Sleeper July 15

Can Matt Doherty recapture his best FPL form under Nuno Espirito Santo?

The ‘Sleeper’ series makes a welcome return to the Fantasy Football Scout pages this summer.

In these articles, we assess the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who failed to live up to former glories last season.

First up, Matt Doherty (£5.0m).

With Nuno Espirito Santo now in the Tottenham Hotspur hotseat, we assess whether or not the Republic of Ireland international can bounce back as an FPL asset this season.

2018/19: FPL Record and Stats

  • Goals: 4
  • Assists: 7
  • Clean sheets: 8
  • FPL points: 144 (3.8 per match)

Under Nuno at Wolves in the 2018/19 campaign, no defender took more shots than Doherty (46).

The Ireland international was also an ever-present for the Molineux side that season, which underscored the trust his manager had in him and Nuno’s fondness for a settled starting XI.

Above: Defenders in 2018/19 sorted by total attempts

Only Cardiff’s Sean Morrison (128) had more than Doherty’s 110 penalty-box touches.

The then Wolves man led all defenders for shots in the box (40) and big chances (nine), too.

Doherty also had more shots on target (17) than any other player in this positional bracket, with the right wing-back notching four goals.

Those outstanding shooting stats were not quite matched in the creativity stakes but nevertheless, only six defenders laid on more big chances than Doherty (nine) in 2019/20. The Irishman totalled seven assists over 35 starts.

He also topped the defenders’ ‘expected goal involvement’ chart in 2018/19, with his xGI of 8.56 putting him narrowly ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold (8.16).

2019/20: FPL Record and Stats

  1. Ser Davos
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Who is the best goalkeeper at 4.5?

    Forget team, fixtures or any or other context...

    ...who is technically the best keeper overall at that price?

    1. xiMoxiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Technically I think Dubravka.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Has to be Sanchez

    3. Jacky boy
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Sanchez. Great keeper but few shots towards him

    4. Chandler Bing
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Dubravka or Bachmann easily.

      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Why those 2 easily?

    5. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Interesting responses. I last logged in to see Dubravka in my latest draft with a proper kit there and it prompted me

    6. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      One of those three

      I did wonder about Guiata

      1. King Carlos
        • 6 Years
        45 mins ago

        Palace will relegate this season... :/

      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        45 mins ago

        Suspect Butland may displace Guiata this season - rather think he's got better distribution which would appear a Vieira thing.

        Class keeper is what I remember but that was a while back now. Has he regressed?

    7. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Sanchez followed by Dubravka for me at this stage

    8. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Perhpas not Dubravka. See below article. I would say Sanchez or Bachmann

      https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12355859/martin-dubravka-newcastle-goalkeeper-could-miss-start-of-new-season-with-foot-injury

    9. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      53 mins ago

      Sanchez for me

    10. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      I like Bachmann's save percentage

  2. Thomas Magnum
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    I understand we're still a while out from opening kick off, but now we have seen a template begin to form, who is a player you are surprised to not see in many drafts thus far?

    1. Chandler Bing
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Not seeing a lot of West Ham. I know they overperformed last season but I just don't see them regressing especially if they get Pereira. Great start to the season as well.

      1. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        33 mins ago

        Lingard, Abraham and another they're linked with. If those come in then they'll be solid

      2. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        30 mins ago

        I agree with you on that one, as long as Rice stays the defense should continue to do pretty good. Pereira would be a great signing as well, especially if they can get him cheap as he's said to be available for. Shame we won't have EL qualifiers to suss out their side but pre season should tell us who is likely to start in attack. Will be interesting to see if they can sign Lingard as well.

    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Wilson would be top of that list for me. Amazed he is so low owned. On pens talisman of team etc. Fixtures not too bad.

      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I really like Wilson as an option, did very well last season even with the injury. I think people are overplaying his injury history, other than an ACL that was his longest spell on the sidelines. Hopefully he keeps flying under the radar

      2. xiMoxiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        A friend of mine always picks Wilson and he always seems to score for him early on. Might need him out of spite.

        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 12 Years
          47 mins ago

          He is a funny player to watch. Can seem not involved in games at times the way Newcastle play. Then on the counter bang goal. On pens as well. It is between him or Iheanacho for me. It is a close call imo still undecided. Iheanacho is the sexy fpl pick, Visions of hatricks and so on. But Wilson ticks along nicely,

          1. Ooh Ah Cantona
              17 mins ago

              Wilson ticks along like you say, but I remember being uninspired when I had him in my team, and kept looking for an excuse to remove him. Kind of like Zaha.

              1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
                • 12 Years
                15 mins ago

                You kind of have to leave Wilson there. He can score against any team on his day. I remember being knocked out of a last man standing one season because I took a -4 and transferred him out for a difficult fixture. I think he got a goal and an assist.

          2. NateDogsCats
              just now

              He also has a very good record against West Ham and plays them in GW1. He's injury prone but I couldn't not pick him with taking that into account and Newcastle's positive attacking displays towards the end of the season

        2. xiMoxiee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Ings.

          1. Thomas Magnum
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            I presume DCL being the same price point puts people off Ings. Will he be more or less attractive if he forces a move out?

            1. xiMoxiee
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Depends where he goes. The man scored 22 goals in 19/20 season!

              1. Thomas Magnum
                • 5 Years
                21 mins ago

                He's an incredible finisher, that's for sure. Penalties as well. I know people will be put off by injury history but if you can own him whilst he goes on a hot streak you'd be laughing!

              2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
                • 12 Years
                18 mins ago

                If Ings was 7.5m loads would have him imo.
                I think fixtures go against him at the moment.
                That run from gw8 -12 looks nice though.
                I seem to remember Ings hoovering up bonus points most games he played last season.

        3. Ooh Ah Cantona
            1 hour ago

            Werner, assuming Chelsea don't buy a striker. And Son.

          • linkafu
            • 1 Year
            54 mins ago

            Antonio

          • komodosam
            • 1 Year
            35 mins ago

            Maddison and Cavani

        4. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Which one chaps?

          A) Son | Dallas | 5.0 def

          B) Trent | Raphinha | 6.0 mid

          1. Chandler Bing
            • 5 Years
            35 mins ago

            B. Don't like Dallas at all and Trent is essential for me.

          2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 12 Years
            35 mins ago

            B easy and McGinn or Sarr could be sneaky picks

          3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 12 Years
            33 mins ago

            It is Raphinha that sways it for me. Trent could easily be Robertson or even a 5.5m

          4. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            17 mins ago

            B

          5. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Easy, B

        5. The Legend Squad
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Beginning to settle... for now!

          Sanchez Foster
          TAA Shaw Lamptey Ayling Fofana
          Saka Salah Fernandes Raphiana Bissouma
          Cavani DCL Toney

          Thoughts?

          1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            If Fofana does not start you are covered by your bench. I have gone Holding instead of him thinking he will start. I was told Saka will likely be eased back after the Euros.

            Alternatives Buendia and Trossard. I went for Trossard.
            If you went Smith Rowe or Sarr you could use that money elsewhere.

            1. xiMoxiee
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Smith Rowe is a great shout over Saka too.

          2. xiMoxiee
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Exact same back 7. Think I prefer Buendia to Saka if you don't want Watkins.

        6. Ser Davos
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Dias and AWB

          Robbo and Lamptey

          1. Boxwoods
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            I’d go R L

        7. RedJive79
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Martinez
          Shaw / Fofana / Keane
          Salah / Bruno / Raph / Saka
          Wilson / Watkins / Antonio

          Sanchez / Sarr / Lamptey / Ayling

          Any thoughts on this lot?

          1. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            53 mins ago

            Why Keane?

            1. RedJive79
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Opening 6 fixtures look pretty good, defensive manager just arrived, should be nailed. Would consider another 5.0m def if there's any suggestions; Coufal maybe....

          2. King Carlos
            • 6 Years
            37 mins ago

            I would change Keane to a 4.0 fodder, and upgrade Saka to 7 or 7.5 mid. You already have a good bench and Ayling and Lamptey rotate beautifully. Just a thought...

            1. RedJive79
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Yeah that works. Keane to 4.0 and Saka to Maddison. No doubt it'll all change with a day to go.

          3. komodosam
            • 1 Year
            32 mins ago

            Good mid and attack, but defence looks weak.

          4. OneMan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            31 mins ago

            Pretty weak looking team given you have no Pool defenders.

          5. RedJive79
            • 1 Year
            26 mins ago

            Shaw can become TAA, Sarr to Smith-Rowe and Antonio to Toney.......

        8. The Legend Squad
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          With Rashford out, Martial fading... surprised we aren’t seeing more of Cavani in drafts?

          1. xiMoxiee
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Maybe even Greenwood or dare I say Pogba.

          2. Thomas Magnum
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Cavani should be great to start the season with, before fixture congestion comes into play. Greenwood also but he always has seemed to be at his best at the end of the season as opposed to the beginning

            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              43 mins ago

              🙂

              Yep Greenwood (and Wood for that matter) seems to be an April choice.

          3. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            54 mins ago

            Cavani Team here! No Rash I m sur he will start at least 4 of the first 5 if he doesn't get injured

            1. OneMan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              That’s assuming Ole really ditches Martial. Just don’t see it. Think Cavani and Martial will just about share minutes.

          4. komodosam
            • 1 Year
            33 mins ago

            Yeah, I've got a feeling Cavani is going to come out full guns blazing with those first 4 fixtures. He won't play the full 90 in them all, but I can't see him getting dropped or rested early on. Great pick to start with!

          5. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            30 mins ago

            I have fitted him in my latest

          6. Baines on Toast...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            30 mins ago

            My one concern with Cavani is Copa America and whether he's in GW1. But he looks after himself and the crowd love him so it seems likely he starts. As a United fan, it's very tempting.

        9. linkafu
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Sanchez
          TAA Tierney Lamtey
          Maddison Salah Son Havertz
          Antonio Cavani Watkins

          Foster Fofana Allan Williams

          Advices?

          1. Rhinos
            • 7 Years
            39 mins ago

            yeah wait

          2. OneMan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            38 mins ago

            Cavani and Havertz aren’t nailed enough. Otherwise hard to fault.

            1. Rhinos
              • 7 Years
              34 mins ago

              Havertz is plenty nailed enough when there's only one game a week, maybe Cavani too although he could easily not last 60 mins

            2. linkafu
              • 1 Year
              34 mins ago

              Do you prefer Mahrez over Havertz?

              1. OneMan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                32 mins ago

                Same scenario neither will be nailed. Don’t like Marhez as he plays for a rotating manager.

              2. Rhinos
                • 7 Years
                30 mins ago

                yes although i have both

            3. komodosam
              • 1 Year
              30 mins ago

              Cavani is nailed though. United will start with him up front and then the not-nailed players are the wingers.

        10. Pep Roulette
          • 3 Years
          58 mins ago

          Thoughts on Welbeck?

          1. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Don't like Brighton offensive players. So unpredictable. They play well but they don't have any killer striker

        11. King Carlos
          • 6 Years
          53 mins ago

          Let's talk about Jota!

          Why is everyone so happy to have him? Is Firmino going to miss the first (couple of) gameweek(s)? Why would you gamble on someone who might possibly only have a 1 pt cameo in the first GW? For 7.5mil you could have someone who is definitely nailed and is possibly as good a pick as Jota (Maddison, Mount, Siggy, Jamez if he stays, etc).

          I know he was great last season when he did have game time, but isn't he a same kind of pick as any of Pep's midfielders (Foden etc.)? Meaning he's not nailed?

          IMO, the picks for the first couple of GWs should be nailed. The story is different if any of the Pool's attacking trio is injured, obviously. Or could we possibly see Klopp deploy 4231?

          Talk me into picking Jota! Go!

          1. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            47 mins ago

            Think the same! Jota will be on the bench to start the season

          2. Rhinos
            • 7 Years
            39 mins ago

            Firmion played in the Copa final, he's getting am extra week off. Jota v likely to start gw1

            1. King Carlos
              • 6 Years
              35 mins ago

              ...and after that?

              Will Jota play at least 60 mins on GW2, or 3? Not saying you're wrong about GW1 but if Jota is your pick only for that first GW, I think there's a transfer wasted...

              1. Rhinos
                • 7 Years
                33 mins ago

                just correcting you and the other poster. Minutes will always be an issue for him hence the price

            2. King Carlos
              • 6 Years
              34 mins ago

              and btw... England played their Euro final on the same day. Will all of the English FPL players miss first GW as well??

              1. Rhinos
                • 7 Years
                32 mins ago

                no idea but klopp has said he and Allison will get extra time off.

                1. King Carlos
                  • 6 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  OK, fair enough 🙂

          3. Baines on Toast...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            34 mins ago

            He scores from the bench as well.

          4. DAZZ
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            25 mins ago

            I completely agree. I cant understand going with Jota for 7.5M, if your going Jota as a 3rd Liverpool asset, you might aswell save £0.5 and go Robertson for £7.0

            1. King Carlos
              • 6 Years
              11 mins ago

              thiiiiiiis!

              1. DAZZ
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                10 mins ago

                Im heavily looking at taa robbo salah. I think LFC will start strong. Superb opening 6 to punt on double defence before the WC.

        12. Arteta
          • 5 Years
          49 mins ago

          https://mobile.twitter.com/BukayoSaka87/status/1415692762708680717

          We love you Saka!

          1. Rhinos
            • 7 Years
            37 mins ago

            joke that players have to write stuff like this. Least some of the tards are being caught now. Good luck getting a job anytime soon

        13. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          40 mins ago

          Griezmann to Atletico Madrid is close to done

        14. King Kohli
          • 8 Years
          40 mins ago

          If you could spend no more than 25.5 on defence and have to start 3 each week, which of these structures would you go for?

          A. 7.5, 5, 4.5, 4.5, 4
          B. 7.5, 4.5x4
          C. 5.5, 5.5, 5.5, 4.5, 4.5
          D. 6, 5.5, 5, 4.5, 4.5

          1. Rhinos
            • 7 Years
            36 mins ago

            this reminds me of my maths exam, no thanks

          2. Bobby Digital
            • 3 Years
            35 mins ago

            A

          3. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            31 mins ago

            A

          4. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            • 6 Years
            28 mins ago

            Depends who the players are

          5. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            26 mins ago

            A

        15. DAZZ
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          34 mins ago

          What are the arguments for and against the TAA Robbo double up? Robertsons 161 last season was a great return considering their bad patch of form.

          1. Rhinos
            • 7 Years
            30 mins ago

            its a lot of dosh is the main argument plus it's debatable how much better they'll be with VVD back, the defensive malaise began way before he got injured

          2. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            29 mins ago

            You say bad patch of form but how long does that stretch back if you're looking for consistent clean sheets - pre COVID.

            My worry is that they really need a 16-18 clean sheet season to be viable as a pairing and I'm yet to be convinced that VVD is a magic bullet there or that he will be the same player.

            1. King Carlos
              • 6 Years
              19 mins ago

              oh, VVD defo is the magic bullet... whether he is that immediately is another question... but I'm expecting pool to have at least 15 CS's this season. easily

              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                14 mins ago

                15 cs is good but only high midrange really. Robbo would need to blast it with his attacking returns to make 7.0 work on that number of cs.

                You're not picking him for the season of course so he only needs a high proportion of cs in a certain match span. I'd argue early season - despite fixtures - is iffy. VVD getting up to speed and other teams prepared to have a go at Liverpool high line. Think mid late season more likely when teams may back off them a little to eke out draws.

                1. King Carlos
                  • 6 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Robbo's 9 attacking return last season can be considered as poor for his standards, but let's say he repeats that plus 15 CS's and one could argue he is worth the money...

                  but who knows? we shall see soon who's right! 🙂

                  1. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    I'm not against the double up - I'm simply waiting for cs form to appear.

                    All the cs teams iirc over the last 2/3 seasons (City Liverpool Chelsea even Everton) have been form teams in defence and went on runs as opposed to being consistent over the whole season

          3. komodosam
            • 1 Year
            28 mins ago

            Argument for: They are nailed on to start and good chance of a clean sheet against Norwich, and of course they often get assists.

            Argument against: It will suck to have them both and Liverpool concede. Also, they are very expensive and having them means less money for the rest of the team.

            1. Pep bites Kun
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              This. I like it. Simple and concise

          4. King Carlos
            • 6 Years
            27 mins ago

            I think it's easier to downgrade one to let's say 5.5mil def than it's to upgrade a 5.5mil def to 7.0... that's one plus

            although, you could argue that there's more value this season in the mid-priced defs (digne, shaw, coufal etc). That would give you 1.5-2.0 mil to upgrade elsewhere

          5. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            11 mins ago

            Main argument against is the fact that Liverpool have been suspect defensively since post restart of 19/20.

            1. King Carlos
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              that doesn't mean that would happen this season, though.

              Pool had such a commanding league lead when the league continued after the Covid break that they surely took foot from gas pedal... and the next season VVD got injured early on...

              1. Flair
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 min ago

                They conceded 11 in 4 games before VVD got injured.

        16. linkafu
          • 1 Year
          33 mins ago

          B just because of trent and a lot of good options at 4,5

        17. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          32 mins ago

          Here's a question 🙂 I've seen a few drafts with Pickford. Considering he played the Euro final, will he even be available for gw1? Does a GK generally require less pre-season than an outfield player?

          1. Rhinos
            • 7 Years
            27 mins ago

            all the international players will be available it's just whether the manager wants to ease them back in or not. Be v surprised if any gk's are rested though

        18. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          31 mins ago

          Some people are far too obsessed with players being nailed. The truth is, some of the bigger upside players (e.g. Stones last season) play for teams which rotate. There is a reason you have a bench.

          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            28 mins ago

            Agreed

            Currently have Mahrez in current draft. But issue with week 1 budget is that there's likely a considerable downgrade to bench option. Easier call to make when budget can stretch to a potential starter as your bench option.

          2. King Carlos
            • 6 Years
            27 mins ago

            players that don't play don't score points... and bench players are bench players for a reason... 🙂

          3. Rhinos
            • 7 Years
            26 mins ago

            yep totally. The pool of actual nailed players gets smaller every season

          4. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            23 mins ago

            Agreed. Players like Mahrez and Cavani have so much potential when they're on the pitch. Yes they will be benched sometimes but 13 + 1 and 7 + 7 both equal 14.

            1. King Carlos
              • 6 Years
              11 mins ago

              I see what you're trying to say here. However if we look at last season, Mahrez vs let's say Soucek, Mahrez scored less points than a "nailed" Soucek... And scoring points is what counts after all...

              1. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Yeah but that's only if you plan to hold them all season which you obviously don't have to.

        19. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          28 mins ago

          I’ve tinkered with my team so much today

          It’s bloody stupid, need to give myself a slap and delete the app for a couple of weeks

        20. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          28 mins ago

          Arsenal interested in Tammy Abraham

          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            9 mins ago

            Amazingly poor for FPL - so will likely happen. Though perhaps better than a Watkins or Antonio stand in

        21. RUUD!
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          Who are people captaining in GW1? Will it be a Salah landslide?

          1. xiMoxiee
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            13 mins ago

            I'd imagine so. Odd few on Bruno.

          2. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            12 mins ago

            Norwich poor, Leeds capable, easily Salah (C).

          3. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            Yup, just like last season.

            1. RUUD!
              • 9 Years
              just now

              nope I captained Auba GW1 last year while my rivals went Mo!

          4. Rhinos
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            Havertz

            1. RUUD!
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              Brave

              1. Rhinos
                • 7 Years
                3 mins ago

                he plays for a better team and Palace are rubbish. Norwich won't lie down at home

                1. RUUD!
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Will he be 'nailed', especially if they sign a new striker, lots of competition in that Chelsea front line

        22. linkafu
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          Keep 1

          A Antonio
          B Rodrigo
          C Wilson

          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 mins ago

            Antonio

          2. RUUD!
            • 9 Years
            just now

            ACB in that order

        23. Echoes
            1 min ago

            Which seems better?

            A: Sanchez + Ayling + 4.0 GK
            B: Bachmann + Lamptey + 4.0 GK

            Also, any 4.0 GKs who could probably be a starter this season?

