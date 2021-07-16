Fantasy Football Scout and Sky Sports Fantasy Football to join forces in 2021/22

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to be partnering with Sky Sports Fantasy Football this season and bringing you even more content on the popular, free-to-enter game.

The site is open for registration for 2021/22, so you can head over there now and begin picking your team – or teams plural, as Sky allows you to manage a second XI.

A whopping £50,000 is on offer to the game’s winner next season, with cash prizes of £5,000 and £1,000 dished out to those managers finishing in the other two podium places.

The fourth and fifth-placed managers are awarded games consoles, as are the highest-scoring Fantasy bosses of the month.

SCOUT’S 2021/22 COVERAGE

We’re delighted to welcome aboard Niall Murphy to our Pro Pundit team, who will be joining Luke Williams in fronting our Sky coverage this season.

Niall has a best-ever Sky Sports Fantasy placing of 3rd in 2016/17 and is a serial top 100 finisher.

Resident maverick Luke can boast a 4th-placed finish in Sky, along with some stellar seasons in a number of other Fantasy formats.

We’ll have lots of articles to come before the new campaign starts, focusing on everything from player prices and team reveals to longer-term strategies.

We’ll also continue to provide features and tips throughout 2021/22 once the action gets underway.

In the meantime, head over to our Premium Members Area to see which players will potentially benefit from the Sky Sports bonus on offer for saves, tackles, passes and shots on target.

And subscribe to our YouTube channel for Sky videos throughout the season.

HOW DO I PLAY?

Just like in Fantasy Premier League, managers select a team of players that will either earn attacking, defensive or bonus points in an attempt to score more than friends, colleagues and/or the rest of the world.

However, this is not a squad-based game: you simply choose a starting XI and do not have a bench.

We have already produced a beginner’s guide which delves deeper into the rules and scoring system – this can be accessed by clicking below.

JOIN OUR FFSCOUT MINI-LEAGUE

There are a number of different ways to compete against others in the Sky Sports game, one of which is a Free League.

We have already set up our annual, free-to-enter Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, which you can enter by heading to the ‘Leagues’ tab and clicking ‘Join+’.

The full details are below:

League Name: FFScout

League Pin: 9236658

If you want to set up a money league with your friends, family and/or colleagues, Sky Sports can actually administer that for you to avoid any post-season awkwardness.

You can choose the entry fee (either £2, £5, £10 or £20 per person) and the prize structure beforehand, with Sky Sports taking care of the rest.

