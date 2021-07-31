477
Scout Notes July 31

Wilson misses pre-season friendly with ‘slight knock’ as van Dijk makes comeback

We’ve two more pre-season friendlies to report on from Thursday and Friday, as Liverpool and Newcastle United continued their preparations for the upcoming new season.

Leeds United also had a scheduled fixture but a ‘B’ team was sent to Fleetwood Town, so we’ve omitted that match for the Whites from this round-up.

BURTON ALBION 0-2 NEWCASTLE UNITED

  • Goals: Jacob Murphy (£5.0m), Joelinton (£6.0m)
  • Assists: Isaac Hayden (£4.5m), Ryan Fraser (£5.5m)

Newcastle United’s first-choice front two were both absent at the Pirelli Stadium but there doesn’t seem to be much concern about either player from the Magpies’ camp.

Callum Wilson (£7.5m) wasn’t risked on Friday night due to a “slight knock”, while Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.5m) has not trained in several days due to illness and sat out his second successive warm-up game. 

With Martin Dubravka (£4.5m) injured and Karl Darlow (£4.5m) still recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, it was again Mark Gillespie (£4.0m) and unpriced Freddie Woodman who shared duties between the posts.

The unavailability of Wilson and Saint-Maximin saw Ryan Fraser (£5.5m) given an ‘out of position’ run-out alongside Joelinton (£6.0m) up top and both frontmen were among the attacking returns.

The much-maligned Brazilian ‘assisted the assister’ for Newcastle’s first goal, with Isaac Hayden‘s (£4.5m) fluffed effort falling kindly for the excellent Jacob Murphy (£5.0m) to volley home.

Joelinton then got onto the end of Fraser’s 47th-minute corner, having earlier been teed up by the diminutive winger for a shot that was cleared off the line.

Still in the 3-5-2/5-3-2 that Steve Bruce ended last season with, Newcastle’s formation is looking fairly settled going into the new campaign, with perhaps just one or two judgement calls on personnel to make.

The in-form Murphy – who almost scored a solo second goal – looks to have again secured the right wing-back slot with no sign of budget asset Javier Manquillo (£4.0m) in pre-season, although FPL’s irksome classification of him as a midfielder obviously puts a big dent in his appeal.

Newcastle United XI: Woodman (Gillespie 46), Murphy (Allen 83), Schar (Lascelles 63), Krafth (Clark 63), Fernandez (Watts 79), Ritchie (M. Longstaff 76), Hayden (Young 83), S. Longstaff (Lewis 63), Hendrick, Joelinton (Gayle 55), Fraser (White 55).

HERTHA BERLIN 4-3 LIVERPOOL

  • Goals: Sadio Mane (£12.0m), Takumi Minamino (£5.5m), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£6.0m)
  • Assists: Mohamed Salah (£12.5m)

While many attacking players from Manchester United and Manchester City are only just returning to training now following belated summer breaks, Liverpool’s key Fantasy assets have been up and running for a while.

Thursday’s defeat to Hertha was the third pre-season outing for Sadio Mane (£12.0m), Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), each of whom are looking increasingly sharp ahead of Gameweek 1.

Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) and Diogo Jota (£7.5m) were also back involved against the Bundesliga side after a post-EURO 2020 breather but the headlines belonged to Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and Joe Gomez (£5.0m), who both returned to playing action after lengthy periods on the sidelines.

Neither player covered themselves in glory with their roles for Stevan Jovetic’s second and Hertha’s fourth goal of the evening but the 22-minute run-outs were less about the result and all about getting the central defensive pair back on the grass again ahead of Gameweek 1.

Jurgen Klopp said of van Dijk and Gomez afterwards:

[They] started immediately well and usually we all know that the fourth goal is a clear situation which saw and defend well. But that’s it. I’m not sure, 260-something days for Virg and not much less for Joe they didn’t play football, so it’s nice to have them back. It was the first step, really important. 

Nearly all are back, then during [the upcoming trip to] Evian they will pretty much all be back I think. That’s good and then we can really start preparing, involve them all, get used to each other again and all this kind of stuff. Then we have a tricky start away at Norwich, that’s how it is. 

The Reds fell 2-0 down before Mane bundled home at the second attempt to halve the deficit and Salah beautifully teed up Takumi Minamino (£5.5m) with a superb backheel to restore parity.

Hertha restored their two-goal advantage before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£6.0m), again playing as the spearhead of the Liverpool front three in the absence of the holidaying Roberto Firmino (£9.0m), grabbed a late consolation.

The Reds ought to be in tip-top condition by the time their opening weekend clash with Norwich City comes around as they still have another four pre-season friendlies to contest.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher (Adrián 46), Alexander-Arnold (N. Williams 60), Konaté (R. Williams 46, Gomez 68), Matip (Phillips 46, van Dijk 68), Tsimikas (Robertson 46), Elliott (Jones 46), Keïta (Morton 60), Milner (Clarkson 60), Salah (Gordon 60), Minamino (Oxlade-Chamberlain 46), Mané (Jota 60).

  1. Wild Guus Chase
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    What price Conor Gallagher? Will he be a first team regular?

    Open Controls
    1. BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Yellow card magnet

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      5.5

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      5.5

      Palace should be an avoid early on at almost any price point imo bar these half possible exceptions and all are WC choices really.

      Zaha will have great GI and could well be on pens full time just almost impossible to pick him over the 6.5s with fixtures. Was certainly value last time when fit and not very wide

      Tekkers - as good as any 6.5 if he hits the same form as the back end of last season. That sentence contains an if and no Eze is going to detract hugely - it was his move to a more central position that coincided with Tekkers exploding.

      McArthur has a shot at being a 4.5 mid but is likely to lose out to Gallagher. Best returning record of the 4.5s on show.

      Guaita could get much better save percentages this time given Palace will be playing a completely different defensive system with fewer shots in the box possible. But again the new defensive system will take time to bed in and fixtures are foul. A WC call around week 7 quite possible

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Guus Chase
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Thanks Ping. Was just thinking price first then fixtures second with Gallagher.

        Open Controls
  2. BENOIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Mahrez worth the extra 1.5m over Jota?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I think so - should start the first few for City with his pre-season relative to others

      Open Controls
  3. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Meslier or Henderson?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Prefer Meslier

      Open Controls
      1. BENOIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Hendo. Prefer one of the Leeds 4.5 defenders

        Open Controls
        1. Danstoke82
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          How nailed is Hendo? Potentially great value at 5.0

          Open Controls
    2. Carlton P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Hendo + Ayling

      Open Controls
    3. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Meslier and Shaw.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Meslier + Shaw over Hendo + Ayling, since Shaw is much better prospect. But MU defensive double up will probably get most points, even though it might be bumpy ride.

        Open Controls
  4. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Rudiger Digne Lowton
    Salah Mane Son Buendia
    Wilson Watkins Toney

    Begovic Coufal Gilmour 4.0

    I like it. A lot. City the issue. Mahrez instead of Son first 2 hmmm…

    Open Controls
    1. Danstoke82
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Very good but feel you need one of Trent/Robbo in there. Just my opinion though and appreciate they’re both pricey

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 4 Years
        59 mins ago

        Yeah I appreciate that. Fixtures are the main draw, I don’t think any are worth 7.5/7.0. I’d love to write a little article about it haha. Liverpool aren’t what they were when Trent and Robbo were priced 7.5/7.0, in fact imo nowhere near. The next closest is VVd for 6.5!! And then all others are 6.0 and below! Liverpool pricing is madness especially without the workhorse Wijnaldum, an unfit Henderson, a late returning Fabinho, a year injured and slow returning VVd and a new cb to the league in Konate.

        Open Controls
        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 4 Years
          59 mins ago

          Next closest defenders in the game**

          Open Controls
        2. Danstoke82
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Superb write up that. Agree. I was on both but having two defenders so highly priced plus Salah and Bruno really affected my team. I’ll keep Trent for now

          Open Controls
  5. WHUFCSmith23
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Is a Brunoless team seeming like the better choice at this stage?

    The 6 to 7 midfield bracket is pretty dry on picks for the start of the season. Son and Mahrez or Cavani as a pairing is surely better than say Bruno and Raphinha/Buendia.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Pretty sure its not better than Bruno and Buendia, could be better than Bruno and Smith Rowe/Sarr.

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        but not much in it, very little difference in both options

        Open Controls
  6. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Hello people. Haven't been here much. Does it look ok:

    Banchmann Foster
    TAA Shaw White Taylor Veltman
    Salah Bruno Mahrez Raph ESR
    Nacho Watkins Davis

    Thanks a lot!

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      looks ok for first draft 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        How have you been sir? Look ok doesn't sound too encouraging. Any changes recommended?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          All good, ready with 6 fantasy teams in different format this time 😉

          You didint play Euro I guess? Always good to take a break.

          Having Smith Rowe and White for GW2 and 3 reduces your options for starting XI. Taylor good for GW1, but not much after that.

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Didn't play Euros. Took a break. Yes, two Arsenal does not look right. Will stick with ESR and replace White. Taylor too. Thanks a lot.

            6 fantasy teams!!! All the best to you sir.

            Open Controls
  7. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    For 2/3 of last season Bruno was essential. He fell away and was poor at Euros. In or out?

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Still on pens, set pieces, nailed, 90 mins every game, hogs the ball/selfish, bonus monster, plays for United, amazing fixtures etc.etc. Can always downgrade to anyone in the game if he flops.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Prefer Son + 2m

        Open Controls
  8. @FuzzyWarbles
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Hey folks, long time no post...

    I'm curious about Palace, particularly Olise. Not for FPL, certainly can wait and see on him. But as a target in a draft league I am in. The tea leaves make me think an Eze last season situation - not nailed straight away, growing pains, but became more relevant latter half of the season.

    I just look at Palace and who is around, besides the new signings, and it seems like the door is open for anyone who can create or finish some chances. But, he's only 19. Worried they might not "unleash" him enough this season to warrant drafting him now.

    Thoughts? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      ...:shock:

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        🙄

        Open Controls
        1. CaptainPrice
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            😯

            Open Controls
        2. @FuzzyWarbles
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          there's an old face. How are ya? I mean, let me know once you are over the initial shock. 🙂

          Open Controls
      2. @FuzzyWarbles
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Welp, at least nothing has changed in the last ten years.

        Still asking the questions that leave people in shock. 🙂

        Right, I will give it a go next year. 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Massive dive in forum users ability to critically think and also engage in helping others. Some things do change

          If you think he is a sleeper why not pick up later?

          Open Controls
          1. @FuzzyWarbles
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Its a deep league, someone is going to pick him up, just wanted to gauge how much auction money to spend, Sounds like a "dont touch" but if he falls to next to nothing to buy, maybe stash him if I can.

            Cheers and good to see you Ginkapo! 🙂

            Open Controls
      3. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Actually he's injured right now - very Palace that 🙂

        Think if he does become a thing it may be from set pieces - a traditional Palace weakness and one of his specialties. In general terms he's a year behind Eze in development and I'm not clear that he will be an instant starter when fit. He's very left footed and the likely opening for him is on the right wing - he can play there of course.

        Open Controls
        1. @FuzzyWarbles
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          I knew Eze was out, didnt realize Olise was too. Sounds like the natural replacement for Townsend then, just a matter of how quickly.

          Cheers

          Open Controls
    2. Lovren an elevator
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Is Gabriel nailed for arsenal?

      Open Controls
      1. BobB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        41 mins ago

        By no means - only Ben White is at CB

        Open Controls
      2. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        36 mins ago

        White and Gabriel are first choice

        Open Controls
      3. Og
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        Not Nailed. Mari and Holding will rotate

        Open Controls
      4. Og
        • 5 Years
        33 mins ago

        I've gone for White, but not expecting every game from him, bench will cover.

        Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Have been wondering about Norwich. I had them down as a team to target. But now wondering if that is wrong think beyond the fact that they are a promoted side and presumably bottom 10 material.

      Their defence last season stood up really well and was way better than the side they came up with previously and the focus in much less on attack. A different side now?

      Base figures

      Norwich goal record in championship 2018/19 scored 93 - 57
      Norwich record in championship 2020/21 scored 75-36

      That's a wild swing in goal difference and the defensive record is pretty close to the Wolves and Leeds promotion sides. Not saying they will be also make mid table or more but defensively they could put in performances that are not too too dissimilar.

      Interesting stat

      They only conceded twice seven times all season so far as I can see. Impressive.
      The other promotion side conceded twice no fewer than seventeen times.

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        38 mins ago

        Correction

        The goal difference is static - point being they achieved success in a very different way

        Open Controls
      2. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        36 mins ago

        Overthinking

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          17 mins ago

          So they are the same side that came up previously?

          Most winners of the Championship tend to do well and they won it at a canter really. Their 2018/19 side was very extreme

          Open Controls
      3. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        31 mins ago

        Zimmermann was fit in the championship 18/19 injured 19/20. So its much more than just comparing their championship form

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          16 mins ago

          Did any defenders get much attacking points last year?

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            Max Aarons got a couple of goals and assists. Down on his 2 goals and 6 assists previously - regression indicative perhaps of a change in approach.

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              I'm greedy, I want more than clean sheets

              Open Controls
        2. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          14 mins ago

          Yep

          Their PL season was blighted by injury after injury and that's relevant too. It' a small club that doesn't go wild in the market and so it's reasonable to assume that an injury crisis would hurt them more than a Villa or Leeds that wouldn't think twice about spending in the market to strengthen.

          Open Controls
      4. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        The amount of goals conceded has dropped a lot. That should be a warning sign, perhaps they are not a team to target against. And since they have sold Buendia they may just have to try to counter attack and defend much better. This makes me rethink my short term punt on Jota, which is risky anyway and reward may be lower than I expected (Yea, he will brace after having said this).

        Open Controls
    4. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      A or B?

      A) Tierney and DCL
      B) Shaw/Digne and Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Beginning to warm to Antonio selection

        B (with Digne)

        Open Controls
      2. BERGKOP
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        B with Digne

        Open Controls
    5. Og
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I'm on wilson at the moment. Love him as a pick, 50% of goals will go through him at Newcastle, and a brilliant talismanic striker, But the blokes made of kinetic sand, and a transfer waiting to happen.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Yeah this is me. Not sure I can be bothered to deal with him when he gets injured in the first four.

        Open Controls
    6. Daniel Jebbison
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Could someone be so kind and please share what is the current FSS and Twitter template?

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        35 mins ago

        No.

        Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        Ha

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel Jebbison
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          Anyone please

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
      3. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        27 mins ago

        Nope

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel Jebbison
          • 12 Years
          22 mins ago

          I miss the good old days when there was an FFS community willing to help each other.

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 3 Years
            14 mins ago

            You're just lazy...

            Open Controls
          2. BERGKOP
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            I think it's as simple as clicking back a page or two to get the FFS template.

            I've seen your post below re: a break. It may be worthwhile if you're feeling like this now. I also considered it but thought that now more than ever it's important to connect with mates while we can't catch up in person.

            Open Controls
            1. Daniel Jebbison
              • 12 Years
              6 mins ago

              I feel my businss is about to take off and spending less time here will help a lot IMO.

              But all the fun will be missed too on the other hand so it's a difficult decision. Especially that I am a famous FPL addict to be fair

              Open Controls
      4. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Sanchez
        Trent, Shaw, 4.5
        Salah, Bruno, Raphinha, someone
        Watkins, 7.5, Toney

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel Jebbison
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks, greatly greatly appreciated. Wishing you an amazing season

          Open Controls
    7. Mikel Arteta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      When Sancho's price was announced:
      https://twitter.com/GeorgePircalabu/status/1421433428931715072

      Open Controls
    8. Shark Team
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      A nice cross by Firpo and a header by Bamford for the Leeds goal

      Open Controls
    9. BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I know he is geteat value, but I'm seeing Leeds tough early fixtures as an opportunity to differentiate from Raphina.

      I'll get him from GW 5 onwards.

      Open Controls
    10. Daniel Jebbison
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Like Ville Ronka, I still haven't opened FPL and there is no team under my name. Thinking of giving 1-year break and focus on my business.

      What do you think?

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Good choice (only if you can hold your nerve till final whistle)

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel Jebbison
          • 12 Years
          14 mins ago

          It will be tough I know especially close to the deadline but I have successfully done it once.

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            you can create a team with different email ID and put less effort, wont harm your original history and their wont be any FOMO.

            Open Controls
      3. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Ya focus on your business

        Open Controls
      4. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Form over fixtures.

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel Jebbison
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Fixtures and Form 🙂

          Open Controls
      5. BERGKOP
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I don't think you'll miss it. Just enjoy the football.

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel Jebbison
          • 12 Years
          8 mins ago

          That is my main question. Will I enjoy the football that much when I won't be obsessing about who got the assist and who got the BP?

          Open Controls
          1. BERGKOP
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Only you can answer that.

            I'd be more interested in whether your business would suffer as a result of fantasy football? It's nice to have things outside of work that give you balance.

            Open Controls
          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Nope. You won't. But you can just forget watching football, drinking beer and all leisure time activities and just work 😉

            Open Controls
    11. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      NEW ARTICLE POSTED

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/07/31/what-fpl-managers-can-expect-from-new-spurs-midfielder-bryan-gil/

      Open Controls
    12. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      53 mins ago

      A-Cavani-Grealish-Raphinha
      B-Watkins-Sancho-Harrison

      Open Controls

