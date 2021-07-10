416
Pre-Season July 10

FPL Team Previews – Burnley: Best players, stats and more

416 Comments
Our team-by-team guide to the new Fantasy Premier League season continues with this preview of Burnley.

After a tenth-place finish in 2019/20, last season was a little underwhelming for Sean Dyche’s side.

The Clarets failed to pick up three points until November, and ended the season just as poorly, losing seven of their final nine matches.

In the end, survival was confirmed by a comfortable 11 points, thanks largely to a good run of results over the festive period, but a 17th place finish indicates that the current squad needs reinforcements ahead of the new campaign.

DOUBLE FIGURES FOR WOOD AGAIN

Despite that, there were positives, including the performances of Chris Wood (£7.0m).

The 29-year-old scored 12 Premier League goals as he recorded double figures for the fourth consecutive season, and finished particularly strongly, registering eight goals and three assists between Gameweeks 27 and 35.

Chris Wood’s xG shot map 2020/21

However, for large parts of the season he struggled, which isn’t a huge surprise given Burnley’s attacking numbers:

TotalRank v other Premier League sides
Goals3318th
Shots38417th
Shots in the box23417th
Shots on target12718th
Big chances5616th
Expected goals (xG)39.9716th

MIDFIELD FOUND WANTING

One of the key areas Sean Dyche will surely look to address this summer is the lack of goals throughout the rest of the team.

None of Wood’s team-mates managed to score more than three, with their midfielders combining for a measly three big chances over the entire season. It really was that bad.

Dwight McNeil (£6.0m) and Ashley Westwood (£5.5m) do at least provide some threat from set-pieces and crossing, and Josh Brownhill (£4.5m) may appear in a few squads simply as a budget enabler, but even the most ardent Burnley fan would struggle to get too excited about their attacking assets given their Gameweeks 1-8 fixtures: 

Aside from Wood, Matěj Vydra (£5.5m) is perhaps the other forward with the most potential. 

The Czech put himself back in contention with some good performances at the end of the season, with his partnership with Wood adding a new layer to Burnley’s attack.

However, he has always struggled to maintain a regular place under Dyche, and it’s hard to see that changing with Ashley Barnes (£5.5m) and Jay Rodriguez (£5.5m) also vying for starts.

DEFENSIVE STRUGGLES

Meanwhile, Burnley had a surprisingly porous defence since the turn of the year, as they kept just five clean sheets in 23 fixtures.

During that period, they conceded 35 goals, and aside from a legendary Matthew Lowton (£4.5m) haul in Double Gameweek 24, it was all a bit uninspiring.

Over the course of the season, Nick Pope’s (£5.5m) points-per-match average of 4.5 was the best among Burnley assets and the fourth-highest among Fantasy goalkeepers. 

The Burnley no. 1 managed to hit clean sheet double figures (11) for the second consecutive season, with only Emiliano Martínez (£5.5m) collecting more bonus points, which does suggest he could be a useful asset at times next season, providing the fixtures fall kindly.

However, with Pope coming in as one of the more expensive goalkeepers in the game, and given last season’s defensive numbers, it does maybe feel a little pricey for what’s on offer.

TotalRank v other Premier League sides
Goals conceded5515th
Shots conceded57018th
Shots in the box conceded35818th
Shots on target conceded17915th
Big chances conceded7312th=
Expected goals conceded (xGC)55.5615th

Some of those totals may cause concern, but they do require careful analysis.

Burnley do give up a lot of shots, that’s clear, but they also get a lot of bodies behind the ball, and it’s no surprise that centre-backs Ben Mee (£5.0m) and James Tarkowski (£5.0m) both ranked in the top three defenders for blocks last season.

The full-backs also played their part, and that could be where the real value lies.

Matthew Lowton (£4.5m) played his way back into form in the second half of the season, and a quick comparison between his performances from Gameweeks 1-22 and 23-38 highlight just how much his role developed as the campaign went on, and essentially how much more attacking he became:

Above: Matthew Lowton’s attacking numbers between Gameweeks 1-22 (left) and Gameweeks 23-38 (right). Averages per match shown.

Investing in Lowton from Gameweek 9 could be an idea, then, when the Clarets’ fixtures ease:

Burnley’s fixtures Gameweek 9-18

FINAL THOUGHTS

Wood’s consistency helped Burnley get over the line last season, but if they want to progress, he will need help on the goalscoring front in 2021/22.

Having recently been acquired by American business firm ALK Capital, the hope is now that they can add new faces to a squad that has been stretched to the limit in recent times.

The early signs are promising, with defender Nathan Collins (£4.5m) arriving from Stoke City for an initial £12m fee last month, but it’s those attacking midfield areas where additions are needed most.

As it stands, the only offensive asset worth considering is Wood, and it’s worth noting that he will return to training late as he has been named in New Zealand’s squad for the Olympics, with the final on August 7, just one week before the Premier League season kicks off.

FPL managers should probably look elsewhere to begin with, then, and reassess ahead of Gameweek 9 when their fixtures ease.

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

416 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Another Hoops
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    No love for Pulisic gameweek 1? Atm he is in one of my teams with 1 mil ITB to upgrade to Mahrez in gameweek 2. Also really hoping Newcastle sign Willock, think he's a great option for Arsenal but has strong competition from ESR. At Newcastle he could be great value again.

    Open Controls
    1. Jacky boy
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Not totally nailed

      Open Controls
      1. Another Hoops
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Agreed but as a one week punt I think him or Havertz is a shout given the fixture.

        Open Controls
        1. Jacky boy
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          I wouldn’t plan my transfers.
          There will be so many changes elsewhere in your team and bandwagons emerging.
          I myself WC early each season because of this reason. Which I never planned to. (WC)

          Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Tuchel seemed to favour Havertz in the centre and Werner out left, leaving Pulisic on the bench.

      Open Controls
  2. Pep bites Kun
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    What's the current status with Shane Duffy? He went to Celtic on loan and was released early - injury?

    I was scratching around looking for 4.0 def with potential

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      He declined awfully during that loan, doubt he troubles the first team

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        That's a pity. I remember he had a decent 2018/19 season. Went the whole vegan route to extend his career. Looked sharp

        Open Controls
  3. xiMoxiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Sanchez (Foster)
    TAA Shaw Lamptey (Ayling Fofana)
    Salah Bruno Mahrez Raphinha Sarr
    Watkins Toney (Davis)

    Strong enough bench to cover a potential Mahrez benching early this season?

    Open Controls
    1. xiMoxiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Also 0.5m ITB.

      Open Controls
      1. Another Hoops
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Yeah your bench is more than strong enough mate

        Open Controls
        1. xiMoxiee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Cheers mate.

          Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Yep. Why is Foster your 2nd keeper tho? Switch to the lowest owned one.

      Open Controls
      1. xiMoxiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Good spot, thanks.

        Open Controls
    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I like it. Are you not tempted to drop a £4.5m down to a £4.0 and upgrade Toney to Antonio or Nacho?

      Open Controls
  4. Jacky boy
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    bamford is under priced imo.
    He should have scored a lot more goals last season. You easily expect him to bring at least same fpl points this season and I think most people agree that it was not a “one season wonder”

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      57 mins ago

      He was buggered at the end. Played way to many games. He needs an awful lot of chances to scores. Hits the post time ad time again. Similar to Ollie.

      Bamford scored 1 goal more than DCL, but had 24 more GA then DCL.

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      Not a one season wonder for sure but his "miss rate" is a carry over from the Championship - he does miss a lot and is behind pretty much all the similarly priced forwards in that respect.

      Also worth noting he isn't simply a target man. The Leeds attack is very flexible and mobile and he doesn't necessarily benefit when the team as a whole delivers to the extend you'd expect. His role is quite often stretching the defence to bring mids into play.

      If he could get to the 50% hit rate on big chances which the likes of Wilson Antonio Watkins have then he is underpriced. But as it stands he simply needs more chances than they do.

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        FWIW his big chance strike rate was essentially one in three; all the others were one in two

        Open Controls
    3. Dogs Of War
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      46 mins ago

      It depends how often you think Rodrigo will play. He started to come good towards the end of last season and this ate into Bamford’s minutes. Any risk of rotation?

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Bamford fading late on is irrelevant at this stage. You're looking no further than your first WC. I fancy him over DCL at the same price.

        Open Controls
    4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Agreed - I’d have possibly gone to 8.5 for him with penalties tbh

      He got 28 attacking returns last season

      DCL has 36 attacking returns in the last *TWO* seasons

      Bamford for me is a player FFS are really, really sleeping on

      Open Controls
  5. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    So its VVD + 7.5 mf vs TAA + 6.5 mf

    😕

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      Knew you’d come around to TAA eventually

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        not at all. I have vvd.

        Open Controls
    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      50/50

      Toss a coin.

      Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Trent. Couldn't go without him!

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        53 mins ago

        Is he going to get 15 assists again?

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          51 mins ago

          He will get 12 assists and 3 goals, and 16 clean sheets-

          Open Controls
        2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Locked in for double figure attacking returns based on his XGi

          It’s just a question of does he underperform and get 10-ish, play to par and get 12-15, or overperformed and get 15+

          History would suggest he has 200+ points in his locker

          Open Controls
    4. Dogs Of War
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      53 mins ago

      TAA is basically a midfielder with clean sheet points. I’d pick him over VVD.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Case to made for TAA, VVD, 7.5 midf and 6.5 midf. Just need to trust in one premium.

        Open Controls
    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      TAA + 6M mid for me

      Open Controls
  6. Dogs Of War
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    50 mins ago

    Is James Ward-Prowse a sensible option this season? Anyone considering him?

    Open Controls
    1. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah I think he’s an option for sure.

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I would not go there personally

      Open Controls
  7. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Wondering, is there value of doubling up MCI defenders from GW1?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Only if you pick the ones who will play every game.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Is there such a thing for MC players? Probably Dias Stones as nailed as it gets?

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Well no, so doubling up is a risk too far for most people, unless it's Ederson and Dias. Stones has stiff competition from Laporte.

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Hmm, no risk no gain? 😆 I feel it's still tempting, ta!

            Open Controls
  8. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Is anyone looking at starting with havertz ?

    I think I just like having him a bit more than grealish with the higher ceiling to start

    It also leaves you a really easy swap to foden/mahrez or someone like greenwood if he looks nailed, even a deli Ali or similar, whatever bandwagon pops up around 6.5-8m mid you can jump straight on it gw2

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Grealish at Villa plays every game. With Tuchel rotation I need more assurance of Havertz's gametime.

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      I have early impression (at least here) that many are avoiding MCI and CHE from the outset understandably. I was trying to make a case by backing them and it's tempting to go against the 'template': Double up MCI def + Mahrez + Havertz from GW1 😛

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I'd love to have the likes of Chilwell, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Havertz. Mahrez. KDB, Foden in my team, but they're all too expensive to have if they're in danger of rotation. A few early GWs MAY offer some more certainty over some of them, or maybe even less assurance. But for sure, we'll miss out on a few hauls from that lot.

        Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tuchel only started him in 7 of 19 league games

      Too much of a question mark there to risk it early on imo

      Fixtures turn GW7 when we’ll have some more data on Chelsea

      Open Controls

