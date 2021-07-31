121
Scout Reports July 31

What FPL managers can expect from new Spurs midfielder Bryan Gil

121 Comments
We assess the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) credentials of midfielder Bryan Gil (£6.0m) in our latest Scout Report.

Whilst most of the UK has basked in glorious sunshine this summer, ever-darkening clouds have continued to develop along Tottenham High Road. 

The debacle that surrounded Nuno Espirito Santo’s eventual appointment as manager after a list of top European managers turned Tottenham Hotspur down was reminiscent of a cringe Love Island pieing narrative rather than a Premier League “big six” side securing their immediate managerial future.

The second coming of Gareth Bale came and went just when it seemed that the Welsh wizard was finding his groove again towards the end of last season – and we shan’t even broach the Harry Kane (£12.5m) predicament.

In all the gloom, the signing of attacking influence Gil may well offer a much-needed chink of light to Fantasy managers and Spurs faithful alike ahead of the start of a new season.

THE HISTORY

A product of Sevilla’s academy and able to count Barcelona star Ansu Fati as one of his youth team colleagues, Gil debuted for the Andalusian side in August 2019 as an 18-year-old in a home draw against Celta Vigo.

Featuring only once more in a similar half-hour cameo in the league, he was utilised with more frequency during the Europa League group stages, grabbing a single goal before a post-Christmas loan to relegation-doomed Leganés in which he made only four starts.

While Gil suffered another relegation whilst on loan at Eibar last season, he did at least establish himself as a first-team regular.

Four goals, three assists and six yellow cards doesn’t scream FPL gold and at this point, one could reasonably write him off. But in terms of his underlying stats from a Fantasy perspective, Gil offers intrigue at worst and hope at best for managers looking for a cheaper route into the Spurs attack.

UNDERLYING STATS AND SPURS COMPARISONS

The young Spaniard interchanged between left-wing and right inside-forward roles whilst at Eibar last season, with such interchangeability a massive draw in what we see as the modern-day Premier League wide-man.

In 28 La Liga appearances for a side that would eventually finish the campaign propping up the division, he conjured returns of 1.4 shots, 1.8 key passes and 2.4 successful dribbles per game. Whilst not pulling up trees, it does offer some eye-raising comparisons with what looks to be his main competition at Spurs.

The departed Bale aside, it was Lucas Moura (£6.5m) and Steven Bergwijn (£6.0m) that shouldered much of the responsibility in the attacking right position of a 4-2-3-1 last season. 

Brazilian Moura disappointed in large parts throughout last season, offering only seven attacking returns in 30 Premier League games, albeit that he featured from the bench more often than not.

Dutch winger Bergwijn fared no better; four attacking returns in 21 appearances.

But it is those underlying stats comparisons that perhaps make the strongest case for the incoming 20-year-old talent.

Moura offered only 0.6 shots, 0.5 key passes and 1.1 successful dribbles per game. Bergwijn tallied 0.7 shots, 0.6 key passes and 1.0 successful dribbles per game. It won’t come as much of a surprise then, that only 28.8% of all chances created by the north Londoners came from the right flank last season.

That being said, only 29.7% originated from the left, with a league-high 41.8% coming from the Kane spearheaded central positions.

Nuno’s arrival

With Nuno’s appointment may come a distinctly different pattern to approach play this coming campaign. 

The success the Portuguese had during his time at Wolves was chiefly built upon the width offered by his preferred wing-back system, and in particular, the goal and assist threat of Matt Doherty (£5.0m) – who Nuno conveniently offloaded to Spurs at the beginning of last season – down the right-hand-side.

In fact, throughout the course of the season before last, no team came close to the number of chances that Wolves created from the right-hand side, with just shy of four-in-every-ten coming from that flank. Doherty himself helped himself to four goals and eight Fantasy assists and a total of 167 points from his wide berth, during 2019/20.

There’s a strong argument to be made for deploying the same strategic template at Spurs, even if Nuno has so far preferred a 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 hybrid in pre-season. Not only has he inherited quintessential wing-backs in Sergio Reguilón (£5.0m) and the already proven Doherty, deploying a back three in front of Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) may help to steady a side that has seen their goals conceded per game numbers creep to 1.18 (2020/21) and 1.24 (2019/20) from as low as 0.68 in 2016/17.

Further adding to left-footed Gil’s appeal may be how his potential inclusion on the right-hand side of a narrower front three works as a natural fit in implementing a formation characterised by the width offered by marauding wing-backs. Moreover, a propensity to dribble at defences directly in a fashion similar to that which fellow countryman Adama Traore (£6.0m) enjoyed during that 2019/20 season at Wolves and in which new teammate Son Heung-Min (£10.0m) terrorises defences weekly in the Premier League, could reap attacking reward.

Final thoughts

Gil has already been deemed good enough to represent his national side at senior level, featuring in Spain’s World Cup qualifying fixtures against Greece and Georgia back in March and despite not making Luis Enrique’s Euro 2020 squad, the youngster is currently in Japan vying for a medal with Spain’s currently unbeaten Olympics squad. No mean feat for a player that doesn’t turn 21 until next February.

His involvement in the Olympics married with his lack of experience within the Premier League, a new manager and a start to the season that sees Spurs encounter Man City, Chelsea and north London rivals Arsenal within their first six fixtures, firmly underlines his place in the “wait-and-see” column.  

But given the winger’s charm as an under-the-radar differential (literally boasting a 0.0% ownership at the time of writing) in a traditional “top six” side that is crying out to add to their attacking avenues outside the over-reliance on Messrs Kane and Son, it may not be long before £6.0m looks a very silly price tag, indeed.

Let’s face it, outside the bulging outputs of Kane and Son, there isn’t much else on offer.  The attacking assets that remain at the club – Dele Alli (£6.5m), Moura and Bergwijn – combined for a total of 165 Fantasy points between them in 2020/21. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m) – despite his three names – is one man who managed the same haul on his own from a £7.0m price point.

A Spanish starlet with the name of a middle-aged accountant from Walsall. Bryan Gil. He may surprise you.

FPL_BallX Irish Sports Journalist.

121 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TheBiffas
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Ben White actually nailed at arsenal?

      Open Controls
      1. Brehmeren
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      2. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        45 mins ago

        Would hope so. One of the most expensive centre backs ever.

        Open Controls
    • The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      A Wolves striker called Rafa Mir just scored 3 goals in 20 minutes for Spain in the Olympics quarter finals.

      Who's this guy?

      Open Controls
      1. Thescaff
        • 2 Years
        39 mins ago

        Been at wolves for few years. Sums up the standard of Olympics

        Open Controls
      2. Boydinho
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Scored 13 goals for a relegation team in Spain on loan from Wolves

        Open Controls
    • Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Good to see FPL_BallX writing this, recent community articles from him have been great and a great choice to do editorial pieces.

      Open Controls
    • Ninjaa
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Thoughts please chaps. 1st draft so criticise away. Thanks for views.

      Sanchez Foster
      TAA Shaw Digne Fofana Manquilla
      Salah Bruno Raphinha Sarr Gilmour
      DCL Watkins ineacho..

      Open Controls
      1. Thescaff
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        Yeah mostly template, well done

        Open Controls
        1. krawiecus
            just now

            This

            Open Controls
      2. King Kohli
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Choose one

        A. TAA + ESR
        B. Antonio + Digne

        Open Controls
        1. Chelsea91
          • 2 Years
          39 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. Z
          • 4 Years
          33 mins ago

          I think that TAA is must have, but B

          Open Controls
        3. MessiGOAT
          • 9 Years
          22 mins ago

          Coin toss probably a

          Open Controls
        4. krawiecus
            20 mins ago

            Rest of squad?

            Open Controls
          • TheBiffas
              4 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
          • Chelsea91
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Suggestion???
            Pickford
            TAA,Shaw,Coufal,Fofana
            Raph,Son,Bruno,salah
            Watkins,Toney

            Forster white,Brownhill,Perica

            0.00 itb

            Open Controls
            1. Thescaff
              • 2 Years
              24 mins ago

              Front line is the obvious weakness

              Open Controls
              1. Chelsea91
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                Who you suggest to change?

                Open Controls
                1. Thescaff
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Leave it for another week. Relax.
                  Son downgrade if you pressed me would allow a 3rd striker

                  Open Controls
            2. Z
              • 4 Years
              18 mins ago

              Fofana is not nailed so far, and i think that Shaw will miss GW1

              Open Controls
              1. Budweiser
                • 7 Years
                9 mins ago

                With Telles out he should start I think we have no options. Might only have 1 weeks training though

                Open Controls
                1. Z
                  • 4 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Not sure about it. I think that they can replace him for one weekend

                  Open Controls
                  1. Budweiser
                    • 7 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Well White GW1 isn't bad against Brentford although he has Toney

                    Open Controls
                    1. Baps hunter
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Every man and his dog has White to cover Shaw in case he doesn't start gw1 tbh.

                      Open Controls
            3. Budweiser
              • 7 Years
              11 mins ago

              Never sold on 4 atb myself and Watkins never did it for me last season so looks weak attack

              Open Controls
            4. krawiecus
                just now

                Essentially playing 3-4-2 with one bench fodder coming in every week, because that's how I see White/fofana. If youre ok with that just to have template big hitters, ok

                Open Controls
            5. Budweiser
              • 7 Years
              54 mins ago

              First draft thoughts?

              Sanchez (Foster)
              Shaw Digne TAA (White Goode)
              Salah Buendia Sarr KDB (Gilmour)
              Cavani Antonio Iheanacho

              Not worried about Cavani's minutes at all I think he's underpriced

              Open Controls
              1. Z
                • 4 Years
                26 mins ago

                like it a lot....but not sure about KDB to be honest.

                Open Controls
                1. Budweiser
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Thanks I'm not worried if he's fit

                  Open Controls
              2. MessiGOAT
                • 9 Years
                25 mins ago

                Good team ofc cant rate but looks good

                Open Controls
                1. Budweiser
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers

                  Open Controls
              3. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                21 mins ago

                Other than that and KdB over Bruno that is template.

                Open Controls
              4. Budweiser
                • 7 Years
                11 mins ago

                Forgot it's Robbo not TAA I just couldn't afford him lol

                Open Controls
            6. MessiGOAT
              • 9 Years
              53 mins ago

              Moise Kean not in FPL is annoying

              Open Controls
            7. Z
              • 4 Years
              52 mins ago

              I like it a lot....but not sure about KDB to be honest

              Open Controls
            8. Bavarian
              • 3 Years
              52 mins ago

              A-Cavani-Grealish-Raphinha
              B-Watkins-Sancho-Harrison

              Open Controls
              1. Budweiser
                • 7 Years
                21 mins ago

                Grealish will still be a rotation risk with Pep even if he costs £100m

                Open Controls
              2. Soto Ayam
                • 1 Year
                20 mins ago

                A, if grealish stays at villa

                Open Controls
              3. BENOIT
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                B for minutes

                Open Controls
            9. Z
              • 4 Years
              50 mins ago

              Grealish is done deal, right?

              Open Controls
              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                34 mins ago

                Well no.

                Open Controls
              2. NateDogsCats
                  just now

                  No but hard to see Villa being able to turn down an offer of £100m if that is what was offered

                  Open Controls
              3. MessiGOAT
                • 9 Years
                50 mins ago

                A TAA + JoaPedro 5.5 fwd
                Or
                B. 4.5/5.0 Def +. Cavani/DcL/Bam
                ??

                Open Controls
                1. Budweiser
                  • 7 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  B considering I don't know who JoaPedro is.. Typo? I can't even guess lol

                  Open Controls
                  1. MessiGOAT
                    • 9 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Watford striker at 5.5 or Dewney or King all at 5.5

                    Open Controls
                    1. Budweiser
                      • 7 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      Ok not researched Watford tbh don't even know how many goals he scored. I'd probably say B but the Watford dude could be a Bamford you never know go with your gut

                      Open Controls
                      1. MessiGOAT
                        • 9 Years
                        16 mins ago

                        Thx mate !

                        Open Controls
              4. Pukkipartyy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                46 mins ago

                Grealish better pick if he moves to City?

                Open Controls
                1. Soto Ayam
                  • 1 Year
                  46 mins ago

                  No

                  Open Controls
                2. I Member
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  46 mins ago

                  No. He's the talisman at Villa. Will be a rotation risk at City.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pukkipartyy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Dunno about that. Sure he will be a starter.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Sanchit
                      • 6 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Sure starter at City?
                      I don't think anyone has started more than 30 games in a season for city bar a couple of centre backs and KdB

                      Open Controls
                    2. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      That’s not a thing.

                      Open Controls
                3. MessiGOAT
                  • 9 Years
                  42 mins ago

                  Yes

                  Open Controls
                  1. MessiGOAT
                    • 9 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    Depends on Pep i guess hell shift sterling to no9 and Grealesh on left wing and Kdb no10 and Mahrez on the right Foden covers for both wings

                    Open Controls
                    1. Sanchit
                      • 6 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      That's not how pep works.
                      We'll definitely see all of these players shuffled in different combinations throughout the season. And NOONE is nailed.

                      KdB and Dias are the closest to being nailed

                      Open Controls
                      1. MessiGOAT
                        • 9 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        Agree

                        Open Controls
                      2. gogs67
                          just now

                          Rodrigo had the most starts out of any outfield player for them last season with 34, but as he's in absolutely no ones team it's a bit of a moot point! lol

                          Open Controls
                4. I Member
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  46 mins ago

                  Buendia not in the Villa side today.

                  Open Controls
                  1. RichardNixon
                    • 4 Years
                    40 mins ago

                    they play again tomorrow

                    Open Controls
                    1. I Member
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      39 mins ago

                      Ah yes just seen he's in the squad for the other game. False alarm.

                      Open Controls
                5. diesel001
                  • 4 Years
                  45 mins ago

                  I think Arsenal look to have a decent team, when you factor in that they have no European football.

                  Leno
                  Bellerin White Gabriel Tierney
                  Partey Lokonga
                  Pepe Smith-Rowe Saka
                  Aubameyang

                  They can push the full-backs on and get the wingers to cut in to support Auba. Smith-Rowe also creative. A settled side should help them be more defensively secure too.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nomar
                    • 11 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    No Lacazette?

                    Open Controls
                    1. TheBiffas
                        1 min ago

                        Might leave

                        Open Controls
                    2. Collie01
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Agreed.

                      Open Controls
                  2. lilmessipran
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    41 mins ago

                    Does Dcl even start the season? Haven't seen him feature in any of the friendlies yet

                    Open Controls
                    1. Holmes
                      • 7 Years
                      40 mins ago

                      Not yet, dont think any England player has played a part in preseason games.

                      Open Controls
                    2. I Member
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      35 mins ago

                      Wouldn't be surprised if Kean gets the nod GW1.

                      Open Controls
                    3. Dogs Of War
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      9 mins ago

                      DCL back to training on Monday and next friendly is against Man Utd on Saturday. He should figure in that game.

                      Open Controls
                  3. Danstoke82
                    • 6 Years
                    39 mins ago

                    This is where I’m at currently, appreciate any feedback on this draft!;

                    Bachmann (Foster)
                    TAA Dias Shaw (White) (Manquillo)
                    Salah Havertz Mahrez Raphinha (Brownhill)
                    Bamford Watkins Antonio

                    £0.0ITB

                    Thanks in advance!

                    Open Controls
                    1. MessiGOAT
                      • 9 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Very nice team

                      Open Controls
                      1. MessiGOAT
                        • 9 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        Dias to Cancelo or Digne for me if anything

                        Open Controls
                  4. LangerznMash
                    • 5 Years
                    37 mins ago

                    HT: Betis 2-1 Leeds.
                    Bamford scored from a Firpo cross.
                    Llorente went off injured with minor hamstring pull. Shackleton came on and has looked good at right back (Ayling moving to centre back).
                    Raphinha and Harrison have both had good chances to score.

                    Open Controls
                    1. I Member
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      34 mins ago

                      Will have to monitor Llorente's availability. Don't fancy Ayling if he's playing CB.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Ask Yourself
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        33 mins ago

                        When Phillips is back struijk will play CB with Koch and Ayling stays RB I’d reckon

                        Open Controls
                        1. I Member
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          32 mins ago

                          Ah right, Struijk playing CDM in Phillips' absence?

                          Open Controls
                      2. Holmes
                        • 7 Years
                        32 mins ago

                        he is going to play as CB anyway

                        Open Controls
                        1. I Member
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          31 mins ago

                          Why do you think that?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Holmes
                            • 7 Years
                            29 mins ago

                            If they continue with 3-3-3-1, not sure how he can play in more advance role.

                            Open Controls
                            1. I Member
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              20 mins ago

                              Haven't they always played 4141 or 4411?

                              Open Controls
                              1. LangerznMash
                                • 5 Years
                                just now

                                We play 4141 against teams who start with one upfront, and play 3331 against teams that start with two upfront. This often changes ingame as we adapt to opposition tactics.

                                Open Controls
                          2. Holmes
                            • 7 Years
                            26 mins ago

                            If they are using 4 at back now, then its possible

                            Open Controls
                      3. LangerznMash
                        • 5 Years
                        32 mins ago

                        I wouldn't worry about that. Ayling won't start as CB (Cooper, Sturjij, Koch), he only ever drops in there mid game if required.

                        Open Controls
                    2. mixology
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      33 mins ago

                      Cheers

                      Open Controls
                    3. LangerznMash
                      • 5 Years
                      30 mins ago

                      Tyler Roberts and Klich coming on for second half.
                      No surprise as Rodrigo didn't impress playing the attacking midfield role. Firpo off, Dallas moved to left back. Bamford off, Rodrigo moves upfront.

                      Open Controls
                    4. pingissimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      28 mins ago

                      oop I guess but interesting to see Rodrigo start in combo with Bamford

                      Open Controls
                    5. KAPTAIN KANE
                      • 4 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      How has Dallas looked?

                      Open Controls
                      1. LangerznMash
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        He started as a roaming centre mid and put a nice dinked cross over for Harrison (who should have scored). But Betis won the midfield battle overall first half. He is left back now and has already shown his willingness to get forward and over/underlap.

                        Open Controls
                    6. LangerznMash
                      • 5 Years
                      24 mins ago

                      It actually appears that Tyler Roberts (£5.0m mid) is playing upfront and Rodrigo is still in midfield.

                      Open Controls
                  5. MessiGOAT
                    • 9 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    Sanchez
                    Taa* Wanbissaka* Ayling Duffy White
                    Salah Mane Mahrez Buendia* ElGhazi
                    Watkins Toney JoaoPedro*(5.5)

                    Sanchez
                    Lowton*Johnson (4.0)* Ayling Duffy White
                    Salah Mane Mahrez Bruno* ElGhazi
                    Watkins Toney. (4.5)

                    Which you like more ??? Thanks

                    Open Controls
                    1. Baps hunter
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      33 mins ago

                      El Ghazi is free to go imo. Do check anyway.

                      Open Controls
                    2. I Member
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      33 mins ago

                      The first one. Defence way too weak in the second for me.

                      Open Controls
                    3. Baps hunter
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      32 mins ago

                      The one with bench.

                      Open Controls
                    4. MessiGOAT
                      • 9 Years
                      31 mins ago

                      Thanks lads !

                      Open Controls
                  6. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    I have started to fear that covid will be a factor this season. A starting XV or XIV may be needed and triple ups at least are going to be very risky. The number of cancellations was mentioned here not so long ago and we had just one announced two hours ago here in Finland.

                    Open Controls
                    1. KAPTAIN KANE
                      • 4 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      It will effect every manager so not worrying about it really

                      Open Controls
                    2. Bobby Digital
                      • 3 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Easy to cover this year with all the quality in 4.5m defender bracket.
                      I got Ayling and White on my bench with Brownhill.

                      Open Controls
                    3. Ginkapo FPL
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Uk is less affected than other cpuntries now. Wierd to say that

                      Open Controls
                  7. xHaTr
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    27 mins ago

                    How nailed do we reckon Iheanacho will be?

                    Is Daka going to be a threat to his starts?

                    Open Controls
                    1. TheBiffas
                        3 mins ago

                        I imagine iheanacho plays no.10 and daka / vardy rotate no.9

                        Open Controls
                      • Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
                        • 12 Years
                        just now

                        Start of the season I think both Vardy and Iheanacho will start and Daka will gradually be phased in with appearances from the bench.

                        Open Controls
                    2. Ronnies
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      Best option;

                      A) Robertson - 4.4.2

                      B) Wilson - 3.4.3

                      Have TAA and Salah.
                      Cheers.

                      Open Controls
                      1. I Member
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        19 mins ago

                        A

                        Open Controls
                      2. EgyptianKing
                        • 3 Years
                        16 mins ago

                        A imo

                        Open Controls
                    3. LangerznMash
                      • 5 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      3-1 Betis, massive meistake from MEslier.

                      Open Controls
                      1. LangerznMash
                        • 5 Years
                        19 mins ago

                        Cross into the near post goes straight through his hands and in.

                        Open Controls
                      2. I Member
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        18 mins ago

                        *puts Bruno back in team*

                        Open Controls
                    4. LangerznMash
                      • 5 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      3-2 now.. .Klich runs though from a poor back pass and slots home.

                      Open Controls
                      1. LangerznMash
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        Harrison off for Helder Costa. 25mins left.

                        Open Controls
                    5. TheBiffas
                        16 mins ago

                        Punting on Mahrez for the first few, thoughts?

                        Bachmann
                        TAA / White / Cash
                        Salah / Bruno / Mahrez / Buendia
                        Watkins / Wilson / Toney

                        Foster / Ayling / Brownhill / Omobalidele

                        Open Controls
                      • Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
                        • 12 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        Please with that Gil signing easy name to spell nice and short.
                        It took me years to learn Iheanacho and Aubameyang. and Azpilicueta!
                        As I refuse to use made up abbreviations I am not 12!

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bobby Digital
                          • 3 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Auba and Azpi

                          Open Controls
                        2. Ginkapo FPL
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Dave is easy to spell... D A V E

                          Open Controls
                        3. pingissimus
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          12 or twelve?

                          Open Controls
                          1. AC/DC AFC
                            • 5 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Ten onwards isn't abbreviated.

                            Open Controls
                            1. AC/DC AFC
                              • 5 Years
                              just now

                              Oh one to nice is spelt out.

                              Already made my first mistake.

                              Don't listen to me is my best advice!!

                              Open Controls
                              1. AC/DC AFC
                                • 5 Years
                                just now

                                Nine even!

                                Open Controls
                      • Giggs Boson
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Has Digne been taking the left-footed set-pieces with James on the field in pre-season?

                        Had a quick glance in the excellent pre-season tab, but nothing about it in the 'Scout Notes in Brief' section. https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/the-complete-guide-to-fpl-pre-season-2021-22/

                        Open Controls
                      • Matt Sk
                        • 9 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Anyone else considering playing something else than 3-4-3? For the first time in over 10 years I played most of last season 3-5-2 and it didn´t turn out that bad. This season I still have to look at players and work it out.

                        Open Controls
                        1. AC/DC AFC
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          3-5-2

                          Open Controls
                      • Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
                        • 12 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Anyone else worried about players slow return in these opening couple of games.
                        Mr Calvert-Lewin for example looks like he will have had no Everton preseason of note. And I heard the Man U v Everton friendly could be cancelled. Will he start gw1 or even gw2?
                        I was looking at the state of teams preseason and most seem all over the shop. Bruce is on about getting players minutes at Newcastle it seems like a mess across the board. Throw in the likely covid19 scares
                        and that weeks of planning fpl teams could have been a complete waste of time.

                        Open Controls
                        1. LangerznMash
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          I think you'd be crazy not to play five in midfield this season, it is where all the value lies plus extra point per goal and for cleansheet.

                          Open Controls

