Pro Pundits - Niall July 31

Four-time top 50 finisher’s team reveal and guide to picking a Sky Fantasy XI

Fantasy Football Scout and Sky Sports Fantasy Football to join forces in 2021/22 1


Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to be partnering with Sky Sports Fantasy Football this season – bringing you even more content on the popular, free-to-enter game.

Our resident experts Luke Williams and Niall Murphy have already uploaded a two-part 2021/22 Sky season preview and will be recording every week throughout the season so you get the very best insight and advice.

This week, Niall – who has finished 3rd, 15th, 17th and 42nd in a stellar career – reveals his first draft and strategy to picking a Sky team for the crucial first three Gameweeks of the season, before the Overhaul kicks in.

Pre-Overhaul Strategy

Before we get into the detail of my team, I believe there are a few pretty fundamental principles to picking a successful pre-overhaul team in Sky Fantasy Football:

1.       Forget the rest of the season

With the presence of the Overhaul – which is effectively a forced wildcard after three Gameweeks – remember, you’re only picking a team for the first few games. Even if you like the look of Teemu Pukki at 7.7m or Billy Gilmour at 6.9m, with Norwich rock bottom of the fixture ticker, you’re effectively gambling on them to score goals and dominate the ball against Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester City. I’ll leave you to price that up with your local bookie, but it’s a punt that I’ll not be touching with a bargepole. My advice would be to avoid teams like Norwich, Leeds, Wolves and Burnley until after the Overhaul, with some exceptions, such as a cheap goalkeeper or even Raphinha (8.3m).

On the flip side, Aston Villa, Brighton, Liverpool, Manchester United and Leicester lead the way at the other end of the fixture ticker and all boast proven and good-value Sky assets.  What’s not to like?
 

2.       Captains are king… And one of them is probably Egyptian

Of arguably more importance in Sky than the difficulty of fixtures, is the way they fall within the Gameweek. Looking at the matches, Liverpool, Manchester United, West Ham/Leicester and Arsenal/Brentford stand out as being either optimal or required assets for early-season captaincies. This is illustrated by the very first game of the season where Thomas Frank’s newly-promoted Brentford take on Arsenal in the only game on Friday night.

Now, neither Arsenal nor Brentford have a stunning set of opening fixtures, coming in at 18th and 9th respectively in the fixture ticker, but you almost certainly want to start the season with one of their players. That’s because you are able to bank double points for simply having an asset on matchday 1 – meaning Arsenal and Brentford have an effective 4-for-3 advantage over other teams. Bruno Fernandes (11.8) and Mohamed Salah (11.9) or another Liverpool asset look favourites for the armband on at least a couple of the early-season matchdays.

3.       Regular starters or bust

Put simply, you only have three Gameweeks to amass points. If there are doubts over a player’s fitness or security of starts after pre-season, at this stage of the campaign, I would encourage you to body swerve. The last thing you want to be doing is picking a player who either misses the first two or three games, leaving you pointless, or who forces your hand to make transfers in Gameweek 1, with only a limited number of weeks to compensate for the use of a transfer.

Of course, injuries happen, and my advice would be to consider each swap early doors on merit. I’ll give you an example. Two seasons ago, Alisson was crocked in the very first game of the season against Norwich. Transferring him out at that stage gave 3 Gameweeks for another goalkeeper to gain enough points to justify a transfer. I assessed that to be worth the move and his replacement, Jordan Pickford, kept two clean sheets out of three. Great. Now, if the injury happened in Gameweek 2, I’d be less inclined to throw a transfer at it, and would barely consider it if in Gameweek 3.

Team Reveal

  1. Malcolm Tucker for England …
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    can i get some feedback on this draft please, anyone?
    i go from hating it to liking it and back again!

    Bachmann Foster
    TAA Digne White Webster Ayling
    Harrison ESR Salah Son Bruno
    Watkins Toney 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Why Trent if you wont captain him?
      Are you comfortable playing Smith Rowe every week when he will be benched?
      What are you going to do if your strikers turn out to be useless?

      Youve backed yourself into a corner where a wildcard will be needed

      Open Controls
      1. Malcolm Tucker for England …
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        these are my concerns! 😀

        Trent offers a lot going forward but could become Robbo or even a utd defender.
        i'm happy enough with ESR, but the strikers do worry me.
        it's just if spurs don't get a CF in then Son could be golden, and Salah and Bruno seem must have.

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Salah and Bruno are only musts if you captain them. If you have faith in Son why not captain him and ditch one of the other two?

          Open Controls
      2. Qaiss
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        So you would rather have Van Dijk than TAA for the whole season?

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Why would I want either compared to the great options at 4.5 and 5.0?

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            Because two Liverpool defenders were still the top point scoring defenders last season, in a year where Liverpool’s defence was bad. Only 5 midfielders scored more than TAA last season too.

            So I don’t understand the point of there’s no point having him if you won’t captain. Like saying there’s no point having Watkins or DCL as you won’t captain them. I very rarely captain players below 8.5/9m anyway.

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              Are you going to put the 11 top scoring players from last year in your team? No because you cant afford to. You have to play to the budget, just because a player scores a lot of fpl points does make them good value.

              Open Controls
      3. Milkman Bruno
          11 mins ago

          Trent will outscore most of the 7.5 mids come the end of the season. That’s like saying why own a 7.5 mid if you won’t captain them.

          Open Controls
          1. Milkman Bruno
              10 mins ago

              Or a 7.5 forward. Not sure I agree.

              Open Controls
              1. Ginkapo FPL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                6 mins ago

                As below.

                The upgrade from Obafemi to Bamford is on a completely different scale to upgrading Ayling to Trent.

                Open Controls
            • Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              8 mins ago

              Not really when the sub 5.5 mids are garbage. The base options between defence and midfielder arent comparable. Investing budget to upgrade Declan Rice to a better option adds value above the budget spend.

              Open Controls
          2. The 12th Man
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            So you wouldn’t own Trent if you weren’t going to captain him?

            I do agree about Smith Rowe. I’d rather have Mbembo who will play every game.

            The strikers can be moved on when and if to others.
            Watkins > Jimenez e.g. in gw4.

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Not at that price no. If he was 6.0 or 6.5 I would of course get him as a bargain. But he isnt those prices

              Open Controls
        • pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Currently on a similar sort of structure but with a 6.5 mid.

          Think it's perfectly viable and like it for the flexibility of being able to move funds around to avoid early WC. Seems Ginkapo and I have different views here 🙂

          Dubious about Harrison and ESR combo mind. Not liking the early fixtures there and I'd prefer to give myself a better shot of getting onto a budget player who was likely to fire from the off. Lose one 4.5 defender imo.

          Open Controls
          1. Malcolm Tucker for England …
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            i have had a 4.0 in a coupleof drafts, but for some reasonkeep coming back to esr in mid so am using the spare cash.

            it's more a gut feel than anything on ESR, but will be keeping a close eye on the rest of pre season!

            Open Controls
        • Your Mum's Athletic
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          I think if Digne becomes a 4.5 and Toney becomes a 7.5, it'll give you more flexibility

          Open Controls
          1. Malcolm Tucker for England …
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            i've looked at it, but with siggy "out" and Rafa liking a cross and a set piece Digne may be a set and forget for me.
            Unless Townsend or Grey become locked in....

            Open Controls
            1. Your Mum's Athletic
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Fair play, i like the team, go for it!

              Open Controls
        • Howiedo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          I've played around with bruno, salah, taa and son combos A LOT. My take is that you need to sacrifice one of them to get a good team with decent price points and a solid long-term perspective. In my mind, salah is the only one i refuse to consider dropping:
          - taa is brilliant, but there's massive value in 5.5 & 5.0 (have you compared shaw's stats to taa's?)
          - bruno's points can be semi-covered by shaw & cavani, given that I won't captain him early on anyways
          - son is in form but is priced according to last years performance/stats and we don't know what we'll get from him with new manager, from which position or if kane stays + city gw1

          I'm currently on a draft similar to yours but with shaw, digne and coufal (+4+4.5) in a 343, with the three heavy-hitting midfielders and 3 mid-priced forwards. Will give me louds of alternatives to jump onboard in form strikers.

          Not saying dropping taa is necessarily the optimal decision, but I would recommend you to play around with drafts where you drop one of son, bruno or taa.

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I support this

            Open Controls
      4. Your Mum's Athletic
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        First RMT for about 2 years! I always only like 1 bench player really, Sanchez can be Bachmann if injured.... 3-5-2 mainly, can be 4-4-2:

        Sanchez Foster

        TAA Fofana White Ayling 4.0

        Salah Bruno Son Sarr Harrison

        DCL Watkins 4.5

        Open Controls
      5. SADIO SANÉ
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Man City defender nailedness order?

        Dias
        Cancelo
        Stones
        Laporte
        ???

        Open Controls
        1. Your Mum's Athletic
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Ederson
          Dias

          Probably only ones you'd want imo

          Open Controls
      6. Old Bull
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not seeing Cresswell in any teams. Did me proud last season but is he too expensive? I’m still tempted.

        Open Controls
      7. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Oooh Jim has scored

        Creeping ever nearer my starting line up. Might go all 2019/19 and get both him and Fraser 🙂

        Open Controls

