Are Gomez and/or Matip fit yet? I've not heard anything.

    2. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Kouyate?

  2. Zen Arcade
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    23 hours, 22 mins ago

    Nice read. TAA is usually one of the first names I select at the beginning of a season nowadays, most likely start with him this season too assuming he's fully fit.

    1. money face bandwagon
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      like aguero. just pick whenever he is free.

  3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • 11 Years
    22 hours, 37 mins ago

    TAA is just a scary FPL player

    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Drafts without him look good but can't bring myself to go without after his exploits at the end of last season - and that was without VVD, Hendo and co.

  4. Cheeto__Bandito
      14 mins ago

      Main decision in most drafts will be - 2 pretty good attackers 343/352 vs Bruno/KDB and a decent Defender 442/433.

      Flexibility of 343 is pretty valued to me, but no Bruno is a risk for sure.

      1. money face bandwagon
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        our team will be affected by how the european championship goes. so just relaxed, have a sensing of the price, make a flexible team structure so that you can slot in the correct players at the correct time

    • Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Digne or Shaw if you had to choose one to begin with?

      1. money face bandwagon
        • 7 Years
        just now

        digne. choose the utd goalkeeper if there is a clear choice on who is the no1

    • Babit1967
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Think I’m going Robbo and TAA with Salah the third pool

    • Rains of Castamere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Any early thoughts on the best 5.5m mid? On Mbuemo for now but haven't had chance for a proper nosey.

    • Jacky boy
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Will VVD be fit to start the season?
      Seems a better value than robertson or TAA

    • Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Huge fan of the fact I haven't seen Antonio in any other FPL draft despite West Ham having Newcastle, Palace and Southampton in the first four.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        He's in mine. I'd rather him than DCL.

