FPL team guide 2021/22 – Brighton and Hove Albion: Best players, stats and more

Our team-by-team guide to the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season continues with this preview of Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 2020/21 campaign was a curious one for the Albion, whose 16th-place finish belied some impressive underlying stats – as we’ll discuss below.

Graham Potter’s side could be ones to watch in FPL with the right additions in the transfer market and they’ll certainly be high on the radar from the off, as they sit top of our Season Ticker from Gameweeks 1-8.

Don’t forget that you can find official Opta team and player information on the Seagulls in our Premium Members Area.

EVEN MORE TO COME DEFENSIVELY?

Brighton’s brief flirtation with the drop zone had little to do with their backline.

Potter’s troops conceded only two more goals than Premier League runners-up Manchester United and had a better defensive record than high-flying Leicester City and West Ham United.

This was no fluke, as their underlying numbers show:

TotalRank v other Premier League sides
Goals conceded46=7th
Clean sheets12=5th
Shots conceded3584th
Shots in the box conceded2223rd
Shots on target conceded1253rd
Big chances conceded513rd
Expected goals conceded (xGC)35.863rd

While 12 clean sheets was a respectable total, it could have been even better for the Seagulls.

Their xGC delta (the difference between Opta’s ‘expected goals conceded’ and actual goals shipped) was +10.14, making them the second biggest underachievers in the division from a defensive perspective.

  1. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    To be honest, comparing Welbeck to 7.5m forwards he's almost on par with them.

    Iheanacho 0.66 xG + xA/90
    Antonio 0.62 xG + xA/90
    Wilson 0.58 xG + xA/90
    Watkins 0.55 xG + xA/90
    Welbeck 0.52 xG + xA/90

    Then if you divide it by price:
    Iheanacho 0.088
    Welbeck 0.086
    Antonio 0.083
    Wilson 0.077
    Watkins 0.073

    Not sure if just calculating xG+xA per million is a right approach, but it gives some basic idea I think. In my opinion, Welbeck could really be a decent option (even for a player that never scored more than 10 goals in a season!) especially with those fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Probs with Welbeck are twofold and picked out above

      injury history
      history of never quite doing it

      I've been arguing for him based on late season form but think he's likely one to hit for a spell probs whereas a Nacho or Watkins could be almost indefinite holds for value.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Surely not that much of a risk tho. If he does on par with them then that means people with him over others win and even if he doesn't do as well he'll still probably justify it with his 6m price tag and allows improvements in the rest of the team to compensate.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          The risk, for me, is that you diddle yourself out of a 6.5-8m striker who could vastly outscore him.

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            It lets me have Son though along with Bruno and Salah so I wanna see how it goes. And I intend to shift to Digne or Cresswell or some other 5.5 defender after Brightons fixtures turn for the worse or if he gets injured.

            Open Controls
        2. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Agreed

          Have a 6.0 forward slot on my current set up and it's largely a makeweight slot where expectations are low and I'm expecting to make transfers.

          Open Controls
  2. xiMoxiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Mahrez, Raphinha and Sarr. Even if they don't get me points I can't wait to watch these lads.

    Open Controls
  3. Fiqz Fariss
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    REPOST! Just try something here. RMT

    Sanchez
    VVD Shaw Lamptey
    Salah Buendia Fernandes Son Raphinha
    DCL Toney

    Foster | Ayling Obafemi Kelly

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Really like tbh mate, great team

      Open Controls
    2. xiMoxiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      I'm on something similar with 0.5m ITB.

      Sanchez
      TAA Shaw Lamptey
      Salah Bruno Mahrez Raphinha Sarr
      Watkins Toney

      Foster | Fofana Ayling Davis

      Open Controls
      1. Fiqz Fariss
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Wow your team more balance than mine! Quite like it

        Open Controls
        1. xiMoxiee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Cheers mate. I like yours too.

          Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      I've been looking at 3-5-2 as well but keep being put off by the lack of a 4.5m playing forward resulting in just one playing sub unless we get a nailed 4.0m def. Very risky in Covid times.

      Open Controls
      1. Fiqz Fariss
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        The only way to have extra sub is to downgrade dcl > 7.5m forward and upgrading kelly > 4.5m def or and downgrade Raphinha > Sarr/Harrison and upgrade Obafemi > 5.5m attacker instead

        Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        How much would you expect from a 4.5 mid? Can't see any who are not 2/3 pointers. Not bothered enough myself to lose the players I want for that eventuality when there is so little upside/downside.

        Open Controls
  4. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    Tear this team apart please.

    Sanchez
    Chilwell Castagne Lamptey
    Salah(C) Sterling Mahrez Havertz
    Wilson Toney Pukki

    Bachmann Fofana Doherty Gilmour

    Open Controls
  5. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    57 mins ago

    VVD, Dias or Shaw (got TAA)?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Shaw would be my first choice.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Pool will have all their best defensive players back... Tempted to double up.

        Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Shaw of those probs. VVD does tempt me a bit.

      Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Shaw

      VVD cruciate needs an examination - his first twist/turn/sprint and going in for 50:50 challenges etc is bound to be a bit ropey at first and you’ll get points every time Liverpool clean from TAA anyways

      Dias - low ceiling type guy, probably needs more goals & assists to get up out of the 140’s - and with Laporte, a stones, Aké fit you better believe Pep isn’t playing Dias every game or anywhere near it - he’ll miss out on games, and probably the “easier” home bankers too which is just poison for FPL

      Shaw at least is an attacking bonus magnet. Over double the XGi of AWB, and 22 baps in 32 appearances (AWB 16 baps in 34 apps, Maguire 8 baps in 34 apps)

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        Nice spot on baps

        How AWB has fallen since he's been at United. And Maguire.....

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Yeah AWB actually overperformed attacking wise last season quite significantly (7 returns from 3.4 XGi is about 100% overperformance)

          Whereas Shaw slightly underperformed (6 returns from 7.2 XGi)

          But Shaw is an animal at baps, and seems to have a lot more “ceiling height” when it comes to attacking returns

          If he did what AWB did last season he’d get about 14 attacking returns for example!

          Or another way, if AWB did what Shaw did this year he’d get 2 attacking returns etc

          Obvs all theoretical, but sometimes does help as a reference point if in a tie break situation etc

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Hmmmm

            That all makes sense as a casual United watcher only. The uptick in AWB attacking returns defo took me by surprise. Seem to remember commenting sometime last season - quite early on I guess - that AWB was perhaps a poor fit there given his lack of attacking threat and compared poorly to his peers at other top 6 clubs - a United weakness in effect,

            Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Good points, cheers.

        Open Controls
      3. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Nice explanation.

        Open Controls
  6. Lignja
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Taa, Shaw, Dias
    Salah, Bruno, Grealish, Raphina
    Dcl, Antonio, Deeney

    How do you like this team? Dont see Deeney in any team is he injured or something like that?

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I don't.think he plays regularly anymore

      Open Controls
  7. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    Do you think KDB will be on pens?

    Open Controls
    1. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Probably not. He doesn't seem very interested in them. Mahrez probably taking them while on the pitch for now. I expect a striker to come in yet though.

      Open Controls
    2. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kane will take them

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Over Bruno, yes

        Open Controls
  8. The Mighty One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Trying to think ahead at what will be our major mistakes in the early part of this season, and thereby avoid using my WC early as usual. The main point looks like lack of City.

    Compare:
    Dias & Stones = 11.5
    Robbo & 4.5 = 11.5

    City will be rock solid for 20 cleanies. Then we are only 1 MF away from having our 3 City...I might get Torres now too because for 7.0M you will potentially have the City striker for cheap (at least for every 2nd or 3rd game...short cameos will hurt but if he stays on the bench then it still works). I'm going to do it.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      I think the city plan is fine as long as you are happy to carry 3 playing subs to cover for the inevitable rotation. Thinking to start with stones and foden myself but have considered torres too - really depends on city transfer activity

      Open Controls
      1. The Mighty One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        There will be minimal rotation with Dias and Stones though. I'm not afraid of Laporte. Stones will not play 38 matches, and he only played 1933 minutes last year, but I bet he goes up to 30 out of 38 games this year.

        Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      The issue I see with template is that it looks dangerously close to what would be a dead team selection - based on long term value.

      I'm anxious to try and hold off early WC and that for me means avoiding having too many players who are there for the long term. Triple 7.5/8.0 up top is one such issue in my book.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mighty One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        Wait...I thought I was with you but then you ended on the opposite note. A dead team with long term value is smart, and it means you will have depth and less need to transfer players out (such as VVD, Dias, Maguire).

        Then you say you would use WC to transfer out players that would be there long term? I don't believe that. You should leave those players (especially if Watkins, DCL, Antonio, Ings, etc are all firing at different times) and make transfers on the weakest link! Having those solid players means fewer weaknesses...and therefore you transfer can be focused on big hitters and especially your upcoming captains!

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          See if I can explain this

          I defo want a few spots in my team where I'm holding for long term value mostly - a few spots where I'm willing to wait it out. My difficulty - and this is personal - is if I have a glut of those types then I can see it being very tricky to transfer in early weeks to hit early bolters and get pushed into WC,

          Part of this is that too many mid priced forwards - and defenders come to that - make it very tricky to hit a sub prime mid possibly. I'm currently compromising my long term set up by spreading funds to make it easier to make early switches - something I just know I'll want to do. It's my safety valve if you like.

          Also suspect the real value up top will come below 7.5 - the next Bamford or Watkins, Pukki or Jimenez or Ings. The 7.5s will match value but not beat it significantly. No idea who it will be yet but happy to keep that slot open as a transfer position.

          Open Controls
    3. The Mighty One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      The nightmare situation is trying to pick from Bilva, Mahrez, Gundo, KDB, Torres, Sterling, Foden, Jesus, and clearly one more striker will arrive. The obvious simple point is that trying to pick 2 of them is impossible and that's why everyone is avoiding City. It seems a big mistake to completely avoid the likely eventual champion.

      Open Controls
  9. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Wilson or Watkins to start with? I have Buendia already so not sure about double up but those first 3 fixtures are so good. Yet he misses quite a fair few chances and Wilson has penalties plus scores random 16 pointers that annoy me when i don't have him and his fixtures are decent as well from a goalscoring perspective.

    Open Controls
    1. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      Yes, for same reason I'm on Wilson and Grealish just now as don't fancy the double up. If Grealish goes to City I will likely take Buendia.

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      I prefer Watkins.

      Open Controls
    3. Gingerman
        18 mins ago

        Might as well have Wilson until he gets injured

        Open Controls
      • Shearer & Sutton
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        I'm on Wilson atm.

        Open Controls
      • pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Almost nothing in it when it comes to putting away big chances on evidence of last season.

        In fact Wilson was really erratic in his big season when he got 14 goals - he missed an unfeasible number of big chances. A bit like Watkins his value came from loads of assists.

        Open Controls
    4. RED_ARMY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      a) Grealish + Raphinha
      b) Foden + Buendia
      c) Mahrez + Dallas

      Open Controls
      1. ritzyd
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        If grealish is at villa then A

        Open Controls
        1. xiMoxiee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          This.

          Open Controls
        2. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Still A even if he goes to City since Raphinha is a better option than the other 2 and all the city attackers will be a part of Roulette

          Open Controls
    5. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      TRIPLE BRIGHTON

      Sanchez (4.0)
      TAA, Digne, Lamptey (Ayling, 4.0)
      Salah, Fernandes, Mahrez, Buendia (4.5)
      Antonio, Watkins, Welbeck

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        Same here!

        Open Controls
      2. Gingerman
          5 mins ago

          Really not understanding the Wellbeck love. Be injured soon and at best sporadic I think.

          Open Controls
          1. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Good fixtures, finished last season strongly, and only 6m. Not expecting him to pull trees up or anything but he enables me to have Mahrez who I really want. I'll sell him when he gets injured. Pukki looks a ready made replacement in GW5.

            Open Controls
      3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        31 mins ago

        Does anyone else watch this and see shades of Ruud Van Nistelrooy?

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VmeLT-aNJe0

        Most of his goals are either with his first or second touch… I actually think that style of finishing is going to be easier to transfer up a league than a mazy runner/dribbler who is beating 4 men every week in the championship (which just won’t wash in the premier league)

        His physicality from set pieces could definitely cause teams problems too

        And the penalty taking technique - WTF 😆

        Think he’s going to be a really fun pick tbh, only 6.5, definitely worth a punt

        Open Controls
        1. DIMITRIS
          • 2 Years
          18 mins ago

          I think he can be something like Teemu Puki was two seasons ago, with 12-15 goals. Definitely worth considering imo.

          Open Controls
        2. Gingerman
            17 mins ago

            Agree, well worth the punt. Will be easy enough to upgrade if need be.

            Open Controls
          • pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Seen it argued the other way - without the link but I guess the same vid - the argument was then that there was a lack of sophistication to his technique and that he would be found out at PL level. Prefer your analysis on balance.

            More or less certainly on a 6.5 or under starter up top. Week 2 looks good. But like Pukki for week 1 but maybe not captaining him week 2 this time 😉

            Open Controls
        3. DIMITRIS
          • 2 Years
          29 mins ago

          What do you think of this draft, did I spread the money too much, or is it okay to have 14 regular starters ?

          Schmeichel (Runnarson)
          TAA - Shaw - Digne ( Fofana, Lamptey)
          Salah - Raphihna - Maddison - Grealish (Saka)
          Antonio - DCL - Watkins

          Open Controls
          1. Gingerman
              7 mins ago

              Ok if you have good rotation plan, I wouldn't personally. Will England players be starting early doors? Keep an eye on pre season.

              Open Controls
              1. DIMITRIS
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                I'll keep an close eye on them. This is just one of many drafts that I have in mind.
                The other ones are filled with 2 or 3 big hitters, so I came up with these bunch as a counter to them.

                Open Controls
          2. Inazuma X1
            • 3 Years
            28 mins ago

            Digne or Toney?

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 3 Years
              9 mins ago

              Toney

              Open Controls
            2. DIMITRIS
              • 2 Years
              9 mins ago

              Digne

              Open Controls
            3. Gingerman
                6 mins ago

                Toney

                Open Controls
              • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • 11 Years
                6 mins ago

                Both

                Open Controls
                1. Inazuma X1
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I wish

                  Open Controls
              • I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                Digne

                Open Controls
            4. Inazuma X1
              • 3 Years
              21 mins ago

              Would you consider Harry Wilson if Brentford sign him?

              Open Controls
            5. Bobby Digital
              • 3 Years
              13 mins ago

              Martinez and Grealish (got Watkins)
              or
              Sanchez and Havertz (+0.5m)

              Open Controls

