Scout Notes July 26

Toney brace, Shaw return date and Antonio runs riot: FPL pre-season notes

We round up more pre-season friendly action involving Premier League teams in our latest Scout Notes piece.

We previously looked at six-top flight teams who took part in warm-up matches on Saturday and now we turn our attention to half a dozen more: Brentford, Manchester United, Southampton, Watford, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

We’ll have the goal, assist and line-up information from all these games plus brief Fantasy Premier League-centric notes on each clash.

Don’t forget to check out our comprehensive pre-season page for more information on the warm-up matches taking place ahead of Gameweek 1.

Click the below image for more details.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

QUEENS PARK RANGERS 4-2 MANCHESTER UNITED

  • Goals: Jesse Lingard (£7.0m), Anthony Elanga
  • Assists: Facundo Pellistri, Shola Shoretire

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Luke Shaw (£5.5m), Jadon Sancho (£9.5m) and Harry Maguire (£5.5m) won’t be back in full training with Manchester United until the beginning of August, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer confirmed on Saturday.

The United boss was asked about his international contingent and their post-tournament breaks, with some players back on the grass today but others still a week away from a return:

Many will join in training on Monday so they’ve got their catch-up, a few weeks. That’s unfortunately the way it is, every year where there is a tournament, we have to catch up and hopefully they’ve done the work we’ve told them to do when they’re away.

The English players and Fred, the ones who went all the way to the finals in the Copa America and the Euros – they needed a longer break. They’ll be back with us in about 10 days’ time.

Shaw is also recovering from broken ribs but is confident of a swift comeback and his services may well be needed on the opening day against Leeds, with Alex Telles (£5.0m) set to be out for a “few weeks”.

Solskjaer said of the Brazilian:

Unfortunately, Alex slipped and he twisted his ankle so he’ll be out for a few weeks. We’re hoping that it’s not going to be too bad but he’ll be out for a little while.

United were demolished 4-2 by QPR on Saturday but any concern at the unexpected scoreline is eased with one glance at the Red Devils’ line-up, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.5m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.5m) the only real first-team regulars who were in action at Loftus Road.

Returning loanee Jesse Lingard (£7.0m) laid down a marker in the absence of Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m), slipping United into an early lead before Solskjaer’s troops shipped on four occasions.

Lingard was deployed in the hole of United’s customary 4-2-3-1, with Greenwood once again leading the line.

Anthony Elanga curled home a late consolation for the visitors, who should have a few regulars back when they host Brentford in midweek.

Manchester United XI: Heaton (Grant 46), Wan-Bissaka (Galbraith 65), Mengi (Bernard 79), Tuanzebe (Fish 79), Williams (Hugill 79), Andreas (Levitt 65), Matic (Garner 46), Pellistri (Mata 46), Lingard (Hannibal 65), James (Elanga 46), Greenwood (Shoretire 65).

CELTIC 2-6 WEST HAM UNITED

Toney brace, Shaw's return date and Antonio runs riot: more FPL pre-season notes 1
  • Goals: Michail Antonio (£7.5m) x2, Mark Noble (£4.5m) pen, Said Benrahma (£6.0m), Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m), Armstrong Oko-Flex
  • Assists: Noble, Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) x2, Antonio, Benrahma

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Having failed to make too much of an impression in West Ham’s first two warm-up games of the summer, Michail Antonio (£7.5m) burst into life at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Exploiting the hosts’ high defensive line and error-strewn display, Antonio had fired a warning shot across the Celtic bows when racing clear and forcing a save out of Vasilis Barkas.

The mid-price FPL forward didn’t need another sighter, subsequently latching onto a Mark Noble (£4.5m) pass to round Barkas and then dinking a finish past the Greek shot-stopper to double his tally.

Antonio was then flattened for Noble’s 38th-minute penalty and ‘assisted the assister’ for Said Benrahma‘s (£6.0m) second-half strike, which was teed up by Pablo Fornals (£6.0m).

The forward reinforced Noble’s standing as first-choice penalty-taker after the game before going on to hail his teammates’ goalscoring form in pre-season:

I definitely did want it but obviously when the skipper is on the field there is only one person taking it!

But the boys are out there scoring goals – Jarrod has got quite a few goals in pre-season so hopefully he can carry that on into the season, Said had been struggling to get on the scoresheet last season so it’s good he’s got on the scoresheet this season already.

One thing we definitely need this year is goals from a lot of different players.

David Moyes echoed Antonio’s sentiments:

All the main players are beginning to get goals and you want them to get the confidence because we want to keep doing what we did last year. I thought we were exciting to watch, we were entertaining at times, but while we’re doing that we also need to make sure we’re good enough at the other end. We conceded two today and we could have conceded a couple more on another day so we need to make sure we tighten that up. 

Pre-season results sometimes count for very little but exciting going forward and less than watertight at the other end was pretty much how the Hammers ended 2020/21: they were ranked joint-second for goals scored from Gameweek 29 onwards but kept just one clean sheet throughout that run.

Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m) has been West Ham’s star performer of the summer and has caught the eye with some advanced shooting positions. Having earlier seen a one-on-one opportunity saved, he bagged his fourth attacking return in three games with a beautifully flicked finish to put West Ham 5-2 up.

Former Celtic man Armstrong Oko-Flex rounded off the scoring in Glasgow.

Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) made his first appearance of pre-season but Tomas Soucek (£6.0m) and Vladimir Coufal (£5.0m) were still absent after their EURO 2020 exertions.

West Ham United XI: Fabiański (Randolph 46), Fredericks, Dawson (Alves 77), Ogbonna (Diop 5), Cresswell, Noble (Forson 87), Lanzini (Coventry 66), Bowen (Holland 87), Fornals, Benrahma (Oko-Flex 77), Antonio (Johnson 72).

WATFORD 1-3 BRENTFORD
WATFORD 0-0 WEST BROMWICH ALBION

  • Goals: Henry Wise pen | Ivan Toney (£6.5m) x2, Halil Dervişoğlu (£5.5m)
  • Assists: Sergi Canos (£5.5m)

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (WATFORD V WEST BROM)

Watford split their squad across two pre-season friendlies on Saturday, with the weaker of the two matchday parties – featuring three trialists – downed by Brentford at the Hornets’ training ground in an untelevised encounter.

Ivan Toney (£6.5m), who still sits in more than one in three FPL squads, was responsible for two of the Bees’ three strikes, first heading home a Sergi Canos (£5.5m) cross and then firing in a free-kick.

The chance of a hat-trick went begging in the second half when he spurned a one-on-one opportunity but substitute Halil Dervişoğlu (£5.5m) added a third for the visitors before Watford responded with a late penalty.

Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m) made his Bees debut and there may have been a signal as to Thomas Frank’s intentions in 2021/22 as the newly arrived ex-Celtic stopper took his place as one of three centre-halves in a wing-back system.

The Brentford website reported that Ajer got into a number of attacking positions, suggesting he may have license to roam from that back three this season.

There was again no Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m), who also missed the win over Boreham Wood last Tuesday for unexplained reasons.

Watford drew a blank in their other match but budget forward Cucho Hernandez (£5.0m) really caught the eye on the left of Xisco’s front three, teeing up a handful of chances for his teammates and attempting the spectacular himself with two bicycle-kicks.

A misfiring Ismaila Sarr (£6.5m) wasted the best of those opportunities when completely shanking an effort from eight yards out but was at least continually getting into promising positions, also forcing a save after the interval and seeing a strong shout for a penalty waved away.

Watford XI v West Brom: Foster (Elliot 46), Ngakia (Abbott 75), Troost-Ekong (Langston 75), Cathcart (Hall 75), Masina (Trialist 7), Etebo (Wise 75), Gosling (Smith 75), Cleverley (Mebude 46), Sarr (Pochettino 60), Deeney (King 60), Hernández (Crichlow 60).

Watford XI v Brentford: Bachmann (Dahlberg 46), Trialist (Trialist 80), Sierralta (Trialist 63), Kabasele (Langston 46), Rose (Andrews 63), Louza (Muwonge 70), Lo-Everton (Smith 70), Sema (Wise 46), Baah (Crichlow 70), Fletcher (Hunter 70), Dennis (Mebude 70).

Brentford XI: Raya (Gunnarsson 60), Ajer (Racic 46), Goode (Stevens 60), Pinnock (Russell 60), Canós (Dervişoğlu 60), Baptiste (Haygarth 60), Janelt (Oksanen 60), Thompson (Gordon 60), Ghoddos (Valencia 60), Toney (Forss 60), Fosu (Roerslev 46).

REAL BETIS 0-1 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

  • Goal: Patrick Cutrone
  • Assist: Nelson Semedo (£5.0m)

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Rayan Ait Nouri (£4.5m) had another ‘out of position’ run-out down the left wing on Saturday as Bruno Lage marked his first win as Wolves boss.

Lage tweaked his formation from a 4-4-2 to a 4-2-3-1, with Fabio Silva (£6.0m) benched and a sharp-looking Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) leading the line.

The Mexican was denied a one-on-one shooting opportunity thanks to a particularly horrendous offside call, while Ait Nouri caught the eye going forward – although again, the imminent return of Adama Traore (£6.0m) will mean that Lage soon has more natural options available to him down the flanks.

Wolves lost Willy Boly (£5.0m) to an early injury but we did see a number of their assets make their pre-season bows, including Jose Sa (£5.0m) and Nelson Semedo (£5.0m).

It was an advanced Semedo who teed up the only goal of the match, crossing for Patrick Cutrone to finish in the final 10 minutes.

Wolves were in action again on Monday, taking on Las Palmas – and we’ll have notes on that game tomorrow.

Wolves XI: Ruddy (Sa 46), Hoever (Semedo 46), Boly (Kilman 17), Saiss (Otasowie 76), Marcal (Mosquera 60), Perry (Neves 46), Moutinho (Marques 60), Gibbs-White (Cundle 60), Trincao (Silva 60), Ait-Nouri (Bueno 76), Jimenez (Cutrone 60).

SOUTHAMPTON 1-1 FULHAM

  • Goal: Shane Long
  • Assist: Michael Obafemi (£4.5m)

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Southampton’s first pre-season involvement saw them draw a behind-closed-doors friendly with Fulham on Saturday.

New signing Romaine Perraud (£5.0m) got his first run-out in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s usual 4-2-2-2 set-up, with FPL midfielder Nathan Tella (£5.0m) deployed ‘out of position’ up top in the first half.

Moussa Djenepo (£5.5m) was used at left-back after the interval, showing his naivety in that position when giving away a spot-kick but impressing going in the other direction.

Shane Long tapped in Michael Obafemi‘s (£4.5m) cut-back for the Saints’ only goal, with the former joined by Danny Ings (£8.0m) in a front two for the second half.

Southampton first-half XI McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Salisu, Perraud, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Walcott, Elyounoussi, Tella, Adams.

Southampton second-half XI: Forster, Valery, Bednarek, Salisu (Olufunwa 77), Djenepo, Diallo, Armstrong, Obafemi, Redmond, Long, Ings.

198 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Whazza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    So I tried to fit in Salah, Bruno, Trent and Son. Too unbalanced?

    Sanchez
    TAA Coufal Fofana
    Salah Bruno Son Smith-Rowe
    Antonio Toney Watkins

    4.0 Brownhill Ayling 4.0

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Had a similar one. Looks nice.

      Open Controls
      1. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Quite keen on it, could get stuck with ESR though and maybe Toney. But at their prices they would need to be massively disappointing to be bad value

        Open Controls
    2. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Looks good, actually.

      Open Controls
      1. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        54 mins ago

        🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Boxwoods
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          43 mins ago

          I’ve got Raph and 6.0, 5.0 defenders in place of your ESR, Trent, and 4.5, but tough to prognosticate on which slate beats the other.

          Open Controls
          1. Whazza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            33 mins ago

            Sounds good as well! It's probably sensible to start with Raph. I guess rough opening fixtures is the only viable reason not to include a Leeds attacker, but they attack every game tbh

            Open Controls
            1. Fabrizio Romano
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Looks very good.

              Open Controls
    3. Bruin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Son without Kane not the same player. Kane may stay but probably won’t start GW1. I like Son but too big a risk esp playing City GW1. Ayling is 4.5. How do you plan for bringing in Kane if going to City?

      Open Controls
      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        Aren't Son's stats better when he's been played up front in Kane's absence?

        Open Controls
        1. chocolove
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Agree with this

          Open Controls
      2. chocolove
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Are you sure?
        He replaced Kane at striker position when Kane was injured.
        And he excel at that spot whenever the manager give him the chance
        I'm looking at him once Kane leave. He has all the set piece and pens on his locker as well.

        Open Controls
        1. Fletch69
            just now

            Agreed, Son is a great bet if Kane goes.

            Good team Whazza has put up. I'd go Robbo for TAA and upgrade ESR to Harrison for the Leeds attacker.

            I'd also ditch Fofana, not a good fantasy asset. Veltman maybe (has better ppq stats)

            Open Controls
    4. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      How many goals are you expecting Toney to hit this season? Looking at Watkins, he hit 25 for Brentford, moved to a better side in the PL and hit 14.

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        15 + 5, something like that

        Open Controls
      2. Avery
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Watkins didn't have people passing to him when Grealish was out. (IMO)
        for Toney I'd say mid teens.

        Open Controls
      3. Big dog
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Would be surprised if he gets 15. Do teams with a 15 goal a year striker go down?

          Open Controls
          1. Nomar
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Yes.

            Austin got 18 for us the season we dropped.

            Open Controls
            1. chocolove
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              58 mins ago

              Still remember the fond memories of having him in my team.

              Open Controls
            2. Big dog
                54 mins ago

                The exception

                Open Controls
              • pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                15 mins ago

                Nothing

                Johnson scored 21 for Palace

                Open Controls
          2. diesel001
            • 4 Years
            42 mins ago

            10 goals, 5 assists, 35 appearances.

            Open Controls
            1. Big dog
                37 mins ago

                Open Controls
                1. Big dog
                    36 mins ago

                    More realistic

                    Open Controls
              • Bruin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                10 mins ago

                Ings, Wilson, Wood scored 12, Rashford & Mane scored 11 last year how can you expect Toney who plays for a promoted side score more? Great if he does but common sense says he might score similar to Antonio’s 10 goals at best

                Open Controls
                1. Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Ings, Wilson and wood are always injured, rashford couldn’t finish his dinner - if Toney stays fit then it’s not crazy to think he can score 15 goals

                  Open Controls
            2. Zoostation
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              How is this team looking?

              Sanchez (Steele)

              TAA Shaw White Ayling Omobamidele

              Salah Fernandes Havertz Raphinha Gilmour

              Wilson Watkins Toney

              Open Controls
            3. BENOIT
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              What do people think of Jota and Cancelo this season?

              Part of me thinks they are going under the radar.

              Open Controls
              1. Whazza
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Class players but not nailed on unfortunately

                Open Controls
              2. Big dog
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  I like both

                  Cancelo may suffer from rotation but shouldn't come on late in game.....so would need good bench.

                  Open Controls
                • Bruin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Having them as regular starters would be amazing. Not sure for GW1 that I will take the risk

                  Open Controls
              3. Warby84
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Martinez
                TAA Coufal Digne
                Pepe Salah Son Raphinha
                Wilson Watkins Antonio

                Foster Ayling Brownhill 4.0

                Martinez Son Wilson
                Or
                Sanchez Fernandes Toney

                Thoughts on draft.. Pepe is a massive punt

                Open Controls
                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  SFT

                  Open Controls
              4. chocolove
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                58 mins ago

                Henderson anyone?
                With varane incoming, their defense will be tighter, right?

                Open Controls
                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 3 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  I've gone for Hendo. Think he's underpriced if he nails that spot down.

                  Open Controls
                  1. chocolove
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 min ago

                    My thought as well.
                    Will get a playing GK for his back up tho
                    Varane obviously cost us more than 5m

                    Open Controls
              5. PrestigeWorldwidewidewide..…
                • 2 Years
                57 mins ago

                So if Ait Nouri is continually being deployed in midfield, and it's not necessarily likely that he will continue in that role once the more regularly fielded mids return to the squad such as Podence, Neto, Traore, does that not seem to indicate he is second choice as a fullback or he would be getting more game time at that position in preseason? Or am I interpreting that wrong?

                Open Controls
                1. chocolove
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  The new jonny or new vinagre mind you, every season we have one

                  Open Controls
                  1. chocolove
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    In addition to this. Last season we have vinagre that in the pre-season touted to fill that LB spot. He didnt get the minutes, even with the same manager (Nuno)
                    Now, it's a new manager at the helm, wait and see for me.
                    They even have Marcal as his competition for the spot as well

                    Open Controls
                    1. PrestigeWorldwidewidewide..…
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Yea this is making me start to question his viability. If going for wolves, Coady may be the more boring but more reliable choice for your money @ 4.5.

                      Open Controls
              6. Kristobal
                • 9 Years
                45 mins ago

                Best 7,5 forwards?

                Open Controls
                1. Big dog
                    42 mins ago

                    Nacho and wilson

                    Open Controls
                  • Dynamic Duos
                    • 8 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    Watkins and Antonio

                    Open Controls
                    1. Milkman Bruno
                        4 mins ago

                        Watkins and Antonio

                        Open Controls
                        1. Whazza
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          Watkins and Antonio

                          Open Controls
                    2. Runnerboy31
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      32 mins ago

                      Watkins Wilson for me

                      Open Controls
                    3. Whiskerz
                      • 7 Years
                      28 mins ago

                      Nacho and Watkins

                      Open Controls
                      1. Boxwoods
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        This

                        Open Controls
                  • The Legend Squad
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    44 mins ago

                    I’m extremely tempted to go with a weak bench to facilitate having this back 4... essentially 4 midfielders with clean sheet potential.

                    Thoughts?

                    Bachmann
                    TAA Robbo Digne Shaw
                    Salah Fernandes Raphiana
                    Nacho Watkins Toney

                    Foster Manquillo Bissouma Johnson

                    Open Controls
                    1. Whazza
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Looks good on paper. Weak bench is not popular during covid times

                      Open Controls
                      1. Whazza
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        Could get Coufal over Digne? (9A last season) + better defence than Eve? To get the 0.5 needed to afford a 4.5 def

                        Open Controls
                    2. Runnerboy31
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      1 min ago

                      Interesting choice of 6 defenders in your squad 🙂

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Legend Squad
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        Good spot 😉

                        Johnson is Brownhill!!!

                        Open Controls
                  • diesel001
                    • 4 Years
                    44 mins ago

                    Why the love for West Ham defence (particularly Coufal and Cresswell)?

                    Did well last season, but weren't playing European football and will be given more respect this season by opposition given their prior season high finishing position.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Milkman Bruno
                        15 mins ago

                        Decent fixtures and both have potential at both ends of the pitch. Cresswell on some set pieces too. Good manager who seems to be improving them. Let’s see how Europe effects them.

                        Open Controls
                      • Hits from the Bong
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        No European games til September, Coufal still an assist monster, decent fixtures

                        Open Controls
                    2. Milkman Bruno
                        43 mins ago

                        Has this team too many enablers or too much funds spread?

                        Henderson
                        Trent, Robertson, Tierney
                        Salah, Bruno, Buendia, Sarr, Smith-Rowe
                        Watkins, Antonio

                        Begovic, Reguillon, Ayling, Davis

                        Open Controls
                        1. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          I'd say put more money in your starting 11.

                          Open Controls
                      • Runnerboy31
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        39 mins ago

                        Thoughts - Mane likely to be first transfer out but couple of week punt and easy to get to other premiums.

                        Sanchez (4m)
                        TAA Digne Villa 5m (Ayling 4m)
                        Salah Mane Barnes / Maddison ESR (4.5m)
                        Watkins Bamford DCL

                        Open Controls
                        1. Whazza
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          10 mins ago

                          Really nice! Shaw over Digne if he's fit imo

                          Open Controls
                          1. Runnerboy31
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            1 min ago

                            Purposefully avoiding all late arrivals so no euro or copa finalists to begin with, and Digne presumably gets a lot of set pieces now

                            Open Controls
                            1. Runnerboy31
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              just now

                              Admittedly DCL is an exception but Everton with out Gylfi or Richy probably need him immediately

                              Open Controls
                        2. Steve The Spud
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          just now

                          Quite like the mane punt

                          Open Controls
                      • Steve The Spud
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        32 mins ago

                        Spuds making some good signings

                        We’re guna win the league!

                        Open Controls
                        1. pingissimus
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Didn't realise you were taking it seriously - thought the focus was on the Europa Conference

                          Open Controls
                        2. diesel001
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          Unlikely to win the league but should be challenging for a CL spot and not finish outside the Top 6. A lot of good creative players (Lo-Celso, Doherty, Aurier, Sessegnon, Reguilon, Winks) and attackers (Son, Kane, Bergwijn, Moura), but have not been melded together to create a 'team'.

                          Open Controls
                        3. Whiskerz
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          -Cup. Possibly.

                          Open Controls
                      • Denniezy
                          24 mins ago

                          Sanchez
                          Robbo - Digne - Shaw
                          ESR - Madders - Salah - Bruno
                          Watkins - DCL - Antonio

                          Foster - Dallas - Duffy - Omo

                          Open Controls
                          1. Denniezy
                              just now

                              ESR - Dallas or Raphinha - Bissouma ?

                              Open Controls
                          2. Hits from the Bong
                            • 2 Years
                            21 mins ago

                            Template as hell, but think it will do for now?

                            Sanchez (Foster)
                            TAA Digne Shaw (Ait-Nouri Manquillo)
                            Salah Bruno Raphina Buendía (McArthur)
                            Antonio Iheanacho Watkins

                            Open Controls
                            1. AriseSirGiggsy
                              • 10 Years
                              18 mins ago

                              Swap manquilo for Williams in case shaw isn’t fit for gw1

                              Open Controls
                              1. Camzy
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 11 Years
                                just now

                                And potentially lock yourself out of triple United? Don't like it.

                                Open Controls
                          3. AriseSirGiggsy
                            • 10 Years
                            20 mins ago

                            Liverpool’s first 2 fixtures are PLUM
                            And Mane’s natural alternatives - Bruno, KDB, Son - all have difficult fixtures
                            Can move to them after the international break after GW3
                            Salah is locked. I prefer Robbo to Trent.

                            Convince me that doubling Mane and Salah isn’t a good idea…

                            Open Controls
                            1. Milkman Bruno
                                15 mins ago

                                It’s certainly a good idea. I have Trent and Robertson currently with Salah though

                                Open Controls
                                1. AriseSirGiggsy
                                  • 10 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  There’s nothing wrong with that per sae, I just want the funds available in midfield

                                  Open Controls
                              • pingissimus
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                5 mins ago

                                Is Jota the natural alternative to Mane though?

                                Firmino won't be around early and in any event I saw someone say he played 70% of available minutes last season in any event.

                                Open Controls
                              • Hits from the Bong
                                • 2 Years
                                5 mins ago

                                Go for it. Just noticed Mane got less ppm than Callum Wilson, that's quite surprising

                                Open Controls
                              • Camzy
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 11 Years
                                just now

                                Preferring Robbo to Trent makes no sense statistically.

                                Mane is 12m and takes no set pieces. He doesn't offer another captaincy either.

                                Open Controls
                            2. Elskied
                                7 mins ago

                                Has anyone tried a more in depth strategy, playing players who often come up against the more likely bottom 5 teams? ok, you wont have Salah every week, he'll miss games against like top half teams, but your whole team will 95% of the time be playing bottom half teams? Wondering if this strategy could scalp an extra few hundred points come end of the season?

                                Thoughts?

                                Open Controls
                              • Elskied
                                  4 mins ago

                                  For example, my keeper rotation (in no particular order)

                                  WAT; bur; nor; BUR; pal; BRI; sou; wat; NEW; BRE; wat; BRE; sou; NEW; WOL; LEE; lee; bre; SOU; bre; LEE; new; WAT; SOU; west; LEE; wol; new; LIV; bur; NOR; bur; PAL; mci

                                  the rest of my team for the whole season is similar, I only come up against I think.

                                  to put it into perspective... if someone holds De Bryne from GW 1, to GW 11 - they will face 5 red fixtures.
                                  my whole team, from GW 1 to GW20, come up against 6 red fixtures.. in total

                                  Open Controls

