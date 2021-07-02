51
  1. Coaly
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 14 mins ago

    Why is Alba’s goal from outside the box (7 points) given as an assist (3 points)? Was clearly going well on target

    1. That Posh Bloke
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 57 mins ago

      It’s hypothetical. It could have gone wide. The trajectory of it could have suggested so. There would have been people moaning either way. Some you get, some you don’t.

      1. Coaly
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 44 mins ago

        It was absolutely not going wide, have you seen the replays?

        1. That Posh Bloke
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 26 mins ago

          Yes. But it doesn’t matter what I say, you will believe what you want to believe, I was just trying to help you not feel so bitter and sleep peacefully.

          1. 3 A
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 10 mins ago

            You guys try to sleep? Its 7 a.m here haha. Find my breakfast.

        2. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 39 mins ago

          No way was it going wide but Swiss keeper should have saved it easily without the deflection.

    2. Sean.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      Alba's shot on its on was pretty harmless ,i very much doubt on its own it would have ended up up in the net.
      Nevertheless , the fact that it was on target still makes it an Alba goal under the rules.
      We changing the rules here ??

      1. ffs casual
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 53 mins ago

        There are any rules for what constitutes and own goal, which is why there is so much interpretation. I think the own goal was awarded because Zakaria attempted to play the ball rather than it bouncing off him. Sommer would likely have saved the shot had it nore been redirected. Other tournaments may use different criteria, but Uefa have awarded a few own goals that may have been given to the striker in other competitions.

  2. That Posh Bloke
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 8 mins ago

    If City don’t sign Kane, will Jesus be an option?

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      I don’t think so, not with all the great options at 7.5 who will outscore him

    2. 3 A
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      Jesus , Firmino, Werner is good but always some cheaper option (fwds) outscoring them.

      Slot for other City and Liv option is more valuable too.

    3. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Not a good option.

  3. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 23 mins ago

    @mods, @admin, Harrison confirmed signed permanently with Leeds. Can u adjust the setting in projections for him?

    As he somehow overachieved , or maybe clinical , I love to see how all of u projected the points.

    Dallas, Lingard, Nacho, Willock , Mahrez, Torres is some obvious overachiever in 2nd half of the last season. Still I highly consider some of them. Tq

  4. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    is the best strategy for Semi-Finals to have 5 each of Italy, Spain and England, assuming England get through?

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      I’d think 4, 4, 4 and 3.

      Guaranteed at worst 7 in the final with 5 frees.

      Can only start 11.

    2. ffs casual
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      With 5 transfers for the final you may want 5/5/4/1. That would give you a minimum of 11 assuming no injuries and players selected. Denmark and Czech Republic have some good players who could make things difficult for England.

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Yeah I think going for the most likely scorers from each team might be better than all-in on one.
        Like today. Ignoring Belgium and Switzerland assuming they were going to lose meant not selecting Lukaku and Shaqiri.
        Having them then needed to transfer out would have been better than not at all.

  5. kobewan
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    After F. Torres blanked. which is the better captain option of Day of Euro 2020 QF

    A. Kane
    B. Sterling
    C. Schick
    D. Maelhe

    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Everyone's question mate. Wish someone had a crystal ball.
      Have all these guys myself. May go Kane as he is on pens and often only gets going late into the games. Will decide tomorrow.

  6. iberiaballer
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Let me see those rankings!! I’m sitting at 292 points & feeling pretty good about it.
      4,514 / 3,750,000+ Overall
      64 / 40,000+ in the USA
      3,411 / 3,250,000+ Neutral

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Oh I’m doing terrible.
        253 points. 97k or.
        But having fun and enjoying the games.

        1. iberiaballer
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            It’s an absolute blast man!! I love the format of the game with the interactive subs & what not. There’s over 3.6 million doing worse then you so it could be worse. I’m hoping I can gain some more ground tomorrow to catch the leaders

        2. Louis_Sans_Balls
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          I'm at 208 right now, not bad for missing all of MD1

          1. iberiaballer
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              I agree. Not too shabby for missing a whole Matchday.

          2. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            Love the format but it's too unpredictable for my liking, especially in recent games.

            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Yeah for real feels like a lottery now. There seemed to be a bit more strategy earlier on.

              Maybe it feels that way because I keep getting things wrong lol.

            2. iberiaballer
                42 mins ago

                I hear ya, it’s definitely not easy picking the perfect team at this stage of the tourney. Today’s ideal team would’ve included Alba, Lukaku, Shaqiri, Barella, & Insigne. Not unlikely, I’m sure there are some teams out there that had all of them.

          3. the dom 1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Had Kaku for captain so would you stick or twist to Kane?

            1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Stick

            2. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              51 mins ago

              Stick for me.
              Returns will be rare this week it feels. Already are.

            3. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              37 mins ago

              Stick

          4. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour ago

            Captain Options

            a. Schick
            b. Sterling
            c. Damsgaard
            d. Maguire
            e. Mæhle

            Currently on Maguire. Mainly because I assume everyone will fail so he might end up with a clean sheet.

            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              36 mins ago

              Going with Maguire as well, its not like making obvious choices is working 😀

              Open Controls
              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                Glad I’m not alone then!

          5. 3 A
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            48 mins ago

            Hi guys, best FPL formation for 2021/22 ?

            A. Extreme 541 5 at the back , most value at the back
            B. Extreme 343, attack like the end is near
            C. 352, midfield is the real goldmine
            D. Hybrid 532 or 442
            E. Others

            Thanks....

            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              34 mins ago

              D. 442 gives a nice premium team

              B. A strong 343 is also possible this year

              1. 3 A
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                14 mins ago

                A lot of choice, but what do u think the best one if dont want to wildcard early?

                1. Holmes
                  • 7 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  3-4-3 sets you well, also depends on players selection.

                  As long as you have selected players at different price points, it should be easy to switch around depending on form. Look at GW1-7 fixtures, not longer than that, there is a fixture turn for premium teams around that time, UCL/Europa will also be underway during that period.

          6. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            36 mins ago

            Tried a non BB + Son team, looks sweet! 😀

            Sanchez
            Shaw, Digne, Coufal
            Salah, Bruno, Son, Buendia
            Watkins, Antonio, Toney

            Bench : 4, 4, Fofana, Gilmour

            1. 3 A
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              22 mins ago

              Looks good but I admit no TAA is a bit worried

              1. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                7 mins ago

                Yeah, had Trent initially but it went over budget by 2m. Did Trent to Digne.

            2. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              22 mins ago

              Solid. Son and Benny are the only assets that deviate from what will be a solid template.

              1. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                9 mins ago

                Yep, its already tough to move away from template 😀

                1. FALSE PROFIT
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  TBH it is not worth playing anymore. ML's are the only thing to fight for. Overall position requires a considerable amount of luck compared to FPL

                2. FALSE PROFIT
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Talking about Euros. (My stupid)

          7. iberiaballer
              27 mins ago

              Kane, Schick, Shaw, Mæhle, Grealish, Hojbjerg, or Pickford as Captain? I had Alba as captain with 10pts as of now. His goal being counted as an OG was heartbreaking.

              1. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                15 mins ago

                Maybe Schick, not sure if any of them will get more than 5pts

                1. iberiaballer
                    just now

                    Thanks for the help. I definitely like Schick & I think he bags a goal tomorrow. I also like Kane although he hasn’t looked too good this tournament. I just know how much he scores in bunches so now that the floodgates are open I think he could very well score a goal or two

              2. Khalico
                • 5 Years
                24 mins ago

                Captain Braithwaite or Sterling?

                1. Holmes
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Sterling

              3. FALSE PROFIT
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                Something just occurred with me I thought I might share:
                Obviously, far from showing off I had a stinker 19 points from 9 players and end up 16 800 overall.
                The interesting bit is Andy's league I am 1825 and 128 in the Black box league. A total of nearly 4 million are playing/played this game with Andy having 16k participants and BB over 1 000.
                All I can say is Andy must be spoon feeding or his entourage copy his side the best they can. I am .2% overall and 10% with Andy.
                It sort of puts me off to think my position world wide would be far better if content creators did not show their sides. The BB league who do not "advertise" their teams I set in just over 1%.

