Fantasy Football Scout and Sky Sports Fantasy Football to join forces in 2021/22

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to be partnering with Sky Sports Fantasy Football this season and bringing you even more content on the popular, free-to-enter game.

The site is open for registration for 2021/22, so you can head over there now and begin picking your team – or teams plural, as Sky allows you to manage a second XI.

A whopping £50,000 is on offer to the game’s winner next season, with cash prizes of £5,000 and £1,000 dished out to those managers finishing in the other two podium places.

The fourth and fifth-placed managers are awarded games consoles, as are the highest-scoring Fantasy bosses of the month.

SCOUT’S 2021/22 COVERAGE

We’re delighted to welcome aboard Niall Murphy to our Pro Pundit team, who will be joining Luke Williams in fronting our Sky coverage this season.

Niall has a best-ever Sky Sports Fantasy placing of 3rd in 2016/17 and is a serial top 100 finisher.

Resident maverick Luke can boast a 4th-placed finish in Sky, along with some stellar seasons in a number of other Fantasy formats.

We’ll have lots of articles to come before the new campaign starts, focusing on everything from player prices and team reveals to longer-term strategies.

We’ll also continue to provide features and tips throughout 2021/22 once the action gets underway.

In the meantime, head over to our Premium Members Area to see which players will potentially benefit from the Sky Sports bonus on offer for saves, tackles, passes and shots on target.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser

And subscribe to our YouTube channel for Sky videos throughout the season.

HOW DO I PLAY?

Just like in Fantasy Premier League, managers select a team of players that will either earn attacking, defensive or bonus points in an attempt to score more than friends, colleagues and/or the rest of the world.

However, this is not a squad-based game: you simply choose a starting XI and do not have a bench.

We have already produced a beginner’s guide which delves deeper into the rules and scoring system – this can be accessed by clicking below.

https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/08/23/how-to-play-sky-sports-fantasy-football-a-beginners-guide/

JOIN OUR FFSCOUT MINI-LEAGUE

There are a number of different ways to compete against others in the Sky Sports game, one of which is a Free League.

We have already set up our annual, free-to-enter Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, which you can enter by heading to the ‘Leagues’ tab and clicking ‘Join+’.

The full details are below:

League Name: FFScout
League Pin: 9236658

If you want to set up a money league with your friends, family and/or colleagues, Sky Sports can actually administer that for you to avoid any post-season awkwardness.

You can choose the entry fee (either £2, £5, £10 or £20 per person) and the prize structure beforehand, with Sky Sports taking care of the rest.

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

130 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Posted on last article but will put it again here - latest Community article is from FPL_BallX looking at West Ham and whether they may now drop off. Well researched and extremely well written.

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/07/16/will-the-west-ham-freight-train-grind-to-a-halt-this-season/

    Open Controls
  2. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Do you want the next 4.0 starter?

    History suggests you should look no further than Palace and there’s a chance we’ll come up trumps again.

    He’s not yet listed but Reece Hannan is odds on to be the back up to Mitchell - slightly injury prone this season. Is he any good? He did make. Few squads at the back end of last season and there’s a school of thought he wouldn’t be a downgrade. Certainly LB is just about the only position cash rich Palace aren’t being connected with yet.

    Is Palace defence any good? Pass

    Open Controls
    1. Critical Observer
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Is Postman Pat officially gone or what's the story?

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Yep

        He and Sakho are huge wage savings and either perma crocked or poor value. New strategy is to outdo Southampton in becoming talent factory!!!

        Expect signings to be young in the main and on the way up

        Open Controls
        1. Critical Observer
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Did he run out his contract? Shame, he'd surely have commanded a considerable transfer fee, despite being a fixture at the infirmary.

          Open Controls
  3. No Professionals
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    very templatey...

    Sanchez
    Trent Shaw Fofana
    Salah Bruno Jota Raphinha
    DCL Watkins Toney

    Steele Lamptey Williams Gilmour
    0.5ITB

    Jota is a gamble. Like the first 2 fixtures, and he can haul from the bench. Keeping the 0.5m to potentially make a move to Foden, but there are plently of midfield options 6-8m.

    Open Controls
    1. Cynical
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      It looks good on paper but there's a possibility Shaw, Lamptey, Fofana and Jota don't start GW1. If Lamps and Fofana seem to be first choice as pre-season ends then it will be fine but I always plan for the worst!

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        yeah it's one to keep an eye on. Other options in the price brackets I guess.

        Open Controls
        1. Cynical
          • 4 Years
          2 hours ago

          Yeah there are safer 4.5 picks like Coady, Ayling etc but Lamptey is such a great FPL propspect I will probably chance it myself. Just not sure about Fofana as well.

          Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      This is an incredibly boring draft. But it'll do quite well to start I suppose...

      Open Controls
  4. Tomsk
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Who is best of these £5m defenders:
      A)Tierney
      B) Reguilon
      C) Bertrand (just been added to FPL this morning)
      D) Targett
      E) Dunk

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        F) Coufal

        Open Controls
        1. Tomsk
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Oh yeah good option. I like Bertrand if he can nail a starting spot. Think he could get quite a few assists.

            Open Controls
            1. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              don't see bertrand being anything other than back up personally.

              Assuming all fit, Castagne, Riccardo and Justin all ahead of him.

              Open Controls
              1. Tomsk
                  1 hour, 43 mins ago

                  You’re prob spot on about Bertrand. Just reading up about Castagnes multiple fractured eye socket from euros and seems Leicester hopeful he’ll be fit for start of season as well. Think I’ll forget about Bertrand.

                  Open Controls
          • Cynical
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            Targett for first 3 fixtures but in general Coufal. Spurs defenders could be even better but wait and see how Nuno sets up.

            Open Controls
            1. Tomsk
                2 hours, 5 mins ago

                Not convinced by Villa defensively still but those early fixtures do look appetising.

                Open Controls
                1. Cynical
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 55 mins ago

                  Yeah doubt they do as well as last season defensively but should have 1 or 2 clean sheets from their opening 3.

                  Open Controls
                  1. mentaculus
                      6 mins ago

                      I think Im starting with targett & tierney

                      Open Controls
            2. Would old-fashioned pricing be more fun?
              Rotation's Alter Ego
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 4 mins ago

              A couple weeks ago, I spent a bit of time looking through how FPL have changed their pricing strategy over the years. One year that caught the eye was 04/05. 

              As a general summary: Premiums were far more expensive, fodder were far cheaper. With the same 100m budget, it seems it was important to find the correct enablers whilst nailing which premiums to go with was vital.

               Goalkeepers

              We started with 3 goalkeepers priced at 7m (Lehmann, Cech, Cudicini) and a further 4 at 6.5m. Arsenal’s 3rd choice keeper (Taylor) is 6m, with most backups being just 0.5 less than the first choice. Cheapest keepers come in at just 3m and you can buy both Palace keepers for a grand total of 6.5m (though eventually Kiraly also got added and became first choice). Hoult offered 97 points as a 4m keeper.

              Defenders

              Cole, Bridge, Terry and Hyypia all come in at 7.5m. A further 10 defenders come in at 7m, compared to 2 this year that are 7m or more. Neill (4.5m), Granville (4.0m), Hall (4.5m) and Clement (3.5m) all returned 90+ points.

              Midfielders

              11 mids that are 9m or more isn’t far from the current 8 listed this season, especially as the most expensive is Pires at 10.5m. Quite a poor year for Midfielders outside of Lampard who ended up on 269 points and 12.1m (from 10m). Cheapest mids are 4m, but none scored that well - just Riihilahti (4.5m) and Hughes (5.0m) scored 90+ in the 5m or below bracket.

              Forwards

              This year we have 5 forwards that are 9m or more. In 04/05? A casual 24 of them. Henry finished up at 14.7m but there are slim pickings down the other end - the cheapest is 5m but the best forward that started 6.5m or less was Huckerby, who ended up on just 120 points, with no other forward in that bracket hitting triple digits.

              Would you have any interest in this sort of pricing style return, where far more players get premium price tags? The new style is clearly easier for new managers to get the grasp of, but would an ultra-harsh pricing plan like this make FPL more fun for you?

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 29 mins ago

                That's some crazy pricing

                Open Controls
              2. CornerTakenQuicklyOrigi
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                There were more clean sheets and a much higher percentage of goals were scored by forwards. (this may or may not be true)

                Open Controls
                1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 57 mins ago

                  Should add a note that I've just realised my numbers for end of season aren't the exact end of season, but close enough - just tweaked Lampard's score because I realised I was a few off.

                  As for defenders - this was the year Terry finished on 196 points, with Riise next best at 160. Both TAA and Robbo have beaten that score in a season since, but not Terry's price.... I have him down here as a 9m defender!

                  Dream Team still used a 3 atb formation (352 specifically as on a whole it was a bit of a weird season).

                  Open Controls
              3. Make Arrows Green Again
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                Interesting post.

                Off the bat, I would make two observations which might explain why the pricing structure has changed a bit. These are based on impressions rather than data but I think this this holds fairly true.

                1: fixture difficulty: As more and more money enters the PL the more money clubs have to spend on players and wages. This has IMO narrowed the gulf between the biggest teams and the smallest. Sure the richest teams have much more money to spend, but a 100m player isn't twice as good as a 50m player. PL clubs can take excellent players from poorer leagues and looking abroad for players is now the norm rather than an option. This means that most teams, especially established ones, have very good players and are harder to beat. Premium players find it a little harder to score and premium defences are a little more liable to concede. This makes the top assets at each club less reliable and it makes pricing a player at 13m+ less and less likely (as people won't see a return on that investment)

                2. Squad depth: a few years ago the best XI played every week and there were a couple of impact subs and a little competition for each place and that's about it. Now fewer minutes are guaranteed and few players are worth spending big bucks on because of that uncertaintly. Now, the best players still play most of the time, and depending on the manager and the player this could be almost all the time (Salah, Kane etc). It could be argued that the existence of players like Salah and Kane therefore render this point moot but there is another consideration. If opposing team are able to rest and rotate more players, and replace them with similar players who have never-before-seen levels of fitness and professionalism. Those opponents are harder to beat and it gets harder and harder for the likes of Salah to be able to maintain their form until the end of the season. Again, this is a factor of the evolution of the game which makes the top assets less clear cut and their price tags more of an issue.

                These are just a couple of things but I think they help explain why the pricing system has changed - it has evolved so fit the game.

                Open Controls
                1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 58 mins ago

                  Yeah I'd definitely agree with this. I think the dominance by a handful of top players (Lampard, Gerrard, Fabregas in particular, but also some forwards like Rooney) settled the pricing down a fair bit as they were so regular. They ended up with the big price tags and the more unpredictable players got priced lower and lower to try and tempt managers away from them, causing the system to develop into something more recognisable as the modern pricing strategy...

                  ...apart from defenders, who took a while to settle down. You'll see 20,25+ defenders who are 6m plus for a while, including some massive price tags around 8/9m.

                  Still, I wonder what it'd be like now. I haven't done a draft yet, but it's hardly tricky - buy Salah, probably buy Bruno, ignore City premiums and then fill in the blanks. Quite like the idea of having the big names cost 14m+ and having to seriously cherry-pick which premiums you go with, but I really don't know if it'd work in the modern game or not.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Make Arrows Green Again
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 13 mins ago

                    Yeah this is all coming back to me now, haha!

                    It may be rose tinted spectacles but I do seem to recall pretty much knowing that you would get a clean sheet when the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool (who broke the consecutive clean sheet record) and, going back even further, Arsenal faced non-top-six opponents. Now it's so much more open, which adds to the game's appeal but it does make premium defenders reliant on regular attacking returns to justify a price of even 6.5 let alone 7.5.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Major League Shocker
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    56 mins ago

                    Yes, just look at the current ownership of premium mids, for example:

                    Salah 49.7%
                    Bruno 41.1%
                    KDB 15.7%
                    Son 13.5%
                    Sterling 3.1%
                    Mane 3.0%

                    So either FPL got the pricing wrong, or the community is wrong in preferring Salah/Bruno strongly over other alternatives. (Admittedly, they have better fixtures than City do, but even so, there is considerable rotation risk at City, and probably Mahrez -- or Kane if he arrives -- is on pens.)

                    I'm sure there would still be plenty of people arguing that Salah was essential even at 14m.

                    Open Controls
              4. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                Interesting, as someone who wasn't playing FPL back in the old days. Cheers 🙂

                Open Controls
              5. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 8 mins ago

                Wow

                Sort of get the innate prejudice in favour of the 4.5 keeper now.

                Open Controls
              6. RichardNixon
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 49 mins ago

                There weren't any chips back then either iirc?

                Also, I think bonus points were calculated differently.

                Open Controls
                1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                  Correct. No chips, this was even before when you used to have a single WC for the whole season. No Vice-Captains, No rolling FTs.

                  Bonuses followed the Man in the Stand format at this stage

                  Open Controls
              7. DazF90
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                Thanks this is super interesting, I only started playing myself in 2012, feel the old system would be more fun tbh 🙂

                Open Controls
              8. DazF90
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                PS more random flashback stats and info like this would be cool

                Open Controls
              9. Jellyfish
                • 9 Years
                1 hour ago

                Ah the halcyon days

                Open Controls
                1. SweepaKeepa
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Nostalgia ain’t what it used to be.

                  Open Controls
            3. Baines on Toast...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 55 mins ago

              Mahrez is the one player I would love to fit in but at a rather awkward price point. He was really nailed in the bigger games (UCL) late last season, has the summer of rest and a huge upside fixture in GW2.

              Open Controls
              1. No Professionals
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 21 mins ago

                same. I hate having no city in my team, they score so many goals but are a minefield rotation wise.

                Early season, KDB is generally nailed in the league, but he's so expensive and maybe injured. If he is injured for first 3-4 weeks, I'll go gundogan.

                Open Controls
                1. Baines on Toast...
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 11 mins ago

                  Yeah Gundo is an interesting one, so dependent on his role in the team. But if KDB is out he could easily end up in those advanced roles again.

                  Open Controls
                  1. No Professionals
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 7 mins ago

                    this is my mahrez team

                    Sanchez
                    Trent Shaw Fofana
                    Salah Fernandes Mahrez Raphinha Buendia
                    Iheanacho Toney

                    Steele Lamptey Ayling Gilmour

                    quite like it. Iheanacho can obviously be Watkins/Antonio.

                    Open Controls
                    1. xiMoxiee
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 56 mins ago

                      I have this exact team with Sarr and Watkins over Buendia and Nacho.

                      Open Controls
                    2. The Mighty Hippo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 52 mins ago

                      you have six midfielders listed - I assume Gilmour should be a 4.5M forward?

                      Open Controls
                      1. No Professionals
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 42 mins ago

                        yes sorry, obafemi

                        Open Controls
                2. NateDogsCats
                    21 mins ago

                    I'm punting on Foden, for now at least (if Kane joins I might just leave it at that). Last season started nearly double the games he did the season before in the PL, started every CL game bar their first, and started in the EFL Cup final. I think he's at the point now where he's become key for City and of course won't play every game but I think I'm willing to take the risk.

                    Open Controls
                3. Tomsk
                    1 hour, 45 mins ago

                    Mahrez could be on pens too. De Bruyne gave him that vital one against Dortmund.

                    Open Controls
                  • Nanoelektronicar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    52 mins ago

                    9.0 - 9.5 price point is so difficult to place into proper structure, it really makes Mahrez less attractive option. Gundogan and Foden are the ones I monitor in midfield. If Grealish goes to City I think it's obvious then. His ownership will be around 50% for sure. Also, I think Stones is massively overlooked here. Unfortunately, both him and Foden are going to miss the opening round(s). Stering's resurgence is also something to take an eye on. I believe Pep will try to bring him back, which will make things difficult for Foden and Mahrez.

                    Open Controls
                4. Inazuma X1
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 26 mins ago

                  Let's discuss Watkins (3-4-3) v Buendia.(3-5-2)

                  Open Controls
                  1. xiMoxiee
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 57 mins ago

                    This is a massive debate for me. I think Watkins is the pick of the 7.5m forwards by far whereas Raphinha is better than Buendia for 6.5m. There is of course the 1m saving you could make from the switch but I'm currently on Watkins to begin with and will add Buendia if it looks like he can weather the tougher fixtures.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Thomas Magnum
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 55 mins ago

                      This is great analysis imo, I agree with it as well. Start with Watkins and then re-assess

                      Open Controls
                      1. Jaws
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 48 mins ago

                        Analysis? It's an opinion.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Thomas Magnum
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 36 mins ago

                          He analyzed did he not?

                          Open Controls
                  2. Westfield Irons ⭐️
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 56 mins ago

                    Watkins proven in prem and will benefit from Buendia (if he performs).
                    Buendia unproven and there are potentially better (same price and slightly cheaper) options in midfield.
                    All the same, he is tempting....

                    Open Controls
                    1. Zim0
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 49 mins ago

                      Buendia has played in the league with Norwich before and created chances that I think only KDB and Grealish beat in numbers. Unfortunately he played for Norwich so they werent converted. He's in a much superior team now and will most likely be on set pieces.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Nanoelektronicar
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      I really struggle to find better, same price and slightly cheaper options than Buendia, bar Raphinha. The main rivals in that price range are Harrison, Sarr and Saka imo, and I don't believe they are better than Buendia.

                      Open Controls
                  3. Cynical
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 52 mins ago

                    Watkins is safer imo. Buendia may need time to settle into the team and perform as an FPL asset. That said I currently have both in 343 because they have good opening fixtures and there are lots of alternatives at their price points to move onto if they struggle.

                    Open Controls
                  4. Christina.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 52 mins ago

                    easy - both

                    Open Controls
                    1. Christina.
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 51 mins ago

                      ...for first 3 weeks anyway(3-4-3)

                      Open Controls
                    2. Zim0
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 48 mins ago

                      Im going Wilson over Watkins myself but have Buendia.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Christina.
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 47 mins ago

                        I have Wilson, Watkins and Beundia atm

                        Open Controls
                        1. Zim0
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 46 mins ago

                          Nice

                          Open Controls
                  5. Holmes
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 48 mins ago

                    Both is the answer

                    If only one, Watkins

                    Open Controls
                    1. Christina.
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 48 mins ago

                      +1

                      Open Controls
                  6. Flair
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    1 hour, 47 mins ago

                    Comfortably Watkins, excellent goalscorer with outstanding numbers and the focal point of the side. Buendia is less certain and more of an assister.

                    Open Controls
                5. Thomas Magnum
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 23 mins ago

                  Is anyone expecting Josh King to be a starter for Watford or still too early to tell

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bobby Digital
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 58 mins ago

                    King needs to stay fit first

                    Open Controls
                    1. DazF90
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 23 mins ago

                      Definitely one to keep an eye on though

                      Open Controls
                6. The Mandalorian
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  2 hours, 19 mins ago

                  Smith Rowe playing No10 for Arsenal this season looks value at 5.5m as a cheap 4th mid.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Cynical
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 58 mins ago

                    If it looks like he has nailed down a starting place then he is definitely on my radar

                    Open Controls
                  2. The Mighty Hippo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 57 mins ago

                    he's definitely on my watchlist, if I knew he'd be consistently starting in that role he'd be in my team for sure.

                    Open Controls
                  3. Nanoelektronicar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 6 mins ago

                    Considering McTominay is the same price, the value looks out of this world.

                    Open Controls
                7. Bobby Digital
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 13 mins ago

                  Anyone else going Martinez, Grealish and Watkins?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Holmes
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 51 mins ago

                    Just Watkins from those.

                    Will see how Martinez performs in first few fixtures. Can bring him on WC if required.

                    Not interested in Grealish.

                    Open Controls
                  2. I Member
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 34 mins ago

                    Buendia and Watkins for me.

                    Open Controls
                  3. DazF90
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 27 mins ago

                    Grealish and Watkins at the mo

                    Open Controls
                  4. Little Red Lacazette
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 26 mins ago

                    Just Watkins to start with. Will assess as it goes.

                    Open Controls
                  5. The 12th Man
                    • 7 Years
                    46 mins ago

                    Probably just Buendia and Watkins.

                    Open Controls
                  6. Snevitz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    44 mins ago

                    Buendia and Watkins for me, with a possible plan to swap them to Harrison and Bamford in week 4 or 5.

                    Open Controls
                  7. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Only Buendia and maybe Watkins

                    Open Controls
                8. pmletch
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  RMT, gone with some differentials

                  Sanchez (Foster)
                  Dias, AWB, Fofana (Holding, Coady)
                  Salah, Barnes, Grealish, Dallas (Gilmour)
                  Kane, Watkins, Cavani

                  Open Controls
                  1. The 12th Man
                    • 7 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Like the Cavani pick.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Westfield Irons ⭐️
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    I would be worried about Barnes and Cavani's minutes/possible rotation.
                    AWB might become part of back 3 if Trippier joins Manu.
                    I think this team has early wildcard written all over it, but doesn't have the upside of taking advantage of early fixtures.
                    I think your hedging your bets and one heavy hitter short, could you try Dias/AWB to 2 x 4.5s and get a rotation plan, then Barnes > Mane, Cavani > Toney?

                    Open Controls
                9. Cheeseoid
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 13 mins ago

                  Ffs will severely need to up their Sky game if you are actually going to promote it successfully.

                  It has been completely useless in previous seasons.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Klopptomist Scott Jelly
                    • 3 Years
                    53 mins ago

                    Pfft get a load of this guy. Next thing he'll be saying his best finish is better than 3rd 😉

                    Open Controls
                10. The 12th Man
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Tinkering…
                  Sanchez
                  Robertson,Coufal,Lamptey
                  Salah,Fernandes,Son,Torres,Buendia
                  Watkins,Toney

                  Foster,Ayling,4.0,Davis

                  Open Controls
                  1. No Professionals
                    • 3 Years
                    33 mins ago

                    like it. like it more with TAA and Raphinha over Robertson and Torres.

                    Open Controls
                    1. The 12th Man
                      • 7 Years
                      30 mins ago

                      Yeh that’s a tough one. I don’t like Leeds at the start regardless of value. Torres against Norwich appeals to me.

                      Open Controls
                      1. No Professionals
                        • 3 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        that assumes he plays versus norwich, could easily play neither of the first 2 games.

                        Open Controls
                  2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    27 mins ago

                    Looks great!

                    Open Controls
                  3. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    Had a very similar set up

                    Only real difference was Barnes and TAA over Torres Robbo from memory

                    Like the idea and will revisit that structure at some point. Think it makes sense with sub premium mid slot. Currently rocking a one premium look 🙂

                    Open Controls
                11. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  55 mins ago

                  Triple City in this one

                  Sanchez 4
                  Trent Shaw Stones Lamptey Ayling
                  Salah Son Mahrez Torres Buendia
                  Bamford Toney 4.5

                  What do you think?

                  Open Controls
                  1. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    50 mins ago

                    Yet to be sold on Torres would go Foden in preference.

                    Always suspicious of Pep saying this player was born to play there: see Bilva 🙂

                    Open Controls
                    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      I think I'd prefer Foden also tbh. But it's another mil to find somewhere..
                      Could downgrade Stones or Shaw to 4.5.

                      Open Controls
                      1. pingissimus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        I’ve cheated by having either Mahrez or Son - which allows me more at the back.

                        The midrange mids I’m very up in the air about

                        Open Controls
                  2. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    48 mins ago

                    Should add that I have a similar no Bruno look right now with Mahrez and like it.

                    I’m slotting in Nacho as putative week 3 captain. Captaincy the major query

                    Open Controls
                    1. Andy_Social
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      21 mins ago

                      I've really tried to go without one or two of Salah, TAA and Bruno, but I keep being pulled back to them.

                      Open Controls
                      1. pingissimus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        Still just playing around really and seeing what’s possible

                        Interesting to see how you could make captaincy work with just Mo and “reliable” midrange types such as Nacho.

                        100% not committed.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Flair
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          15 mins ago

                          Mo works 5 of the first 6 GW so that makes it a lot easier to vary elsewhere.

                          Open Controls
                          1. pingissimus
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            11 mins ago

                            Think I’d be looking elsewhere in both weeks 3 and 4. Leeds away is only if I have to territory

                            Open Controls
                            1. Flair
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              9 mins ago

                              Fernandes home to Newcastle, done.

                              Open Controls
                              1. pingissimus
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                1 min ago

                                Only if you start with Bruno 🙂

                                That is the one week I see where he is “necessary”early on. Just toying around to see if his funds can be sensibly used elsewhere.

                                Open Controls
                    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Son looks good for GW3 against Watford

                      Open Controls
                  3. Andy_Social
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    41 mins ago

                    You might strike lucky in GW1, but it can't last. Stones and Dias are probably safe to start with, but further forward is a minefield. I did have Mahrez as a GW1 punt, but in order to accommodate TAA/Salah/Bruno I downscaled him to Gundog, but now I'm wavering between him and Jota as unsure but worthwhile gambles. I think City have one major transfer to come - one of Grealish, Kane, Inga or A.N.Other and it will probably be in the last hour of Transfer Deadline Day, so for now I just can't be sure about any City midfield/forward assets.

                    Open Controls
                    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      29 mins ago

                      Lamptey and Ayling on the bench as a decent back up for the inevitable roulette. But as Pingi said, just playing around!

                      Open Controls
                      1. mentaculus
                          1 min ago

                          I know this seems fairly standard, but doesn't it bother you that you'll be losing your formation most GWs with defenders filling in for mids? I also want to start with mahrez but im thinking of spending at least 5.5, maybe even 6.5 on a midfield sub to fill in in this scenario.

                          Open Controls
                  4. Pukki Blinders
                    • 1 Year
                    51 mins ago

                    Martinez being 40% owned is hilarious

                    Open Controls
                    1. Flair
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      26 mins ago

                      Will be painful viewing with their opening 3 fixtures.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Pukki Blinders
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        And an enjoyable one after that

                        Open Controls
                    2. NateDogsCats
                        25 mins ago

                        Why? He was great last season and if you have someone like Sanchez to cover his short run of poor fixtures he could still be great value

                        Open Controls
                        1. Pukki Blinders
                          • 1 Year
                          23 mins ago

                          So you’re spending 10 million on GKs? Ridiculous

                          Open Controls
                          1. NateDogsCats
                              10 mins ago

                              I don't see the issue, it means I have a choice on most weeks when just having one playing keeper/ 2 from one club will leave you a lot of weeks knowing you won't get any more than 1 or 2 pts from them, and I'll likely not need to use transfers if either gets injured or suspended. I like having a choice each week. Same reason why I like to spread funds where I can and try and have 15 players that will play rather than putting as much as I can solely into an 11 and having such a weak bench where appearance pts from any of them would be a bonus

                              Open Controls
                              1. Pukki Blinders
                                • 1 Year
                                8 mins ago

                                Save 1.0 and get 2 rotating 4.5s then. There are plenty of them that have great alternating fixtures. Having a 5.5 GK on the bench is something I’d never do

                                Open Controls
                                1. NateDogsCats
                                    just now

                                    People said the same thing last season about players like Robertson and TAA if I said I wasn't going to play one one week, "you can't bench them" even when they were in poor form and conceding in nearly every game and had a tough opponent in the next game. I guess I just see things differently, I mean a lot of people here benched Bruno against City for example. I wouldn't be planning on benching him much, the idea is he plays most games but on the weeks where Villa have a weakened defence or just face one of the big boys I have an alternative that I think can get more than 2pts

                                    Open Controls
                          2. Andy_Social
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            20 mins ago

                            He's not for me, but I'd say he's as reasonable a pick as any.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Pukki Blinders
                              • 1 Year
                              just now

                              When has a 5.5 GK ever been reasonable to start the season off, let alone one from Villa

                              Open Controls
                        2. Ser Davos
                          • 6 Years
                          36 mins ago

                          Going with a Magnus-bear-bones-bench atm

                          In reality, rotation rarely works. Probably better with a Coufal/Targett over 2 x 4.5s and I really like the 4.5s, particularly Ayling...

                          Thoughts?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Flair
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            17 mins ago

                            Dunk > every other 5M

                            Can't be bothered with rotation pairs, 4.5 DEF 4.5 MID on the bench both playing and life is good. 3rd sub probably unnecessary.

                            Open Controls
                            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              16 mins ago

                              Coufal says hi

                              Open Controls
                              1. Flair
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                12 mins ago

                                Dunk > Coufal

                                Open Controls
                                1. Little Red Lacazette
                                  • 4 Years
                                  just now

                                  I think the opposite

                                  Open Controls
                            2. Ser Davos
                              • 6 Years
                              11 mins ago

                              Dunk's caught my eye last day or so

                              Bissouma 4.5 4 a likely bench

                              Open Controls
                              1. Flair
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                2 mins ago

                                Excellent fix, great defense, goal threat and good for BPS, like him.

                                Open Controls
                          2. Pukki Blinders
                            • 1 Year
                            13 mins ago

                            Funny I think the opposite, I see plenty of 4.5s I’d rather own than Coufal or Targett at the beginning.

                            Open Controls
                            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              Really? Lamptey and Ayling are the only ones that interests me at the mo.

                              Open Controls
                            2. Ser Davos
                              • 6 Years
                              1 min ago

                              yep, I can see why many would go that way

                              Open Controls
                          3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            9 mins ago

                            It's just that you want a bench, which you get for spending .5 more on a defender.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Ser Davos
                              • 6 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              yeah, I'm toying with both scenarios atm

                              Open Controls
                        3. circusmonkey
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          19 mins ago

                          I did have Mahrez in my draft but I think Mount has a high floor. I think we can reasonably expect progress from him to 10 goals 10 assists this season. I reckon that's 170 points (30 appearances, 10 clean sheets, 20 bonus) conservatively. Not really captainable but a good steady contribution. What you say?

                          Open Controls
                          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            just now

                            I think that sounds reasonable.
                            Fixtures are tough at the beginning!

                            Open Controls
                        4. Flair
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          19 mins ago

                          Even if Jota gets a start first GW (could be brought off early anyways) it's back to worrying about his minutes from GW2 onwards. Finding it really difficult, tempting that it is, to justify him.

                          Open Controls
                          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            Indeed. And seems like pool are trying to recruit more attackers.

                            Open Controls
                          2. Little Red Lacazette
                            • 4 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            I have him in my draft currently, will see if he stays...

                            Open Controls

