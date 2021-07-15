Can Matt Doherty recapture his best FPL form under Nuno Espirito Santo?

The ‘Sleeper’ series makes a welcome return to the Fantasy Football Scout pages this summer.

In these articles, we assess the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who failed to live up to former glories last season.

First up, Matt Doherty (£5.0m).

With Nuno Espirito Santo now in the Tottenham Hotspur hotseat, we assess whether or not the Republic of Ireland international can bounce back as an FPL asset this season.

2018/19: FPL Record and Stats

Goals: 4

Assists: 7

Clean sheets: 8

FPL points: 144 (3.8 per match)

Under Nuno at Wolves in the 2018/19 campaign, no defender took more shots than Doherty (46).

The Ireland international was also an ever-present for the Molineux side that season, which underscored the trust his manager had in him and Nuno’s fondness for a settled starting XI.

Above: Defenders in 2018/19 sorted by total attempts

Only Cardiff’s Sean Morrison (128) had more than Doherty’s 110 penalty-box touches.

The then Wolves man led all defenders for shots in the box (40) and big chances (nine), too.

Doherty also had more shots on target (17) than any other player in this positional bracket, with the right wing-back notching four goals.

Those outstanding shooting stats were not quite matched in the creativity stakes but nevertheless, only six defenders laid on more big chances than Doherty (nine) in 2019/20. The Irishman totalled seven assists over 35 starts.

He also topped the defenders’ ‘expected goal involvement’ chart in 2018/19, with his xGI of 8.56 putting him narrowly ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold (8.16).

2019/20: FPL Record and Stats

